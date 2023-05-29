LOX & BAGEL 21065 Powerline Rd Suite A6

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Food

Bagel With

Bagel with Spicy Tuna

$9.50

Bagel with Butter

$3.50

Bagel with Egg Salad

$9.50

Bagel with Flavor Cream Cheese

$5.50

Bagel with Hard boiled Eggs and Avocado

$7.50

Bagel with Plain Cream Cheese

$5.25

Bagel with Plain Tuna

$9.50

Bagel with Vegetable Tuna

$9.50

Bagel with Whitefish Salad

$11.25

Bagel with Avocado

$6.50

Bagel with Peanut butter and Jelly

$3.25

Bagel with Sliced Cheese

$5.00

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

On a plain bagel

Egg Sandwich

$8.00

On a plain bagel

Lox N Bagel

$15.00

Lox, cream cheese, tomatoes, capers and onions

Bagels & Breads

1 Dozen Bagel

$19.00

1/2 Dozen Bagel

$9.50

Bagel Chips

$2.75

Bagel Happy Hour 1dz

$9.50

Challah Bread

$7.00

Challah Roll

$1.50

Gluten Free

$2.50

Single Bagel

$1.75

Burger Bar

California Veggie Burger

$15.00

Vegan veggie burger on a toasted pretzel bun, crisp lettuce, fresh tomatoes, onions and mayo with french fries

Classic Beyond Burger

$15.00

Seared beyond patty topped with caramelized onions, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo on a toasted pretzel bun with french fries

By The Pound

Butter

Egg Salad

Flavored Cream Cheese

Lox

Plain Cream Cheese

Sliced Veggies (cucumber, onion, tomatoes)

Tuna Salad

Whitefish Salad

Desserts

Almond Croissant

$3.50

Almond Horn

$2.75

Babka Slice

$4.50

Baklava

$2.00

Baklava Box Assorted

$20.00

Black and White Cookies

$4.25

Brownies

$4.00

Cheesecake 6' round

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.50

Cinnamon Swirl

$5.00

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Danish

$4.50

Fruit Cup

$7.00

Mini Black and White Cookie

$2.50

Mini Linzer Tart

$2.50

Muffin

$3.75

Potato Chips

$2.25

Rugalach Reg

$1.75

Eggs & Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

$15.00

Choice of cheese: american, cheddar, swiss, mozzarella, muenster

Eggs any Style

$14.00

Greek Omelette

$15.00

Eggs, onions, black olives and feta cheese

Greek Shakshuka

$18.00

Black olives, spinach and feta cheese

Leo (Lox, Egg and Onion) Omelette

$17.00

Lox, eggs and onion

Muscle Man Omelette

$15.00

Egg whites, peppers, tomatoes and onions

Shakshuka

$16.00

Poached eggs and tomato sauce

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side of Cream Cheese

$1.50

Spanish Omelette

$14.00

Eggs, onions, peppers, tomatoes and spinach with tomato salsa

Utensils

Veggie Omelette

$14.00

Eggs, zucchini, mushrooms, peppers and tomatoes

For the Kid in You

Blueberry Pancakes

$11.00

Challah French Toast

$11.00

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$11.00

Fettuccine Alfredo with Mushroom

$16.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Choice of cheese: american, cheddar, swiss, mozzarella, muenster on challah bread

Mac N Cheese

$12.00

Pancakes

$10.00

Penne a la Vodka

$16.00

Pizza Bagel Sandwich

$9.00

Spaghetti and "meat"balls

$17.00

Quesadillas

Beyond Beef Quesadilla

$16.00

Flour tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese, beyond ground beef, corn and parsley. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour tortilla filled with a mix of mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo

Mushroom and Onion Quesadilla

$14.00

Flour tortilla filled with cheese mix and sautéed mushrooms and onions. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo

Veggie Quesadilla

$14.00

Flour tortilla filled with cheese mix and seasonal vegetables. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo

Salads

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, zesty croutons, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$14.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, black olives, feta cheese and homemade Greek dressing

House Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and balsamic vinaigrette

Sabich Salad

$14.00

Lettuce, cucumbers, roasted peppers, roasted eggplant, hard boiled egg, chickpeas and tahini dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, zesty croutons, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing

Side Greek Salad

$6.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, black olives, feta cheese and homemade Greek dressing

Side House Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and balsamic vinaigrette

Sandwiches and More

Boca Pressed Wrap

$14.00

Grilled eggplant, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and pesto sauce in a pressed wrap

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Stuffed with eggs, sautéed mushrooms and onions and home fries

Challah Avocado Toast

$14.00

Toasted challah bread topped with fresh smashed avocado and lemon juice, with a side of hard-boiled eggs and mixed greens

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

On a plain bagel

Egg Sandwich

$8.00

On a plain bagel

Grandma Miriam Toast

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes and pesto sauce on a pressed sesame bagel

Lox Avocado Toast

$16.00

Toasted challah bread topped with fresh smashed avocado and lemon juice topped with sliced lox, with a side of hard-boiled eggs and mixed greens

Sabich Wrap

$14.00

Grilled eggplants, hard boiled egg, Israeli salad and hummus on a wrap

Ella Bella Toast

$14.00

Grilled zucchini, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach and caramelized onions on a pressed sesame bagel

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$13.00

Tuna salad on challah bread with cheddar cheese

Sides

French Fries

$7.00

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.50

Homefries

$7.00

Israeli Salad

$5.00

Scrambled Eggs Side

$7.00

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Zucchini Sticks

$9.00

Drinks

Hot Drinks

Americano

$6.00

Espresso

$6.00

Hot Cappuccino

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Hot Coffee

$4.00

Hot Latte

$6.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Mocacchino

$6.00

Refil Tumbler

$1.00

Iced Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Cup of Milk

$4.00

Frappe

$7.00

Freshly Squeezed OJ

$8.00

Fruit Slushy

$8.75

Iced Cappuccino

$6.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Iced Latte

$6.00

Iced Mocacchino

$6.00

Iced Tea Unsweetened

$2.75

Iced Water

Lemonade

$3.50

Bottled/Canned Drinks

Apple Juice Simply

$3.95

Arizona Tea

$2.25

Bottle Water

$2.50

Dr. Brown

$3.00

FIJI Water

$3.50

Good Brew Iced Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice Natalies

$4.50

Perrier

$3.00

Snapple

$3.25

Soda Can

$2.50

Soda of America

$3.25

Vitamin Water

$3.25

Catering Menu

All in One Platter

$95.00

Assorted Cream Cheese, Assorted Salads, Sliced Nova, Sliced Veggies and Assorted Bagels

All in One Platter 16''

$160.00

Assorted Cream Cheese, Assorted Salads, Sliced Nova, Sliced Veggies and Assorted Bagels

Assorted Cream Cheese Platter (reg, veg, scallion)

Assorted Rugelach (each)

$1.75

Bagels (each)

$2.00

Box of Coffee

$25.00

Ceasar Salad

Cheese Blintzes 12pc

$40.00

Combo Platter (tuna, whitefish, egg salad)

Cookie Platter

Delivery

Fettuccine Alfredo with Mushroom

Fettuccine pasta topped with homemade rich decadent alfredo sauce and sautéed mushrooms

French Fries Tray

French Toast Tray

Freshly Squeezed OJ box

$45.00

Fruit Platter

Greek Salad

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, black olives, feta cheese and homemade Greek dressing

Homefries Tray

House Salad

Hummus Bowl Crudite

$55.00

Mini Asst Muffins (each)

$2.50

Mother's Day Special

$100.00

Pancakes Tray

$100.00

Penne Pesto Tray

Penne Vodka Tray

Scrambled Eggs

Sliced Lox Platter

Sliced Veggie Platter

Wrap Platter

Retail/Wholesale

Retail Items

Coffee Mug x1

$10.00

Coffee Mug x2

$18.00

Greeting Card

$5.00

Tumbler Coffee

$12.00

Package Items

Dz Wholesale Bagels

$10.00

Dz Wholesale Bagels

$8.00

Hummus Cup To-go

$5.00

Rugalach Wholesale Dz

$15.00

Sholos Seudos

$8.00

Employee Meal

Bagel with Cream Cheese

Caesar Salad Employee Meal

Egg Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Employee

House Salad

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

21065 Powerline Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33433

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

