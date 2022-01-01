Long Beach Unified Bar & Lounge 2222 E Anaheim St

Long Beach Unified Bar & Lounge imageView gallery

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

Adios

$13.00

Appletini

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

French Connection

$14.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Gin & Tonic

$11.00

Greyhound

$11.00

Hot Toddy

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Palomita

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Sea Breeze

$11.00

Sidecar

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$11.00

TRIBUTE COCKTAILS

Mamacita

$13.00

Tadow

$13.00

Champion

$13.00

Foshizzle

$13.00

Chuckster

$13.00

Regulator

$13.00

8-Ball

$13.00

Up 'n Ya

$13.00

Doggy Style

$13.00

Rose Royce

$13.00

Sublime

$13.00

Van Gogh

$13.00

SPECIALTY DRINKS

Bonnie & Clyde

$13.00

Deez CocoNuts

$13.00

Jolly Rancher

$13.00

Lemon Meringue

$13.00

Lemonade Rum Punch

$13.00

Peach Tea

$13.00

Poly High

$13.00

Undresser

$13.00

MARGARITAS

Blue Marg

$12.00

Cadillac Marg

$14.00

Coco Marg

$12.00

CrnBerry Marg

$12.00

Cuc Marg

$12.00

Melon Marg

$12.00

Peach Marg

$12.00

Pom Marg

$12.00

Rasp Marg

$12.00

Regular Marg

$12.00

Skinny Marg

$12.00

StrBerry Marg

$12.00

WtrMelon Marg

$12.00

MARTINIS

Appletini

$12.00

CrnBerry Martini

$12.00

Cuc Martini

$12.00

Dirty Gin Martini

$12.00

Dirty Vod Martini

$12.00

Gin Martini

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Pom Martini

$12.00

Vodka Martini

$12.00

WtrMellon Martini

$12.00

SHOTS

Birthday Sex

$15.00

Cinnamon Henney

$12.00

Creamsicle

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Nasty Girl

$13.00

Nasty Girl Baileys

$13.00

Nasty Girl Godiva

$13.00

Nasty Girl Kahlua

$13.00

Nasty Girl Rumchata

$13.00

SHAREABLES (pitchers)

Champagne Strawberry Margarita

$41.00

Giggle Juice

$41.00

Mojito pitcher

$40.00

Watermelon

$40.00

MOCKTAILS (no alcohol)

Shirley Ginger

$6.00

Sophisticated Lady

$8.00

Peach Mule

$7.00

Watermelon Lime

$8.00

Virgin Paloma

$7.00

COGNACS DBL

Courvoisier VS DBL

$13.00

Dusse DBL

$22.00

Hennessey DBL

$17.00

Remy Martin DBL

$21.00

COGNACS SNGL

Courvoisier VS SNGL

$8.00

Dusse SNGL

$15.00

Hennessey SNGL

$12.00

Remy Martin SNGL

$15.00

GIN DBL

1 (Well) New Amsterdam Gin DBL

$11.00

2 (Well) Beefeater DBL

$12.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$14.00

Empress DBL

$15.00

Hendricks DBL

$14.00

Number 3 DBL

$14.00

Tanqueray DBL

$14.00

GIN SNGL

Gin Well - New Amsterdam SNGL

$7.00

Gin Well 2 - Beefeater SNGL

$9.00

Bombay Saphire SNGL

$11.00

Empress SNGL

$12.00

Hendricks SNGL

$11.00

Number 3 SNGL

$11.00

Tanqueray SNGL

$11.00

LIQUEURS/CORDIALS DBL

Antic Sweet Vermouth DBL

$5.00

Aperol DBL

$9.00

Baileys DBL

$12.00

Blue Curacao DBL

$5.00

Buttershots DBL

$5.00

Campari DBL

$9.00

Chambord DBL

$11.00

Cointreau DBL

$11.00

Creme de Cacao White DBL

$5.00

Dekuyper Peachtree DBL

$5.00

Disaronno DBL

$12.00

Fernet Blanc DBL

$11.00

Frangelico DBL

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate DBL

$11.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$11.00

Hiram Walker Triple Sec DBL

$5.00

Jagermeister DBL

$11.00

Kahlua DBL

$11.00

Martini & Rossi Dry DBL

$5.00

Martini & Rossi Sweet DBL

$5.00

Midori DBL

$11.00

Rumchata DBL

$11.00

Sour Apple Scnapps DBL

$5.00

St Germain Elderflower DBL

$5.00

LIQUEURS/CORDIALS SNGL

Antic Sweet Vermouth SNGL

$3.00

Aperol SNGL

$6.00

Baileys SNGL

$8.00

Blue Curacao SNGL

$3.00

Buttershots SNGL

$3.00

Campari SNGL

$6.00

Chambord SNGL

$7.00

Cointreau SNGL

$7.00

Creme de Cacao White SNGL

$3.00

Dekuyper Peachtree SNGL

$3.00

Disaronno SNGL

$8.00

Fernet Blanc SNGL

$7.00

Frangelico SNGL

$6.00

Godiva Chocolate SNGL

$7.00

Grand Marnier SNGL

$9.00

Hiram Walker Triple Sec SNGL

$3.00

Jagermeister SNGL

$7.00

Kahlua SNGL

$6.00

Martini & Rossi Dry SNGL

$3.00

Martini & Rossi Sweet SNGL

$3.00

Midori SNGL

$7.00

Rumchata SNGL

$7.00

Sour Apple Scnapps SNGL

$3.00

St Germain Elderflower SNGL

$3.00

RUM DBL

1 (Well) Bartons DBL

$11.00

2 (Well) Plantation DBL

$11.00

Bacardi Superior DBL

$15.00

Coruba Dark DBL

$15.00

Malibu Coconut DBL

$15.00

Meyers DBL

$15.00

Sailor Jerrys DBL

$15.00

RUM SNGL

Rum Well - Bartons SNGL

$7.00

2 (Well) Plantation SNGL

$7.00

Bacardi Superior SNGL

$9.00

Coruba Dark SNGL

$9.00

Malibu Coconut SNGL

$9.00

Meyers SNGL

$9.00

Sailor Jerrys SNGL

$9.00

SCOTCH/BOURBON DBL

DeWars Blended 12 yr DBL

$15.00

DeWars White Label DBL

$14.00

Glenfiddich DBL

$19.00

Glenlivet 12 DBL

$19.00

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Red DBL

$15.00

Macallum 12 yr DBL

$22.00

Monkey Shoulder DBL

$20.00

SCOTCH/BOURBON SNGL

DeWars Blended 12 yr SNGL

$9.00

DeWars White Label SNGL

$8.00

Glenfiddich SNGL

$12.00

Glenlivet 12 SNGL

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black SNGL

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red SNGL

$9.00

Macallum 12 yr SNGL

$15.00

Monkey Shoulder SNGL

$12.00

TEQUILA DBL

1 (Well) Montezuma SNGL

$7.00

1800 Silver DBL

$15.00

Casamigos Anejo DBL

$21.00

Casamigos Blanco DBL

$19.00

Casamigos Resposado DBL

$20.00

Clase Azule DBL

$50.00

Del Maguey DBL

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado DBL

$19.00

Don Julio Anejo DBL

$21.00

Don Julio Blanco DBL

$19.00

Patron DBL

$19.00

TEQUILA SNGL

1 (Well) Montezuma SNGL

$7.00

1800 Silver SNGL

$11.00

Casamigos Anejo SNGL

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco SNGL

$12.00

Casamigos Resposado SNGL

$13.00

Clase Azule SNGL

$30.00

Del Maguey SNGL

$9.00

Don Julio Reposado SNGL

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo SNGL

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco SNGL

$12.00

Patron SNGL

$12.00

VODKA DBL

1 (Well) Bartons Vodka DBL

$11.00

Absolut Citron DBL

$16.00

Absolut DBL

$16.00

Absolut Vanilla DBL

$16.00

Absolute Mandarin DBL

$16.00

Absolute Pear DBL

$16.00

Belvedere DBL

$19.00

Ciroc DBL

$18.00

Grey Goose DBL

$18.00

Pinnacle Cake DBL

$16.00

Pinnacle DBL

$15.00

Pinnacle Whipped DBL

$16.00

Stoli DBL

$16.00

Titos DBL

$16.00

Ketel One

$19.00

VODKA SNGL

1 (WELL) Barton SNGL

$7.00

Absolut SNGL

$9.00

Absolut Citron SNGL

$9.00

Absolut Mandarin SNGL

$9.00

Absolut Pear SNGL

$9.00

Absolut Vanilla SNGL

$9.00

Belvedere SNGL

$13.00

Ciroc SNGL

$12.00

Ciroc Peach SNGL

$12.00

Grey Goose SNGL

$12.00

Pinnacle SNGL

$9.00

Pinnacle Cake SNGL

$10.00

Pinnacle Whipped SNGL

$10.00

Titos SNGL

$10.00

Ketel One

$13.00

WHISKEY DBL

1 (Well) Old Crow DBL

$11.00

Angel's Envy Rye DBL

$21.00

Angels Envy Bourbon DBL

$19.00

Basil Hayden 10-yr DBL

$21.00

Basil Hayden DBL

$19.00

Blantons DBL

$16.00

Buffalo Trace DBL

$17.00

Bulleit Bourbon DBL

$18.00

Bulleit Rye DBL

$18.00

Canadian Club DBL

$13.00

Crown Royal DBL

$16.00

Fireball DBL

$13.00

Four Roses DBL

$16.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$16.00

Jameson SNGL

$18.00

Jim Beam DBL

$12.00

Knob Creek DBL

$16.00

Maker's Mark DBL

$18.00

Maker's Mark DBL

$16.00

Piggy Back Rye DBL

$18.00

Powers DBL

$16.00

Redemption Bourbon DBL

$16.00

Redemption Rye DBL

$16.00

Screwball DBL

$16.00

Seagram VO DBL

$12.00

Templeton 4 yr DBL

$16.00

Templeton Rye 6 yr DBL

$18.00

Whistle Pig 10yr DBL

$17.00

Whistle Pig DBL

$21.00

Wild Turkey 101 DBL

$21.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$19.00

Woodford Rye DBL

$21.00

WHISKEY SNGL

1 (Well) Old Crow SNGL

$7.00

Angel's Envy Rye SNGL

$14.00

Angels Envy Bourbon SNGL

$13.00

Basil Hayden 10 yr SNGL

$14.00

Basil Hayden SNGL

$13.00

Blantons SNGL

$9.00

Buffalo Trace SNGL

$11.00

Bulleit Bourbon SNGL

$10.00

Bulleit Rye SNGL

$12.00

Crown Royal SNGL

$10.00

Fireball SNGL

$8.00

Jack Daniels SNGL

$9.00

Jameson SNGL

$10.00

Jim Beam SNGL

$9.00

Knob Creek SNGL

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$11.00

Piggy Back Rye SNGL

$11.00

Powers SNGL

$12.00

Redemption Bourbon SNGL

$10.00

Redemption Rye SNGL

$10.00

Screwball SNGL

$11.00

Seagram VO SNGL

$8.00

Templeton 4 yr SNGL

$10.00

Templeton Rye 6 yr SNGL

$13.00

Whistle Pig 10yr SNGL

$14.00

Whistle Pig SNGL

$10.00

Wild Turkey 101 SNGL

$11.00

Woodford Reserve SNGL

$13.00

Woodford Rye SNGL

$14.00

DRAFT BEER

Bud Light DFT

$8.00

Hazy Little Thing DFT

$8.00

Miller Lite DFT

$8.00

Modelo DFT

$8.00

Beechwood

$8.00

Trademark DFT

$8.00

BOTTLED BEER

Corona BTL

$8.00

Heineken BTL

$8.00

Michelob Ultra BTL

$8.00

Stella BTL

$8.00

Modelo

$8.00

CANNED BEER/SELTZERS

805 CAN

$7.00

Golden State Cider CAN

$6.00

Guiness CAN

$8.00

New Belgium Seltzers CAN

$6.00

CHAMPAGNE BTL

J. ROGET BRUT BTL

$125.00

MIONETTO PROSECCO BTL

$240.00

MOET & CHANDON BRUT IMPERIAL BTL

$225.00

STANFORD BRUT

$32.00

CHAMPAGNE SPLIT

SEGURA VIUDAS BRUT RSV

$8.00

RED BTL

ROBERT MONDAVI CABERNET SAUVIGNON BTL

$55.00

CK MONDAVI PINOT GRIGIO BTL

$55.00

RED GLS

6 oz ROBERT MONDAVI CABERNET SAUVIGNON 6oz

$8.00

9 oz ROBERT MONDAVI CABERNET SAUVIGNON 9oz

$13.00

6 oz WOODBRIDGE CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$8.00

9 oz WOODBRIDGE CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$13.00

ROSE BTL

THE PALM ROSE BTL

$65.00

MICHELLE ROSE BTL

$65.00

ROSE GLS

THE PALM ROSE 9oz

$9.00

MICHELLE ROSE 9oz

$9.00

WHITE BTL

CHATEAU STE. MICHELLE CHARDONNAY BTL

$70.00

JOSH CELLARS SAUVIGNON BLANC BTL

$70.00

RELAX RIESLING MOSEL BTL

$80.00

CK MONDAVI MOSCATO BTL

$55.00

KUNGFU GIRL RIESLING BTL

$70.00

WHITE GLS

CHATEAU STE. MICHELLE CHARDONNAY 6oz

$8.00

CHATEAU STE. MICHELLE CHARDONNAY 9oz

$13.00

JOSH CELLARS SAUVIGNON BLANC 6oz

$8.00

JOSH CELLARS SAUVIGNON BLANC 9oz

$13.00

CK MONDAVI PINOT GRIGIO 6oz

$8.00

CK MONDAVI PINOT GRIGIO 9oz

$13.00

RELAX RIESLING MOSEL 6oz

$6.00

RELAX RIESLING MOSEL 9oz

$13.00

CK MONDAVI MOSCATO 6oz

$8.00

CK MONDAVI MOSCATO 9oz

$13.00

KUNGFU GIRL RIESLING 6oz

$8.00

KUNGFU GIRL RIESLING 9oz

$13.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Apple Juice

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

SNACKS

Chex mix

$3.00

Smart food popcorn

$3.00

Sweet n Salty

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Music Drinks Sports Conversation

Location

2222 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804

Directions

Gallery
Long Beach Unified Bar & Lounge image

