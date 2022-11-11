  • Home
A map showing the location of Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill Piner Rd 1950 Piner Road, #130

Los Molcajetes Bar and Grill Piner Rd 1950 Piner Road, #130

No reviews yet

1950 Piner Road, #130

Santa Rosa, CA 95403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Super Burrito
Tacos
Enchiladas A La Carte (2)

APPETIZERS

Alitas Mexicanas

$10.99

Chicken wings with ranch on the side

Pulpo Con Camaron A La Parilla

$18.99

Marinated octopus and shrimp with seaweed

Fried Calamaris

$9.99

Fried calamari with ranch on the side

Mini Flautas

$10.99

Flautas with corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken Served with pico de gallo,fresh cheese and sour cream

Tostadas De Tinga

$9.99

3 mini tostadas with tinga(chicken) served with lettuce,pico de gallo,fresh cheese and sour cream

Regular Nachos

$11.99

Tortilla chips with beans,cheese,guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo

Super Nachos

$15.99

Tortilla chips with choice of meat, beans,cheese,guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo

Sope

$6.99

Sope with Choice of meat.served with beans lettuce,fresh cheese,avocado,pico de gallo and sour cream

Quesadilla Regular

$10.99

Flour tortilla with cheese. Served with lettuce,pico de gallo,guacamole and sour cream.

Quesadilla Super

$13.99

Flour tortilla with cheese and choce of meat. Served with lettuce,pico de gallo,guacamole and sour cream.

Quesadilla De Maiz Super

$7.99

Corn tortilla with cheese and choce of meat. Served with lettuce,pico de gallo,guacamole and sour cream.

Torta

$13.99

Telera bread with choice of meat. served with beans,mayo,fresh,cheese,grilled onions,tomatos,lettuce,avocado and french fris on the side.

Chips Con Guacamole

$8.99

TACOS

Tacos

Taco Mod

MOLCAJETES

Molcajete Mix

$36.99

Molcajete served with steak,chicken,spicy chorizo and shrimp with nopal,cambray onion,panela cheese,jalapeno in a molcajete sauce.

Molcajete De Carnes

$36.99

Molcajete served with steak,chicken,al pastor,spicy chorizo and shrimp with nopal,cambray onion,panela cheese,jalapeno in a molcajete sauce.

Molcajete De Mariscos

$38.99

Molcajete served with fish,octopus,shrimp,crab and mussels with nopal,cambray onion,grilled jalapeno,panela cheese and molcajete sauce.

Molcajete De Maya

$35.99

Molcajete served with arachera,grilled chicken,spicy chorizo with nopal,cambray onion,panela cheese,jalapeno in a molcajete sauce.

Molcajete Vegetariano

$31.99

Molcajete served with mixed veggies,bell pepperes,onions,nopal,cambray onion,panela cheese,jalapeno in a molcajete sauce.

COMBINATIONS

Bistec Ranchero

$19.99

Bistec served with mushrooms,jalapenos,tomatos,onions and ranchera sauce.

Carne Asada Plate

$20.99

Arachera asada served with grilled jalapeno,cambray onion.

Carnitas Plate

$20.99

Fried pork served with grilled jalapeno and cambray onion.

Chile Relleno (1)

$14.99

One chile relleno stuffed with fresh cheese and served with ranchera sauce.

Chile Relleno (2)

$17.99

Two chile rellenos stuffed with fresh cheese and served with ranchera sauce.

Chile Verde Plate

$19.99

Fried pork with chile verde sauce.

Flautas Combination Plate

$16.99

Flautas with flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken Served with corn,pico de gallo,fresh cheese and sour cream

Pollo A La Crema

$18.99

Grilled chicken with onion,bellpeppers,mushrooms in asour cream sauce.

Cochinita Pibil

$21.99

Slow rosted pork marinated in citrus

Taco Combination Plate

$6.99

MARISCOS

Mar Y Tierra

$24.99

New york steak and sauteed shrimp.

Aguachile De Camaron

$25.99

Shrimp cooked in a spicy lime juice served with onion,cucumber,avocado,orangesa and mango salad.

Camarones A La Diabla

$22.99

Grilled shrimp covered in a traditional spicy hot dibla sauce.

Camarones A La Momia

$23.99

Shrimp stuffed with ham and cheese and wrapped in bacon.

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$22.99

Shrimp coverded with our garlic sacuce green onions and mushrooms.

Camarones Colima

$23.99

Sauteed shrimp,octupus and scallops with onoins,tomatos,jalapenos and cilantro coverd with ranchera sauce.

Camarones Con Chipotle

$22.99

Shrimp coverd with spicy chipotle sauce.

Camarones Empanizados

$22.99

Breadad shrimp that are fried golden brown.

Camarones A La Plancha

$22.99

Grilled shrimp with bell peppers,onion and mushrooms.

Camarones Rancheros

$22.99

Sauteed shrimp with onions,tomatos,jalapenos and cilantro coverd with ranchera sauce.

Filete A La Plancha

$22.99

Grilled fish with bell peppers,onion and mushrooms.

Filete al Mojo De Ajo

$22.99

Fish coverded with our garlic sacuce green onions and mushrooms.

Filete Empanizado

$22.99

Breadad fish that are fried golden brown.

Mojarra Frita

$23.99

Whole fried fish.

Salmon A La Parilla

$24.99

Grilled Salman filet.

FAJITAS

Fajita Mix

$24.99

Steak,grilled chicken and shrimp with sauteed onions,mushrooms and bell pepper with a special sauce.

Beef Fajitas

$21.99

Steak with sauteed onions,mushrooms and bell pepper with a special sauce.

Chicken Fajitas

$21.99

Grilled chicken with sauteed onions,mushrooms and bell pepper with a special sauce.

Shrimp Fajitas

$21.99

Shrimp with sauteed onions,mushrooms and bell pepper with a special sauce.

Pastor Fajitas

$21.99

Al pastor with sauteed onions,mushrooms and bell pepper with a special sauce.

Veggie Fajitas

$19.99

Veggies with sauteed onions,mushrooms and bell pepper with a special sauce.

ENCHILADAS

Enchiladas Trio

$19.99

Three enchiladas with your choice of meat in a corn tortilla with red,green or mole sauce served with lettuce, avocado,jack cheese and fresh cheese on top.

Enchiladas De Mole

$19.99

Three enchiladas de mole with your choice of meat in a corn tortilla served with lettuce,avocado,jack cheese and fresh cheese on top.

Enchiladas De Camaron

$21.99

Three shrimp enchiladas in a corn tortilla served with red or green sauce,jack cheese, avocado,lettuce and fresh cheese.

Enchiladas De Cangrejo

$22.99

Three enchilladas in a corn tortilla filled with mixed crab,shrimp and salmon and topped with lettuce,jack cheese,fresh cheese,avocado and a creamy sauce.

Veggie Enchiladas

$18.99

Three enchiladas in a corn tortilla filled with mixed veggies your choice of red or green sauce and topped with jack cheese,fresh cheese and avocado.

A LA CARTE / SIDES

Chile Relleno A La Carte

$6.99

Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and red sauce on top.

Enchiladas A La Carte (2)

$8.99

Two a la carte enchiladas with corn tortilla with your choice of meat and red or green sauce topped with lettuce,fresh cheese and avocado.

Crispy Tacos Dorados (2)

$8.99

Two crispy tacos with choice of meat served with lettuce,fresh cheese and pico de gallo.

Flutas A La Carte

$8.99

Flautas with flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken Served with corn,pico de gallo,fresh cheese and sour cream

Beans side

Rice side

Mexican rice.

Rice And Beans

$5.99

Sm Guacamole side

$6.99

Lg Guacamole Side

$12.99

Sm Sour Cream side

$0.99

Lg Sour Cream side

$1.99

Sm Pico De Gallo

$1.99

Lg Pico de Gallo

$2.99

SIDE SALSA

Side Green Salad

$5.99

Side Mango Salad

$5.99

Side Cactus Salad

$5.99

Side Tortilla

$1.00

Side Small Guacamole

$4.00

Side Queso Panela

$2.00

Side Chiles Toreados

$3.00

SIDE AVOCADO SLICE

$3.00

SOUP & SALAD

Taco Salad

$12.99

Choice of meat beans,rice,lettuce,pico de gallo,guacamole,sour cream,fresh cheese and jack cheese.

Veggie Taco Salad

$11.99

mixed veggies with beans,rice,lettuce,pico de gallo,guacamole,sour cream,fresh cheese and jack cheese.

Ensalada De La Casa

$15.99

Grilled shrimp,grilled chicken,mixed veggies,cheese,tomato,avocado,lettuce and cherry tomatos.

Ensalada Mexica

$14.99

Chicken,mixed veggies,cheese,tomato,whole bean,avocado,lettuce and cherry tomatos.

Ensalada Poblana

$15.99

Grilled steak grilled poblano pepper, whole beans,fresh cheese,tomato,avocado and lettuce.

Tostada

$7.99

Choice of meat with beans lettuce,pico de gallo,jack cheese,avocado and sour cream.

Ceviche Tostada

$6.99

Fish or Shrimp ceviche pico de gallo and avocado.

Veggie Tostada

$5.99

Mixed veggies with beans,rice,lettuce,pico de gallo,guacamole,sour cream,fresh cheese and jack cheese.

Tortilla Soup

$10.99

Broth with chicken corn,onions,fresh cheese,avocado,cilantro and tortilla chips.

Siete Mares Soup

$22.99

Soup with shrimp,mussels,fish,octopus,calamari,crab and veggies.

Caldo De Camaron

$22.99

Soup with shrimp and veggies.

Campechana

$23.99

Shrimp and octopus served in a cocktail sauce pico de gallo and avocado.

Coctel De Camaron

$22.99

Shrimp served in a cocktail sauce pico de gallo and avocado.

PARILLADAS

Parillada Mix

$99.99

Large family meal mix of garlic shrimp,camarones a la dibla, breaded shrimp,steak fajita and chicken fajitas.

Parillada De Carnes

$89.99

Large family meal mix grilled chicken,carnitas,ranchero steak,pastor fajitas.

Parillada De Mariscos

$99.99

Large family meal mix of garlic shrimp,camarones a la dibla, breaded shrimp,whole fish,mussels and breded fish filet.

BURRITOS

El Jefe Burrito

$14.99

Regular Burrito

$11.99

Super Burrito

$13.99

Super Sea Food Burrito

$15.99

Chille Relleno Burrito

$13.99

Chimichanga

$14.99

Simple Burrito

$8.99

Regular Veggie Burrito

$9.99

Super Veggie Burrito

$10.99

Burrito Ranchero

$15.99

KID'S

Kids Taco

$6.99

Kids Enchilada

$6.99

Kids Meat Burrito

$6.99

Kids Simple Burrito

$5.99

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Hamburgesa And Fries

$7.99

French Fries

$3.99

Chichen Nuggets

$6.99

DESSERT

Flan

$6.99

Mexican vanilla custard with a caramel buttom.

Arroz Con Leche

$4.99

Rice pudding.

Churro

$6.99

Churros served with vanilla ice cream.

Sopapillas

$6.99

Sopapillas served with ice cream.

BREAKFAST

Huevos Rancheros

$13.99

Steak and Eggs

$21.99

Chilaquiles

$13.99

Chorizo Scramble

$13.99

Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

Omelet

$14.99

Eggs Benedict

$13.99

Smok Salman Benedict

$17.99

Crab Cake Benedict

$19.99

Veggie Benedict

$13.99

Veggie Potatoes

$14.99

Pancakes and Eggs

$12.99

Pancakes Full

$10.99

French Toast

$11.99

kids French Toast

$5.99

kids Pancakes

$5.99

Fresh Orange Juice

$5.00Out of stock

Jugo Verde

$6.99

Pancakes Short

$8.99

Fruit Waffle

$10.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$13.99

California Sandwich

$14.99

ESPECIAL DEL DIA

BIRRIA

$13.00

MENUDO

$13.00

QUESABIRRAS

TACOS DE BIRRA

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1950 Piner Road, #130, Santa Rosa, CA 95403

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
