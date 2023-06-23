A map showing the location of Shelby's BurgersView gallery

Shelby's Burgers

review star

No reviews yet

4241 S Cheney Spokane RD Ste D

spokane, WA 99223

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Sunrise Menu

Breakfast

Rise and Shine

$12.00

Choice of Croissant, Biscuit, or Blueberry Pancake

Hot Clucker

$14.00

w/ Egg n Biscuit with Maple Aioli-

Best Day Ever Single Burger

$14.00

Smash burger, bacon, egg, cheese

Best Day Ever Double Burger

$18.00

Smash burger, bacon, egg, cheese

Best Day Ever Triple Burger

$21.00

Smash burger, bacon, egg, cheese

Egg + Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

Add bacon or sausage

Shelbys Stack

$12.00

Fresh Blueberry Triple Stack - choice of bacon or sausage.

Biscuits and Gravy

$13.00

French Toast Dippers

$9.00

Three pieces of bacon coated in house pancake batter and grilled golden w/ Maple Syrup

3 Pancakes

$9.00

Jammin Biscuit

$8.00

A biscuit with fresh jam and butter

Truffle Tots

$6.00

Breakfast Sides

Side One Egg

$2.00

Side Two Eggs

$4.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Two slices

Side Sausage Patty

$5.00

One patty

Side of Country Gravy

$5.00

Side Hot Honey

$1.00

Side Maple Aioli

$1.00

Side Cowboy Sauce

$1.00

Side Maple SYRUP

$1.00

Lunch Menu

Lunch Entrees

Shelbys 350 Single Burger

$9.00

Single stack, American cheese, lettuce, pickles, fresh onion, and ketchup/mustard.

Shelbys 500 Double Burger

$14.00

Double stack, American cheese, lettuce, pickles, fresh onion, and ketchup/mustard.

Eleanor Triple Burger

$19.00

Triple stack, American cheese, lettuce, pickles, fresh onion, and ketchup/mustard.

Oklahoma Double Burger

$14.00

Double stack, American cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, pickles, and a secret sauce.

Firebird Sandwich

$14.00

Plant-based fried chicken sandwich, tossed in Louisiana sauce, lettuce, pickle, and Shelby's secret sauce.

Shelby's Dog

$8.00

Boars Head hot dog, topped with ketchup/mustard and house relish.

Locked 'N Loaded

$10.00

Classic dog with added bacon and nacho cheese.

Dual Wheels

$7.00

Two double toasted American grilled cheese on hamburger buns.

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Shelbys Fries

$8.00

Truffle Tots

$6.00

Combo 350

Shelbys 350 Single Combo

$18.00

Fries

Milkshake

Beverages

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.50

Topo Chico

$4.00

ODD Water

$5.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Jarritos Lime

$4.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$4.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Juice

$8.00

Coffee

$4.00

Aha/Waterloo

$2.50

Jones Root Beer

$4.00

Shakes

Shelbys Orange Shake

$9.00

Mayan Shake

$8.00

Mayan chocolate shake with GF brownie bite.

Pink Addiction

$8.00

Oreo

$7.00

Specialty Shake

$7.00

Rotating shake flavor.

Chocolate Shake

$7.00

Vanilla Shake

$7.00

Strawberry Shake

$7.00

Peanut Butter Shake

$7.00

Kids Soft Serve

$4.00

Beer/Wine

White Claw

$5.50

Cider

$5.00

Bubbles

$8.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Space Dust

$6.00

Hazy IPA

$6.00

Pilsner

$6.00

Pub Beer

$5.00

Extras

Secret Sauce

$1.00

Fry Sauce

$1.00

Cowboy Sauce

$1.00

House Ranch

Veganaise

$1.00

Nacho Cheese

$2.00

Pickles

$1.00

Grilled Onions

Extra Smash

$5.00

Single Egg

$3.00

2 Eggs

$5.00

Rotating Cookie

$4.00

Pink Addiction Cookie

$4.50

1 Bacon

$2.50

Liquor

Vodka

Titos

$8.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

Rum

Well Rum

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Gin

Well Gin

$7.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$7.00

Other Liquors

Screwball

$7.00

Baileys

$7.00

Merchandise

Apparel

Tank Top

Long Sleeve

Trucker Cap

$28.00

Dad Cap

$25.00

Sticker

$3.00

Apron

$35.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4241 S Cheney Spokane RD Ste D, spokane, WA 99223

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Latah Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
4241 S Cheney Spokane Rd suite C Spokane, WA 99224
View restaurantnext
Remedy Kitchen & Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
3809 S Grand Blvd SPOKANE, WA 99203
View restaurantnext
Manito Tap House
orange star4.4 • 1,801
3011 S Grand Blvd Spokane, WA 99203
View restaurantnext
Allie's Vegan Pizzeria & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1314 S Grand Blvd #6 Spokane, WA 99202
View restaurantnext
The Summit Kitchen - 1235 S. Grand Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1235 S. Grand Blvd Spokane, WA 99202
View restaurantnext
Hang 10 Hawaiian BBQ Grill
orange starNo Reviews
909 S. Grand Blvd Spokane, WA 99204
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in spokane

Hops n Drops - Spokane North
orange star4.6 • 2,635
9265 N Nevada St Spokane, WA 99218
View restaurantnext
Manito Tap House
orange star4.4 • 1,801
3011 S Grand Blvd Spokane, WA 99203
View restaurantnext
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Spokane Valley
orange star4.2 • 1,536
14728 E Indiana Ave Spokane Valley, WA 99216
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Spokane WA
orange star4.6 • 1,497
707 W Main Ave Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurantnext
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Wandermere
orange star4.6 • 1,060
401 E FARWELL RD Spokane, WA 99218
View restaurantnext
The Barrel Steak & Seafood House
orange star4.5 • 870
6404 N Wall St Spokane, WA 99208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near spokane
Coeur D Alene
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Hayden
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Pullman
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Moscow
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Moses Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Pasco
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Walla Walla
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Richland
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston