LobsterME Miracle Mile

3663 S. Las Vegas Blvd

Suite 435

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Order Again

Popular Items

Lobster Roll
Crab Roll
Lobster Mac 'N Cheese

Signature Rolls

Lobster Roll

$26.00

1/4 lb Maine Lobster meat, seasoned, with chives. Buttered and toasted split-top bun served with lemon, pickle, and choice of side*

Crab Roll

$22.00

1/4 lb Chilled Atlantic Crab meat, light season mayo, topped with chives Buttered and toasted split-top bun served with coleslaw, pickle, and choice of side*

Shrimp Roll

$18.00

1/4 lb Warm Shrimp, Cajun mayo, seasoning, topped with green onions Buttered and toasted split-top bun served with coleslaw, pickle, and choice of side*

The One Pounder

$99.00

1Lb of Maine Lobster meat served on a 12” roll. Served with choice of soup and fries. Buttered and toasted split-top bun served with coleslaw, pickle, and choice of side*

Coastal Favorites

Surf and Turf Sandwich

$19.00

Shaved Angus steak, fresh chunks of lobster and crab, topped with lobster bisque, ranch and green onions served with choice of side*

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$20.00

Fresh lobster, bacon, tomatoes, white cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough. Served with lobster bisque for dipping (Contains Pork)

Lobster Mac 'N Cheese

$17.00

Just like yo momma’s but better... creamy and cheesy with lobster and crunchy onions

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Crispy, beer-battered with waffle fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce

Shrimp and Chips

$20.00

Crispy, beer-battered with waffle fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce

Southern Sandwich

$16.00

Beer Battered Fish, house made slaw, pickles, sriracha ranch on a toasted brioche bun

Lobster Tacos

$25.00

Maine Lobster, cabbage, Sriracha mayo, lime crema, cotija cheese, pico de gallo served with side of chips and pico

Seafood and Chips

$20.00

Crispy, beer-battered fish and shrimp with waffle fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce

Salads

Lobster Me Salad

$18.00

Chopped spring mix, cabbage, parsley, tossed in our signature tarragon garlic dressing. Topped with tomatoes, lobster, and garlic croutons.

Cajun Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Chopped spring mix, cabbage, corn, tossed in our Cajun dressing. Topped with tomatoes, Cajun shrimp, and crispy onions

Side Salad

$6.00

Soups

Clam Chowder

$10.00

Lobster Bisque

$13.00

Side Kicks

Lobster Crab Fries

$15.00

Waffle fries topped with lobster bisque, crab meat, bacon crumbles and green onions, drizzled with ranch (contains pork)

Chowder Fries

$10.00

Waffle fries topped clam chowder, tomato, bacon and green onion. (contains pork)

Lobsicle

$20.00

4 oz Maine Lobster Tail on a stick

Seafood Poppers

$11.00

Panko battered crab, lobster, cream cheese, and roasted jalapenos. Served with ranch or Sriracha mayo

Cajun Fries

$5.00

Waffle fries topped with Cajun seasoning

Coleslaw

$2.00

Side Roll

$2.00

Fish

$8.00

Catfish Nuggets

$10.00

salt and vinegar chips

$3.00

extra sauce

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Located in the Planet Hollywood Miracle Mile Shops

Location

3663 S. Las Vegas Blvd, Suite 435, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Directions

