Shelby's Burgers
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4241 S Cheney Spokane RD Ste D, spokane, WA 99223
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Summit Kitchen - 1235 S. Grand Blvd
No Reviews
1235 S. Grand Blvd Spokane, WA 99202
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in spokane
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Spokane Valley
4.2 • 1,536
14728 E Indiana Ave Spokane Valley, WA 99216
View restaurant
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Wandermere
4.6 • 1,060
401 E FARWELL RD Spokane, WA 99218
View restaurant