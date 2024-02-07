Level 99 - Night Shift Kitchen & Tap - Providence 100002 - Providence, RI
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
All Styles Welcome! We invite you to enjoy our handmade food and cocktails made fresh daily.
Location
8 Providence Place, #D301, Providence, RI 02903
Gallery