Lucia Pizzeria Restaurant

8755 Southwest 72nd Street

Miami, FL 33173

Order Again

Popular Items

MARGHERITA
NEXT DOOR
PEPPERONI

ANTIPASTI/SALUMI

BURRATA

$16.00

INSALATA CAPRESE

$16.00

SOUP OF THE DAY

$9.00

PROVOLETA LUCIA

$16.00

SALCHICHA PARRIL

$15.00

EMP CARNE

$5.00

EMP HUMITA

$5.00

EMP POLLO

$5.00

EMP SPINACH

$5.00

EMP JAMON

$5.00

HALF DOZEN EMP

$24.00

DOZEN EMP

$48.00

MELANZANE PARM

$19.00

POLENTA NDUJA

$16.00

OCTUPUS

$21.00

PROSCIUTTO

$9.00

SOPPRESATA CALAB

$9.00

LARDO

$7.00

FINOCHIONA

$9.00

GAMBERONI GRIGLI

$29.00

JAMON PATA NEGRA

$18.00

MORTADELLA

$9.00

NDUJA APP

$8.00

CULATELLO

$23.00

CALAMARI

$14.00

COPPA

$7.00

ITALY VS SPAIN

$35.00

PECORINO

$9.00

PARMESANO APP

$9.00

SMOKED MOZZARELL

$9.00

MEATBALLS APP

$15.00

SALUMI (3)

$19.00

FORMAGI (3)

$19.00

PIZZA

MARGHERITA

$19.00

NEXT DOOR

$22.00

DAL NONNO ANGELO

$22.00

QUATTRO STAGIONI

$22.00

SPECIALE

$22.00

NAPOLI

$22.00

NDUJA

$22.00

PEPPERONI

$21.00

TAURANO

$22.00

FORMAGGI QUATTRO

$22.00

LARDO E UOVA

$22.00

FUGAZETTA

$22.00

PATATA/SALS

$22.00

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$17.00

FOCACCIA

$5.00

PASTA

LASAGNE AL FORNO

$25.00

GNOCCHI SORRENTI

$19.00

RAVIOLI QUATTRO FORMAGGI

$24.00

RAVIOLES DE SHORTRIB

$29.00

RAVIOLIS ESPINACA

$21.00

TORTELINI BRODO

$19.00

PICI TOSCANI CACIO E PEPE

$19.00

PAPPARDELLE BOLOGNESE

$19.00

PACCHERI AMATRICIANA

$19.00

PASTA DEL GIORNO

$17.00

RED SAUCE

$5.99

PACCHERI ALLA NORMA

$21.00

ADD MODS

PANZANELLA

$12.00

DELLA CASA SALAD

$10.00

FINGERLING POTAT

$10.00

ROASTED CALABAZA

$12.00

ASPARRAGUS PROSCIUTTO

$10.00

SEASONAL VEGGIES

$11.00

RISOTTO

$10.00

FRENCH FRIES

$8.00

POLENTA PARMESAN

$8.00

MARE E MONTI

TAGLIATA RIBEYE

$65.00

VEAL MILANESE

$59.00

MATAMBRE DE CERDO

$35.00

BRANZINO

$45.00

GAMBERONI RISSOTO

$59.00

POLLO MATTONE

$35.00

CHICKEN PARM

$29.00

DESSERTS

BABA RUM CAKE

$15.99

TIRAMISU

$12.00

CHURROS

$12.00

TEMPTATION CAKE

$9.00

FLAN DULCE LECHE

$9.00

MILLEFOGLIE

$9.00

NUTELLA PIZZA

$18.00

PISTACHIO CHEESECAKE

$9.00

PROFITEROLES DARK

$12.00

PROFITEROLES WHITE

$12.00

PANNA COTTA

$9.00

CHAJA

$12.00

DESSERT CUP

$9.00

BEVERAGES

COKE

$5.99

DIET COKE

$5.99

SPRITE

$5.99

APPLE JUICE

$4.00

JUGO NARANJA

$5.99

LEMONADE

$5.99

CAFE LATTE

$4.95

CAPPUCCINO

$6.99

SB PEACH TEA

$3.59

CHAMOM TEA

$5.49

BOMBAY TEA

$5.49

COFFEE

$3.95

CORTADITO

$3.95

MINERAL LARGE

$9.99

SPARKLING LARGE

$9.99

DECAF COFFEE

$3.95

All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

8755 Southwest 72nd Street, Miami, FL 33173

Directions

