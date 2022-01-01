A map showing the location of Lulu's Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood 2400 Tuckaseegee RdView gallery
Chicken
Seafood

Lulu's Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood 2400 Tuckaseegee Rd

1,240 Reviews

$$

2400 Tuckaseegee Rd

Charlotte, NC 28208

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Jumbo Lump Crabmeat & Shrimp
Jumbo Lump Crabmeat Platter
Cajun Salmon Platter

Fixins & Extras

Asparagus

$5.95

Green beans

$4.95

Grits

$3.95

Mac & Cheese

$4.95

Seafood Mac

$10.95

Seasoned Fries

$5.95

Yams

$4.95

Yellow Rice

$4.95

House Specials

Crab Fries

$22.95

Fish & Chips

$11.95

LuLu's Chicken & Waffles

$13.95

LuLu's Fish and Grits

$15.95

LuLu's Shrimp & Grits

$12.95

Red Velvet Waffle

$4.00

Regular Waffle

$4.00

Salmon & Grits

$15.95

Platters

Cajun Salmon Platter

$19.95

Catfish Platter

$15.95

Fish and Shrimp Platter

$20.95

Fried Lake Trout Platter

$15.95

Fried Shrimp & Salmon

$20.95

Grilled Salmon Platter

$17.95

Grilled Shrimp & Salmon Platter

$20.95

Jumbo Lump Crabmeat & Shrimp

$28.95

Jumbo Lump Crabmeat Platter

$24.95

Shrimp Platter

$13.95

Tilapia Platter

$15.95

Veggie Platter

$11.95

Whiting Platter

$15.95

Whole Wing Platter

$13.95

Wingette Platter

$12.95

Sauce

Honey BBQ Sauce

$1.50

Honey Old Bay Sauce

$1.50

Mumbo Sauce

$2.50

Special Sauce

$2.50

Seaboard

10 Pc Shrimp

$10.95

Catfish

$4.95

Catfish 3 Pc

$11.95

Grilled Salmon

$10.95

Lake Trout

$5.95

Lake Trout 3 Pc

$13.95

Tilapia

$4.95

Tilapia 3 Pc

$11.95

Whiting

$4.95

Whiting 3 Pc

$11.95

Yard Bird

6 Wingettes

$6.95

6 Wingettes & Fries

$9.95

8 Wingettes

$7.95

8 Wingettes & Fries

$11.95

10 Wingettes

$8.95

10 Wingettes & Fries

$13.95

12 Wingettes

$9.95

12 Wingettes & Fries

$15.95

Honey BBQ Wingette Platter

$14.95

Honey BBQ Wingettes

$8.95

Honey Old Bay Wingette Platter

$14.95

Honey Old Bay Wingettes

$8.95

1 Whole Wing

$1.95

3 Whole Wings & Fries

$9.30

4 Whole Wings & Fries

$11.30

5 Whole Wings & Fries

$13.30

6 Whole Wings & Fries

$15.30

3 Whole Wings

$5.95

4 Whole Wings

$7.95

5 Whole Wings

$9.95

6 Whole Wings

$11.95

Soft Drinks

Baltimore 1/2 & 1/2

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.95

Sweet Tea

$2.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2400 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Waterman Fishbar South End
orange star4.3 • 1,217
2729 South Blvd. Suite D Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
The Roasting Company
orange starNo Reviews
1521 Montford DR Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
ROCKSALT - Charlotte
orange starNo Reviews
512 Brandywine Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Selwyn Pub - 2801 Selwyn Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2801 Selwyn Ave Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Jackie Boy's - Charlotte
orange starNo Reviews
2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd Charlotte, NC 28214
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Park Road
orange star4.6 • 11,805
4125 Park Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Stagioni
orange star4.9 • 5,135
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.3 • 3,925
136 East 36th Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Arboretum
orange star4.6 • 3,793
8022 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Blakeney
orange star4.6 • 3,793
9844 Rea Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston