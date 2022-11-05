Restaurant header imageView gallery

M/Y Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

4050 N Flagler Dr

West Palm Beach, FL 33407

Order Again

Popular Items

$ Fresh Fruits
Greek Salad
Chicken Club Wrap

Delivery

$3 Delivery(50-99)

$3.00

$5 Delivery(100+)

$5.00

$3 Delivery(50-99)

$3.00

$5 Delivery(100+)

$5.00

Starters

Soup Cup

$4.00

Soup Bowl

$8.00
Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$13.00

Island Tartar Sauce & Tamarind BBQ Sauce

Calamari Thai Basil

Calamari Thai Basil

$13.00

Stir-fried & Spicy Basil sauce with peanuts

Empanadas with Brisket & Chorizo

Empanadas with Brisket & Chorizo

$12.00

Salsa Roja, Pico de Gallo & Cilantro Ranch

Guacamole

Guacamole

$11.00

Tortilla Chips, Habanero Hot Sauce & Pico De Gallo

Korean BBQ Glazed Spare Ribs

Korean BBQ Glazed Spare Ribs

$12.00

Peanuts & Cilantro

Mezze

Mezze

$10.00Out of stock

Baba Ganoush, Hummus, Lebne, Mediterranean Salsa & House Baked Pita

Mezze Wrap

Mezze Wrap

$12.00Out of stock
Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.00
Texas Twinkies

Texas Twinkies

$9.00

Salads

Baby Kale & Brussel Sprouts

Baby Kale & Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Quinoa, Almonds, Sunflower Seeds, Romaine Lettuce, Grapes, Parmesan, House Made Focaccia Croutons & Creamy Maple-Tahini Dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce, Focaccia Croutons & Creamy Caesar Dressing

Classic Chopped

Classic Chopped

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Garbanzo Beans, Green Beans, Radish, Asiago Cheese & White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$15.00

Chicken, Mixed Greens, Hummus, Goat Milk Feta, Flat Bread & Lemon Oregano Vinaigrette

Korean BBQ Salad

Korean BBQ Salad

$14.00

Chicken Mango, Cucumber, Tomato, Bean Sprouts & Creamy Peanut Dressing

Southwestern Cobb

Southwestern Cobb

$14.00

Blackened Chicken, Mixed Greens, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Corn Salsa, Guacamole, Black Beans, Tortilla Chips & Chipotle Lime

PLAIN Greek Salad

PLAIN Greek Salad

$11.00
PLAIN Southwestern Cobb

PLAIN Southwestern Cobb

$11.00
PLAIN Korean BBQ Salad

PLAIN Korean BBQ Salad

$11.00

Burgers/Sandwiches

American Burger

American Burger

$11.00

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Special Sauce

Mahi Sandwich

Mahi Sandwich

$18.00

Lettuce, Tomato & Island tartar sauce

BLT

BLT

$10.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, on a Multi Grain Toast

Caesar Wrap

Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Romaine Lettuce & Creamy Caesar Dressing on a flour tortilla wrap

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$14.00

Bacon, Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle Mayo on Multi-Grain Toast

Chicken Club Wrap

Chicken Club Wrap

$14.00

Bacon, Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle Mayo on a flour tortilla wrap

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Sweet & Spicy Slaw, Tartar Sauce, Gruyere Cheese & Tomato

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$14.00

Roasted Pork, Serrano Ham, Gruyère Cheese, Mustard & House-Made Pickles

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

American Cheese melted on multi grain toast

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Arugula, Cheddar Cheese & Sticky Onion Jam

Hickory Burger

Hickory Burger

$14.00

Cheddar Cheese, House Smoked Bacon, BBQ Sauce & Crispy Onions

PLAIN Caesar Wrap

PLAIN Caesar Wrap

$8.00
Smoked Pulled Pork

Smoked Pulled Pork

$12.00

Hickory BBQ Sauce & Cheddar Cheese on Garlic Toast with Sweet & Spicy Slaw

Truffle Burger

Truffle Burger

$15.00

Sticky Onion Jam, Truffle Mayo, Arugula & Fried Egg

Plates & Bowls

BBQ Ribs

BBQ Ribs

$19.00+

Sweet & Spicy Slaw, French Fries & Texas Toast

Boneless Chicken Wings

Boneless Chicken Wings

$10.00

Choice of Sauce & House-Made Kettle Chips

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$13.00

Basmati Rice, Black Beans, Corn Salsa, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Salsa Roja & Queso

PLAIN Chicken Bowl

PLAIN Chicken Bowl

$9.00
Maple Salmon

Maple Salmon

$20.00

Basmati Rice & Vegetable Stir Fry

Mezze Platter

Mezze Platter

$14.00

Falafel, Baba Ganoush, Hummus, Lebne, Mediterranean Salsa & House Baked Pita

Mezze Wrap

Mezze Wrap

$16.00
NY Strip

NY Strip

$29.00

Center Cut with Harissa Butter & Truffle Herb Fries

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$14.00

Chicken, Vegetable Stir Fry, Coconut Curry & Cilantro Rice

S/S Cauliflower Fried Rice

S/S Cauliflower Fried Rice

$15.00

Edamame, Green Beans, Shiitake Mushrooms & Fried Egg

Singapore Noodles

Singapore Noodles

$16.00

Rice Vermicelli, Vegetables,Egg, Chicken, Shrimp, Char Siu, Bean Sprouts & Savory Curry

Smoked Brisket Ropa Vieja

Smoked Brisket Ropa Vieja

$14.00

Guacamole, Peppers, Onions, Green Olives, Tostones & Fried Egg

Pizzettas

BBQ Chicken Pizzetta

BBQ Chicken Pizzetta

$13.00

Smoked Gouda, House Smoked Bacon, Red Onion & Hickory Barbecue Sauce

Bronx Bomber

Bronx Bomber

$13.00

Italian Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Basil, Asiago & Mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Pizzetta

Buffalo Chicken Pizzetta

$13.00

Sour Cream Ranch, Mozzarella & cheddar cheese

Cheese Pizzetta

Cheese Pizzetta

$9.00

Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella

Margherita Pizzetta

Margherita Pizzetta

$13.00

Roasted Tomato, Basil, Mozzarella & sea salt

Mediterranean Pizzetta

Mediterranean Pizzetta

$14.00

Serrano Ham, Arugula, Roasted Tomato, Grana Padano, Truffle Oil & Mozzarella

Pepperoni Pizzetta

Pepperoni Pizzetta

$11.00

Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella

Quattro Formaggio

Quattro Formaggio

$14.00

Gruyer, Ricotta, Mozzarella & Asiago cheese with truffle oil & Herbe

Proteins

$ BBQ Pulled Pork

$ BBQ Pulled Pork

$8.00
$ Blackened Chicken

$ Blackened Chicken

$4.00

$ Blackened Mahi

$11.00
$ Blackened Salmon

$ Blackened Salmon

$9.00
$ Blackened Shrimp

$ Blackened Shrimp

$8.00
$ Burger Patty

$ Burger Patty

$8.00
$ Chicken

$ Chicken

$4.00
$ Cripsy Chicken

$ Cripsy Chicken

$4.00
$ Mahi

$ Mahi

$11.00
$ Salmon

$ Salmon

$9.00
$ Shrimp

$ Shrimp

$8.00

Sides

$ Avocado

$ Avocado

$2.00
$ Baby Kale Slaw

$ Baby Kale Slaw

$5.00
$ Beans

$ Beans

$4.00
$ Cauliflower Fried Rice

$ Cauliflower Fried Rice

$6.00
$ French Fries

$ French Fries

$5.00
$ Fresh Fruits

$ Fresh Fruits

$4.00
$ Hummus & Pita Bread

$ Hummus & Pita Bread

$5.00
$ Mac & Cheese

$ Mac & Cheese

$6.00
$ Quinoa Salad

$ Quinoa Salad

$6.00
$ Rice

$ Rice

$3.00
$ Rice And Beans

$ Rice And Beans

$5.00
$ Side Bacon

$ Side Bacon

$3.00
$ Side Caesar

$ Side Caesar

$5.00
$ Side Greek

$ Side Greek

$7.00
$ Side House Salad

$ Side House Salad

$5.00
$ Steam Vegetables

$ Steam Vegetables

$6.00
$ Steamed Broccoli

$ Steamed Broccoli

$5.00
$ Sushi Rice

$ Sushi Rice

$5.00
$ Sweet Potato Fries

$ Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00
$ Teriyaki Vegetables

$ Teriyaki Vegetables

$6.00
$ Tortilla chips

$ Tortilla chips

$3.00
$ Tostones

$ Tostones

$5.00
$ Truffle Fries

$ Truffle Fries

$6.00

$ Side Multigrain Toast

$3.00

$ Side Texas Toast

$4.00

Daily Specials

Grilled Chicken & Pesto Panini

$15.00

Farfalle

$22.00

El Diablo Roll

$15.00

Desserts

Brownie Valrhona Chocolate Walnut

Brownie Valrhona Chocolate Walnut

$10.00
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$10.00
NY Cheesecake

NY Cheesecake

$9.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Classic Rolls

Avocado Maki

Avocado Maki

$8.00
California Roll

California Roll

$7.00
JB Roll

JB Roll

$10.00
Salmon Maki

Salmon Maki

$10.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.00
Tuna Maki

Tuna Maki

$9.00
Unagi Roll

Unagi Roll

$10.00
Vegetable Roll

Vegetable Roll

$6.00
Yellowtail Maki

Yellowtail Maki

$10.00

Poke Bowls

Ahi Tuna Poke

Ahi Tuna Poke

$17.00

Avocado, Cucumber Ginger Salad, Spicy Mango, Baby Kale & Nappa Cabbage

Dragon Don Buri

Dragon Don Buri

$18.00

Barbecued Eel, Sushi Rice, Spicy Mango, Carrots, Cucumber, Scallions Kale, Nappa Cabbage & Eel Sauce

Salmon Don Buri

Salmon Don Buri

$17.00

Spicy Kimchi Sauce, Orange Segments, Daikon, Carrots, Cucumbers, Avocado, Scallion & Sushi Rice

Salmon Poke

Salmon Poke

$17.00
Spicy Tuna Don Buri

Spicy Tuna Don Buri

$17.00

Spicy Kimchi Sauce, Orange Segments, Daikon, Carrots, Cucumbers, Avocado, Scallion & Sushi Rice

Specialty Rolls

Crunchy Spicy Crab & Tuna

Crunchy Spicy Crab & Tuna

$15.00

spicy mayo, Scallion, Masago, Cucumber & Tempura Flakes

Crunchy Spicy Tuna

Crunchy Spicy Tuna

$12.00

Scallion, Masago, Cucumber, Tempura Flakes & Sesame

Deluxe Spicy Roll

Deluxe Spicy Roll

$14.00

Spicy Tuna, Spicy Crab, Avocado & Tempura Flakes

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$15.00

Barbecued Eel, Kanikama Crab Stick, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds & Eel Sauce

Green Dragon

Green Dragon

$15.00

Barbecued Eel, Cream Cheese, Shrimp Tempura & Cucumber

Hot Mango

Hot Mango

$16.00

Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Hamachi, Mango & Jalapeno Salsa

Krazy Salmon

Krazy Salmon

$16.00

Spicy Salmon, Asparagus, Cucumber Scallion, Maple Torched Salmon & Salmon Roe

Ninja Bombs

Ninja Bombs

$14.00

Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese, Jalapeño, Panko Tempura Fried, Eel Sauce & Spicy Mayo

No Name Roll

No Name Roll

$16.00

Salmon, Avocado, Mango, Spicy Tuna, Shrimp, Eel Sauce & Spicy Mayo

Ocean Dragon Roll

Ocean Dragon Roll

$18.00

Spicy Crab, Cream Cheese, Asparagus, Shrimp Tempura, Eel, Avocado & Eel Sauce

Rainbow

Rainbow

$15.00

Tuna, Hamachi, Salmon, Kanikama Crab Stick, Avocado & Cucumber

Red Dragon

Red Dragon

$16.00

Tuna, Barbecued Eel, Cream Cheese, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Sesame Seeds & Eel Sauce

Rybo Roll

Rybo Roll

$18.00

Tuna, Salmon, Hamachi, Scallions, Avocado Asparagus in Soy Paper & Seaweed Salad

South of the Border

South of the Border

$18.00

Tempura Shrimp, Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese, Jalapeño, Sweet Plantain, Avocado, Mango Salsa & Eel Sauce

Super JB Deluxe

Super JB Deluxe

$17.00

Sal & mon, Cream Cheese, Asparagus, Tempura FriedSpicy Crab and eel sauce

Super Yacht Roll

Super Yacht Roll

$18.00

Spicy Crab, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Tempura Fried, Spicy Tuna, Eel Sauce & Spicy Mayo

The Real Deal

The Real Deal

$20.00

Tuna, Salmon, Hamachi, Avocado, Asparagus, Salmon, Eel, Shrimp & Wasabi Yuzu Sauce

Tiger Roll

Tiger Roll

$16.00

Tu & na, Yuzu Mayo Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, Scallion,, asparagus, mango

Tuna Lovers

Tuna Lovers

$16.00

Spicy Tuna, Avocado & Cucumber on top Tuna & Tobiko

Ultimate Rainbow

Ultimate Rainbow

$17.00

Sushi Apps

Cucumber Pasta Salad

Cucumber Pasta Salad

$10.00
Edamame

Edamame

$6.00
Hamachi Heaven

Hamachi Heaven

$17.00
Seafood Ceviche

Seafood Ceviche

$16.00
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$7.00
Spicy Conch & Octopus Salad

Spicy Conch & Octopus Salad

$14.00
Sushi Nachos

Sushi Nachos

$15.00

Sushi Platters

Sashimi Platter

Sashimi Platter

$28.00
Sushi & Sashimi Platter

Sushi & Sashimi Platter

$32.00
Sushi Deluxe Platter

Sushi Deluxe Platter

$28.00
Sushi Platter

Sushi Platter

$20.00
Sushi Sampler

Sushi Sampler

$14.00

Sushi/Sashimi

Conch

Conch

$7.00
Ebi

Ebi

$6.00
Hamachi

Hamachi

$8.00
Ikura

Ikura

$8.00
Kanikama

Kanikama

$5.00
Maguro

Maguro

$8.00
Sake

Sake

$7.00
Tako

Tako

$8.00
Unagi

Unagi

$8.00

Temaki

Variety of Sushi Hand rolls
California Temaki

California Temaki

$7.00
Hamachi Temaki

Hamachi Temaki

$7.00
Salmon Temaki

Salmon Temaki

$8.00
Spicy Tuna Temaki

Spicy Tuna Temaki

$8.00
Tuna Temaki

Tuna Temaki

$8.00
Unagi Temaki

Unagi Temaki

$7.00

Wings

Wings

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The M/Y Café is a private restaurant located at Safe Harbor Rybovich. We are open to guests of the Marina and invited guests.

Website

Location

4050 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33407

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

