La Condesa 3320 Airport Road
3320 Airport Road
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Super Burrito
Flour Tortilla Filled W/ Ground Beef Or Shredded Chicken, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese, Topped W/ Burrito Sauce & Queso Sauce.
Burrito California
Flour Tortilla Filled W/ Your Choice Of Protein, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Topped W/ Queso Sauce.
Burrito Deluxe
Two Flour Tortillas Filled W/ Ground Beef, Or Shredded Chicken, Topped W/ Queso Sauce, Lettuce, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans.
Chile Verde Burrito
Flour Tortilla Filled W/ 24hr Slow Braised Beer Pork, Grilled Onions, Tomatillo Sauce, Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Cheese, Topped W/ More Tomatillo Sauce,Queso Sauce, Pickled Red Onions.
Burrito Mexicano
Two Flour Tortillas Filled W/ Grilled Chicken or Steak, Grilled peppers & Onions, Topped Queso Sauce, Lettuce, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans.
Fajita Quesadilla
Queso Oaxaca, Grilled Onions, Peppers,, Topped W/ Chipotle Aioli, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Served W/ Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Mexican Rice
La Condesa Quesadilla
Queso Oaxaca,Your Choice Of Protein. Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo
Chimichanga
Flash Fried, Topped W/ Queso Sauce, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo
Flautas
Four Corn Tortillas Filled W/ Shredded Beef or Shredded Chicken, Topped W/ Lettuce, Sour Cream, Avocados, Queso Fresco, Served W/ Refried Beans.
Chile Relleno
Roasted Poblano Peppers, Queso Fresco, Fried In Egg Batter, Topped W/ Salsa Ranchera, Tomatillo Sauce, Queso Sauce, Sour Cream, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans.
La Condesa Bowl
A Bowl With Rice, Black Beans, Corn, Shredded Cheese, Pico de Galló, Lettuce, Guacamole, Cilantro Garlic Sauce & Crispy Cheese Quesadilla.
Appetizers
Table Side Guacamole
Avocados,Onions,Tomatoes, Cilantro,Lime,Jalapenos, Seasoned Salt.
Queso Fundido
Oaxaca Cheese,Chorizo,Lettuce,Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream,Guacamole, Tortillas.
Empanadas
Flash Fried,Savoy Shredded Beef,Garlic Potatoes,Sour Cream,Charred Pineapple salsa.
Ceviche
Lime Infused Shrimp Or Fish, Avocados, Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Jalapenos, Sea Salt.
Ceviche Especial
Lime Infused Shrimp, Fish, Scallops, Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Jalapeño, Avocados, Sea Salt.
Elotes
Fire Roasted Corn, Mayo, Queso Fresco, House spices, Lime.
Chile Cargado
Roasted Poblano Peppers, Oaxaca Cheese, Diced Pan Fried Potatoes, Chorizo, Salsa Ranchera & Verde, Topped W/ Cilantro Garlic Salsa & Red Radish.
Condesa Tamale
Two Homemade Corn Tamales, One Chicken, & One Pork, Topped W/ Salsa Verde, & Salsa Roja.
Mr Wings
Goat Cheese Jalapenos
Blistered Jalapenos, Tequila Bacon, Balsamic Glaze, Goat Cheese, Cilantro Garlic Salsa, Queso Fresco.
La Condesa Tostadas
Handmade Corn Tortillas, Crispy Oaxaca Cheese, Carne Asada, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Lettuce, Salsa De Árbol.
Mexican Taquitos
Habanero Spiked Braised Beef,Mexican Slaw,Guacamole,Sour Cream,Red Radish,Salsa De Arbol,Queso Fresco
Sope Oaxaqueno
2 Homemade Corn Dough Sope, Topped With 1 Salsa Roja & 1 Salsa Verde, Queso Fresco & Sour Cream.
Aguachiles
Shrimp Marinated in Special salsa, lime, rojo, Onions, Avocado, Cucumbers
Guacamole Dip
Queso Dip
Bean Dip
Spinach Dip
Crab Dip
Ensaladas
Blackened Chicken Salad
Blackened Chicken, Baby Greens, Bacon, Avocados, Eggs, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Shredded Cheese, Black Beans , Creamy Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Taco Salad
Crispy Shell, Romaine Lettuce, Beans, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese, Roasted Corn, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo.
Avocado Salad
Fresh Lettuce, Avocado, Shredded Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Charred Pineapple Salsa, Black Beans
Tijuana Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce,Parmesan Cheese,Croutons & Tomatoes.
Steak
Arrachera
House Cut Skirt Steak, Chimichurri Sauce, Served W/ Mexican Rice, & Grilled Vegetables.
Carne Asada
Char Grilled Rib Eye,Grilled Onions & jalapeño. Served W/ Refried Beans, Mexican Rice, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico de gallo, Tortillas.
Steak Tampiquena
House Cut Skirt Steak,Topped Lime Marinated Shrimp,Grilled Onions, Tomato, Mushrooms, & Potato, Served W/ Black Beans, Cilantro Rice
Mar Y Tierra
Carne Asada Steak, Lime Marinated Shrimp, Crispy Onion Ring, Drizzled Cheese Dip, Served W/ Cilantro Rice, Black Beans.
Steak Costenos
12 oz,rib eye steak, topped with grilled mushrooms,onions,tomatoes, queso dip. Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans
Blue Crab Ribeye
12 oz Ribeye, Blue crab, Special House Sauce, Served W/ Cilantro Rice, House Garlic Potatoes.
Lomo Saltado
Marinated Sirloin Strips, Onions, Tomatoes, Manzano Peppers, Garlic Red Wine Sauce, Served W/ Cilantro Rice, Plantains, French Fries.
Parrillada
Char Grilled Ribeye, Chicken, Mahi-Mahi, Shrimp, Onions, Tomatoes, House Tequila. Served w/Refried Beans, Mexican Rice, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Tortillas.
El Molcajete
Grilled Steak, Chicken, Carnitas, Chorizo, Shrimp, Onions, Peppers, Inside Volcanic Stone. Topped with Cactus, Queso Oaxaca, Serrano, Avocado. Served w/Refried Beans, Mexican Rice, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Tortillas.
Sampler Oaxaqueno
Carne Asada Steak, Grilled Chicken, Chorizo, Grilled Queso Fresco. Served w/Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Cactus, Chile Toreado, Tortilla.
Steak A La Mexicana
Rib-Eye, Steak, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Jalapeño, Grilled Cactus, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans.
Arroz Con Steak
Mexican Rice,Black Beans, Served W/Queso sauce, & Tortillas
Pork
Carnitas
24hr Slow Braised Beer Pork, Grilled Onions, Jalapeños, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Tortillas.
Cochinita Pibil
24h Slow Cooked Beer Braised Pork, Citrusy Achiote Garlic Sauce, Pickled Red Onions, Tomatillo Salsa, Served W/ White Rice, Black Beans, Tortillas.
Chile Verde Cazuelitas
24h Slow Cooked Beer Braised Pork, Grilled Onions, Tomatillo Sauce, Cilantro, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Tortillas.
Chicken
Pancho Villa
Grilled Chicken Breast, Blackened Shrimp, Pico De Gallo, Light Drizzle of Queso Sauce, Served W/ Refried Beans, Mexican Rice, Tortillas.
Chipotle Chicken
Chipotle Adobo Marinated Chicken Breast, Ham, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Oaxaca Cheese, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Tortillas.
Pollo Margarita
Tequila Marinated, Chicken Breast, Grilled Onions, Cilantro, Served W/ Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Tortillas.
La Chona
Grilled Chicken Breast, Blackened Shrimp, Grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Creamy Spinach Sauce, Served W/ Refried Beans, Mexican Rice, Tortillas.
Pollo Fundido
Grilled Chicken Breast, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms,Tomatoes,Chihuahua Cheese, Served W/ Mexican Rice,Refried Beans,Tortillas.
Arroz con Pollo
Mexican Rice,Black Beans, Served W/Queso sauce, & Tortillas.
Mole Cazuelitas
Oaxaca Mole , Marinated Chicken Strips, Queso Fresco,Pico De Gallo, Served W/ Refried Beans, Mexican Rice,Tortillas.
Chori Pollo
Grilled Chicken Breast & Mexican Sausage,Light Drizzle Queso sauce, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Tortillas.
Milanesa de Pollo
Thinly sliced Chicken Breast, Breaded & Fried Till Golden Brown, Served W/ Refried Beans, Mexican Rice, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Tortillas.
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Our Fajitas Are Marinated In Our Signature Blend Of Spices, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers & Tomatoes, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Pico De gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamoles, Tortillas.
Steak Fajitas
Our Fajitas Are Marinated In Our Signature Blend Of Spices, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers & Tomatoes, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Pico De gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamoles, Tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas
Our Fajitas Are Marinated In Our Signature Blend Of Spices, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers & Tomatoes, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Pico De gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamoles, Tortillas.
Steak & Chicken Fajitas
Our Fajitas Are Marinated In Our Signature Blend Of Spices, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers & Tomatoes, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Pico De gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamoles, Tortillas.
Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas
Our Fajitas Are Marinated In Our Signature Blend Of Spices, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers & Tomatoes, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Pico De gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamoles, Tortillas.
Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
Our Fajitas Are Marinated In Our Signature Blend Of Spices, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers & Tomatoes, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Pico De gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamoles, Tortillas.
Fajitas Trio
Our Fajitas Are Marinated In Our Signature Blend Of Spices, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers & Tomatoes, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Pico De gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamoles, Tortillas.
Fajitas Trio for 2
Our Fajitas Are Marinated In Our Signature Blend Of Spices, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers & Tomatoes, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Pico De gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamoles, Tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas for 2
Our Fajitas Are Marinated In Our Signature Blend Of Spices, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers & Tomatoes, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Pico De gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamoles, Tortillas.
Steak Fajitas for 2
Our Fajitas Are Marinated In Our Signature Blend Of Spices, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers & Tomatoes, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Pico De gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamoles, Tortillas.
Chicken Fajita for 2
Create Your Own Combo
Handhelds
Philly Cheese Steak
Grilled Steak, Onions, Peppers & Mushrooms, Shredded Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise, Served W/ Fries
Angus Beef Burger
1/2lb Of Ground Chuck, Shortrib, And, Brisket, American Cheese, Tequila Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado, Mayonnaise, Chipotle Aioli, Served W/ Fries.
Mar y Tierra Burger
1/2lb Of Ground Chuck, Shortrib, And, Brisket, Grilled Shrimp, American Cheese, Mayonnaise, Chipotle Aioli, Served W/ Fries.
Nachos
Deluxe Nachos
Corn Tortilla Chips, Topped With Shredded Cheese, Queso Sauce, Ground Beef, Shredded Chicken, Black Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jalapeño
Fajita Nachos
Corn Tortilla Chips, Grilled Onions, Peppers, Shredder Cheese, Queso Sauce, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo,
Combo Nachos
Corn Tortilla Chips, Topped With Shredded Cheese, Queso Sauce
Vegetarian
Veggie Quesadilla
Oaxaca Cheese, Grilled Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes & Mushrooms, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream.
Chile Relleno Burrito
Roasted Poblano Peppers, Shredded Cheese, Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Topped With Queso Sauce & Burrito Sauce
Vegan Burrito
Grilled Tofu, Grilled Peppers, Onions, Lettuce, Guacamole, Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Topped W/ Avocado Serrano Salsa.
Veggie Bowl
Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Corn, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese, Crispy Cheese Quesadilla, Grilled Veggies.
Veggie Fajita
Grilled Onions, Peppers, Carrots, Zucchini, Squash, Mushroom, Broccoli, & Tomatoes. Served w/Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Tortillas.
Enchiladas
Three Colored Enchiladas
Three Corn Tortillas Filled W/ Ground Beef of Chicken, Topped W/ Red Sauce, Green Sauce, & Queso Sauce, Served W/ Mexican Rice, & Refried Beans.
Chicken & Spinach Enchiladas
Three Corn Tortillas Filled W/ Grilled Chicken, & Creamy Spinach, Topped W/ Queso Sauce, Poblano Cream Sauce, Red Onions, Cilantro, Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans
Enchilada Verdes
Three Corn Tortillas Filled W/ Shredded Chicken, Topped W/ Tomatillo Sauce & Shredded cheese, Served W/ Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Refried Beans, Mexican Rice.
Enchilada Supreme
Four Corn Tortillas One Filled W/ Ground Beef, One W/ Chicken, One W/ Cheese, One W/ Beans, All Topped With Salsa Ranchera, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo.
Enchilada Rancheras
Three Corn Tortillas Filled W/ Slow Braised Pork, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers, Shredder Cheese, Topped W/ Salsa Ranchera. Served W/ Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo.
Steak Enchilada Mexicana
Three Enchilada, Salsa Roja, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo.
Chicken Enchilada Mexicana
Three Enchilada, Salsa Roja, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo.
Enchiladas Oaxaquenas
Three Corn Tortillas Filled W/ Shredded Chicken, Topped W/ Oaxaca Mole Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Queso Fresco, Garnished W/ Cilantro Served W/ Refried Beans, Mexican Rice.
Mexican Street Tacos
Carne Asada Tacos
Three Handmade Corn Tortillas, Topped With One Protein Of Your Choosing, Cilantro, & Onions. Served W/ Refried Beans, & Mexican Rice.
Pollo Asado Tacos
Three Handmade Corn Tortillas, Topped With One Protein Of Your Choosing, Cilantro, & Onions. Served W/ Refried Beans, & Mexican Rice.
Al Pastor Tacos
Three Handmade Corn Tortillas, Topped With One Protein Of Your Choosing, Cilantro, & Onions. Served W/ Refried Beans, & Mexican Rice.
Carnitas Tacos
Three Handmade Corn Tortillas, Topped With One Protein Of Your Choosing, Cilantro, & Onions. Served W/ Refried Beans, & Mexican Rice.
Chorizo Tacos
Three Handmade Corn Tortillas, Topped With One Protein Of Your Choosing, Cilantro, & Onions. Served W/ Refried Beans, & Mexican Rice.
Lengua Tacos
Three Handmade Corn Tortillas, Topped With One Protein Of Your Choosing, Cilantro, & Onions. Served W/ Refried Beans, & Mexican Rice.
Tripa Tacos
Three Handmade Corn Tortillas, Topped With One Protein Of Your Choosing, Cilantro, & Onions. Served W/ Refried Beans, & Mexican Rice.
Tacos
Mr Tacos
Two Handmade Blue Corn Tortillas, Topped W/ Crispy Oaxaca Cheese, Skirt Steak, Grilled Shrimps, Pico De Gallo,Avocado, Served W/ Mexican Rice, & Black Beans.
Chipotle Tacos
Three Handmade Blue Corn Tortillas, Topped W/ Protein Of Your Choice, Mixed Greens, Chipotle Aioli, & Queso Fresco, Served W/ Black Beans.
Tacos de Birria
Chili Braised Beef Served in crispy White Corn Tortilla & Cheese, cilantro, Onions, Crema, Lime and Caldo, Platter Three Served on Handmade Corn Tortilla, Rice , Beans.
Tex Mex Tacos
Three Hard Or Soft Tortillas Topped W/ Ground Beef, Or Shredded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Served W/ Mexican Rice, & Refried Beans.
Mahi-Mahi Tacos
2 Puffed Flour Tortillas, Topped W/ Chipotle Aioli, Lime Marinated Mahi, Blue Crab, Queso Fresco, Red Onions, Cilantro, Served W/ Black Beans.
Baja Tacos
Two Flour Tortillas, Topped W/ Grilled Tilapia Or Shrimp, Cabbage, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Chipotle Aioli, Served W/ Refried Beans, & Mexican Rice.
Seafood
Pescado Baja
Mahi-Mahi Fillet, Grilled Shrimp Topped W/ Creamy Spinach & Mushroom Queso, Served W/ Cilantro Rice, & Black Beans.
Roca Blanca Paella
Grilled Serrano Mahi-Mahi, Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Scallops, Garlic Red Wine Sauce, Cilantro Garlic Salsa, Served On Top Of A Bed Of Mexican Rice
Chipotle Tequila Shrimp
Patron Tequila Infused Shrimp, Creamy Chipotle Lime Sauce, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Served W/ Lettuce, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans.
Diablo Shrimp
Ancho Chile Shrimp, Habanero Salsa, Grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Served W/ Lettuce, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans.
Mojo Shrimp
Mojo Garlic Shrimp, White Wine Sauce, Grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Potatos, Served W/ Black Beans, & Cilantro Rice.
Mahi-Mahi
Avocado Serrano Mahi-mahi, Lime Herb Butter Citrus Shrimp, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers, Roasted Corn, Avocado, Cilantro Rice, Black Beans.
Salmon
Roasted Raspberry Chipotle Glaze, Served W/ Cilantro Rice, & Grilled Vegetables.
Mango Salmon
Grilled Salmon, Topped With Chopped Mango, Onions, Bell Peppers, Served W/ Mexican Rice & Grilled Vegetables.
Puerto Enchiladas
2 Corn Tortillas Filled With Your Choice Of Filling, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers, Topped W/ Queso Sauce, Served W/ Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Black Beans, Cilantro Rice.
Roca Quesadilla
Queso Oaxaca, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Topped W/ Cilantro Garlic Sauce, Served W/ Black Beans, Cilantro Rice, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo.
Green Garden Bowl
Chimichurri Glazed Shrimp, Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Queso Fresco, Grilled Onions, Peppers, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli.
La Condesa Burrito
Fried Jumbo Shrimp, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers, Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Topped With Queso Sauce, Chipotle Aioli, Pico De Gallo
Cabo Chimichanga
Fried Flour Tortilla Filled With Grilled Shrimp, Bell Peppers & Onions, Topped With Queso sauce, Served W/ Mexican Rice & Vegetables.
Mojarra Frita
Deep Fried Marinated Whole Tilapia, Served W/ Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Lime, Mexican Rice, & Refried Beans.
Coctel de Camaron
Shrimp, Diced Tomatoes, Onions, Avocado, Cucumbers, Tomato Based Broth, Lime Juice, Cilantro, Served W/ Saltine Crackers.
Caldos
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Chicken in a Broth With Rice, Pico de Galló, Shredded Cheese, Avocado, Topped W/ Corn Tortilla Strips.
Caldos de Camaron
Authentic Mexican Shrimp Soup, Served W/ Tortillas
Caldos 7 Meres
Seven Seas Soup Made With Shrimp, Scallops, Fish, Crab Legs, Clams, & Mussels, Served W/ Tortillas
Desserts
Pastel de Chocolate
Chocolate Cake, W/ Chocolate Frosting, Topped W/ Whipped Cream
Pastel de Pina
Warm Pineapple Upside Down Cake, Served With Vanilla Ice Cream & Drizzled With Caramel
Churro
Mexican Pastry Sticks Dusted Cinnamon Sugar. Served With Caramel & Chocolate.
Flan
Mexican Eggs Custard.
Cheesecake Chimichanga
Creamy Cheesecake Wrapped in a Pastry Tortilla & Fried Till Crisp Paired With Chocolate, Banana & Caramel.
Fried Ice Cream
Large Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream Covered With Corn Flakes, Flash Fried & Drizzled With Caramel. Topped With Whipped Cream & Chocolate Fudge.
Sopapilla
Fried Pastry Puffs Topped With Cinnamon, Honey, Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream & Whipped Cream.
Sides
Side Sour Cream
Bandera Salad
Chile Toreado
Chips
Fajita Salad
Grilled Mushrooms
Grilled Peppers and Onions
Nopal
Peppers
Plantain
Salsa 16oz
Salsa 32oz
Salsa 8oz
Side Avocado
Side Black Beans
Side Cilantro
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Grilled Onions
Side Ground Beef
Side Guacamole
Side Jalapeños
Side Lettuce
Side Mexican Rice
Side White Rice
Side Onion
Side Pico De Gallo
Side Queso Dip
Side Refried Beans
Side Salsa
Side Shredded Cheese
Side Shredded Chicken
Side Shrimp
Side Steak
Side Tomato
Tortillas
Side Chimichurri sauce
Side French Fries
T a manos
Tortillas maiz
Vegetales
Kids Menu
Cheeseburger & Fries
Cheese Sticks & Fries
Chicken Tenders & Fries
Kids Burrito Beef
Served w/Rice & Beans
Kids Burrito Chicken
Served w/Rice & Beans
Kids Enchilada Beef
Served w/Rice & Beans
Kids Enchilada Chicken
Served w/Rice & Beans
Kids Taco Beef
Served w/Rice & Beans
Kids Taco Chicken
Served w/Rice & Beans
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Served w/Rice & Beans
Soda
Tea/Coffee
Bottled Soda/Juice/Specialty
Margaritas
Blood Orange Margarita
Milagro Silver, Blood Orange Liqueur, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar, On the Rocks
Blueberry Margarita
Milagro Silver, Muddled Blueberries, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar, On the Rocks
Watermelon Margarita
Espolon Blanco, Muddled Watermelon, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar, On the Rocks
Pineapple Margarita
Herradura Reposado, Grilled Pineapple, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar, On the Rocks
Coco Margarita
1800 Coconut, Coconut Syrup,Coconut Water, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar, On the Rocks
Tamarindo Margarita
Jose Cuervo Silver, Tamarindo Mix, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar, On the Rocks
Berry Margarita
Milagro Silver, Muddled Mix Berries, Lime Juice, Cointreau, Agave Nectar, On the Rocks
Jalapeno Margarita
1800 Silver, Triple Sec, Fresh Jalapenos, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar, On the Rocks
Cucumber Margarita
1800 Silver, Triple Sec, Fresh Cucumber, Cucumber Syrup, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar, On the Rocks
Pomegranate Margarita
Milagro Silver. Triple Sec, Pomegranate Juice, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar, On the Rocks
Skinny Margarita
Casamigo Silver, Cointreau, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar, On the Rocks
La Condesa Margarita
Milagro Anejo, Gran Marnier, Cointreau, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar, On the Rocks
Oaxaca Margarita
Mezcal Artesanal, Triple Sec, Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice, orange juice, Agave Nectar, On the Rocks
La Loba Patron Margarita
Patron Silver, Grand Marnier, Triple Sec, Orange Juice, Sour Mix, On the Rocks
Presidential Margarita
Presidential Brandy, Gran Gala, Triple Sec, Orange Juice, Sour Mix, On the Rocks
House Margarita
House Tequila, Gran Gala, Triple Sec, Orange Juice, Sour Mix, On the Rocks or Frozen (Flavored: Strawberry,Mango,Raspberry,Passion Fruit,Peach) $2 Upcharge
Cielo Azul Margarita
Tequila blanco, Blue Curacao, Triple Sec, Peach Schnapps, Sour Mix.
Sampler Margarita
Don julio Blanco, 4 Flavored, Skinny, Blood Orange, Tamarindo, Jalapeños.
Witches brew
Green ghoul
Daiquiri/Mojito
Cocktails
Paloma
Jose Cuervo Silver, Grapefruit Juice, Grapefruit Soda. Lime Juice, Tajin Salt, On the Rocks
Mexican Mule
Tequila Blanco, Fresh Mint, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer, Agave Nectar, On the Rocks
Oaxaca Mule
Mezcal Artesanal, Fresh Mint, Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer, Agave Nectar, On the Rocks
Sangria Rita
Mezcal Artesanal, Fresh Mint, Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer, Agave Nectar, On the Rocks
Mangonada
José Cuervo, Triple Sec,House Chamoy, Mango & Watermelon, Frozen.
Cantarito
1800 Silver, Fresh Orange and Grapefruit Juice, Salt, Squirt Soda, Agave Nectar, On the Rocks
Malibu Pina Colada
Fresh Whole Pineapple, Malibu Coconut Rum, Frozen.
Coco Loco
Fresh Whole Coconut, 1800 Coconut Tequila Silver, Fresh Coconut Water, Coconut Milk, Lime Juice, On The Rocks.
Jarrito Loco
Jose Cuervo Silver, Lime Juice, Triple Sec, Chamoy, Tajin, & Your Choice Of Jarrito, On The Rocks
La Campanita
Rum Chata, Hennessy, House Horchata, Cinnamon, On The Rocks
Michelada
Choose From Imported Beer, Fresh Lime, House Tomatoes Juice, Tajin.
Bahama Mama
Bacardi Rum, Coconut Rum, OJ, Pineapple Juice, Granadine
Sex on the Beach
Vodka, OJ, Cranberry Juice, Peach Schnapps
Caribe Splash
Malibu Rum, Banana Liquor, Piña Colada, Raspberry, Pineapple Juice, Served On The Rocks Or Frozen.
Mexican Coffee
House Martini
Top Shelf Martini
Top Shelf Long Island
Long Island
Bloody Mary
Wine
Sangria
On Tap
Import
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
3320 Airport Road, Boca Raton, FL 33431
