La Condesa 3320 Airport Road

Super Burrito

$16.00

Flour Tortilla Filled W/ Ground Beef Or Shredded Chicken, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese, Topped W/ Burrito Sauce & Queso Sauce.

Burrito California

$16.50

Flour Tortilla Filled W/ Your Choice Of Protein, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Topped W/ Queso Sauce.

Burrito Deluxe

$16.99

Two Flour Tortillas Filled W/ Ground Beef, Or Shredded Chicken, Topped W/ Queso Sauce, Lettuce, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans.

Chile Verde Burrito

$16.50

Flour Tortilla Filled W/ 24hr Slow Braised Beer Pork, Grilled Onions, Tomatillo Sauce, Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Cheese, Topped W/ More Tomatillo Sauce,Queso Sauce, Pickled Red Onions.

Burrito Mexicano

$16.50

Two Flour Tortillas Filled W/ Grilled Chicken or Steak, Grilled peppers & Onions, Topped Queso Sauce, Lettuce, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans.

Fajita Quesadilla

$16.99

Queso Oaxaca, Grilled Onions, Peppers,, Topped W/ Chipotle Aioli, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Served W/ Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Mexican Rice

La Condesa Quesadilla

$14.99

Queso Oaxaca,Your Choice Of Protein. Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo

Chimichanga

$15.00

Flash Fried, Topped W/ Queso Sauce, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo

Flautas

$16.50

Four Corn Tortillas Filled W/ Shredded Beef or Shredded Chicken, Topped W/ Lettuce, Sour Cream, Avocados, Queso Fresco, Served W/ Refried Beans.

Chile Relleno

$16.99

Roasted Poblano Peppers, Queso Fresco, Fried In Egg Batter, Topped W/ Salsa Ranchera, Tomatillo Sauce, Queso Sauce, Sour Cream, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans.

La Condesa Bowl

$15.99

A Bowl With Rice, Black Beans, Corn, Shredded Cheese, Pico de Galló, Lettuce, Guacamole, Cilantro Garlic Sauce & Crispy Cheese Quesadilla.

Appetizers

Table Side Guacamole

$14.50

Avocados,Onions,Tomatoes, Cilantro,Lime,Jalapenos, Seasoned Salt.

Queso Fundido

$13.50

Oaxaca Cheese,Chorizo,Lettuce,Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream,Guacamole, Tortillas.

Empanadas

$12.50

Flash Fried,Savoy Shredded Beef,Garlic Potatoes,Sour Cream,Charred Pineapple salsa.

Ceviche

$14.99

Lime Infused Shrimp Or Fish, Avocados, Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Jalapenos, Sea Salt.

Ceviche Especial

$17.50

Lime Infused Shrimp, Fish, Scallops, Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Jalapeño, Avocados, Sea Salt.

Elotes

$10.50

Fire Roasted Corn, Mayo, Queso Fresco, House spices, Lime.

Chile Cargado

$11.99

Roasted Poblano Peppers, Oaxaca Cheese, Diced Pan Fried Potatoes, Chorizo, Salsa Ranchera & Verde, Topped W/ Cilantro Garlic Salsa & Red Radish.

Condesa Tamale

$10.50

Two Homemade Corn Tamales, One Chicken, & One Pork, Topped W/ Salsa Verde, & Salsa Roja.

Mr Wings

$15.00

Goat Cheese Jalapenos

$12.00

Blistered Jalapenos, Tequila Bacon, Balsamic Glaze, Goat Cheese, Cilantro Garlic Salsa, Queso Fresco.

La Condesa Tostadas

$12.00

Handmade Corn Tortillas, Crispy Oaxaca Cheese, Carne Asada, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Lettuce, Salsa De Árbol.

Mexican Taquitos

$12.00

Habanero Spiked Braised Beef,Mexican Slaw,Guacamole,Sour Cream,Red Radish,Salsa De Arbol,Queso Fresco

Sope Oaxaqueno

$11.99

2 Homemade Corn Dough Sope, Topped With 1 Salsa Roja & 1 Salsa Verde, Queso Fresco & Sour Cream.

Aguachiles

$15.00

Shrimp Marinated in Special salsa, lime, rojo, Onions, Avocado, Cucumbers

Guacamole Dip

$7.50

Queso Dip

$7.50

Bean Dip

$7.50

Spinach Dip

$7.50

Crab Dip

$12.99

Ensaladas

Blackened Chicken Salad

$15.50

Blackened Chicken, Baby Greens, Bacon, Avocados, Eggs, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Shredded Cheese, Black Beans , Creamy Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Taco Salad

$14.00

Crispy Shell, Romaine Lettuce, Beans, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese, Roasted Corn, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo.

Avocado Salad

$13.00

Fresh Lettuce, Avocado, Shredded Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Charred Pineapple Salsa, Black Beans

Tijuana Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine Lettuce,Parmesan Cheese,Croutons & Tomatoes.

Steak

Arrachera

$23.00

House Cut Skirt Steak, Chimichurri Sauce, Served W/ Mexican Rice, & Grilled Vegetables.

Carne Asada

$24.00

Char Grilled Rib Eye,Grilled Onions & jalapeño. Served W/ Refried Beans, Mexican Rice, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico de gallo, Tortillas.

Steak Tampiquena

$26.00

House Cut Skirt Steak,Topped Lime Marinated Shrimp,Grilled Onions, Tomato, Mushrooms, & Potato, Served W/ Black Beans, Cilantro Rice

Mar Y Tierra

$23.50

Carne Asada Steak, Lime Marinated Shrimp, Crispy Onion Ring, Drizzled Cheese Dip, Served W/ Cilantro Rice, Black Beans.

Steak Costenos

$23.99

12 oz,rib eye steak, topped with grilled mushrooms,onions,tomatoes, queso dip. Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans

Blue Crab Ribeye

$32.99

12 oz Ribeye, Blue crab, Special House Sauce, Served W/ Cilantro Rice, House Garlic Potatoes.

Lomo Saltado

$24.99

Marinated Sirloin Strips, Onions, Tomatoes, Manzano Peppers, Garlic Red Wine Sauce, Served W/ Cilantro Rice, Plantains, French Fries.

Parrillada

$37.99

Char Grilled Ribeye, Chicken, Mahi-Mahi, Shrimp, Onions, Tomatoes, House Tequila. Served w/Refried Beans, Mexican Rice, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Tortillas.

El Molcajete

$42.99

Grilled Steak, Chicken, Carnitas, Chorizo, Shrimp, Onions, Peppers, Inside Volcanic Stone. Topped with Cactus, Queso Oaxaca, Serrano, Avocado. Served w/Refried Beans, Mexican Rice, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Tortillas.

Sampler Oaxaqueno

$35.99

Carne Asada Steak, Grilled Chicken, Chorizo, Grilled Queso Fresco. Served w/Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Cactus, Chile Toreado, Tortilla.

Steak A La Mexicana

$22.99

Rib-Eye, Steak, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Jalapeño, Grilled Cactus, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans.

Arroz Con Steak

$18.99

Mexican Rice,Black Beans, Served W/Queso sauce, & Tortillas

Pork

Carnitas

$20.00

24hr Slow Braised Beer Pork, Grilled Onions, Jalapeños, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Tortillas.

Cochinita Pibil

$21.99

24h Slow Cooked Beer Braised Pork, Citrusy Achiote Garlic Sauce, Pickled Red Onions, Tomatillo Salsa, Served W/ White Rice, Black Beans, Tortillas.

Chile Verde Cazuelitas

$19.99

24h Slow Cooked Beer Braised Pork, Grilled Onions, Tomatillo Sauce, Cilantro, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Tortillas.

Chicken

Pancho Villa

$20.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Blackened Shrimp, Pico De Gallo, Light Drizzle of Queso Sauce, Served W/ Refried Beans, Mexican Rice, Tortillas.

Chipotle Chicken

$19.99

Chipotle Adobo Marinated Chicken Breast, Ham, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Oaxaca Cheese, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Tortillas.

Pollo Margarita

$19.99

Tequila Marinated, Chicken Breast, Grilled Onions, Cilantro, Served W/ Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Tortillas.

La Chona

$19.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Blackened Shrimp, Grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Creamy Spinach Sauce, Served W/ Refried Beans, Mexican Rice, Tortillas.

Pollo Fundido

$18.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms,Tomatoes,Chihuahua Cheese, Served W/ Mexican Rice,Refried Beans,Tortillas.

Arroz con Pollo

$15.99

Mexican Rice,Black Beans, Served W/Queso sauce, & Tortillas.

Mole Cazuelitas

$18.99

Oaxaca Mole , Marinated Chicken Strips, Queso Fresco,Pico De Gallo, Served W/ Refried Beans, Mexican Rice,Tortillas.

Chori Pollo

$18.99

Grilled Chicken Breast & Mexican Sausage,Light Drizzle Queso sauce, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Tortillas.

Milanesa de Pollo

$18.99

Thinly sliced Chicken Breast, Breaded & Fried Till Golden Brown, Served W/ Refried Beans, Mexican Rice, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Tortillas.

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$19.00

Our Fajitas Are Marinated In Our Signature Blend Of Spices, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers & Tomatoes, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Pico De gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamoles, Tortillas.

Steak Fajitas

$22.50

Our Fajitas Are Marinated In Our Signature Blend Of Spices, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers & Tomatoes, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Pico De gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamoles, Tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

$23.99

Our Fajitas Are Marinated In Our Signature Blend Of Spices, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers & Tomatoes, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Pico De gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamoles, Tortillas.

Steak & Chicken Fajitas

$23.99

Our Fajitas Are Marinated In Our Signature Blend Of Spices, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers & Tomatoes, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Pico De gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamoles, Tortillas.

Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas

$22.99

Our Fajitas Are Marinated In Our Signature Blend Of Spices, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers & Tomatoes, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Pico De gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamoles, Tortillas.

Steak & Shrimp Fajitas

$24.99

Our Fajitas Are Marinated In Our Signature Blend Of Spices, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers & Tomatoes, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Pico De gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamoles, Tortillas.

Fajitas Trio

$27.00

Our Fajitas Are Marinated In Our Signature Blend Of Spices, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers & Tomatoes, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Pico De gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamoles, Tortillas.

Fajitas Trio for 2

$35.99

Our Fajitas Are Marinated In Our Signature Blend Of Spices, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers & Tomatoes, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Pico De gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamoles, Tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas for 2

$34.99

Our Fajitas Are Marinated In Our Signature Blend Of Spices, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers & Tomatoes, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Pico De gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamoles, Tortillas.

Steak Fajitas for 2

$39.99

Our Fajitas Are Marinated In Our Signature Blend Of Spices, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers & Tomatoes, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Pico De gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamoles, Tortillas.

Chicken Fajita for 2

$35.99

Create Your Own Combo

Create Your Own Combo

$13.99

Served W/ Mexican Rice, & Refried Beans

Handhelds

Philly Cheese Steak

$16.99

Grilled Steak, Onions, Peppers & Mushrooms, Shredded Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise, Served W/ Fries

Angus Beef Burger

$15.99

1/2lb Of Ground Chuck, Shortrib, And, Brisket, American Cheese, Tequila Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado, Mayonnaise, Chipotle Aioli, Served W/ Fries.

Mar y Tierra Burger

$18.99

1/2lb Of Ground Chuck, Shortrib, And, Brisket, Grilled Shrimp, American Cheese, Mayonnaise, Chipotle Aioli, Served W/ Fries.

Nachos

Deluxe Nachos

$12.99

Corn Tortilla Chips, Topped With Shredded Cheese, Queso Sauce, Ground Beef, Shredded Chicken, Black Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jalapeño

Fajita Nachos

$14.99

Corn Tortilla Chips, Grilled Onions, Peppers, Shredder Cheese, Queso Sauce, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo,

Combo Nachos

$8.00

Corn Tortilla Chips, Topped With Shredded Cheese, Queso Sauce

Vegetarian

Veggie Quesadilla

$16.00

Oaxaca Cheese, Grilled Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes & Mushrooms, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream.

Chile Relleno Burrito

$16.50

Roasted Poblano Peppers, Shredded Cheese, Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Topped With Queso Sauce & Burrito Sauce

Vegan Burrito

$14.99

Grilled Tofu, Grilled Peppers, Onions, Lettuce, Guacamole, Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Topped W/ Avocado Serrano Salsa.

Veggie Bowl

$16.99

Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Corn, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese, Crispy Cheese Quesadilla, Grilled Veggies.

Veggie Fajita

$18.00

Grilled Onions, Peppers, Carrots, Zucchini, Squash, Mushroom, Broccoli, & Tomatoes. Served w/Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Tortillas.

Enchiladas

Three Colored Enchiladas

$16.00

Three Corn Tortillas Filled W/ Ground Beef of Chicken, Topped W/ Red Sauce, Green Sauce, & Queso Sauce, Served W/ Mexican Rice, & Refried Beans.

Chicken & Spinach Enchiladas

$17.00

Three Corn Tortillas Filled W/ Grilled Chicken, & Creamy Spinach, Topped W/ Queso Sauce, Poblano Cream Sauce, Red Onions, Cilantro, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans

Enchilada Verdes

$17.00

Three Corn Tortillas Filled W/ Shredded Chicken, Topped W/ Tomatillo Sauce & Shredded cheese, Served W/ Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Refried Beans, Mexican Rice.

Enchilada Supreme

$16.00

Four Corn Tortillas One Filled W/ Ground Beef, One W/ Chicken, One W/ Cheese, One W/ Beans, All Topped With Salsa Ranchera, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo.

Enchilada Rancheras

$17.00

Three Corn Tortillas Filled W/ Slow Braised Pork, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers, Shredder Cheese, Topped W/ Salsa Ranchera. Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo.

Steak Enchilada Mexicana

$18.99

Three Enchilada, Salsa Roja, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo.

Chicken Enchilada Mexicana

$16.50

Three Enchilada, Salsa Roja, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo.

Enchiladas Oaxaquenas

$17.00

Three Corn Tortillas Filled W/ Shredded Chicken, Topped W/ Oaxaca Mole Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Queso Fresco, Garnished W/ Cilantro Served W/ Refried Beans, Mexican Rice.

Mexican Street Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$16.99

Three Handmade Corn Tortillas, Topped With One Protein Of Your Choosing, Cilantro, & Onions. Served W/ Refried Beans, & Mexican Rice.

Pollo Asado Tacos

$15.99

Three Handmade Corn Tortillas, Topped With One Protein Of Your Choosing, Cilantro, & Onions. Served W/ Refried Beans, & Mexican Rice.

Al Pastor Tacos

$15.99

Three Handmade Corn Tortillas, Topped With One Protein Of Your Choosing, Cilantro, & Onions. Served W/ Refried Beans, & Mexican Rice.

Carnitas Tacos

$15.99

Three Handmade Corn Tortillas, Topped With One Protein Of Your Choosing, Cilantro, & Onions. Served W/ Refried Beans, & Mexican Rice.

Chorizo Tacos

$15.99

Three Handmade Corn Tortillas, Topped With One Protein Of Your Choosing, Cilantro, & Onions. Served W/ Refried Beans, & Mexican Rice.

Lengua Tacos

$15.99

Three Handmade Corn Tortillas, Topped With One Protein Of Your Choosing, Cilantro, & Onions. Served W/ Refried Beans, & Mexican Rice.

Tripa Tacos

$15.99

Three Handmade Corn Tortillas, Topped With One Protein Of Your Choosing, Cilantro, & Onions. Served W/ Refried Beans, & Mexican Rice.

Tacos

Mr Tacos

$20.99

Two Handmade Blue Corn Tortillas, Topped W/ Crispy Oaxaca Cheese, Skirt Steak, Grilled Shrimps, Pico De Gallo,Avocado, Served W/ Mexican Rice, & Black Beans.

Chipotle Tacos

$14.99

Three Handmade Blue Corn Tortillas, Topped W/ Protein Of Your Choice, Mixed Greens, Chipotle Aioli, & Queso Fresco, Served W/ Black Beans.

Tacos de Birria

$19.50

Chili Braised Beef Served in crispy White Corn Tortilla & Cheese, cilantro, Onions, Crema, Lime and Caldo, Platter Three Served on Handmade Corn Tortilla, Rice , Beans.

Tex Mex Tacos

$14.99

Three Hard Or Soft Tortillas Topped W/ Ground Beef, Or Shredded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Served W/ Mexican Rice, & Refried Beans.

Mahi-Mahi Tacos

$19.00

2 Puffed Flour Tortillas, Topped W/ Chipotle Aioli, Lime Marinated Mahi, Blue Crab, Queso Fresco, Red Onions, Cilantro, Served W/ Black Beans.

Baja Tacos

$17.00

Two Flour Tortillas, Topped W/ Grilled Tilapia Or Shrimp, Cabbage, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Chipotle Aioli, Served W/ Refried Beans, & Mexican Rice.

Seafood

Pescado Baja

$19.99

Mahi-Mahi Fillet, Grilled Shrimp Topped W/ Creamy Spinach & Mushroom Queso, Served W/ Cilantro Rice, & Black Beans.

Roca Blanca Paella

$29.99

Grilled Serrano Mahi-Mahi, Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Scallops, Garlic Red Wine Sauce, Cilantro Garlic Salsa, Served On Top Of A Bed Of Mexican Rice

Chipotle Tequila Shrimp

$19.00

Patron Tequila Infused Shrimp, Creamy Chipotle Lime Sauce, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Served W/ Lettuce, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans.

Diablo Shrimp

$19.00

Ancho Chile Shrimp, Habanero Salsa, Grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Served W/ Lettuce, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans.

Mojo Shrimp

$19.00

Mojo Garlic Shrimp, White Wine Sauce, Grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Potatos, Served W/ Black Beans, & Cilantro Rice.

Mahi-Mahi

$21.99

Avocado Serrano Mahi-mahi, Lime Herb Butter Citrus Shrimp, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers, Roasted Corn, Avocado, Cilantro Rice, Black Beans.

Salmon

$20.00

Roasted Raspberry Chipotle Glaze, Served W/ Cilantro Rice, & Grilled Vegetables.

Mango Salmon

$20.99

Grilled Salmon, Topped With Chopped Mango, Onions, Bell Peppers, Served W/ Mexican Rice & Grilled Vegetables.

Puerto Enchiladas

$18.99

2 Corn Tortillas Filled With Your Choice Of Filling, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers, Topped W/ Queso Sauce, Served W/ Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Black Beans, Cilantro Rice.

Roca Quesadilla

$18.99

Queso Oaxaca, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Topped W/ Cilantro Garlic Sauce, Served W/ Black Beans, Cilantro Rice, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo.

Green Garden Bowl

$17.99

Chimichurri Glazed Shrimp, Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Queso Fresco, Grilled Onions, Peppers, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli.

La Condesa Burrito

$18.50

Fried Jumbo Shrimp, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers, Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Topped With Queso Sauce, Chipotle Aioli, Pico De Gallo

Cabo Chimichanga

$17.99

Fried Flour Tortilla Filled With Grilled Shrimp, Bell Peppers & Onions, Topped With Queso sauce, Served W/ Mexican Rice & Vegetables.

Mojarra Frita

$18.99

Deep Fried Marinated Whole Tilapia, Served W/ Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Lime, Mexican Rice, & Refried Beans.

Coctel de Camaron

$17.99

Shrimp, Diced Tomatoes, Onions, Avocado, Cucumbers, Tomato Based Broth, Lime Juice, Cilantro, Served W/ Saltine Crackers.

Caldos

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$10.00

Chicken in a Broth With Rice, Pico de Galló, Shredded Cheese, Avocado, Topped W/ Corn Tortilla Strips.

Caldos de Camaron

$17.99

Authentic Mexican Shrimp Soup, Served W/ Tortillas

Caldos 7 Meres

$30.99

Seven Seas Soup Made With Shrimp, Scallops, Fish, Crab Legs, Clams, & Mussels, Served W/ Tortillas

Desserts

Pastel de Chocolate

$9.00

Chocolate Cake, W/ Chocolate Frosting, Topped W/ Whipped Cream

Pastel de Pina

$9.00

Warm Pineapple Upside Down Cake, Served With Vanilla Ice Cream & Drizzled With Caramel

Churro

$6.99

Mexican Pastry Sticks Dusted Cinnamon Sugar. Served With Caramel & Chocolate.

Flan

$8.50

Mexican Eggs Custard.

Cheesecake Chimichanga

$10.00

Creamy Cheesecake Wrapped in a Pastry Tortilla & Fried Till Crisp Paired With Chocolate, Banana & Caramel.

Fried Ice Cream

$8.50

Large Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream Covered With Corn Flakes, Flash Fried & Drizzled With Caramel. Topped With Whipped Cream & Chocolate Fudge.

Sopapilla

$8.50

Fried Pastry Puffs Topped With Cinnamon, Honey, Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream & Whipped Cream.

Sides

Side Sour Cream

$1.99

Bandera Salad

$4.50

Chile Toreado

$3.99

Chips

$2.50

Fajita Salad

$6.99

Grilled Mushrooms

$3.00

Grilled Peppers and Onions

$3.50

Nopal

$3.99

Peppers

$2.99

Plantain

$4.50

Salsa 16oz

$10.00

Salsa 32oz

$15.00

Salsa 8oz

$5.00

Side Avocado

$4.50

Side Black Beans

$3.75

Side Cilantro

$1.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Side Grilled Onions

$2.99

Side Ground Beef

$5.99

Side Guacamole

$3.50

Side Jalapeños

$1.99

Side Lettuce

$2.00

Side Mexican Rice

$3.50

Side White Rice

$3.50

Side Onion

$1.75

Side Pico De Gallo

$2.25

Side Queso Dip

$3.50

Side Refried Beans

$3.75

Side Salsa

$2.00

Side Shredded Cheese

$2.99

Side Shredded Chicken

$5.99

Side Shrimp

$7.99

Side Steak

$7.99

Side Tomato

$1.75

Tortillas

$1.75

Side Chimichurri sauce

$1.50

Side French Fries

$4.99

T a manos

$2.00

Tortillas maiz

$1.75

Vegetales

$4.50

Kids Menu

Cheeseburger & Fries

$8.00

Cheese Sticks & Fries

$8.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.00

Kids Burrito Beef

$8.00

Served w/Rice & Beans

Kids Burrito Chicken

$8.00

Served w/Rice & Beans

Kids Enchilada Beef

$8.00

Served w/Rice & Beans

Kids Enchilada Chicken

$8.00

Served w/Rice & Beans

Kids Taco Beef

$8.00

Served w/Rice & Beans

Kids Taco Chicken

$8.00

Served w/Rice & Beans

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Served w/Rice & Beans

Soda

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Orange Fanta

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Italian sparkling

$4.50

Club soda

$3.25

Tea/Coffee

Ice Tea

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Bottled Soda/Juice/Specialty

Jarritos

$3.99

Mexican Coke

$3.99

Red Bull

$5.00

Orange Juice

$3.99

Apple Juice

$3.99

Horchata

$4.25

Jamaica

$4.25

Tamarindo

$4.25

Bottled Water

$3.25

Milk

$3.99

Virgin Daiquiri

$7.50

Margaritas

Blood Orange Margarita

$14.99

Milagro Silver, Blood Orange Liqueur, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar, On the Rocks

Blueberry Margarita

$14.99

Milagro Silver, Muddled Blueberries, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar, On the Rocks

Watermelon Margarita

$15.99

Espolon Blanco, Muddled Watermelon, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar, On the Rocks

Pineapple Margarita

$15.99

Herradura Reposado, Grilled Pineapple, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar, On the Rocks

Coco Margarita

$14.99

1800 Coconut, Coconut Syrup,Coconut Water, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar, On the Rocks

Tamarindo Margarita

$14.99

Jose Cuervo Silver, Tamarindo Mix, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar, On the Rocks

Berry Margarita

$15.99

Milagro Silver, Muddled Mix Berries, Lime Juice, Cointreau, Agave Nectar, On the Rocks

Jalapeno Margarita

$14.99

1800 Silver, Triple Sec, Fresh Jalapenos, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar, On the Rocks

Cucumber Margarita

$14.99

1800 Silver, Triple Sec, Fresh Cucumber, Cucumber Syrup, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar, On the Rocks

Pomegranate Margarita

$14.99

Milagro Silver. Triple Sec, Pomegranate Juice, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar, On the Rocks

Skinny Margarita

$16.99

Casamigo Silver, Cointreau, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar, On the Rocks

La Condesa Margarita

$16.99

Milagro Anejo, Gran Marnier, Cointreau, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar, On the Rocks

Oaxaca Margarita

$14.99

Mezcal Artesanal, Triple Sec, Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice, orange juice, Agave Nectar, On the Rocks

La Loba Patron Margarita

$16.99

Patron Silver, Grand Marnier, Triple Sec, Orange Juice, Sour Mix, On the Rocks

Presidential Margarita

$12.00

Presidential Brandy, Gran Gala, Triple Sec, Orange Juice, Sour Mix, On the Rocks

House Margarita

$11.99

House Tequila, Gran Gala, Triple Sec, Orange Juice, Sour Mix, On the Rocks or Frozen (Flavored: Strawberry,Mango,Raspberry,Passion Fruit,Peach) $2 Upcharge

Cielo Azul Margarita

$13.99

Tequila blanco, Blue Curacao, Triple Sec, Peach Schnapps, Sour Mix.

Sampler Margarita

$40.50

Don julio Blanco, 4 Flavored, Skinny, Blood Orange, Tamarindo, Jalapeños.

Witches brew

$15.00

Green ghoul

$12.00

Daiquiri/Mojito

Daiquiri

$12.99

Bacardi Rum, Triple Sec (Flavored: Strawberry, Mango, Raspberry, Passion Fruit, Peach, pina colada

Mojito

$10.00

Bacardi Rum Muddled Mint, Lime Juice, Club Soda, Simple Syrup

Flavored Mojito

$10.99

Flavored: Strawberry, Mango, Raspberry, Passion Fruit, Watermelon, Coconut, cucumber, Peach.

Cocktails

Paloma

$12.00

Jose Cuervo Silver, Grapefruit Juice, Grapefruit Soda. Lime Juice, Tajin Salt, On the Rocks

Mexican Mule

$12.99

Tequila Blanco, Fresh Mint, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer, Agave Nectar, On the Rocks

Oaxaca Mule

$12.99

Mezcal Artesanal, Fresh Mint, Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer, Agave Nectar, On the Rocks

Sangria Rita

$12.99

Mezcal Artesanal, Fresh Mint, Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer, Agave Nectar, On the Rocks

Mangonada

$14.00

José Cuervo, Triple Sec,House Chamoy, Mango & Watermelon, Frozen.

Cantarito

$12.99+

1800 Silver, Fresh Orange and Grapefruit Juice, Salt, Squirt Soda, Agave Nectar, On the Rocks

Malibu Pina Colada

$26.99

Fresh Whole Pineapple, Malibu Coconut Rum, Frozen.

Coco Loco

$19.99

Fresh Whole Coconut, 1800 Coconut Tequila Silver, Fresh Coconut Water, Coconut Milk, Lime Juice, On The Rocks.

Jarrito Loco

$13.00

Jose Cuervo Silver, Lime Juice, Triple Sec, Chamoy, Tajin, & Your Choice Of Jarrito, On The Rocks

La Campanita

$14.99

Rum Chata, Hennessy, House Horchata, Cinnamon, On The Rocks

Michelada

$12.99

Choose From Imported Beer, Fresh Lime, House Tomatoes Juice, Tajin.

Bahama Mama

$12.00

Bacardi Rum, Coconut Rum, OJ, Pineapple Juice, Granadine

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Vodka, OJ, Cranberry Juice, Peach Schnapps

Caribe Splash

$10.00

Malibu Rum, Banana Liquor, Piña Colada, Raspberry, Pineapple Juice, Served On The Rocks Or Frozen.

Mexican Coffee

$10.00

House Martini

$10.00

Top Shelf Martini

$14.99

Top Shelf Long Island

$14.99

Long Island

$11.99

Bloody Mary

$10.99

Wine

House Chardonnay

$7.00

House Cabernet

$7.00

House Merlot

$7.00

House Pinot Grigio

$7.00

House Moscato

$7.00

Chardonnay,Kendall Jackson

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc,Clifford Bay.

$10.00

Pinot Grigio,Primaterra.

$10.00

Cabernet,Sauvignon

$10.00

Pinot Noir,La Crema

$11.00

Sangria

Roja Sangria

$11.99

Blanca Sangria

$11.99

Watermelon Sangria

$11.99

Red Apple Sangria

$11.99

Green Apple Sangria

$11.99

Pitcher Sangria

$25.99

On Tap

Tap Bud Light

$4.75

Tap Miller Lite

$4.75

Tap Michelob Ultra

$4.75

Tap Corona Light

$5.75

Tap XX Equis Amber

$5.75

Tap XX Equis Lager

$5.75

Tap Modelo Especial

$5.75

Tap Modelo Negra

$5.75

Tap IPA

$6.50

Tap Stella

$5.75

Tap Corona

$5.75

Tap Corona Premier

$5.75

Tap Pacifico

$5.75

Yuengling

$5.00

Import

Corona

$5.99

Corona Light

$5.99

Xx Equis Amber

$5.99

Xx Equis Lager

$5.99

Heineken

$5.99

Pacifico

$5.99

Tecate

$5.99

Modelo Especial

$5.99

Modelo Negra

$5.99

Victoria

$5.99

Domestic

Bud Light

$4.99

Miller Lite

$4.99

Coors Light

$4.99

Michelob Ultra

$4.99

Budweiser

$4.99

O’doul’s

$4.99

St Pauli N.A

$4.99

Yuengling

$4.99
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
