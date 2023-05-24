Grafton Street Pub

Restaurant info

Welcome to our refined Irish pub, where we combine the warmth of a traditional pub with the sophistication of an exclusive restaurant. Our cozy yet stylish atmosphere invites you to relax and enjoy the welcoming ambiance while sipping on one of our specialty cocktails. Our bar features an extensive selection of premium spirits, thoughtfully crafted to complement the flavors of our delicious food. From classic Irish brews to artisanal cocktails, we have something for every taste. Our knowledgeable bartenders will help you find the perfect drink to pair with your meal. Whether you're looking for a casual night out with friends or a romantic dinner for two, our refined Irish pub has everything you need for an unforgettable dining experience. Come join us and see why we're the go-to destination for delicious specialty cocktails and exquisite food.