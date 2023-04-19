New York Prime Boca Raton

Restaurant info

For more than 20 years, New York Prime has been a sought after hot spot for any night out, thanks to the lively bar and USDA prime-only menu. This Boca Raton institution has been consistently ranked as the best of the best, including being inducted into Boca Raton Magazine Hall of Fame for “Best Steak”. From barrel cut filets to top-of-the-line cooking techniques, every detail counts at this bustling, powerhouse steakhouse, but what sets them apart further is the live music in the bar area, listen for the napkin song next time you’re in.

