A map showing the location of Lakeshore Bar And Grill 3514 County Road GView gallery

Lakeshore Bar And Grill 3514 County Road G

review star

No reviews yet

3514 County Road G

Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPETIZERS

Cheese Curds

$7.99

Reuben Rolls

$8.99

Fried Green Beans

$6.99Out of stock

Onion Rings

$6.99

Loaded Skins

$7.99

Pork Nacho

$12.99

Appetizer Tender

$7.99

Bone-In Wings

$11.99

Boneless Wings

$10.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Basket French Fries

$4.99

Basket Kettle Chips

$3.99

Extra Sauce

$0.25

Mozz Egg Rolls

$7.99

Popper Egg Rolls

$8.99

Spicy Pickles

$7.99

Portabella Mushroom

$8.99Out of stock

Bruschetta

$10.99

Jumbo Pretzel

$12.99

CHILI TOTS

$8.99

KIDDIE MEALS

KIDS CHIX TENDERS

$6.99

CORN DOGS

$6.99

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.99

MAC & CHEESE

$6.99

SANDWICHES

BURGER

$10.49

JAMESON BURGER

$12.99

MAN BURGER

$15.99

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.49

SMOKEHOUSE

$11.99

CLUB SANDWICH

$11.99

BLT RANCH WRAP

$10.99

LAKESHORE WRAP

$11.99

BLT SANDWICH

$10.99

CHIX TENDER BASKET

$10.99

PORK PO-BOY

$11.99

HANDMADE PIZZAS

12" Cheese

$13.99

10" Gluten Free

$15.99

16" Cheese

$17.99

12" Pizza Special

$18.99

16" Pizza Special

$24.99

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$12.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$12.99

Phily Flatbread

$12.99

BBQ Pork Flatbread

$12.99

Bruschtta Flatbread

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$12.99

BYO Flatbread

$11.99

Chix Fajita Flatbread

$12.99

SPECIALS

2PC FRIED FISH

$13.99

3PC FRIED FISH

$15.99

4PC FRIED FISH

$17.99

BAKED FISH

$15.99

JUMBO SHRIMP

$17.99

PRIME RIB

$24.99

PRIME & SHRIMP

$29.99

FRENCH DIP

$12.99

FISH SANDWICH

$10.99

4pc PERCH

$17.99

MEATLOAF

$10.99

Bruschetta Chix Sand

$10.99

Cajun Chicken

$11.99

Shrimp Po Boy

$10.99

Breakfast Burger

$11.99

Ala carte 1pc FISH

$4.00

Turkey Wrap

$10.99

BBQ PORK SANDWICH

$7.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$9.99

Open face Meatloaf sand

$9.99

Chicken Parm

$10.99

SUNDAY Bone-in

$15.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Sunday BoneLESS

$10.00Out of stock

Steak Burrito

$13.99

BEEF NACHO

$10.99

CHICKEN NACHO

$10.99

Half Rib

$14.99

Full Rib

$19.99

Hot Ham & Cheese

$8.99

RIB Sandwich

$9.99

Turkey Rachel

$10.99

Ceasar Wrap

$9.99

Korean chicken

$10.99

Snomad taco bar

$12.00

Adult NYE Buffet

$25.99

Child NYE Buffet

$19.99

Chicken Burrito

$8.99

$5ham

$5.00

$3pizza

$3.00

SALAD/SOUP/ALA CARTE

Side Salad

$3.49

Cup Soup

$3.50

Bowl Soup

$4.50

Cup Chili

$3.99

Bowl Chili

$4.99

LOADED CHILI

$6.99

Grilled Salad

$8.99

1 Trip Salad Bar

$5.99

Unlimited Salad Bar

$9.99

Ala Carte Baked Potato

$2.50

Ala Carte Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Ala Carte Potato Salad

$2.50

Ala Carte Mashed & Gravy

$2.00

ALCOHOLIC

Absolut

$4.75+

Admiral Nelson

$4.00+

Amaretto

$4.00+

Apple Pie

$2.00

Bacardi

$4.50+

Bacardi Limon

$4.50+

Bailey’s Irish Cream

$4.50+

Beefeater

$4.50+

Belvedere

$5.00+

Blackberry Brandy

$4.00+

Blue Curacao

$3.25+

Bombay Saphire

$5.00+

Buttershotts

$4.00+

FOOTBALL RAIL

$3.00

BLOODY MARY BAR

$10.00

Bird Dog Peach

$4.50+

Bird Dog Blackberry

$4.50+

Bulleit Bourbon

$4.25+

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$5.00+

Calumet

$15.00+

Campo

$4.50+

Canadian Club

$4.50+

Captain Morgan

$4.50+

Captain Morgan Black

$4.50+

Captain Morgan Silver

$4.50+

Cherry Bomb

$5.00

Chopin

$4.50+

Cointreau

$4.25+

Cosmopolitan

$8.50

Crown Royal

$5.00+

Crown Royal Apple

$5.00+

Crown Royal Peach

$5.00+

Deaths Door Gin

$4.50+

Dewars

$5.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$6.50+

Dr. McGillicuddy’s Cherry

$4.00+

Dr. McGillicuddy’s Grape

$4.00+

Dr. McGillicuddy’s Mint

$4.00+

Fireball

$4.00+

Frangelico

$4.50+

Glenlivet

$6.00+

Goldschlager

$4.50+

Grand Marnier

$5.00+

Grey Goose

$5.00+

Hendrick's

$5.00+

Jack Daniels

$5.00+

Jack Daniels Apple

$5.00+

Jack Daniels Fire

$4.50+

Jack Daniels Honey

$5.00+

Jackson Morgan

$4.00+

Jager Bomb

$6.00

Jagermeister

$4.50+

Jameson

$4.50+

Jeremiah Weed

$4.00+

Jim Beam

$4.50+

Jim Beam Rye

$4.50+

Jose Cuervo

$4.00+

Kahlua

$4.75+

Kessler

$4.00+

Ketel One

$4.50+

Ketel One Citron

$4.50+

Knob Creek

$5.50+

Knob Creek Maple

$5.50+

Korbel

$4.50+

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Makers Mark

$5.00+

Malibu

$4.50+

Melon

$4.00+

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mt. Royal Light

$4.00+

Patron Café

$5.00+

Patron Silver

$5.00+

Pink Whitney

$4.50+

Pucker Apple

$4.00+

Pucker Watermelon

$4.00+

MINT MARTINI

$5.00

Malort

$3.50

Rams Point PB Whiskey

$2.00

RON DIAZ PITCHER

$5.00

Rumchata

$4.50+

Rumplemintz

$4.50+

Sambuca

$4.50+

Schnapps Peach

$4.00+

Schnapps Peppermint

$4.00+

Screwdriver

$4.25+

Seagrams 7

$4.25+

Skrewball Whisky

$3.50+

Skyy

$4.50+

Sloe Gin

$4.00+

Smirnoff

$4.25+

Smirnoff Caramel

$4.25+

Smirnoff Cherry

$4.25+

Smirnoff Citrus

$4.25+

Smirnoff Raspberry

$4.25+

Southern Comfort

$4.50+

Sweet Carolina

$4.00+

Tanqueray

$4.50+

Tequila Sunrise

$4.50+

Tito’s

$4.50+

Tullamore Dew

$4.50+

ULTIMATE BLOODY

$15.00

UV Blue

$4.25+

UV Cherry

$4.25+

UV Grape

$4.25+

V.O.

$4.50+

Vegas Bomb

$6.50

Well Bourbon

$3.75+

Well Brandy

$3.75+

Well Gin

$3.75+

Well Rum

$3.75+

Well Scotch

$3.75+

Well Tequila

$3.75+

Well Vodka

$3.75+

Well Whiskey

$3.50+

White Russian

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$4.50+

Windsor

$4.25+

Woodford Reserve

$7.50+

WELL HAPPY HOUR

$3.00+

Tap MILLER LIGHT

$2.00

Tap BUD LIGHT

$2.00

Tap SPOTTED COW

$3.00

Tap LIENIES OKT

$3.00

Tap POTOSI CAVE ALE

$3.00

Tap PSEUDO SUE

$4.00

Tap POMPEII

$4.00Out of stock

Tap MANGO CART

$3.00Out of stock

Tap BLUE MOON

$3.00Out of stock

Tap BADGER SWEAT

$3.25

Tap HILLS SNAPPY IPA

$3.00

Tap GUINNESS

$3.50

BEER CHASER

$2.50

Tap STELLA ARTOIS

$3.00

Lite Pitcher

$10.00

Import/Craft Pitcher

$15.00

FOOTBALL TAP LITE

$2.00

$10Premium Pitcher

$10.00Out of stock

$6 Lite pitcher

$2.00Out of stock

MILLER LITE

$2.00

BUD LIGHT

$2.00

COORS LIGHT

$2.00

MILLER 64

$2.00

MGD

$2.00

HIGH LIFE

$2.00

BUDWEISER

$2.00

BUSCH LIGHT

$2.00

BUD LIGHT LIME

$2.00

ANGRY ORCHARD

$4.50

MIKE’S LEMON

$4.00

MIKE’S BLACK CHERRY

$4.00

MIKE’S STRAWBERRY

$4.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$3.75

CORONA

$4.25

CORONA LIGHT

$4.25

HEINEKEN

$4.25

BUD 55

$2.00

O'Douls Amber

$3.00

TWISTED TEA 12oz btl

$4.00

FOOTBALL DOMESTIC

$2.00

STELLA BOTTLE

$4.50

"RED BEER"

$2.00

DOS EQUIS

$4.50

HEINEKEN ZERO

$3.50

$1 Wed Beer

$1.00

$2 Vintage can

$2.00

Carbliss LemonLime

$5.00

Carbliss Cranberry

$5.00

Carbliss Raspberry

$5.00

Carbliss Margarita

$5.00

BUD LIGHT BUCKET

$12.00

BUSCH LIGHT BUCKET

$12.00

Busch N/A

$2.50

COORS LIGHT BUCKET

$12.00

HIGH NOON

$5.00

Mango Cart Can

$4.00

MILLER LIGHT BUCKET

$12.00

Modelo Can

$4.00

Bud Light Hard Soda

$2.00

Oktoberfest

$3.50

OLD STYLE

$2.00

PBR

$2.00

PSEUDO SUE 16OZ

$6.50

Silo BUD LIGHT 16OZ

$3.50

Silo BUSCH LIGHT 16OZ

$3.50

Silo COORS LIGHT 16OZ

$3.50

Silo MILLER LITE 16OZ

$3.50

WHITE CLAW BLK CHERRY

$5.00

WHITE CLAW BUCKET

$20.00

WHITE CLAW MANGO

$5.00

WHITE CLAW RASPBERRY

$5.00

WHITE CLAW WATERMELON

$5.00

19 Crimes Shiraz

$6.00

Bonanza

$7.00

Bottle Decoy Reserve

$30.00

Cabernet - House

$5.00

Chardonnay - House

$5.00

Decoy Cabernet

$8.00

Fawn Creek

$6.00

Glass Decoy Reserve

$11.00

House Champagne

$7.00

Kendal Jackson Chardonnay

$6.00

Merlot - House

$5.00

Moscato - House

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Prairie Fume

$6.00

White Zin - House

$4.50

Yellow Tail Shiraz

$5.50

Duckhorn bottle

$80.00

5oz Tipsy Scoop

$5.00

Pint Tipsy Scoop

$9.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

CAPPUCINO

$3.50

DECAF COFFEE

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sprite Zero

$3.00

Melo Yellow

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

KIDDY COCKTAIL

$3.00

WHITE MILK

$3.00

CHOC MILK

$3.00

RED BULL

$3.50

ICED TEA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

TONIC

$3.00

CLUB SODA

JUICE

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Orange

$3.50

Grape

$3.50

Desserts

Ginger Snap Cheesecake

$4.99

Raspberry Cheesecake

$5.99

Death by Choc Cheesecake

$5.99Out of stock

Plain Cheesecake

$4.99

Grasshopper Cheesecake

$5.99

Mudslide Cheesecake

$5.99

Expresso Brownie Sundae

$6.99

Lemon berry cheesecake

$5.99Out of stock

Chocolate Torte

$4.99Out of stock

Frosted cookie cheesecake

$5.99

Butterbrickle Cheesecake

$5.99

Twix Cheesecake

$5.99

Carrot Cake

$4.99

M&M Cheesecake

$4.99Out of stock

Butterfinger Cheesecake

$5.99

Andies Cheescake

$5.99

Tiramisu Cheescake

$5.99

Italian Cream Cake

$6.99

Key Lime Cheesecake

$5.99Out of stock

Reeses cheesecake

$5.99

Oreo Cheesecake

$5.99Out of stock

MISC

BAG OF ICE

$3.00

T-SHIRT

$20.00

BAG OF CHIPS

$1.50

BEEF STICKS

$3.00

JERKEY

$2.00

CANDY

$2.00

Premium sport tek sweatshirt

$45.00

Standard Hanes Sweatshirt

$30.00

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$20.00

Coffee pot

$5.00

Can Soda

$2.00

Donut/Muffin/Roll

$2.00

Yogurt

$2.00

Sausage/Cheese Tray

$25.00

Veggie/Dip Tray

$10.00

Cookie bar Tray

$15.00

Fruit

$1.00

Banquet Room hourly rate

$25.00

Fisheree Beer Bucket

$10.00

Can Koozie

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3514 County Road G, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

RuBBs Steakhouse - 1950 River Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1950 River Rd Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
The Keg & Patio....EAT-DRINK-RELAX
orange star4.4 • 1,058
732 OAK ST Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Latte Stone Brewing Company - 514 Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
514 Broadway Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
MACS Wisconsin Dells - 208 Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
208 Broadway Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Asgard Axe & Tap
orange starNo Reviews
714 Oak Street Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Dells Distillery
orange starNo Reviews
206 Broadway Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wisconsin Dells

The Keg & Patio....EAT-DRINK-RELAX
orange star4.4 • 1,058
732 OAK ST Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Spring Brook Resort - Wisconsin Dells
orange star4.3 • 612
242 LAKE SHORE DR Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Lake City Social - Wisconsin Dells
orange star4.0 • 508
644 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Ravina Bay Bar and Grill - Ravina Bay
orange star4.0 • 150
231 E Durkee St Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
The Sand Trap Bar and Grill
orange star4.8 • 76
S797 Christmas Mountain Rd Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wisconsin Dells
Baraboo
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Sauk City
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
De Forest
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Waunakee
review star
No reviews yet
Middleton
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sun Prairie
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)
Mount Horeb
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston