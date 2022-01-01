Chicken
Seafood
Lulu's Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood 2400 Tuckaseegee Rd
1,240 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2400 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Charlotte
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Arboretum
4.6 • 3,793
8022 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurant