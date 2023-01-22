Main picView gallery

Thai Kreation 520 182nd st

review star

No reviews yet

520 West 182nd Street

Gardena, CA 90248

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Yellow curry
Pad see ew

Appetizer

Edamame

$8.00
Veggie Egg roll

Veggie Egg roll

$9.00

Shredded vegetables with egg roll wrap. Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Crispy tofu

$9.00

Fried tofu with crushed peanuts in sweet and sour sauce.

Dumpling (Gyoza)

Dumpling (Gyoza)

$9.00

(Choose Steam or Deep Fried) Dumplings filled with chicken and cabbage, served with sweet soy sauce.

Crispy Wonton

$10.00

Chicken and shrimp,Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Chicken satay

Chicken satay

$11.00

Served with cucumber and peanut sauce.

Fried chicken wings

$11.00

Marinated chicken.Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Fish cake

Fish cake

$12.00

Deep-fried patties made of ground swai fish blended with green beans and red curry paste. Served with sweet and sour sauce,chopped cucumber and crushed peanuts.

Kreation appetizer

$13.00

Egg roll,crispy wonton,fried dumpling and shrimp tempura.

Shrimp tempura

Shrimp tempura

$12.00

Crispy tempura batter.Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Coconut shrimp

$12.00

shredded coconut breading with shrimp.Served with sweet and sour sauce.

salad

Cucumber salad

$7.00

Cucumber, red onion, cilantro and red bell pepper in vinaigrette dressing.

Papaya salad

Papaya salad

$13.00

Green papaya, garlic, green bean, tomato, peanut, carrot, chili, and lime juice dressing and Grilled Shrimp.

Papaya salad with fermented fish sauce (Pla-la)

$16.00

Green papaya, garlic, green bean, tomato, peanut, carrot, chili,lime juice dressing, salted crab and fermented fish

Green salad (Peanut Dressing)

$13.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, carrot, tomato, sliced boiled egg, served with choice of peanut sauce.

Grilled Beef salad (Nam tok nuer)

$19.00

Onion,rice powder,basil,cilantro,mint.

Grilled Pork salad (Nam tok moo)

$17.00

Onion,rice powder,basil,cilantro,mint.

Larb salad

Larb salad

$15.00

(choice of meat : Ground Chicken or Pork) Onion,rice powder,cilantro.mint.

Shrimp salad

$17.00

Shrimp,cucumber, garlic,tomato,red onion,cilantro, carrot, chili, and lime juice dressing.

Soup

Tom yum Chicken

$11.00+

Mushroom, Green onion,red onion,cilantro,lemongrass,galangal, kaffir lime leaf and lime juice.

Tom yum Shrimp

Tom yum Shrimp

$13.00+

Mushroom, Green onion,red onion,cilantro,lemongrass,galangal, kaffir lime leaf and lime juice.

Tom yum Seafood (Only Large)

$20.00

Mushroom, Green onion,red onion,cilantro,lemongrass,galangal, kaffir lime leaf and lime juice.

Tom kha Chicken

Tom kha Chicken

$11.00+

Mushroom, Green onion,red onion,cilantro,lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaf, lime juice and coconut milk.

Tom kha Shrimp

$13.00+

Mushroom, Green onion,red onion,cilantro,lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaf, lime juice and coconut milk.

Tom kha Seafood (Only Large)

$20.00

Mushroom, Green onion,red onion,cilantro,lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaf, lime juice and coconut milk.

Shrimp & Chicken Wonton Soup (Only Large)

$16.00

bok choy, green onion,cilantro and garlic.

Veggie Soup (Only Large)

$15.00

cabbage,carrot,broccoli, green onion,cilantro and garlic.

Curry

Yellow curry

Yellow curry

$16.00+

Potato,carrot.

Panang curry

$16.00+

red and green bell pepper, kaffir lime leaf.

Green curry (Copy)

Green curry (Copy)

$16.00+

(Included jasmine rice) bamboo shoot, red and green bell pepper, basil,kaffir lime leaf and zucchini

Noodle

Pad Thai

$15.00+

Rice noodle, tamarind sauce, egg,red onion, green onion, bean sprout, crushed peanut, lime

Pad see ew

Pad see ew

$15.00+

Flat rice noodle,broccoli,garlic, sweet soy sauce.

Pad Kee Mow

$15.00+

Flat rice noodle,onion, red bell pepper, basil, chili garlic sauce.

Chow mein

$15.00+

Egg noodles stir-fried with mixed vegetables, mushroom.

Rice Dishes

Ka pow (Spicy basil)

Ka pow (Spicy basil)

$15.00+

(Over jasmine rice.) green bean, red and green bell pepper, basil and onion

Broccoli oyster sauce

$15.00+

(Over jasmine rice)

Garlic green bean

$15.00+

(Over jasmine rice) Green bean,garlic and chili paste

Garlic Pepper

$15.00+

(Over jasmine rice)

Thai style omelet

Thai style omelet

$15.00

(Over jasmine rice) Egg,ground chicken and shrimp,served with sriracha sauce

Orange chicken

Orange chicken

$15.00

(Over jasmine rice)

Fried Rice

Thai kreation fried rice

$15.00+

Egg,tomato,onion,pea & carrot.

Basil fried rice

$15.00+

Red and green bell pepper, onion, garlic chili sauce,basil

Pineapple fried rice

$15.00+

curry powder, egg, cashew nut, raisin, pineapple, and green onion.

Crab fried rice

Crab fried rice

$19.00

Egg,onion.

"BBQ pork fried rice "

$19.00

Egg,onion,tomato

Thai Kreation Spacial

Crying tiger

$19.00

(Included Sticky rice) grilled, marinated beef,Served with spicy and sour tamarind sauce

Grilled Pork

$17.00

(Included Sticky rice) grilled, marinated pork,Served with spicy and sour tamarind sauce

Chiang mai Sausage

Chiang mai Sausage

$15.00

Grilled chili paste sausage, Served with cabbage and ginger,cilantro

Issan Sausage

Issan Sausage

$15.00

Grilled, issan sausage,Served with cabbage and ginger

Kreation Noodle

$20.00

(Pad Thai with Prawn)

Khao Soi noodles

Khao Soi noodles

$18.00+

with chicken drumsticks (Also have choice of Protein) Steam egg noodles,top with crispy noodles,Served with bean sprout,red onion,green onion and cilantro.

Thai Kreation Bowl

Chicken thigh marinated with sweet soy sauce, garlic, pepper.Served with sweet chilli sauce,spicy tamarind sauce and miso soup.
Steam Chicken over rice (Khao mun kai)

Steam Chicken over rice (Khao mun kai)

$17.00

(Served with miso soup) Steamed dark meat chicken served with spicy ginger sauce and sweet soy sauce.

Fried chicken over rice

$17.00

(Served with miso soup)

Bbq pork over rice

Bbq pork over rice

$17.00

(Served with miso soup) Marinated BBQ pork served with sweet palm sugar soy sauce and boiled egg.

Fried pork over rice

Fried pork over rice

$17.00

(Served with miso soup) Deep fried pork served with sweet and sour sauce.

Kreation BBQ Chicken over rice

Kreation BBQ Chicken over rice

$17.00

Dessert

Mango Sweet Sticky rice

Mango Sweet Sticky rice

$12.00

Mango Only

$7.00

Sweet Sticky rice

$7.00

Side order

Jasmine rice

$4.00

Brown rice

$5.00Out of stock

Sticky rice

$6.00

Peanut sauce

$3.00

Steam broccoli

$6.00

Sweet and sour sauce

$3.00

Fried egg

$4.00

Drink

Thai Iced tea (24 oz.)

$6.00

Thai Iced coffee (24 oz.)

$6.00

Sparking Water (bottle)

$5.00

Lemonade (24 oz.)

$5.00

Regular Iced tea (24 oz.)

$5.00

Soda Can (Coke,Diet coke,Sprite)

$2.00+

Bottle water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

520 West 182nd Street, Gardena, CA 90248

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Phantom Carriage Brewery
orange star4.5 • 1,169
18525 S Main St Gardena, CA 90248
View restaurantnext
Chinollo
orange star4.7 • 1,903
18415 S. Avalon Blvd Carson, CA 90746
View restaurantnext
The Pan - Artesia
orange starNo Reviews
1425 w artesia bvld #24 Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
The Toss Up - 1550 W Artesia Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
1550 W Artesia Blvd. Gardena, CA 90248
View restaurantnext
Sunright Tea Studio - Gardena
orange starNo Reviews
1717 W. Artesia Blvd Gardena, CA 90248
View restaurantnext
Shin-Sen-Gumi 2Go - Gardena
orange starNo Reviews
18203 S Western Ave #104 Gardena, CA 90248
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gardena

It's Boba Time - Gardena
orange star4.6 • 6,498
15482 S Western Ave Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
OH MY BURGER
orange star4.5 • 2,995
2142 W El Segundo Blvd Gardena, CA 90249
View restaurantnext
Phantom Carriage Brewery
orange star4.5 • 1,169
18525 S Main St Gardena, CA 90248
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000801 - Gardena Valley Center
orange star4.2 • 1,055
1252-A W. Redondo Beach Blvd. Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
WING FERNO - GARDENA LOCATION
orange star4.4 • 591
2221 W Redondo Beach Blvd Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
Torrance Bakery - Gardena
orange star4.3 • 542
15934 S. Western Avenue Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gardena
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Torrance
review star
Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Redondo Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston