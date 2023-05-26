Restaurant header imageView gallery

Petanque Kitchen & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

517 Northwood Road

West Palm Beach, FL 33407

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

FOOD

Burgers

American burger

$14.00

Asian Burger

$16.00

Au poivre Burger

$17.00

Croque Monsieur

$15.00

Mexican burger

$17.00

Brie Burger

$16.00

Tacos of the day

$15.00

Fish burger

$16.00

Goat cheese Burger

$16.00

Gorgonzola Burger

$16.00

Vegetarian Burger

$15.00

Steak & Fries

$18.00

Planches

Charcuterie planche

$32.00

1/2 Charcuterie planche

$16.00

Cheeses planche

$27.00

1/2 Cheeses planche

$13.50

Salad

Continental Salad

$14.00

quinoa taboule

$14.00

Sweet/Side

Asian slaw

$7.00

Chili Sin Carne

$7.00

French fries

$7.00

Ratatouille

$7.00

Roasted Vegetables

$7.00

dessert of the day

$7.00

French Fries No salt

$7.00

Mc N Cheese

$7.00

skewers

beef skewers

$17.00

fish skewers

$16.00

chicken skewers

$14.00

The Wine Store

Rose & Party Wines

Lily Rose Cotes de Provence

Lily Rose Cotes de Provence

$12.00

This 2016 Rose from the Cotes de Provence is TENDER, FRUITY, w/ AN AIRY LIGHTNESS. Perfect Rose by the pool or for BBQ

Excellence Cru Classe 2017

Excellence Cru Classe 2017

$25.00

A powerful bouquet, well bred and flavorful with the aromas of exotic fruits associated with white fleshed fruits and some mineral notes.

St Maur 2017 Cru Classe

St Maur 2017 Cru Classe

$18.00

Chateau St Maur is located in the Golf of St Tropez and produces this Beautiful full body rose. The nose is very floral and citrusy, the wine is fresh, rich and round at the same time.

Champagne Ernest Remy Grand Cru Blanc de Noir

Champagne Ernest Remy Grand Cru Blanc de Noir

$50.00
Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut

Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut

$37.00

test wine

$0.10

New World (USA, South America, ...)

Chardonnay, Diamantes (Argentina)

Chardonnay, Diamantes (Argentina)

$15.00
Chardonnay, Lola (Sonoma)

Chardonnay, Lola (Sonoma)

$15.00Out of stock

Old World (France, Spain, Italy, ...)

Bordeaux Blend, Franc Beausejour (Sauvignon Blanc & Semillion)

Bordeaux Blend, Franc Beausejour (Sauvignon Blanc & Semillion)

$12.00
Chardonnay, Comte de St Martin (Burgundy)

Chardonnay, Comte de St Martin (Burgundy)

$15.00

Golden in Hue, with silvery hints, this wine shows an elegant toasted almond nose with a hint of fresh citrus and white peach

Chardonnay, Domaine Glantenay "Les Lameroses" 2015 (Burgundy)

Chardonnay, Domaine Glantenay "Les Lameroses" 2015 (Burgundy)

$25.00

This wine is elegant and powerful

Chardonnay, Louis Baisinbert "Mercurey 1er Cru" 2012 (Burgundy)

$45.00

Chardonnay, Louis Baisinbert "Montagny 1er Cru" 2013 (Burgundy)

$35.00
Muscadet, Chateau de Beau SOleil 2016 (100% Melon de Bourgogne)

Muscadet, Chateau de Beau SOleil 2016 (100% Melon de Bourgogne)

$14.00

This wine is dry yet fruity, elegant with floral aromas

Sancerre - Sauvignon Blanc, Domaine de la Villaudiere 2016

$22.50

Albarinho - Licia 2016 (Spain)

$20.00

Pinot Grigio _Tieffenbruner 2017 (Italy)

$15.00

Pinot Noir, Comtes de Saint Martin (Burgundy)

$18.00

Bordeaux, Chateau Bois Mallet 2015 (Medoc)

$18.00

Chardonnay, Mercurey Premier Cru 2013 - Louis Baisinbert (Burgundy)

$60.00

Pinot Noir, Corton Grand Cru 2012 Les Perrieres - Louis Baisinbert (Burgundy)

$160.00

Bordeaux, Labastide Orliac Royal Heritage 2010

$30.00

Chardonnay, Montagny 1er cru 2013 Vieilles vignes - Louis Baisinbert (Burgundy)

$40.00

Rioja, Vina Bujanda

$24.00

A la carte

Free type Wine Bottle

All hours
Sunday5:30 pm - 6:00 am
Monday5:30 pm - 6:00 am
Tuesday5:30 pm - 6:00 am
Wednesday5:30 pm - 6:00 am
Thursday5:30 pm - 6:00 am
Friday5:30 pm - 6:00 am
Saturday5:30 pm - 6:00 am
Restaurant info

The best wines available for you at the best prices!

Website

Location

517 Northwood Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33407

Directions

Gallery
Petanque Wine Club & Bar image
Petanque Wine Club & Bar image
Petanque Wine Club & Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sirgae's Woodfire Pizza New Business - 437 Northwood Rd
orange star4.5 • 71
437 Northwood Rd West palm beach, FL 33407
View restaurantnext
French Grill House
orange star3.5 • 2
427 Northwood rd West Palm Beach, FL 33407
View restaurantnext
WiseGuys Pizzeria and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2600 Broadway Ave West Palm Beach, FL 33407
View restaurantnext
Pescatore Ristorante - West Palm Beach
orange star4.8 • 237
1600 North Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL 33407
View restaurantnext
M/Y Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
4050 N Flagler Dr West Palm Beach, FL 33407
View restaurantnext
Meat Market Palm Beach - 191 Bradley Place
orange starNo Reviews
191 Bradley Place Palm Beach, FL 33480
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Palm Beach

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - WEST PALM BEACH
orange star4.6 • 3,749
2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
Hullabaloo - Hullabaloo
orange star4.5 • 3,110
517 Clematis West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
La Fonda Restaurante Sports Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,752
2845 N. Military Trail West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
Howley's Restaurant - Howleys
orange star4.0 • 1,333
4700 S Dixie Hwy West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
La Cabana Latin Grill - 7116 S. DIXIE HWY
orange star4.6 • 1,246
7116 S. DIXIE HWY West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
Hook Fish & Chicken - Belvedere
orange star4.5 • 959
955 sansburys way West palm beach, FL 33411
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Palm Beach
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Jupiter
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (39 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (131 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston