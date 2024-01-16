Lasung House 3132 W Olympic Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Lasung House is a place where you can enjoy the Korean 1980's style big pork cutlet which is a big serving size. Also, we are offering not only pork but a fried shrimp, chicken, and other retro appetizers
Location
3134 West Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
El Cholo - Los Angeles-Western Ave-The Original
No Reviews
1121 S Western Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90006
View restaurant
8 Eight Korean BBQ - KTown - 863 S. Western Ave
No Reviews
863 S. Western Ave Los Angeles, CA 90005
View restaurant