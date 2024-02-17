Maciel's Plant-Based Butcher & Deli Fairfax
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Plant-Based Meats, Cheeses, Sandwiches, Salads made in-house. Popping up The Dime on Thur-Sun 9a-3p.
Location
442 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Gallery