Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Tejana

review star

No reviews yet

3211 Mount Pleasant St NW

Washington, DC 20010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Taco Specials

3 Tacos

$13.00

6 Tacos

$24.00

Breakfast Tacos

956

$4.50

Bacon, Egg, Refried Beans, Potato, Cheese, Cilantro

La Choripapa

$4.50

Chorizo, Egg, Potato, Cheese, Cilantro

Super Migas

$4.50

Egg, Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Poblano, Cilantro

Tio Willie

$4.50Out of stock

Egg, Cheese, Bacon, Potato

Uncle P

$4.50Out of stock

Cheesy Scrambled eggs, Potato, Queso Drizzle

El Frijolito (Regular)

$4.50

Refried Pinto Beans, Cheese, Onion, Tortilla Strips

El Frijolito (Vegetarian)

$4.50Out of stock

The 512

$7.00

Sides and Extras

Chips and Queso

$9.00Out of stock

House-Fried Chips, Queso Dip

Salsa Roja

$0.50

Cilantro Crema

$0.50

Habanero

$0.50

Avocado Tomatillo

$0.50

Avocado Salsa Pint

$9.00Out of stock

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.25+

Locally Roasted Medium Blend

Iced Coffee

$3.25+

Locally Roasted Medium Blend

Topo Chico

Lime Topo Chico

$3.00

Regular Topo Chico

$3.00

Soda

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Horchata

Regular Horchata

$3.25+

Dirty Horchata

$4.25+

Senior tamarindo

Tamarind Tea 12oz

$3.75

Black Tshirt

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00Out of stock

XLarge

$25.00

2XL

$25.00Out of stock

White Tshirt

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

XLarge

$25.00

2XLarge

$25.00

Patch

Patch

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Breakfast Tacos y Mas

Location

3211 Mount Pleasant St NW, Washington, DC 20010

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ellē
orange star4.9 • 3,111
3221 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Federalist Pig
orange star4.6 • 3,363
1654 Columbia Road NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Nacional
orange star4.4 • 291
3213 Mt Pleasant Street NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Bombay Street Food - COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
orange star4.7 • 2,351
1413 Park Road Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Pica Taco - Columbia Rd
orange star3.6 • 145
1629 Columbia Rd NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (125 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston