Little Wu - Fareground 111 Congress Avenue
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Bringing authentic Lamian Chinese noodle bowls, the "original ramen," loaded with rich, hearty, and meticulously crafted broths and seasoned meats and vegetables alongside handcrafted dumplings, potstickers, and shumai bites to Austin.
Location
111 Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78701
Gallery
