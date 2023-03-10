Restaurant header imageView gallery

Local Tide

401 North 36th Street

Seattle, WA 98103

Popular Items

Rockfish Rice Bowl

Food

Small Bites

$13.00

Mixture Of Shrimp, Pork and Seasoning Spread Over White Bread And Deep Fried. Served With House Chili Oil, Sweet Mayo And Sesame Vinaigrette Cabbage Slaw

$11.00

House Salad Mix, Roasted Cauliflower, Butternut Squash, Quinoa, Toasted Almonds, Pickled Red Onions, House-made Sourdough Croutons And Anchovy Dijon Vinaigrette

$7.00

Salt & Pepper Home Fries Served With House Ketchup

$16.00

Saltine-Crusted Pacific Oysters From Taylor Shellfish, Parsley Salad, Lemon Garlic Aioli

$14.00

House-Smoked Salmon Belly, Dill, Lemon, Cream Cheese, Sour Cream, Hot Sauce, Chives. Served With House Chips

$18.00

Pacific Dover Sole Fillets, Served With Salt & Pepper Fries, Lemon, Tartar and Malt Vinegar

Sandwiches

$16.00

Cured, Poached and Chilled Wild-Caught Sockeye Salmon, House Tartar, Pickled Red Onion, Butter Lettuce, House Seasoning, Butter Toasted Brioche Bun

$16.00

Panko Crusted Dover Sole, House Tartar, American Cheese, Butter Lettuce, Butter Toasted Brioche Bun

$9.00

Ground Beef and Pork Patty, Caramelized Onions, American Cheese, House Mayo, Butter Toasted Brioche Bun

$18.00

Ground Rockfish and Pork Sausage Patty, Cucumber, Pickled Daikon & Carrot, Purple Cabbage, Fresno Chilis, Herbs, Nuoc Cham, Maggi’s House Mayo, Macrina Baguette

$21.00

Seared Oregon Coast Albacore Tuna Loin, House Pickles, Celery Ribbons, Frisee, Pickled Fresno, House Mayo, Toasted Sourdough

$18.00

Saltine Crusted Pacific Oysters, Frisee, Cabbage, Parsley, Pickled Fresnos, Lemon Vinaigrette, Tomatoes, Macrina Baguette

Plates & Bowls

$24.00

Alaskan Black Cod With House Kasuzuke Marinade, Sesame Ginger Spinach Salad, Pickled Daikon, Sliced Cucumbers, Served With Grandma's Red Rice

$16.00

House Made Chowder With Fresh Manila Clams, Mirepoix, Russets, Bacon, House Fish Stock, Fresh Cream, Served With Toasted Sourdough

$21.00

Ground Rockfish and Pork Sausage Patty, Grandma’s Red Rice, Purple & Green Cabbage, Fresno Chilis, Cucumber, Cilantro, Dill, Mint, Nuoc Cham, Pickled Carrot & Daikon, Maggi’s Mayo, Peanut & Fried Garlic Dukkah

$21.00

House Salad Mix, Roasted Cauliflower And Butternut Squash, Cucumbers, Quinoa, House Croutons, Anchovy Dijon Vinaigrette, Toasted Almonds, Pickled Red Onions, Sockeye Salmon Fillet, Soft Boiled Egg

$21.00

Cured, Poached, and Glazed Wild-Caught Sockeye Salmon, Grandma’s Red Rice, Cabbage Slaw with Sesame Vinaigrette, Cucumbers, Pickled Ginger, House Teriyaki Sauce

Specials

$30.00Out of stock

Hand-Cracked Dungeness Crab, Mayo, Lemon, Chives, Butter Toasted Brioche Split Top Bun

$9.00Out of stock

House Made Brioche Bread Pudding, Kerrygold Caramel, Maldon Salt, Toasted Almonds, House Whip

Provisions

Local Tide House Seasoning

$12.00

3oz Jar Of Local Tide House Seasoning

Local Tide Furikake

$12.00

3oz Jar of Local Tide Furikake Blend

Drinks

Wine

Sauvignon Blanc Sounds Good Wine

$9.00

Rosé Sounds Good Wine

$9.00

Abeja Chardonnay

$60.00

Creamy lemon and apple blossoms open on the nose with hints of sea salt. Lemon meringue and honeydew are woven through a lightly viscous, seamless palate with minerality. Finally, stone fruits and baking spices appear towards the close, culminating in a full and mouthwatering finish.

Natty Pets Sparkling White

$9.00

Maxzilla Sparkling Piquette

$9.00

Beer

Tidal IPA

$5.00

Tidal Pilsner

$5.00

Rainier Tall Boy

$3.00

Asahi Super Dry

$7.00

Lottie Saison

$8.00

Sake

Chiyomusubi Oyaji Gokuraku Junmai Ginjo

$14.00Out of stock

Nezumi Otoko Jungin Junmai Ginjo Sake

$14.00

Chiyomusubi Kitaro Jungin Junmai Ginjo

$14.00

Cider

Yonder Cider Vantage

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic

Strawberry Rose Recess

$5.00

Peach Ginger Recess

$5.00

Blood Orange Recess

$5.00

Ginger Cola

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Hibiscus Sage Iggy's Kombucha

$6.00

Oolong Jun Iggy's Kombucha

$6.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Hop Water

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
A Northwest seafood eatery offering elevated, local and sustainably sourced seafood in a casual atmosphere.

401 North 36th Street, Seattle, WA 98103

