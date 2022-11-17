Jose’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant - Wisconsin Dells Wisconsin Dells -Locations

  • Home
Jose's Authentic Mexican Restaurant - Wisconsin Dells

No reviews yet

951 Stand Rock Road

Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Ala Carte

TAMALE A/C

$3.99

FLAUTA A/C

$3.50

CHILI RELLENO

$4.99

BEAN BURRITO

$6.99

BEEF BURITO

$6.99

BEEF ENCHILADA

$3.99

CHEESE ENCHILADA

$2.99

HARD TACO

$2.99

SOFT TACO

$3.50

TOSTADAS

$4.99

TOSTAQUACS

$4.99

CHALUPA A/C

$4.99

TACO STEAK

$4.00

Appetizer

GUACAMOLE DIP 4oz.

$4.99

GUACAMOLE DIP 8oz

$8.99

GUACAMOLE DIP 16oz

$11.94

CHEESE DIP 4oz

$4.99

CHEESE DIP 8oz

$8.99

CHEESE DIP 16oz

$12.99

Bean DIP

$8.99

QUESO FUNDITO

$10.99

Chorizo (Mexican sausage) with nacho cheese sauce, served with flour tortillas.

HOMEMADE MEXICAN CHILI

$7.99

FRENCH FRIES

$4.99

CHEESE STICKS

$7.99

CHICKEN FINGERS

$7.99

BURRITOS

BURRITO CALIFORNIA

$18.99

A large flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, 10oz grilled chicken, grilled steak & grilled shrimp. Topped with tomato sauce & cheese dip. Served with lettuce, tomato, pico de Gallo, guacamole & sour cream

BURRITO DE CARNE ASADA

$16.99

Steak burrito served with Mexican rice, refried beans & lettuce. Topped with sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo.

BURRITO NORTEÑO

$15.99

A large flour tortilla filled with cheese, rice, beans, pico de gallo, and our special recipe pork, topped with tomato sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole.

DON BURRITO

$15.99+

BURRITO EL VALLARTA

$13.99

A large flour tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef or spicy chicken, topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Served with rice and beans.

BURRITOS MEXICANOS

$17.99+

Two burritos, 7 oz. steak or chicken, topped with nacho sauce, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Served with rice.

BURRITOS RANCHEROS

$17.99

Two shredded beef burritos topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Served with beans and rice.

BURRITOS DELUXE

$15.99

One chicken and bean burrito, and one beef and bean burrito, topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Served with rice and beans.

CHILDREN S PLATES

1. KIDS Quesadilla + Mexican rice & refried beans.

$9.99

2. KIDS Quesadilla + fries.

$9.99

3. KIDS Taco + Mexican rice & refried beans.

$9.99

4. KIDS Taco + fries

$9.99

5. KIDS Chicken fingers + fries.

$9.99

6. KIDS Cheese sticks + fries.

$9.99

7. KIDS Enchilada + Mexican rice & refried beans.

$9.99

8. KIDS Burrito + Mexican rice & refried beans.

$9.99

CHIMICHANGAS

A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, then deep-fried to a golden brown, Topped with your sauce of choice. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Chicken Chimichanga

$13.99

Ground Beef Chimichanga

$14.99

Shredded Beef Chimichanga

$15.99

Steak Chimichanga

$16.99

Seafood Chimichanga

$17.99

Veggie Chimichanga

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Chimichanga

$16.99

ENCHILADAS

ENCHILADAS ROJAS

$14.99

Three rolled corn tortillas with shredded beef, topped with red sauce. Served with quacamole salad and rice.

ENCHILADAS VERDE

$13.99

Two chicken enchiladas covered with cheese, green sauce and sour cream. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and guacamole.

ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS 2

$14.99

Two enchiladas filled with pork, onions, bell peppers and tomato. Topped with cheese and enchilada sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.

ENCHILADAS MEXICANAS

$14.50

Four enchiladas: one chicken, one beef, one cheese, and one bean. Topped with cheese and special red sauce with lettuce, sour cream and tomato.

ENCHILADAS DE MESA

$13.99

One chicken, one beef and one cheese enchilada. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.

YOLANDAS

$14.99

Three chicken enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad.

ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS 3

$16.99

Three cheese Enchiladas with 7 oz. ofpork, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, rice, lettuce and sour cream.

ENCHILADAS SUIZAS

$17.50

Four chicken enchiladas with tomatillo green sauce and sour cream.

FAJITAS

ESPECIAL EL VALLARTA

Our special recipe! 18 oz. of tender steak, chicken breast, shrimp and chorizo with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomato and a cheese quesadilla. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and com or flour tortillas.

FAJITA RANCHERAS

15 oz. of tender strips of beef, chicken, shrimp and chorizo, with sautéed onions, bell peppers and tomato Served with rice, beans lettuce, sour cream, quacamole, pico de gallo and corn or flour tortillas.

FAJITA

9 oz. of tender strips of marinated chicken breast or beef skirt steak with sautéed onions, bell peppers and tomato. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and corn or flour tortillas.

FAJITAS JALISCO

12 oz. of tender strips of beef, chicken and shrimp with onions, bell peppers and tomato. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and corn or flour tortillas.

NACHOS Y QUESADILLAS

NACHOS CHICKEN

$10.99

NACHOS CHICKEN & BEANS

$11.99

NACHOS BEEF

$12.99

NACHOS CHEESE

$10.00

NACHOS BEANS

$9.50

STEAK NACHOS

$13.99

NACHOS SUPREME

$13.99

Your choice of beef or chicken with lettuce, sour cream and quacamole.

NACHOS EL VALLARTA

$14.99

Cheese nachos with assorted toppings of beef, chicken, and refried beans all topped with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomato and sour cream.

NACHOS FAJITAS STEAK

$14.99

7 oz. Your choice of chicken or steak fajita cooked with sautéed onions, bell peppers and tomatoes.

NACHOS FAJITAS DEL MAR

$18.99

OUESADILLA CHEESE

$9.99

QUESADILLA BEEF

$11.99

QUESADILLA CHICKEN

$10.99

OUESADILLA GRILLED STEAK

$12.99

QUESADILLA FAJITA STEAK

$13.99

Your choice of grilled chicken or beef, sautéed onions, tomato and bell peppers. Chicken

QUESADILLA FAJITA CHICKEN

$12.99

QUESADILLA GRILLED CHICKEN

$12.99

NACHOS FAJITA CHICKEN

$13.99

SALAD

Taco Salad

$12.99

A crispy flour tortilla shell with chicken of ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

Chicken Taco Salad Fajitas

$13.99

A crispy flour tortilla shell with your choice of tender strips of marinated chicken breast or beef with sautéed onions and bell peppers all topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, cheese and tomato.

Steak Taco Salad Fajitas

$14.99

Chicken or Beef Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken or beef, lettuce, carrots, tomato and cheese.

Chef Salad

$8.88

Lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomato, cheese and carrots.

Tossed Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, cheese and tomato served with dressing,

SEAFOOD

Seafood El Vallarta*

$14.99

Two flour wraps filled with shrimp and crab all smothered in white cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.

Mazatlan*

$14.99

One cheese and shrimp quesadilla and one enchilada with shrimp and crab, served with lettuce tomato and sour cream

Enchilada Acapulco*

$14.99

Three enchiladas with shrimp, crab and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato and guacamole.

Quesadilla De Camarones*

$15.99

A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and shrimp. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomato.

Fajita Del Mar*

Grilled shrimp, crab and scallops with tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers.

Fajita de Camarones*

Grilled shrimp, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and your choice of corn of flour tortillas.

Los Cabos Shrimp*

$16.99

Grilled shrimp over rice, topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Enchiladas Del Mar

$20.99

Three cheese enchiladas with scallops, shrimp, crab and vegetables.

Camarones A La Diabla*

$16.99

Shrimp in spicy sauce (hot or mild). Served with rice, cilantro, tossed salad and flour tortillas.

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$16.99

Shrimp with garlic butter and spices, rice, cilantro, vegetables, and flour tortilla.

Cocktel Del Camaron'

$18.99

Delicious Mexican style shrimp cocktail, prepared with tomato, onion, avocado, cilantro, cucumber and our special cocktail sauce. Served with crackers and chips.

Shrimp Relleno*

$14.99

Tasty roasted poblano pepper, stuffed with cheese and shrimp, covered in egg foam and then deep-fried. topped with spiced tomato sauce. Served with rice.

Shrimp Taco Salad*

$17.99

Grilled shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and peppers. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

STEAK

16 oz T-Bone steak. Topped with our special salsa ranchera. Served with rice, beans, flour or corn tortillas.

Steak Tampiqueno

$28.99

16 oz T-Bone steak. Served with rice, beans and guacamole salad. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Steak Ranchero

$28.99

Steak Mexicano

$28.99

16 oz T-Bone steak. Topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers and tomato. Served with rice, beans and flour or corn tortillas.

VEGETARIAN COMBOS

A One chalupa, one cheese enchilada and refried beans.

$10.99

B. Two bean burritos with nacho cheese sauce.

$10.99

C. One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada and one bean tostada.

$10.99

D. One bean burrito, one quesadilla and one chalupa.

$11.99

E. Vegetarian Fajitas

$17.99

Bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, potatoes, carrots, zucchini and squash. Served with beans salad and flour tortillas.

F. Vegetarian Burrito

$12.99

Bell peppers, onions, potatoes, carrots, zucchini, green squash and tomatoes, topped with nacho cheese. Served with rice and a tossed salad.

SIDE ORDERS

RICE AND BEANS

$4.99

MEXICAN RICE

$3.99

REFRIED BEANS

$3.99

SALSA VERDE

$2.00

SOUR CREAM

$2.00

JALAPENOS

$2.00

LETTUCE

$2.99

PICO DE GALLO

$2.00

CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS

$1.50

HOT SAUCE 4 oz.

$2.00

LIMES

$1.50

CHILES TOREADOS

$4.99

SHREDDED CHEESE

$2.00

SALSA DE CHIPS 16OZ

$7.99

DINNER COMBINATIONS

1. One taco, two enchiladas and Mexican rice.

$13.99

2. One taco, one enchilada and one chalupa.

$13.99

3. One enchilada, one taco and one chile relleno.

$13.99

4. Two tacos, one enchilada and chili con queso.

$13.99

S. Two enchiladas, Mexican rice and refried beans.

$13.99

6. One enchilada, one taco, Mexican rice and beans.

$13.99

7. One enchilada, one chile relleno, rice and beans.

$13.99

8. One enchilada, one tamale, Mexican rice and beans.

$13.99

9. One enchilada, one chalupa and Mexican rice.

$13.99

10. Two tacos, Mexican rice and refried beans.

$13.99

I1. One burrito, one taco and one enchilada.

$13.99

12. One chalupa, one chile relleno and refried beans.

$13.99

13. One enchilada, one burrito and one chile relleno.

$13.99

14. One taco, one chile relleno and one chalupa.

$13.99

15. One burrito, one enchilada and one tamale.

$13.99

16. One chalupa, one chile relleno and one burrito.

$13.99

17. One burrito, one enchilada, Mexican rice and beans.

$13.99

18. One chalupa, one chile relleno and one enchilada.

$13.99

19. One chalupa, one burrito and one enchilada.

$13.99

20. One chile relleno, one taco, Mexican rice and beans.

$13.99

21. One taco, one burrito and one chalupa.

$13.99

22. One burrito, one chile relleno and one taco.

$13.99

23. One taco, one burrito, Mexican rice and beans.

$13.99

24. One chile relleno, one burrito and Mexican rice.

$13.99

25. One chalupa, one taco and one tostada.

$13.99

SPECIAL DINNERS

Carne Asada

$17.99

Chile Colorado

$15.99

Tacos de Carne Asada

$14.99

Cheese Steak

$13.99

Carnitas

$17.99

Chile Verde

$15.99

Pollo Asado

$16.99

Chori Polio

$16.99

Guadalajara Special

$13.99

Quesadilla Rellena

$13.99

Special Dinner

$18.99

Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$16.99

Flautas

$13.99

Tacos Al Pastor

$15.99

Taquitos Mexicanos

$13.99

Pollo San Jose

$19.99

Pollo Norteno

$19.99

Carne Asada Jalisco

$19.99

Pollo Loco

$16.99

Arroz con Pollo

$14.99

BEVERAGE

WATER

MILK

$3.99

ORANCE |UICE

$3.99

PEPSI PRODUCTS

BOTTLED COKE

$5.00

COFFEE

$2.99

HOT TEA

$2.99

HORCHATA

$4.99

BOTTLED JARRITOS

$5.00

REGULAR LEMONADE

$3.99

FLAVORED LEMONADES

$4.99

KIDS DRINK

$2.99

DESSERTS

FLAN

$6.99

CHURROS

$6.99

CHEESECAKE CHIMI

$6.99

FRIED ICE CREAM

$6.99

SOPAPILLA

$5.99

TAP BEER

MILLER LITE DRAFT

$4.50+

BUD LIGHT DRAFT

$4.50+

MODELO SPECIAL DRAFT

$4.99+

PACIFICO DRAFT

$4.99+

XX LAGER DRAFT

$4.99+

NEGRO MODELO DRAFT

$4.99+

DRAFT PITCHER

$11.99+

MEXICAN BEER 12 OZ

Modelo Especial

$5.50

Negro Modelo

$5.50

Corona

$5.50

Corona Lite

$5.50

Corona Premier

$5.50

Dos XX Ambar

$5.50

Dos XX Lager

$5.50

Sol

$5.50

Estella Jalisco

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50

Victoria

$5.50

Tecate

$5.50

Cubetazo Corona

$25.00

DOMESTIC BEER

Miller Lite

$4.50

Miller 64

$4.50

MGD

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Bud Light Lime

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Bush Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Spotted Cow

$4.50

MEXICAN BEER 32OZ

Corona Familiar Caguama

$10.99

Tecate Caguama

$10.99

Sol Caguama

$10.99

Victoria Caguama

$10.99

Modelo Especial Caguama

$10.99

NON ALCOHOLIC BEER

BUCKLER

$4.50

WINE

MERLOT GLS

$7.99

WHITE ZINFANDEL GLS

$7.99

Chardonnay GLS

$7.99

MARGARITAS

Small Margarita

$8.99

Medium Margarita

$10.99

Large Margarita

$17.99

XL Margarita

$26.99

Jumbo Margarita

$46.99

Pitcher Margaritas

$24.99

Small N/A Margarita

$6.99

Medium N/A Margarita

$7.99

Large N/A Margarita

$12.99

Rainbow Margarita

$22.99+

Coronadita

$13.50+

Top Shelf Margarita

$12.99+

Margarita To Go

$35.00

PINA COLADA

Small Piña Colada

$8.99

Medium Piña Colada

$11.99

Large Piña Colada

$17.99

Small N/A Piña Colada

$6.99

Medium N/A Piña Colada

$8.99

Large N/A Piña Colada

$12.99

LIQUOR

Absolut

$5.99

Titos

$5.99

Captain Morgan

$5.99

Malibu

$5.99

Bacardi

$5.99

Whiskey

$6.99

Rail

$4.99

SPECIAL DRINKS

Paloma

$5.00

Cantarito

$11.99

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Mojito

$8.00

Bloody Mery

$8.00

Long Island

$9.99

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Sex On The Beach

$8.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

7&7

$6.50

Moscow Mule

$8.00

RAIL SHOTS

Taaka Gin

$4.00

Bellows Light Rum

$4.00

Conch Republic Light Rum

$4.00

Burnetts Vodka

$4.00

Nikolai Vodka

$4.00

California Delux Brandy

$4.00

Kessler Whiskey

$4.00

Torada Tequila

$4.00

TEQUILA SHOTS

Hornitos

$5.00

Corralejo

$6.00

1800

$6.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

Don Julio

$7.00

Patron

$7.00

Casamigos

$7.00

Teremana

$7.00

Centenario

$7.00

Gran Coramino

$10.00

1800 Cristalino

$10.00

Don Julio 70

$12.00

PREMIUM SHOT

Arete Gran Clase Extra Anejo

$20.00

Campo Azul Plata

$24.00

Campo Azul Reposado

$25.00

Reserva De La Familia

$25.00

Patron Real

$26.00

Don Julio 1942

$27.00

Gran Patron

$35.00

Don Julio Real

$40.00Out of stock

MEZCAL SHOT

Apaluz

$9.00

Casamigos Reposado

$9.00

Kimo Sabe

$9.00

La Penca

$9.00Out of stock

Nosotros

$9.00

Don Ramon

$10.00

Puntagave

$11.00

Balam

$25.00

WHIKSEY SHOTS

Canadian Club

$4.00

George Dickel

$5.00

Chivas Regal

$5.00

Red Label

$5.00

Makers Mark

$5.00

Jack Daniel's

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Rebel Yell

$5.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$6.00

Tullamore Dew

$6.00

Jefferson's Bourbon

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Buchanan's

$7.00Out of stock

Black Label

$8.00

Lismore 18

$10.00

MICHELADA

Michelada

$11.99

Michelada Caguama

$16.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

951 Stand Rock Road, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Directions

