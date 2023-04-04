Restaurant header imageView gallery

Los Cheros Pupuseria

review star

No reviews yet

16502 s main st suite 6

Gardena, CA 90248

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Main Menu

Desayunos / Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$13.75

Eggs sunny side up with house ranchera sauce

Tamal De Elote Breakfast

$14.75

Sweet corn tamal breakfast

Huevos Con Chorizo

$15.99

Scrambled eggs with chorizo

Desayuno De Plátano

$9.25

Plantain breakfast

Huevos Con Jamón

$15.25

Scrambled eggs with ham

Plátanos Con Crema

$5.25

Sweet plantains with sour cream

Huevos Estrellados

$13.75

Eggs sunny side up

Huevos Revueltos

$13.75

Scrambled eggs with veggies

Huevos Con Loroco

$15.25

Scrambled eggs with loroco

Huevos Con Ejotes

$13.75

Scrambled eggs with green beans

Carne Desebrada

$17.75

Shredded beef with scrambled eggs

Chero #1

$16.75

Opción De huevos revueltos o huevos rancheros, frijoles refritos o casamien to, crema, queso fresco, plátanos, chorizo salvadoreño y aguacate. Choice of scrambled eggs or sunny siDe up eggs, refried beans or casamiento, sour cream, queso fresco, plantains,

Chero #2

$18.49

Came asada con frijoles Fritos o casamien to, queso, crema, chorizo, y aguacate. Carne asada with fried beans or casamiento beans, cheese, cream, avocado, and chorizo

Chero #3

$20.75

Opción De huevos revueltos o huevos rancheros, carne asada, frijoles refritos o casamiento, crema, queso fresco, plátanos, chonzo salvadoreño y aguacate. Choice of scrambled eggs or sunny siDe up eggs, carne asada, refried beans or casamiento, sour cream,

Plátanos solos

$4.25

Almuerzos / Lunch

Carne Asada

$17.50

Grilled steak

Costillas De Cerdo Entomatadas

$16.25

Pork ribs in house tomato sauce

Mojarra Encebollada

$19.25

Snapper in onion

Salpicón

$16.25

Chopped beef with onions, radishes, mint, lime, served cold

Carne Desebrada

$16.25

Shredded beef with veggies

Pollo Asado

$13.25

Roast chicken

Pollo Encebollado

$13.25

Chicken and fish soup with onion

Pechuga a La Plancha

$16.25

Grilled chicken breast

Bistec Encebollado

$16.25

Grilled steak and onions

Filete

$14.75

Pescado Forrado

$17.50

Camarones rancheros

$18.75

Panes Tipicos / Sandwiches

Pan Con Pollo

$10.75

Chicken sandwich

Pan Con Bistec

$10.75

Steak sandwich

Pupusas

Revueltas

$3.75

Chicharrón, frijol, y queso

Chicharron Y Queso

$3.75

Frijol Y Queso

$3.75

Loroco

$3.95

Espinaca

$3.95

Pollo

$3.95

Calabaza

$3.95

Chile con Queso

$3.95

Queso

$3.75

Chicharrón

$3.60

Frijol

$3.50

Sopas / Soups

Sopa De Gallina Con Gallina Asada

$17.75

Hen soup with grilled hen

Sopa De Bagre

$18.50

Sopa De Res

$16.50

Sopa De Pata

$16.50

Sopa De Camarón

$16.50

Sopa De 7mares

$19.50

Sopa De Pollo

$13.50

Sopa De Pollo Completo

$16.75

Sopa De Verdura

$7.99

Sopa De Verdura Grande

$9.99

Platos Tipicos Classics

Empanadas

$8.25

3 pieces. Leche o frijol

Pasteles De Carne

$9.75

Beef patties

Tamal De Elote

$3.50

Sweet corn tamale

Tamal de Elote Frito

$4.75

Tamal De Pollo

$3.50

Chicken tamale

Yuca Frita Con Chicharron

$10.75

Fried cassava with fried pork

Yuca Sancochada Con Chicharron

$10.75

Steamed yuca with faltada

Nuegados

$4.95

Torrejas

$4.95

Yuca sola no chicharron

$7.25

Extras

Aguacate

$1.50

Arroz

$2.50

Rice

Casamiento

$2.75

Chile Asado (1)

$0.75

Chorizo (1)

$1.50

Crema

$0.75

Sour cream

Frijoles Fritos

$3.00

Fried beans

Pan Frances

$2.00

Queso Fresco

$1.00

Queso Salvadoreño

$7.50

Tortillas (2)

$1.25

Crema Salvadoreña

$5.50

Pan Dulce

Quesadilla pequeña

$2.00

Semita pequeña

$2.00

Semita Grande

$4.50

Quesadilla Grande

$4.50

Champurradas

$6.00

Panes Desayunos

Panes con

$3.00

Pan Con Frijol

$3.50

Pan Con Casamiento

$3.75

Drinks

Bebidas Drinks

Agua De Coco

$3.25

Atol De Elote (Seasonal)

$4.25

Atol De Elote Grande

$5.00

Botella De Agua

$2.00

Cafe

$2.00

Cafe Grande

$2.75

Chocolate Caliente

$3.50

Chocolate Grande

$4.50

Fresco De Ensalada

$4.50

Jarritos

$2.75

Kolashampan

$3.50

Large Aguas Frescas

$4.50

Leche Caliente

$2.75

Medium Aguas Frescas

$3.75

Monster

$2.40

Soda Botella

$2.75

Soda de lata

$1.00

Te

$2.50

Tropical Fresca

$2.75

Tropical Uva

$2.75

Jugos granja

$2.50

Fresco de Ensalada Grande

$5.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We hope to see you again soon!

Website

Location

16502 s main st suite 6, Gardena, CA 90248

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Thai Kreation - 520 182nd st
orange starNo Reviews
520 West 182nd Street Gardena, CA 90248
View restaurantnext
Phantom Carriage Brewery
orange star4.5 • 1,169
18525 S Main St Gardena, CA 90248
View restaurantnext
Chinollo
orange star4.7 • 1,903
18415 S. Avalon Blvd Carson, CA 90746
View restaurantnext
Coco Burrito
orange starNo Reviews
909 S Central Ave Compton, CA 90220
View restaurantnext
The Pan - Artesia
orange starNo Reviews
1425 w artesia bvld #24 Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe and Catering - Gardena
orange starNo Reviews
15322 Normandie Ave Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gardena

It's Boba Time - Gardena
orange star4.6 • 6,498
15482 S Western Ave Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
OH MY BURGER
orange star4.5 • 2,995
2142 W El Segundo Blvd Gardena, CA 90249
View restaurantnext
Phantom Carriage Brewery
orange star4.5 • 1,169
18525 S Main St Gardena, CA 90248
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000801 - Gardena Valley Center
orange star4.2 • 1,055
1252-A W. Redondo Beach Blvd. Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
WING FERNO - GARDENA LOCATION
orange star4.4 • 591
2221 W Redondo Beach Blvd Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
Torrance Bakery - Gardena
orange star4.3 • 542
15934 S. Western Avenue Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gardena
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Torrance
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Redondo Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston