La Bonne Vache
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
An affordable and approachable French bistro with entrees guised as burgers and sandwiches
Location
3265 Prospect Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Georgetown
5.0 • 1
1078 Wisconsin Ave, NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Washington
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurant