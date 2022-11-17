- Home
- Wisconsin Dells
- Jose’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant - Wisconsin Dells - Wisconsin Dells -Locations
Jose’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant - Wisconsin Dells Wisconsin Dells -Locations
951 Stand Rock Road
Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
Ala Carte
Appetizer
GUACAMOLE DIP 4oz.
GUACAMOLE DIP 8oz
GUACAMOLE DIP 16oz
CHEESE DIP 4oz
CHEESE DIP 8oz
CHEESE DIP 16oz
Bean DIP
QUESO FUNDITO
Chorizo (Mexican sausage) with nacho cheese sauce, served with flour tortillas.
HOMEMADE MEXICAN CHILI
FRENCH FRIES
CHEESE STICKS
CHICKEN FINGERS
BURRITOS
BURRITO CALIFORNIA
A large flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, 10oz grilled chicken, grilled steak & grilled shrimp. Topped with tomato sauce & cheese dip. Served with lettuce, tomato, pico de Gallo, guacamole & sour cream
BURRITO DE CARNE ASADA
Steak burrito served with Mexican rice, refried beans & lettuce. Topped with sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo.
BURRITO NORTEÑO
A large flour tortilla filled with cheese, rice, beans, pico de gallo, and our special recipe pork, topped with tomato sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole.
DON BURRITO
BURRITO EL VALLARTA
A large flour tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef or spicy chicken, topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Served with rice and beans.
BURRITOS MEXICANOS
Two burritos, 7 oz. steak or chicken, topped with nacho sauce, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Served with rice.
BURRITOS RANCHEROS
Two shredded beef burritos topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Served with beans and rice.
BURRITOS DELUXE
One chicken and bean burrito, and one beef and bean burrito, topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Served with rice and beans.
CHILDREN S PLATES
1. KIDS Quesadilla + Mexican rice & refried beans.
2. KIDS Quesadilla + fries.
3. KIDS Taco + Mexican rice & refried beans.
4. KIDS Taco + fries
5. KIDS Chicken fingers + fries.
6. KIDS Cheese sticks + fries.
7. KIDS Enchilada + Mexican rice & refried beans.
8. KIDS Burrito + Mexican rice & refried beans.
CHIMICHANGAS
ENCHILADAS
ENCHILADAS ROJAS
Three rolled corn tortillas with shredded beef, topped with red sauce. Served with quacamole salad and rice.
ENCHILADAS VERDE
Two chicken enchiladas covered with cheese, green sauce and sour cream. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and guacamole.
ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS 2
Two enchiladas filled with pork, onions, bell peppers and tomato. Topped with cheese and enchilada sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.
ENCHILADAS MEXICANAS
Four enchiladas: one chicken, one beef, one cheese, and one bean. Topped with cheese and special red sauce with lettuce, sour cream and tomato.
ENCHILADAS DE MESA
One chicken, one beef and one cheese enchilada. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.
YOLANDAS
Three chicken enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS 3
Three cheese Enchiladas with 7 oz. ofpork, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, rice, lettuce and sour cream.
ENCHILADAS SUIZAS
Four chicken enchiladas with tomatillo green sauce and sour cream.
FAJITAS
ESPECIAL EL VALLARTA
Our special recipe! 18 oz. of tender steak, chicken breast, shrimp and chorizo with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomato and a cheese quesadilla. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and com or flour tortillas.
FAJITA RANCHERAS
15 oz. of tender strips of beef, chicken, shrimp and chorizo, with sautéed onions, bell peppers and tomato Served with rice, beans lettuce, sour cream, quacamole, pico de gallo and corn or flour tortillas.
FAJITA
9 oz. of tender strips of marinated chicken breast or beef skirt steak with sautéed onions, bell peppers and tomato. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and corn or flour tortillas.
FAJITAS JALISCO
12 oz. of tender strips of beef, chicken and shrimp with onions, bell peppers and tomato. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and corn or flour tortillas.
NACHOS Y QUESADILLAS
NACHOS CHICKEN
NACHOS CHICKEN & BEANS
NACHOS BEEF
NACHOS CHEESE
NACHOS BEANS
STEAK NACHOS
NACHOS SUPREME
Your choice of beef or chicken with lettuce, sour cream and quacamole.
NACHOS EL VALLARTA
Cheese nachos with assorted toppings of beef, chicken, and refried beans all topped with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomato and sour cream.
NACHOS FAJITAS STEAK
7 oz. Your choice of chicken or steak fajita cooked with sautéed onions, bell peppers and tomatoes.
NACHOS FAJITAS DEL MAR
OUESADILLA CHEESE
QUESADILLA BEEF
QUESADILLA CHICKEN
OUESADILLA GRILLED STEAK
QUESADILLA FAJITA STEAK
Your choice of grilled chicken or beef, sautéed onions, tomato and bell peppers. Chicken
QUESADILLA FAJITA CHICKEN
QUESADILLA GRILLED CHICKEN
NACHOS FAJITA CHICKEN
SALAD
Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla shell with chicken of ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Chicken Taco Salad Fajitas
A crispy flour tortilla shell with your choice of tender strips of marinated chicken breast or beef with sautéed onions and bell peppers all topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, cheese and tomato.
Steak Taco Salad Fajitas
Chicken or Beef Salad
Grilled chicken or beef, lettuce, carrots, tomato and cheese.
Chef Salad
Lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomato, cheese and carrots.
Tossed Salad
Lettuce, cheese and tomato served with dressing,
SEAFOOD
Seafood El Vallarta*
Two flour wraps filled with shrimp and crab all smothered in white cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.
Mazatlan*
One cheese and shrimp quesadilla and one enchilada with shrimp and crab, served with lettuce tomato and sour cream
Enchilada Acapulco*
Three enchiladas with shrimp, crab and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato and guacamole.
Quesadilla De Camarones*
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and shrimp. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomato.
Fajita Del Mar*
Grilled shrimp, crab and scallops with tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers.
Fajita de Camarones*
Grilled shrimp, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and your choice of corn of flour tortillas.
Los Cabos Shrimp*
Grilled shrimp over rice, topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Enchiladas Del Mar
Three cheese enchiladas with scallops, shrimp, crab and vegetables.
Camarones A La Diabla*
Shrimp in spicy sauce (hot or mild). Served with rice, cilantro, tossed salad and flour tortillas.
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp with garlic butter and spices, rice, cilantro, vegetables, and flour tortilla.
Cocktel Del Camaron'
Delicious Mexican style shrimp cocktail, prepared with tomato, onion, avocado, cilantro, cucumber and our special cocktail sauce. Served with crackers and chips.
Shrimp Relleno*
Tasty roasted poblano pepper, stuffed with cheese and shrimp, covered in egg foam and then deep-fried. topped with spiced tomato sauce. Served with rice.
Shrimp Taco Salad*
Grilled shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and peppers. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
STEAK
VEGETARIAN COMBOS
A One chalupa, one cheese enchilada and refried beans.
B. Two bean burritos with nacho cheese sauce.
C. One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada and one bean tostada.
D. One bean burrito, one quesadilla and one chalupa.
E. Vegetarian Fajitas
Bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, potatoes, carrots, zucchini and squash. Served with beans salad and flour tortillas.
F. Vegetarian Burrito
Bell peppers, onions, potatoes, carrots, zucchini, green squash and tomatoes, topped with nacho cheese. Served with rice and a tossed salad.
SIDE ORDERS
DINNER COMBINATIONS
1. One taco, two enchiladas and Mexican rice.
2. One taco, one enchilada and one chalupa.
3. One enchilada, one taco and one chile relleno.
4. Two tacos, one enchilada and chili con queso.
S. Two enchiladas, Mexican rice and refried beans.
6. One enchilada, one taco, Mexican rice and beans.
7. One enchilada, one chile relleno, rice and beans.
8. One enchilada, one tamale, Mexican rice and beans.
9. One enchilada, one chalupa and Mexican rice.
10. Two tacos, Mexican rice and refried beans.
I1. One burrito, one taco and one enchilada.
12. One chalupa, one chile relleno and refried beans.
13. One enchilada, one burrito and one chile relleno.
14. One taco, one chile relleno and one chalupa.
15. One burrito, one enchilada and one tamale.
16. One chalupa, one chile relleno and one burrito.
17. One burrito, one enchilada, Mexican rice and beans.
18. One chalupa, one chile relleno and one enchilada.
19. One chalupa, one burrito and one enchilada.
20. One chile relleno, one taco, Mexican rice and beans.
21. One taco, one burrito and one chalupa.
22. One burrito, one chile relleno and one taco.
23. One taco, one burrito, Mexican rice and beans.
24. One chile relleno, one burrito and Mexican rice.
25. One chalupa, one taco and one tostada.
SPECIAL DINNERS
Carne Asada
Chile Colorado
Tacos de Carne Asada
Cheese Steak
Carnitas
Chile Verde
Pollo Asado
Chori Polio
Guadalajara Special
Quesadilla Rellena
Special Dinner
Chilaquiles Mexicanos
Flautas
Tacos Al Pastor
Taquitos Mexicanos
Pollo San Jose
Pollo Norteno
Carne Asada Jalisco
Pollo Loco
Arroz con Pollo
BEVERAGE
TAP BEER
MEXICAN BEER 12 OZ
DOMESTIC BEER
MEXICAN BEER 32OZ
NON ALCOHOLIC BEER
MARGARITAS
PINA COLADA
SPECIAL DRINKS
RAIL SHOTS
TEQUILA SHOTS
PREMIUM SHOT
MEZCAL SHOT
WHIKSEY SHOTS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
951 Stand Rock Road, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965