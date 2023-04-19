Restaurant header imageView gallery

New York Prime Boca Raton

review star

No reviews yet

2350 NW Executive Center Dr

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Appetizer

Baked Shrimp Appetizer

$21.00

Colossals with garlic butter, parmesan and bread crumbs

Colossal Lump Crab Cocktail

$25.00

Crab Cake Appetizer

$24.00

Jumbo lump, mustard sauce

Oysters Rockefeller

$19.00

(4) Topped with spinach, parmesan and bacon

Shrimp Cocktail

$21.00

Colossals with cocktail or remoulade

Thick Cut Sizzling Bacon

$18.00

Two thick slices served with Brooklyn French

Salad

Arugula & Apple Salad

$16.00

Endive, blue cheese, radicchio, candied walnuts, raisins, champagne vinaigrette

Chopped Italian Salad

$16.00

Onions, tomatoes, peppers, hearts of palm, anchovies, almonds, olive oil, parmesan and blue cheese.

Classic Caesar

$16.00

Crisp romaine, croutons, parmesan

Wedge Salad

$16.00

Bacon, chives, tomatoes, blue cheese dressing

Individual Caesar Salad

$9.00

Individual Wedge Salad

$9.00

Individual Chopped Italian Salad

$9.00

Individual Arugula & Apple Salad

$9.00

USDA Prime-Only Steaks

Aged 28 days and prepared "Pittsburg-style" with a charred exterior.

Bone-In Ribeye 22oz

$78.00

Center Cut Filet 12oz

$73.00

Chopped Steak of Prime Aged Beef

$32.00

Double Rib Veal Chop

$59.00

New York Strip 16oz

$69.00

Petite Filet 8oz

$56.00

Petite New York Strip 10oz

$51.00

Porterhouse for Two 40oz

$130.00

Triple-Cut Lamb Chops

$55.00

Sliced Edge of Prime Ribeye

$45.00

Tomahawk Ribeye 40oz

$140.00

Entree

Garlic Chicken

$32.00

white wine, garlic, fresh herbs

Redfish Amandine

$38.00

jumbo crab, toasted almonds, brown butter

Crab Cakes

$47.00

1/2 lb. - Jumbo lump "no filler", mustard sauce

Sea Bass

$56.00

pan roasted with garlic

Scottish Salmon

$39.00

Topped with sauteed portobello mushrooms

Side

Asparagus

$13.00

Charred Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Cheese Mashed Potatoes

$13.00

Creamed Spinach

$13.00

Garlic Spinach

$13.00

Hash Browns

$13.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$11.00

Lyonnaise

$13.00

Hash browns with onions

Onion Rings

$13.00

Onion Straws

$13.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$13.00

Sauteed Onions

$13.00

Steak Cut French Fries

$13.00

Steamed Spinach

$13.00

Individual Charred Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Individual Creamed Spinach

$9.00

Individual Garlic Spinach

$9.00

Individual Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

Individual Hash Browns

$9.00

Individual Lyonnaise Potatoes

$9.00

Hash Browns with onions

Individual Onion Rings

$9.00

Individual Onion Straws

$9.00

Individual Sauteed Mushrooms

$9.00

Individual Sauteed Onions

$9.00

Individual Steak Cut French Fries

$9.00

Individual Steamed Spinach

$9.00

Dessert

Butter Cake

$32.00

Served warm with vanilla ice cream. Serves 2 to 4

Cheesecake

$13.00

Shipped direct from New York. Add fresh berries 2

Cinnamon Walnut Apple Pie

$13.00

Served warm with vanilla ice cream

Gigantic Chocolate Cake

$38.00

Easily serves 4 or more. Served with vanilla ice cream

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Seasonal Berries with Cream

$10.00

White Chocolate Banana Cream Pie

$12.00

Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie

$10.00

Served with vanilla ice cream

Beverage

Sparkling Water (1 LT)

$6.50

Spring Water (1 LT)

$6.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

For more than 20 years, New York Prime has been a sought after hot spot for any night out, thanks to the lively bar and USDA prime-only menu. This Boca Raton institution has been consistently ranked as the best of the best, including being inducted into Boca Raton Magazine Hall of Fame for “Best Steak”. From barrel cut filets to top-of-the-line cooking techniques, every detail counts at this bustling, powerhouse steakhouse, but what sets them apart further is the live music in the bar area, listen for the napkin song next time you’re in.

Website

Location

2350 NW Executive Center Dr, Boca Raton, FL 33431

Directions

