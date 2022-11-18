  • Home
Little Wu - Fareground 111 Congress Avenue

No reviews yet

111 Congress Avenue

Austin, TX 78701

Popular Items

Shanghai Pork Soup Dumplings (3)
Sichuan Beef Lamian
Dumpling Meal

Dumplings

Shanghai Pork Soup Dumplings (3)

Shanghai Pork Soup Dumplings (3)

$8.00

3 soup dumplings -- pork shoulder, ginger, garlic, scallions, red vinegar, sesame oil

Chicken Dumplings (3)

Chicken Dumplings (3)

$7.00

3 steamed dumplings with chicken thigh, ginger, garlic, scallions, sweet soy, sesame oil

Vegetable Potstickers (3)

Vegetable Potstickers (3)

$6.00

3 vegetable dumplings with mixed veggies (vg)

Beef Potstickers (3)

Beef Potstickers (3)

$7.00

beef, ginger, garlic, scallions, hoisin, sweet soy, sesame oil

Pork Potstickers (3)

Pork Potstickers (3)

$7.00

pork shoulder, ginger, garlic, scallions, sweet soy, sesame oil

Pork & Shrimp Shumai (3)

Pork & Shrimp Shumai (3)

$8.00

3 open-faced dumplings with pork and shrimp, sweet soy, sesame oil, garlic, ginger and scallions

Chicken & Shiitake Shumai (3)

Chicken & Shiitake Shumai (3)

$7.00

3 open-faced dumplings with chicken and shiitake mushrooms, sweet soy, sesame oil, garlic, ginger and scallions

Dumpling Selection

Dumpling Selection

$14.00

6 dumplings, choose 3 flavors Chicken, vegetable, beef potstickers, pork potstickers

Dumpling Meal

Dumpling Meal

$13.00

4 dumplings + one side, choose 2 flavors Chicken, vegetable, beef potstickers, pork potstickers

Lamian

All broths are made in house led by our Executive Chef Ji Peng Chen.
Sichuan Beef Lamian

Sichuan Beef Lamian

$15.00

in spicy beef bone broth with bok choy, cilantro, scallions + crispy shallots, Lamian noodles

Spiced Pork Fritters

Spiced Pork Fritters

$14.00

in pork bone broth with bok choy, cilantro, scallions + crispy shallots, Yakisoba noodles

Braised Shiitake & Marinated Tofu

Braised Shiitake & Marinated Tofu

$13.00

in seaweed and ginger sauce with wood ear mushrooms, cilantro, scallions + crispy shallots, Yakisoba noodles (vg)

Chilled Sesame Noodles (v)

Chilled Sesame Noodles (v)

$11.00

in sesame peanut sauce with crushed peanuts, mung bean sprouts, and julienned cucumber (vg) (v)

Curry Chicken Lamian

Curry Chicken Lamian

$14.00

in a cumin chicken broth with bok choy, onions, carrot, and seaweed, Yakisoba noodles

Sides

Chilled Garlic Green Beans

Chilled Garlic Green Beans

$4.00

chilled green beans tossed with garlic (vg) (gf)

Chicken & Taro Eggrolls

Chicken & Taro Eggrolls

$6.00

ground chicken thigh, shiitake mushrooms, taro root, with plum sauce

Marinated Cucumbers

Marinated Cucumbers

$3.00

seasoned white vinegar, house-made chili oil (vg) (gf)

Sichuan Pickled Cabbage

Sichuan Pickled Cabbage

$4.00 Out of stock

cabbage tossed with Sichuan peppercorns and chilies (vg) (gf)

Matcha Cookie

Matcha Cookie

$3.00

matcha, white and ruby chocolate cookie

Pickled Korean Radish

Pickled Korean Radish

$4.00

pickled Korean radish, jalapeno (vg) (gf)

Chocolate Ice Cream

Chocolate Ice Cream

$4.00 Out of stock

Lick Honest Ice Creams a Local Austin Favorite. Dark Chocolate, Olive Oil & Sea Salt Buttery notes from SRSLY Chocolate and Texas Olive Ranch olive oil shine through this dark chocolate and sea salt flavor.

Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00 Out of stock

Lick Honest Ice Creams a Local Austin Favorite. Hill Country Honey & Vanilla Bean Madagascar bourbon vanilla beans are enhanced by the sweet, complex notes of local Good Flow Honey.

Vegan Chocolate Ice Cream

Vegan Chocolate Ice Cream

$4.00 Out of stock

Lick Honest Ice Creams a Local Austin Favorite. Vegan Chocolate Ice Cream Dark chocolate coconut milk ice cream with rich chocolate sauce swirling throughout.

Vegan Vanilla Ice Cream

Vegan Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00 Out of stock

Lick Honest Ice Creams a Local Austin Favorite. Smooth and creamy coconut milk base Vegan Vanilla Ice Cream.

Seasonal Ice Cream

Seasonal Ice Cream

$4.00 Out of stock

Lick Honest Ice Creams, a Local Austin Favorite, Creates a Fresh, New Flavor Every Season.

Rolls

King Cong Veggie Roll

King Cong Veggie Roll

$8.00 Out of stock

Griddled savory pancake filled with cucmber, red onion, egg, cilantro, green onion, carrot and a savory sweet and savory sauce. Served with a side of sriracha hoisin.

N/A Beverage

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.00
Can Apple Sidra

Can Apple Sidra

$3.00
Can Coke

Can Coke

$3.00
Can Diet Coke

Can Diet Coke

$3.00
Can Rambler Sparkling Water

Can Rambler Sparkling Water

$3.00
Can Sprite

Can Sprite

$3.00
Can Lychee

Can Lychee

$3.00 Out of stock
All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bringing authentic Lamian Chinese noodle bowls, the "original ramen," loaded with rich, hearty, and meticulously crafted broths and seasoned meats and vegetables alongside handcrafted dumplings, potstickers, and shumai bites to Austin.

Website

Location

111 Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78701

Directions

Gallery
Little Wu - Fareground image
Little Wu - Fareground image

