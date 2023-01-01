Lowland & The Quinte Lowland & The Quinte
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Executive Chef Jason Stanhope brings his signature focus to sourcing and supporting the Lowcountry’s finest purveyors to the menus offered throughout Lowland, translating these ingredients into timeless classics and luxurious comfort food. Chef Stanhope envisions the guest experience to be one of the best dinner parties in town, with an approachable and convivial atmosphere, impeccably executed cocktails, and a chef-curated wine list sure to please any oenophile.
Location
332 King Street, Charleston, SC 29401
