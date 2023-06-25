- Home
Land Of Natura
No reviews yet
250 Natura Dr
Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
Full Menu
Tacos
Burritos and Bowls
Quesadillas
Sandwiches
1/2 Lb Cheeseburger
$12.00
Pickle, onion, tomato, and lettuce
1/2 Lb Cheeseburger Meal
$16.00
Pickle, onion, tomato, and lettuce
All Beef Hot Dog
$8.00
All Beef Hot Dog Meal
$12.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$10.00
Tomato and lettuce
Fried Chicken Sandwich Meal
$14.00
Tomato and lettuce
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$10.00
Tomato and lettuce
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Meal
$14.00
Tomato and lettuce
Cold Cut Sandwich
$10.00
Choice of turkey, ham, or chicken
Cold Cut Sandwich Meal
$14.00
Choice of turkey, ham, or chicken
Cold Cut Italian Sandwich
$10.00
Cold Cut Italian Sandwich Meal
$14.00
Wraps and Salad
Plant Based Menu
Chicken Tenders
Seafood
Tru-Q BBQ
Build Your Own Pizza
Pizza by the Slice
Hot Hoagies
Kids' Menu
Snacks
Sides
Desserts
Organic Beverages by Tractor
Drinks
Specialty Pizza
Starbucks
Espresso
Coffee & Tea
Refreshers
Frappuccino
Bar
Liquor
Well Vodka/Wheatley
$8.00
Absolut
$10.00
Absolut Citron
$10.00
Absolut Peach
$10.00
Absolut Watermelon
$10.00
Absolut Vanilla
$10.00
Absolut Mandrin
$10.00
Deep Eddy Peach
$10.00
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
$10.00
Deep Eddy Lemon
$10.00
Door Country Cherry
$10.00
Grey Goose
$12.00
Titos
$8.00
Ketel One
$12.00
Ketel One Cucumber Mint
$12.00
Driftless Glen Cucumber
$8.00
Driftless Glen Cranberry
$8.00
Driftless Glen Lemon
$8.00
Smirnoff Peach Lemonade
$8.00
Smirnoff Pink Lemonade
$8.00
Absolut Pear
$10.00
Kettle One Grapefruit Rose
$12.00
Di Saronno
$8.00
Amaretto
$7.00
Grand Marnier
$8.00
Jagermeister
$8.00
Kahlua
$8.00
Blue Curacao
$7.00
Rum Chata
$8.00
Rumpleminz
$8.00
Bailey
$8.00
Butter Scotch Schnapps
$7.00
Chambord
$8.00
Crème de Cacao
$7.00
Crème de Menthe
$7.00
Dr. Mc Peach
$8.00
Dr. Mc Cherry
$8.00
Dr. Mc Menthol
$8.00
Goldschlager
$7.00
Midori Melon
$7.00
Melon
$7.00
Peach Schnapps
$8.00
Apple Pucker
$8.00
Triple Sec
$7.00
St. Elder Elderflower
$7.00
Di Saronno
$10.00
Amaretto
$9.00
Grand Marnier
$10.00
Jagermeister
$10.00
Kahlua
$10.00
Blue Curacao
$9.00
Rum Chata
$10.00
Rumpleminz
$10.00
Bailey
$10.00
Butter Scotch Schnapps
$9.00
Chambord
$10.00
Crème de Cacao
$9.00
Crème de Menthe
$9.00
Dr. Mc Peach
$10.00
Dr. Mc Cherry
$10.00
Dr. Mc Menthol
$10.00
Goldschlager
$9.00
Midori Melon
$9.00
Melon
$9.00
Peach Schnapps
$10.00
Apple Pucker
$10.00
Triple Sec
$9.00
St. Elder Elderflower
$9.00
Cocktails
The Land's Bloody Mary
$12.00
Lagoon's Margarita
$14.00
Heaven's Land
$12.00
Sunset's Punch
$12.00
Sunrise Gin
$12.00
Blue Lagoon
$12.00
Oasis Lemon Drop
$14.00
Island's End Iced Tea
$12.00
Mango Dragonberry Mojito
$14.00
The Land's Pineapple Mojito
$14.00
Moscato Margarita
$13.00
Oasis Cosmo
$14.00
Mimosa
$10.00
The Land's Old-Fashioned
$10.00
Classic Old-Fashioned
$12.00
Peach Old-Fashioned
$10.00
Apple Old-Fashioned
$10.00
The Land's Manhattan
$12.00
Watermelon Gin Punch
$12.00
Summertime Sangria
$12.00
Peach Paradise Fizz
$10.00
Strawberry Fizz
$10.00
Spiked Peach Tea
$10.00
Peach Sweetness
$12.00
Peach Refresher
$10.00
Blueberry Refresher
$10.00
Pineapple Passion Refresher
$10.00
Coco-Mango Refresher
$10.00
Wisconsin River
$12.00
Lagoon's Colada
$14.00
Beach Vice
$14.00
Sunset's Margarita
$14.00
Fruit Froze
$14.00
Land's Cotton Candy
$14.00
Blueberry Pom Margarita
$14.00
Blueberry Pom Mule
$12.00
Texas Mule
$12.00
Door County Mule
$12.00
Pineappple Coconut Mocktail
$12.00
Peach Sweetness Mocktail
$12.00
Bubble Gum Mocktail
$12.00
Blackberry Lemonade Mocktail
$12.00
N/A Mojito
$10.00
N/A Daiquiri
$10.00
N/A Pina Colada
$10.00
N/A Frozen Lemonade
$10.00
N/A Fruit Freezy
$10.00
Pineapple Upside Down
$12.00
Cucumber Fizz
$10.00
Spicy Margarita
$14.00
Moscow Mule
$12.00
Ranch Water
$8.00
Paloma Special
$8.00
Beer
Guiness
$9.00
Summer Shandy
$8.00
Mosey IPA
$8.00
Potosi
$8.00
Spotted Cow
$8.00
Goose IPA
$8.00
Zombie Dust
$8.00
Blue Moon
$8.00
Cider Boys
$8.00
Stella
$8.00
Coors Light
$8.00
Miller Lite
$8.00
High Life
$8.00
Michelob Ultra
$8.00
Busch Light
$8.00
Heineken
$8.00
Corona
$8.00
Stella Artois
$8.00
Modelo
$8.00
Two Hearted Ale
$8.00
Capital Amber
$8.00
War Pigs
$8.00
Lake Front Hazy
$8.00
Heineken 00
$8.00
Miller 64
$8.00
Fat Tire Ale
$8.00
Fantasy Factory
$8.00
3 Floyds Gumball
$8.00
High Noon Pineapple
$8.00
High Noon Peach
$8.00
High Noon Watermelon
$8.00
White Claw Black Cherry
$8.00
White Claw Raspberry
$8.00
Twisted Tea Original
$8.00
Twisted Tea Peach
$8.00
Carbliss Tequila Margarita
$8.00
Carbliss Black Cherry
$8.00
Carbliss Pineapple
$8.00
Carbliss Cranberry
$8.00
Carbliss Lemon Lime
$8.00
Happy Dad Lemon Lime
$8.00
Happy Dad Fruit Punch
$8.00
Happy Dad Grape
$8.00
Happy Dad Pineapple
$8.00
Happy Dad Wild Cherry
$8.00
Happy Dad Watermelon
$8.00
Wine
Joel Gott Zinfandel
$12.00
Robert Mondavi Merlot Rum Barrel
$12.00
Erath Resplendent Pinot Noir
$12.00
Robert Mondavi Bourbon Barrel Cabernet
$12.00
Justin Cabernet
$14.00
House Cabernet
$8.00
House Merlot
$8.00
House Pinot Noir
$8.00
House Carmenere
$8.00
House Malbec
$8.00
Meiomi Pinot Noir
$12.00
Joel Gott Zinfandel
$45.00
Robert Mondavi Merlot Rum Barrel
$45.00
Erath Resplendent Pinot Noir
$45.00
Cuma Malbec
$45.00
Robert Mondavi Bourbon Barrel Cabernet
$45.00
Justin Cabernet
$55.00
Silk Route Red Blend
$45.00
Wollershein Port
$55.00
House Cabernet
$25.00
House Merlot
$25.00
House Pinot Noir
$25.00
Chloe Pinot Grigio
$12.00
Jacob's Creek Moscato
$12.00
Kendal Jackson Chardonnay
$12.00
Echo Bay Sauvignon Blanc
$12.00
House Natura Chardonnay
$8.00
House Woodbridge Pinot Grigio
$8.00
Peach Moscato
$8.00
Woodbridge Pinot Grigio
$8.00
Kim Crawford
$10.00
Chloe Pinot Grigio
$45.00
Jacob's Creek Moscato
$45.00
Kendal Jackson Chardonnay
$45.00
Santa Julia Chardonnay
$45.00
Echo Bay Sauvignon Blanc
$45.00
Shine Riesling
$45.00
House Chardonnay
$25.00
House Pinot Grigio
$25.00
House Moscato
$25.00
Peach Moscato
$30.00
Chloe Rose
$12.00
Verdi
$7.00
Ruffino Prosecco
$9.00
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The Land of Natura is a special place where people can experience the natural side of the Dells, through both active fun and refreshing relaxation, in a beautiful and sustaining environment.
Location
250 Natura Dr, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
Gallery
