Land Of Natura

review star

No reviews yet

250 Natura Dr

Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Full Menu

Tacos

2 Pieces Steak

$7.00

4 Pieces Steak

$13.00

6 Pieces Steak

$18.00

2 Pieces Chicken

$7.00

4 Pieces Chicken

$13.00

6 Pieces Chicken

$18.00

4 Pieces Ground Beef

$11.00

6 Pieces Ground Beef

$16.00

2 Pieces Ground Beef

$6.00

Burritos and Bowls

Steak

$13.00

Chicken

$13.00

Ground Beef

$11.00

Quesadillas

Steak Quesadilla

$11.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Beef Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$12.00

Ground beef with shredded cheese, cheese sauce, jalapenos, and sour cream

Sandwiches

1/2 Lb Cheeseburger

$12.00

Pickle, onion, tomato, and lettuce

1/2 Lb Cheeseburger Meal

$16.00

Pickle, onion, tomato, and lettuce

All Beef Hot Dog

$8.00

All Beef Hot Dog Meal

$12.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Tomato and lettuce

Fried Chicken Sandwich Meal

$14.00

Tomato and lettuce

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Tomato and lettuce

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Meal

$14.00

Tomato and lettuce

Cold Cut Sandwich

$10.00

Choice of turkey, ham, or chicken

Cold Cut Sandwich Meal

$14.00

Choice of turkey, ham, or chicken

Cold Cut Italian Sandwich

$10.00

Cold Cut Italian Sandwich Meal

$14.00

Wraps and Salad

Chicken Caesar

$12.00

Garden

$9.00

Chicken

$12.00

Grilled or fried chicken

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.00

Greek

$13.00

Steak

$13.00

Cranberry Apple

$13.00

Plant Based Menu

Beyond Tenders

$11.00

Spicy Black Bean Burger

$12.00

Meatless Impossible Burger

$13.00

New Wave Shrimp

$14.00

Beyond Tenders Meal

$15.00

Black Bean Burger Meal

$16.00

Impossible Burger Meal

$17.00

New Wave Shrimp Meal

$18.00

Chicken Tenders

4 Pieces Tenders

$8.00

8 Pieces Tenders

$14.00

12 Pieces Tenders

$21.00

4 Beyond Tenders

$11.00

Plant-based

Seafood

Fish and Biscuit

$13.00

Fish and Biscuit Meal

$17.00

Shrimp and Biscuit

$12.00

Shrimp and Biscuit Meal

$16.00

Tru-Q BBQ

Tru-Q Sandwiches

$8.00

1 Meat Plates

$12.00

Includes 1 side, pickles, and bread and butter

2 Meat Plates

$15.00

Includes 1 side, pickles, and bread and butter

Run M.N.C

$10.00

Mac and cheese topped with choice of meat and BBQ sauce

Build Your Own Pizza

18" Cheese Pizza

$32.00

Pizza by the Slice

Cheese slice

$9.00

Pepperoni slice

$9.00

Sausage slice

$9.00

Veggie slice

$9.00

Hot Hoagies

Philly

$13.00

Steak and Mushroom

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.00

Italian

$13.00

Pepperoni, ham, and salami

Kids' Menu

All Beef Hot Dog*

$10.00

2pc Kids Tenders

$10.00

Sub to beyond tenders $2

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

1 Topping Pizza Slice

$10.00

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Snacks

Wisconsin White Cheese Curds

$12.00

Served with ranch dressing

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Served with marinara sauce

Bavarian Pretzel

$7.00

Served with cheese sauce

Nacho Chips and Cheese

$7.00

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

Sides

Highway 40 Fries

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Macaroni and Cheese

$4.00

Apple Slices

$3.00

Baby Carrots

$3.00

Applesauce

$3.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Biscuit

$3.00

Desserts

Chocolate Caramel Brownie Cheesecake

$6.00

Raspberry Cheesecake

$6.00

Churros

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.00

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.00

Cranberry Walnut Cookie

$3.00

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Organic Beverages by Tractor

Non-Carbonated Craft Beverages

$5.00+

Carbonated Sodas

$5.00

Drinks

24 Oz. Fountain Soda

$4.00

Organic Valley Milk

$4.00

White or chocolate

Honest Apple Juice Box

$3.00

Ice Water

$3.00

Bottle Water

$4.00

Specialty Pizza

The Carnivore Pizza

$44.00

The Land Pizza

$44.00

Fresh From The Garden Pizza

$44.00

The Hawaiian

$44.00

Starbucks

Espresso

Shot Espresso

$2.45

Caffe Latte

$4.45+

Cappuccino

$4.45+

Vanilla Latte

$4.95+

Caffe Mocha

$4.95+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+

Salted Caramel Mocha

$5.45+

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.45+

Caffe Americano

$3.75+

Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaker Espresso

$5.75+

Coffee & Tea

Freshly Brewed Coffee

$2.95+

Chai Latte

$4.95+

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$4.95+

London Fog Latte

$4.95+

English Breakfast Latte

$4.95+

Hot Brewed Tea

$3.25+

Refreshers

Strawberry Acai

$4.45+

Mango Dragon Fruit

$4.45+

Pineapple Passion Fruit

$4.45+

Pink Drink

$4.95+

Dragon Drink

$4.95+

Frappuccino

Coffee Frappuccino

$4.95+

Caramel Frappuccino

$5.25+

Mocha Frappuccino

$5.25+

Java Chip Frappuccino

$5.25+

White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino

$5.25+

Matcha Green Frappuccino

$5.25+

Vanilla Bean

$4.95+

Strawberry & Creme

$5.45+

Double Chocolate Chip

$5.25+

Other

Hot Chocolate

$3.95+

White Hot Chocolate

$3.95+

Bar

Cocktails

The Land's Bloody Mary

$12.00

Lagoon's Margarita

$14.00

Heaven's Land

$12.00

Sunset's Punch

$12.00

Sunrise Gin

$12.00

Blue Lagoon

$12.00

Oasis Lemon Drop

$14.00

Island's End Iced Tea

$12.00

Mango Dragonberry Mojito

$14.00

The Land's Pineapple Mojito

$14.00

Moscato Margarita

$13.00

Oasis Cosmo

$14.00

Mimosa

$10.00

The Land's Old-Fashioned

$10.00

Classic Old-Fashioned

$12.00

Peach Old-Fashioned

$10.00

Apple Old-Fashioned

$10.00

The Land's Manhattan

$12.00

Watermelon Gin Punch

$12.00

Summertime Sangria

$12.00

Peach Paradise Fizz

$10.00

Strawberry Fizz

$10.00

Spiked Peach Tea

$10.00

Peach Sweetness

$12.00

Peach Refresher

$10.00

Blueberry Refresher

$10.00

Pineapple Passion Refresher

$10.00

Coco-Mango Refresher

$10.00

Wisconsin River

$12.00

Lagoon's Colada

$14.00

Beach Vice

$14.00

Sunset's Margarita

$14.00

Fruit Froze

$14.00

Land's Cotton Candy

$14.00

Blueberry Pom Margarita

$14.00

Blueberry Pom Mule

$12.00

Texas Mule

$12.00

Door County Mule

$12.00

Pineappple Coconut Mocktail

$12.00

Peach Sweetness Mocktail

$12.00

Bubble Gum Mocktail

$12.00

Blackberry Lemonade Mocktail

$12.00

N/A Mojito

$10.00

N/A Daiquiri

$10.00

N/A Pina Colada

$10.00

N/A Frozen Lemonade

$10.00

N/A Fruit Freezy

$10.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$12.00

Cucumber Fizz

$10.00

Spicy Margarita

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Ranch Water

$8.00

Paloma Special

$8.00

Beer

Guiness

$9.00

Summer Shandy

$8.00

Mosey IPA

$8.00

Potosi

$8.00

Spotted Cow

$8.00

Goose IPA

$8.00

Zombie Dust

$8.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Cider Boys

$8.00

Stella

$8.00

Coors Light

$8.00

Miller Lite

$8.00

High Life

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$8.00

Busch Light

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Modelo

$8.00

Two Hearted Ale

$8.00

Capital Amber

$8.00

War Pigs

$8.00

Lake Front Hazy

$8.00

Heineken 00

$8.00

Miller 64

$8.00

Fat Tire Ale

$8.00

Fantasy Factory

$8.00

3 Floyds Gumball

$8.00

High Noon Pineapple

$8.00

High Noon Peach

$8.00

High Noon Watermelon

$8.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$8.00

White Claw Raspberry

$8.00

Twisted Tea Original

$8.00

Twisted Tea Peach

$8.00

Carbliss Tequila Margarita

$8.00

Carbliss Black Cherry

$8.00

Carbliss Pineapple

$8.00

Carbliss Cranberry

$8.00

Carbliss Lemon Lime

$8.00

Happy Dad Lemon Lime

$8.00

Happy Dad Fruit Punch

$8.00

Happy Dad Grape

$8.00

Happy Dad Pineapple

$8.00

Happy Dad Wild Cherry

$8.00

Happy Dad Watermelon

$8.00

Wine

Joel Gott Zinfandel

$12.00

Robert Mondavi Merlot Rum Barrel

$12.00

Erath Resplendent Pinot Noir

$12.00

Robert Mondavi Bourbon Barrel Cabernet

$12.00

Justin Cabernet

$14.00

House Cabernet

$8.00

House Merlot

$8.00

House Pinot Noir

$8.00

House Carmenere

$8.00

House Malbec

$8.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$12.00

Joel Gott Zinfandel

$45.00

Robert Mondavi Merlot Rum Barrel

$45.00

Erath Resplendent Pinot Noir

$45.00

Cuma Malbec

$45.00

Robert Mondavi Bourbon Barrel Cabernet

$45.00

Justin Cabernet

$55.00

Silk Route Red Blend

$45.00

Wollershein Port

$55.00

House Cabernet

$25.00

House Merlot

$25.00

House Pinot Noir

$25.00

Chloe Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Jacob's Creek Moscato

$12.00

Kendal Jackson Chardonnay

$12.00

Echo Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

House Natura Chardonnay

$8.00

House Woodbridge Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Peach Moscato

$8.00

Woodbridge Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Kim Crawford

$10.00

Chloe Pinot Grigio

$45.00

Jacob's Creek Moscato

$45.00

Kendal Jackson Chardonnay

$45.00

Santa Julia Chardonnay

$45.00

Echo Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

Shine Riesling

$45.00

House Chardonnay

$25.00

House Pinot Grigio

$25.00

House Moscato

$25.00

Peach Moscato

$30.00

Chloe Rose

$12.00

Verdi

$7.00

Ruffino Prosecco

$9.00

N/A Drinks

24 Oz. Fountain Soda

$4.00

Organic Valley Milk

$4.00

White or chocolate

Honest Apple Juice Box

$3.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Coconut

$5.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$5.00

Red Bull Tropical

$5.00

Ice Water

$3.00

Bottle Water

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Land of Natura is a special place where people can experience the natural side of the Dells, through both active fun and refreshing relaxation, in a beautiful and sustaining environment.

Website

Location

250 Natura Dr, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Directions

