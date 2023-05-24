Main picView gallery

Grafton Street Pub

review star

No reviews yet

7055 county rd 46a

lake mary, FL 32746

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

GRAFTON DINNER MENU

APPETIZERS

PUB CHIPS

$6.00

chive sour cream, house-made pub crisps

CHICKEN WINGS

$16.00

naked, celery, bleu cheese, choice of sauce: sweet curry, mild, Guinness BBQ,hot BBQ, dry rub

LAMB SLIDERS

$14.00

tzatziki, pickled onions, butter lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, brioche

BEEF CARPACCIO

$18.00

shaved prime rib,pickled onions, fried capers, horseradish Dijon, grilled ciabatta, fried egg, arugula salad (lemon, parmesan reggiano, tomato, EVOO, arugula)

SHRIMP TOAST POINTS

$18.00

Key West shrimp, curry sauce, friend naan bread, pepper jam, micro cilantro

PORK RINDS

$9.00

house-fried, honey wasabi, lime zest, fennel

GIANT PRETZEL

$14.00

obatzda, black sea salt, mustard

BRUSCHETTA

$14.00

crostinis, heirloom tomato, EVOO, garlic, basil, balsamic pearls

MUSSELS

$18.00

brown butter wine sauce, tarragon, shallot, baguette, lemon zest

SOUPS & SALADS

BOWL ONION SOUP

$9.00

beef broth, caramelized onions, crouton, gruyere, provolone

CUP ONION SOUP

$7.00

beef broth, caramelized onions, crouton, gruyere, provolone

TOMATO BISQUE BOWL

$9.00

creme fraiche, bread crumbs

TOMATO BISQUE CUP

$7.00

creme fraiche, bread crumbs

HOUSE SALAD

$11.00

butter lettuce, arugula, cucumber, heirloom tomato, pickled red onions, toasted sunflowers seeds, Irish mustard vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

romaine, toasted bread crumbs, parmesan reggiano, toasted almonds, radish, house-made Caesar dressing,

STRAWBERRY ARUGULA SALAD

$13.00

baby arugula, granny smith apples, strawberries, almonds, radish, bleu cheese crumbles, citrus balsamic

SANDWICHES

REUBEN

$16.00

corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, swiss cheese, marble rye

GRILLED CHEESE

$16.00

miso buttered sourdough, gruyere, irish cheddar,Mike's hot honey, with a cup of tomato bisque

SMASH BURGER

$17.00

brisket/short rib blend patties, American cheese, butter lettuce, heirloom tomato, pickled onions, dill pickle chips, burger sauce, pretzel bun

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

pickled brined fried chicken breast, mild buffalo sauce, moody bleu cheese, heirloom tomatoes, butter lettuce, brioche bun

GROUPER SANDWICH

$23.00

Florida grouper, blackened, remoulade, beet slaw, brioche

JR. SMASH BURGER

$14.00

brisket/short rib blend patties, American cheese, butter lettuce, heirloom tomato, pickled onions, dill pickle chips, burger sauce, pretzel bun

ENTREES

FISH AND CHIPS

$17.00

beer-battered cod, mushy peas, fries, tartar sauce

SHEPHERD'S PIE

$18.00

beef, lamb, corn, carrots, celery, onions, peas, champ potatoes, rich demi-glace with arugula, butter lettuce, tomato, Irish mustard vinaigrette

WHISKEY CHICKEN

$28.00

whiskey-glazed airline chicken, potatoes au gratin, seasonal vegetables

BRANZINO

$29.00

pan-seared european seabass, orange coulis, pomegranate salad

PORK TENDERLOIN

$36.00

Berkshire pork tenderloin, potatoes au gratin, black garlic sauce, bacon crumble, beet, macadamia nuts

STEAK FRITES

$45.00

prime New York strip, chimichurri, shoestring fries

DESSERT

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$11.00

CHOUX

$9.00

Clementine cream choux, caramelized almonds, orange zet

SIDES

FRIES

$5.00

POTATOES AU GRATIN

$5.00

FRUIT

$5.00

SEASONAL VEGETABLES

$5.00

PUB CHIPS

$5.00

2oz. DRESSING

$0.50

4oz. DRESSING

$0.75

2oz. WING SAUCE

$0.50

4oz. WING SAUCE

$0.75

SIDE CHICKEN BREAST

$6.00

SIDE SALMON

$8.00

SIDE GROUPER

$8.00

SIDE CELERY

$2.00

CHAMP POTATO

$5.00

MUSHY PEAS

$5.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS TENDERS & FRIES

$7.00

KIDS FISH & CHIPS

$7.00

KIDS SHEPHERD'S PIE

$8.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE & FRIES

$6.00

GRAFTON LUNCH

APPETIZERS

CHICKEN WINGS

$16.00

naked, celery, bleu cheese, choice of sauce: sweet curry, mild, Guinness BBQ,hot BBQ, dry rub

SHRIMP TOAST POINTS

$18.00

Key West shrimp, curry sauce, friend naan bread, pepper jam, micro cilantro

PORK RINDS

$9.00

house-fried, honey wasabi, lime zest, fennel

GIANT PRETZEL

$14.00

obatzda, black sea salt, mustard

BRUSCHETTA

$14.00

crostinis, heirloom tomato, EVOO, garlic, basil, balsamic pearls

SOUPS & SALADS

BOWL ONION SOUP

$9.00

beef broth, caramelized onions, crouton, gruyere, provolone

CUP ONION SOUP

$7.00

beef broth, caramelized onions, crouton, gruyere, provolone

TOMATO BISQUE BOWL

$9.00

creme fraiche, bread crumbs

TOMATO BISQUE CUP

$7.00

creme fraiche, bread crumbs

HOUSE SALAD

$11.00

butter lettuce, arugula, cucumber, heirloom tomato, pickled red onions, toasted sunflowers seeds, Irish mustard vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

romaine, toasted bread crumbs, parmesan reggiano, toasted almonds, radish, house-made Caesar dressing,

STRAWBERRY ARUGULA SALAD

$13.00

baby arugula, granny smith apples, strawberries, almonds, radish, bleu cheese crumbles, citrus balsamic

SANDWICHES

REUBEN

$16.00

corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, swiss cheese, marble rye

GRILLED CHEESE

$16.00

miso buttered sourdough, gruyere, irish cheddar,Mike's hot honey, with a cup of tomato bisque

SMASH BURGER

$17.00

brisket/short rib blend patties, American cheese, butter lettuce, heirloom tomato, pickled onions, dill pickle chips, burger sauce, pretzel bun

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

pickled brined fried chicken breast, mild buffalo sauce, moody bleu cheese, heirloom tomatoes, butter lettuce, brioche bun

GROUPER SANDWICH

$23.00

Florida grouper, blackened, remoulade, beet slaw, brioche

LAMB SLIDERS LUNCH

$14.00

JR. SMASH BURGER

$14.00

brisket/short rib blend patties, American cheese, butter lettuce, heirloom tomato, pickled onions, dill pickle chips, burger sauce, pretzel bun

ENTREES

FISH AND CHIPS

$17.00

beer-battered cod, mushy peas, fries, tartar sauce

SHEPHERD'S PIE

$18.00

beef, lamb, corn, carrots, celery, onions, peas, champ potatoes, rich demi-glace with arugula, butter lettuce, tomato, Irish mustard vinaigrette

GRILLED CHICKEN PLATE

$16.00

GRILLED SALMON PLATE

$18.00

DESSERT

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$11.00

CHOUX

$9.00

Clementine cream choux, caramelized almonds, orange zet

SIDES

FRIES

$5.00

POTATOES AU GRATIN

$5.00

FRUIT

$5.00

SEASONAL VEGETABLES

$5.00

MUSHY PEAS

$5.00

PUB CHIPS

$5.00

CHAMP POTATO

$5.00

2oz. DRESSING

$0.50

4oz. DRESSING

$0.75

2oz. WING SAUCE

$0.50

4oz. WING SAUCE

$0.75

SIDE CHICKEN BREAST

$6.00

SIDE SALMON

$8.00

SIDE GROUPER

$8.00

SIDE CELERY

$2.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS TENDERS & FRIES

$7.00

KIDS FISH & CHIPS

$7.00

KIDS SHEPHERD'S PIE

$8.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE & FRIES

$6.00

BRUNCH MENU

BRUNCH

HAM & GRUYERE CROISSANT

$13.00

ham & gruyere croissant

SALMON BAGEL

$16.00

tomato basil cream cheese, pickled fennel, everything bagel, arugula

THE TRADITIONAL

$13.00

two eggs cooked your way, cracked black pepper, breakfast sausage, homefries

BISCUIT & GRAVY

$13.00

buttermilk biscuit, sausage gravy, two eggs cooked your way, bacon

BREAKFAST SMASH BURGER

$18.00

brisket/short rib blend patties, American cheese, pickles, burger sauce, fried egg, homefries, sriracha ketchup, pretzel bun

LOBSTER OMELET

$25.00

three egg omelet, lobster, gruyere cheese, HOMEFRIES, green onion

FRENCH TOAST BOARD

$29.00

thick-challah bread in a cinnamon orange batter, powdered sugar, served with bananas, strawberries, Nutella, blueberry preserves, cinnamon whipped butter, maple syrup

BRUNCH SIDES

SIDE HOME FRIES

$4.00

SIDE BREAKFAST SAUSAGE

$5.00

SIDE BISCUIT

$3.00

SIDE BISCUIT & GRAVY

$6.00

1 biscuit, sausage gravy

SIDE BACON

$5.00

SIDE EGG

$2.00

1 whole egg

SIDE FRENCH TOAST

$5.00

SIDE TOAST

$3.00

SIDE FRESH FRUIT

$4.00

seasonal fruit

BRUNCH DRINKS

BLOODY MARY

$8.00

BRUNCH PALOMA

$10.00

PIMM'S CUP

$11.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$11.00

BTL CHAMPAGNE

$18.00

MIMOSA

$8.00

N/A BEVS

APPLE JUICE

$3.25

ORANGE JUICE

$3.25

CRANBERRY

$3.25

PINEAPPLE

$3.25

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.25

HALF & HALF TEA

$3.25

COKE

$3.25

DIET COKE

$3.25

SPRITE

$3.25

GINGER ALE

$3.25

SODA WATER

$3.25

POWERADE

$3.25

MR. PIBB

$3.25

LEMONADE

$3.25

TONIC WATER

$3.25

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.25

SWEET TEA

$3.25

UNSWEET TEA

$3.25

COFFEE

$3.25

DECAF

$3.25

HOT TEA

$3.25

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.25

BTL- WATER

$3.25

BTL- SPARKLING WATER

$3.25

GINGER BEER

$3.25

RED BULL

$3.50

SF RED BULL

$3.50

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.25

RETAIL

GLASSWARE

GRAFTON SHOT GLASSES

$6.00

CROWN SHOT GLASSES

$6.00

CROWN GLASS CUPS 16oz

$12.00

GRAFTON CUPS 16oz

$12.00

CROWN SNIFTER 12oz

$15.00

GRAFTON SNIFTER 12oz

$15.00

GRAFTON MUG 16oz

$15.00

CROWN MUG 16oz

$15.00

T-SHIRTS

GRAFTON MEN'S GREEN T

$25.00

GRAFTON LADIES V-NECK NAVY

$25.00

GRAFTON LADIES V-NECK CHARCOAL

$25.00

GRAFTON LADIES V-NECK GREY

$25.00

GRAFTON LADIES V-NECK GREEN

$25.00

GRAFTON MEN'S GREY T

$25.00

GRAFTON MEN'S CHARCOAL T

$25.00

GRAFTON MEN'S NAVY T

$25.00

HATS

CROWN BURGUNDY HAT

$30.00

CROWN BLACK HAT

$30.00

GRAFTON GREY HAT

$30.00

GRAFTON GREEN HAT

$30.00

CROWN CLASSICS

Agave

Better and Better

$16.00

Bow & Arrow

$16.00

Crimes of Passion

$16.00

El Diablo

$17.00

Margarita

$15.00

Mexican Firing Squad

$15.00

Mosquito

$15.00

Naked & Famous

$17.00

Oaxacan Old Fashioned

$16.00

Paloma

$15.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$19.00

Bourbon

19th Century

$15.00

Boulevardier

$16.00

Gold Rush

$14.00

Kentucky Mule

$14.00

King Kong

$16.00

Lion's Tail

$14.00

Mint Julep

$15.00

New York Sour

$17.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Paper Plane

$15.00

Port Light

$17.00

Rusty Spike

$16.00

Sherpa

$15.00

Smash

$15.00

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

Brandy/Cognac

Brandy Alexander

$14.00

Brandy Crusta

$17.00

Champs Elysees

$16.00

Jack Rose

$15.00

Pisco Sour

$15.00

Sidecar

$16.00

Stinger

$13.00

Widow's Kiss

$16.00

Gin

20th Century

$15.00

50/50 Martini

$16.00

Alaska

$16.00

Army Navy

$15.00

Aviation

$15.00

Bee's Knees

$15.00

Bijou

$16.00

Bramble

$15.00

Clover Club

$17.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$17.00

French 75

$14.00

Hanky Panky

$16.00

Last Word

$16.00

Martinez

$15.00

Martini (dry)

$17.00

Negroni

$16.00

Pegu Club

$15.00

Pendennis

$14.00

Pink Lady

$15.00

Ramos Gin Fizz

$22.00

Saturn

$16.00

Singapore Sling

$18.00

Southside

$15.00

Sunflower

$15.00

Tom Collins

$14.00

White Negroni

$16.00

Rum

3 Dots and a Dash

$16.00

Air Mail

$14.00

Banana Hammock

$15.00

Caiprinha

$16.00

Cobra's Fang

$17.00

Corn & Oil

$15.00

Daiquri

$13.00

Dark & Stormy

$15.00

Hotel Nacional de Cuba

$16.00

Hurricane

$18.00

Jungle Bird

$17.00

Mai Tai

$16.00

Old Cuban

$17.00

Painkiller

$16.00

Queen's Park Swizzle

$16.00

Ti Punch

$17.00

Zombie

$18.00

Rye

Black Manhattan

$15.00

Brooklyn

$15.00

Final Ward

$16.00

Greenpoint

$16.00

Harvest Sour

$15.00

La Louisiane

$15.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Perfect Martini

$16.00

Old Pal

$16.00

Red Hook

$15.00

Sazerac

$17.00

Toronto

$15.00

Trinidad Sour

$16.00

Vieux Carre

$16.00

Vodka

Bay Breeze

$13.00

Black Russian

$13.00

Cosmo

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

French 76

$13.00

Long Island

$20.00

Madras

$13.00

Martini (dry)

$15.00

Martini (dirty)

$15.00

Martini (bone dry)

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Pornstar Martini

$16.00

Salty Dog

$14.00

Sea Breeze

$13.00

White Russian

$16.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to our refined Irish pub, where we combine the warmth of a traditional pub with the sophistication of an exclusive restaurant. Our cozy yet stylish atmosphere invites you to relax and enjoy the welcoming ambiance while sipping on one of our specialty cocktails. Our bar features an extensive selection of premium spirits, thoughtfully crafted to complement the flavors of our delicious food. From classic Irish brews to artisanal cocktails, we have something for every taste. Our knowledgeable bartenders will help you find the perfect drink to pair with your meal. Whether you're looking for a casual night out with friends or a romantic dinner for two, our refined Irish pub has everything you need for an unforgettable dining experience. Come join us and see why we're the go-to destination for delicious specialty cocktails and exquisite food.

Location

7055 county rd 46a, lake mary, FL 32746

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Liam Fitzpatrick's Irish Pub & Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 68
951 Market Promenade Ave Lake Mary, FL 32746
View restaurantnext
Stacking Philly's
orange starNo Reviews
1145 Townpark Ave Suite 1211 Lake Mary, FL 32746
View restaurantnext
F&D CANTINA LAKE MARY
orange star4.4 • 1,076
1125 Town Park Ave Lake Mary, FL 32746
View restaurantnext
Friendly Confines - Lake Mary
orange starNo Reviews
7025 COUNTY RD. 46A LAKE MARY, FL 32746
View restaurantnext
F&D KITCHEN AND BAR
orange starNo Reviews
1541 International Parkway Lake Mary, FL 32746
View restaurantnext
Tin and Taco Lake Mary - 1117 International Pkwy suite 1701
orange starNo Reviews
1117 International Parkway Lake Mary, FL 32746
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in lake mary

Krazy Greek Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 2,299
142 W Lakeview Ave #1000 Lake Mary, FL 32746
View restaurantnext
Dalli's Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 1,650
101 North Country Club Road Lake Mary, FL 32746
View restaurantnext
F&D CANTINA LAKE MARY
orange star4.4 • 1,076
1125 Town Park Ave Lake Mary, FL 32746
View restaurantnext
4th Street Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 154
132 N Fourth Street Suite 1200 Lake Mary, FL 32746
View restaurantnext
Island Fin Poke
orange star4.7 • 153
3805 Lake Emma Rd Lake Mary, FL 32746
View restaurantnext
Roots Raw Juice Bar
orange star4.6 • 145
134 N 4th St Lake Mary, FL 32746
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near lake mary
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Sanford
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Oviedo
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Apopka
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Orange City
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston