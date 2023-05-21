Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Boathouse

review star

No reviews yet

1015 River Rd

Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Starbucks

Espresso

Shot Espresso

$2.45

Caffe Latte

$4.45+

Cappuccino

$4.45+

Vanilla Latte

$4.95+

Caffe Mocha

$4.95+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+

Salted Caramel Mocha

$5.45+

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.45+

Caffe Americano

$3.75+

Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaker Espresso

$5.75+

Coffee & Tea

Freshly Brewed Coffee

$2.95+

Chai Latte

$4.95+

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$4.95+

London Fog Latte

$4.95+

English Breakfast Latte

$4.95+

Hot Brewed Tea

$3.25+

Refreshers

Strawberry Acai

$4.45+

Mango Dragon Fruit

$4.45+

Pineapple Passion Fruit

$4.45+

Pink Drink

$4.95+

Dragon Drink

$4.95+

Frappuccino

Coffee Frappuccino

$4.95+

Caramel Frappuccino

$5.25+

Mocha Frappuccino

$5.25+

Java Chip Frappuccino

$5.25+

White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino

$5.25+

Matcha Green Frappuccino

$5.25+

Vanilla Bean

$4.95+

Strawberry & Creme

$5.45+

Double Chocolate Chip

$5.25+

Other

Hot Chocolate

$3.95+

White Hot Chocolate

$3.95+

Bar Menu

Martini

Almond Joy Martini

$12.00

Apple Martini

$12.00

Caramel Apple Martini

$12.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

French Martini

$12.00

Pineapple Upside Down Martini

$12.00

Pink Martini

$12.00

Blue Cosmo

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Old Fashioned/Manhattan

The VUE Old-Fashioned

$9.00

Apple Old-Fashioned

$9.00

Peach Old-Fashioned

$9.00

Wisconsin Old-Fashioned

$8.00

The VUE Manhattan

$10.00

Classic Manhattan

$10.00

Rye Manhattan

$10.00

Perfect Manhattan

$10.00

NA Beverages

NA Beverage

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mt Dew

$3.00

Diet Mt Dew

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Diet Starry

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Dinner

Starters

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$9.00

roma tomatoes, bermuda onions, fresh basil, balsamic vinegar, topped with parmesan cheese

Cheese Curds

$11.00

served with ranch

Wings

$15.00

Fried Sushi

surimi rolls - avocado and carb meat, tempura breading

Fried Calamari

$15.00

served with cajun aioli

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

six tiger shrimp, served with cocktail sauce

Shrimp de Jonghe

$11.00

four tiger shrimp, white wine garlic sauce, herb crusted

Baked Brie

$13.00

toasted almond, french bread crostini, served with bacon apple jam

Steak Poutine

$19.00

serves 2-3 people; sliced steak, fies, melted cheese curd, caramelized peppers & onions, fancy sauce

Signature Fries

$7.00

drizzled with beef fat, served with fancy sauce

Mains

The VUE Double Cheeseburger

$16.00

lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, fancy sauce, american cheese, brioche, served with signature fries

Boathouse Cheese Steak

$19.00

shaved steak, peppers & onions, cheddar sauce, french bread roll served with signature fries

Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

grilled or fried chicken, pimento cheese, coleslaw, pickles, gochujang, served with signature fries

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.00

linguine, broccolini, mushrooms

Mushroom Risotto

$19.00

parmesan, broccolini, blistered grape tomatoes

Miso Ramen

$18.00

red miso broth, ramen noodles, mushrooms, fresno, assorted vegetables, gochujang sauce

Tempura Fried Shrimp

$25.00

six tiger shrimp tempura battered, parmesan risotto, served with sweet chili sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$25.00

tiger shrimp, orzo, white wine garlic sauce, broccolini

Salmon

$30.00

lemon caper butter sauce, broccolini,mushroom risotto

Pan Seared Walleye

$28.00

cucumber aioli, sweet peas risotto, broccolini

Chicken Marsala

$26.00

sweet marsala wine sauce, mushrooms, over linguine

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

southern style fried chicken, 2 pearl sugar belgian waffles, served with honey mustard and maple syrup

Fried Chicken

$21.00

two chicken breasts, mashed potatoes, gravy, coleslaw, biscuit

Garlic Rosemary Crusted Lamb Chops

$36.00

cognac dijon cream sauce, roasted red potatoes and green beans

Steaks

New York Strip - 12oz

$35.00

garlic mashed potato, seasonal vegetable, demi glaze

Filet Mignon - 6oz

$39.00

garlic mashed potato, seasonal vegetable, demi glaze

Sirloin - 8oz

$29.00

garlic mashed potato, seasonal vegetable, demi glaze

Ribeye

$38.00

Kids Menu

Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Cheeseburger

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Spaghetti

$7.00

Soups and Salads

French Onion

$6.00

Soup of The Day

$5.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

romaine, parmesan, homemade croutons

Cobb Salad

$13.00

blue cheese, hard boiled eggs, bacon, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, choice of dressing

Fresh Berry Salad

$13.00

fresh greens, strawberries, blueberries, candied pecans, homemade vinaigreette

House Salad

$6.00

arcadain greens, cherry tomato, cucumbers, red onions, choice of dressing

Dinner Side

Side of Salmon

$12.00

Side of Shrimp

$8.00

Side of Chicken

$6.00

Side Lobster Tail

$30.00

Side Mushroom

$3.00

Side Green Beans

$3.00

Side Tempura Shrimp

$4.00

Side 3 Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Side Tiger Shrimp

$4.00

Side 3 Shrimp

$8.00

Side Sautéed Onion

$3.00

Side Broccolini

$3.00

Load Potato

$3.00

Dessert

Desserts

Nutella Mousse

$6.00

Death By Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$8.00

Caramel Brownie Cheesecake

$8.00

Peanut Butter Explosion

$8.00

Friday Fish Fry

Beer Battered Fried Cod

$15.00

Herb Crusted Broiled

$16.00

Mediterranean Broiled Cod

$17.00

Broiled Cod

$15.00

Pizza

Roasted Veggies

$21.00

roasted onions and red & green pepper, mushrooms, garlic, black olive

Carnivore

$21.00

italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, canadian bacon

Steak & Cheese

$21.00

shaved steak, roasted onions and red & green peppers, cheese sauce, cheddar cheese

Hawaiian BBQ

$21.00

canadian bacon, pineapple, jalapenos, bbq sauce

Chicken Alfredo

$21.00

chicken, mushrooms, cheddar cheese, alfredo sauce

Margarita

$21.00

roma tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella

The Boathouse Pizza

$21.00

pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives

Pizza

$13.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:45 am - 8:45 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:45 am - 8:45 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:45 am - 8:45 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:45 am - 8:45 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:45 am - 8:45 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:45 am - 8:45 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:45 am - 8:45 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Boathouse Restaurant is a boutique restaurant offering a great selection of locally inspired cuisine featuring steak, chicken, lamb, seafood, vegetables and salads. We also feature our signature pizzas! The setting is modern, but not over the top. The ambiance will bring back memories of your favorite coastal boaters hangout.

Website

Location

1015 River Rd, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Directions

