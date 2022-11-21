Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lou’s Woodfire Pizza

11930 US Hwy 90 W

Ste 101

San Antonio, TX 78245

Popular Items

BYO Pizza
The Johnny Boy
Lg 2 Topping Pizza & Sm Salad

Salads

Caesar Salad

$4.00+

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing

House Salad

$4.00+

Romaine lettuce, black olives, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, red onions, red peppers and balsamic vinaigrette.

Mediterranean Salad

$4.00+

Romaine lettuce, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, Feta cheese and balsamic vinaigrette.

Slice Of Pizza

$2.85

Pan

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.99

Cheese Bread

$5.99

Sandwiches

Bacon Chicken Club Sandwich

$11.99

Bacon included. All sandwiches are dressed with mayonnaise, lettuce and cherry tomatoes with pickle on the side. Comes with chips.

Club Sandwich

$11.99

Bacon included. All sandwiches are dressed with mayonnaise, lettuce and cherry tomatoes with pickle on the side.Comes with chips.

Meatball Sub

$10.99

Cheese and sauce. All sandwiches come with chips, pickle on the side.

Ham Sandwich

$9.99

All sandwiches are dressed with mayonnaise, lettuce and cherry tomatoes with pickle on the side. Comes with chips.

Turkey Sandwich

$9.99

All sandwiches are dressed with mayonnaise, lettuce and cherry tomatoes with pickle on the side. Comes with chips.

Extra Topping

$1.50

Calzones

Calzone

$14.99+

Includes a base of Ricotta cheese, 2 toppings of your choice and Mozzarella

Halfshell

$29.99

Small Half Shell

$19.99

Pizza

BYO Pizza

$7.99

Fresh made marinara and Mozzarella cheese.

BYO White Pizza

$8.99

A base of Ricotta cheese and Mozzarella (sauce is not included).

BYO Gluten Free

$10.00

Cauliflower Crust

BYO Pizza

$10.99+

Fresh made marinara and Mozzarella cheese.

BYO White Pizza

$11.99+

A base of Ricotta cheese and Mozzarella (sauce is not included).

Specialty Pies

Supreme

$19.99+

Pepperoni, meatballs, spinach, onions, red pepper, green peppers, jalapenos, olives and artichokes.

Shrimp Jalapeno Popper

$19.99+

Shrimp, jalapenos, bacon and cream cheese.

Meat Lovers

$15.99+

Pepperoni, meatballs and sausage.

Hawaiian

$11.99+

Ham and pineapple.

The Royal

$16.99+

Meatballs, sausage and 2 eggs.

BCRJ

$16.99+

Chicken, ranch, bacon and jalapenos.

BBQ Chicken

$16.99+

BBQ chicken, red onions, Cheddar and jalapenos.

Veggie Delight

$16.99+

All vegetables, includes jalapenos.

The Queen

$12.99+

White pizza, basil, garlic and artichoke.

Margarita

$11.99+

Basil, olive oil and Mozzarella.

Chicken Club

$16.99+

Chicken, Caesar dressing, lettuce, bacon, tomatoes and Mozzarella.

The Eddie

$13.99+

Pepperoni, mushroom and artichokes.

Buffalo Chicken

$16.99+

mozzarella cheddar bacon chicken topped with buffalo sauce

Sally Raphael

$13.99+

White Pizza with mozzarella and ricotta with spinach and cherry tomatoes

The Al Pastor Taco

$25.99

Al Pastor Meat and Pineapple with onions, cilantro and salsa on the side

The Johnny Boy

$17.99+

It comes with Pepperoni, pineapple, bacon, jalapeños, and basil

Jerry Garcia

Jerry Garcia

$21.99

Extras

Ranch Dressing (2oz)

$1.00

Marinara Sauce (2oz)

$0.75

Chicken

$3.00

Gluttonfreeupgrade

$2.00

$2 Topping

$2.00

$5

Cookie

$8.00

Garlic

$2.00

Chips

$1.00

Bag Of Cookies

$2.31

Dough

$6.00

Small Dough

$4.00

Beverages

Mexican Coke

$3.25

Dasani Water (20oz)

$2.99

Dr Pepper (20oz)

$2.99

Sprite (20oz)

$2.99

Diet Coke (20oz)

$2.99

Coke (20oz)

$2.99

Sprite (2 Liter)

$3.25

Diet Coke (2 Liter)

$3.77

Coke (2 Liter)

$3.77

Medio Litro (Coke)

$3.00

Drink Upgrade

$1.50

Beer

$4.00

Fancy Water

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$2.77

Juice Pouch

$1.50

Tumie Yummie

$1.80

Glass Apple Juice

$2.25

Babe Wine

$4.99

Babe Wine

$5.45

Energy Drink

$3.30

Sports Drink (Gatorade Or Powerrade)

$2.77

Lunch Special

Pizza & Salad Special

$12.99

Daily Special

Lg 2 Topping Pizza & Sm Salad

$27.99

Unlimited Small

$11.99

Shirtshirt

$20.00

2 Large

$33.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

11930 US Hwy 90 W, Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78245

