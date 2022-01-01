Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mad Swede Brewing Company

57 Reviews

$$

2772 S. Cole Rd. Ste 140

Boise, ID 83709

Order Again

Popular Items

22oz Skullbanger DIPA
Longship IPA 6-Pack
Sunstone Hazy IPA 6-Pack

Growler Refills

Growler refills are available for curbside pickup only. Growler not included. For delivery, please order from the Packaged Beer menu.

Danegeld Growler Fill

$8.00+

Silver Medal winning Golden Ale Available for curbside pickup only. Bring your growler! For delivery, order from packaged beer menu.

Mundo Loco Growler Fill

$8.00+

Himinglaeva HPA Growler Fill

$8.00+

Sunstone Hazy IPA Growler Fill

$10.00+

Beautifully hazy IPA with amazing hop aroma. Available for curbside pickup only. Bring your growler! For delivery, order from packaged beer menu.

Longship IPA Growler Fill

$8.00+

Classic IPA, well balanced with just the right amount of hops. Available for curbside pickup only. Bring your growler! For delivery, order from packaged beer menu.

Skullbanger Double IPA Growler Fill

$14.00+

This double IPA will knock your socks off! Available for curbside pickup only. Bring your growler! For delivery, order from packaged beer menu.

Caber Toss This, Ye Wee Lad! Growler Fill

$10.00+

This malty Scotch Ale is perfect! With its nice dry finish, this beer will have you reaching for a refill. Available for curbside pickup only. Bring your growler! For delivery, order from packaged beer menu.

Naked Sunbather Growler Fill

$8.00+

GABF 2019 Gold Medal winning Brown Ale This is the best Brown Ale in the USA! Available for curbside pickup only. Bring your growler! For delivery, order from packaged beer menu.

Helm of Awe Growler Fill

$8.00+

Robust Oatmeal Porter Smooth, dark, and wonderful! Available for curbside pickup only. Bring your growler! For delivery, order from packaged beer menu.

First King of Kiev Growler Fill

$14.00+

This Imperial Stout is dark, smooth, and chocolatey, with a nice dry finish. Available for curbside pickup only. Bring your growler! For delivery, order from packaged beer menu.

Thunder Feather Growler Fill

$8.00+

Helhest Growler Fill

$8.00+

Mad Sea Stout

$8.00+

4/6-Packs

Danegeld Golden Ale 6-Pack

$10.00

A light, easy-drinking ale with delicate pear, biscuit, and honey notes and a dryness throughout that makes for an especially refreshing beer.

Helm of Awe Robust Oatmeal Porter 6-Pack

$10.00

A smooth porter, with all the classic dark roasted malt flavors, rounded out nicely by the earthy richness of oatmeal.

Himinglaeva Hazy Pale Ale 6-Pack

$12.00

Longship IPA 6-Pack

$10.00

A classic Northwest IPA with notes of pine, spice, citrus, and plenty of hops, with a solid malt backbone to ensure that the bitterness pops but doesn't linger.

Sunstone Hazy IPA 6-Pack

$12.00

Everything you want in a hazy IPA: juicy, citrus-y, and a little piney, with just enough bite for good balance.

Naked Sunbather Nut Brown Ale 6-Pack

$10.00

2019 GABF Gold Medal Winner. A smooth, medium-bodied, perfectly balanced ale with notes of walnut, biscuit, and cocoa.

Mixed 6 Pack

$13.00

Delivery

$5.00

Caber Toss This, ye Wee Lad, Scotch Ale 4-Pack 16 oz

$13.00

FIRE SALE HELM (aged 6-pack)

$6.00

Mundo Loco 4-Pack 16 oz

$10.00

Bottles

A perfectly balanced, rich and malty dark ale with notes of brown sugar, molasses, and coffee.

22oz Helhest Dutch Oat Ale

$6.00

22oz Sköll & Hati Dunkelweizen

$6.00

22oz Skullbanger DIPA

$9.00

22oz First King of Kiev Russian Imperial Stout

$9.00

A powerful brew. Notes of dark chocolate, cherry, date, and coffee.

22oz Freya's Pale

$6.00

Our Imperial Stout, aged in Heaven Hill Bourbon barrels.

Growlers

Price includes an awesome Mad Swede logo'd growler! Order from this menu for growler delivery. For growler refill only, please order from the Draft Beer Growler Refill menu. Growler refills are available for curbside pickup only.

Danegeld Golden Ale and Growler

$14.00+

A light, easy-drinking ale with delicate pear, biscuit, and honey notes and a dryness throughout that makes for an especially refreshing beer.

Helhest Oat Ale and Growler

$14.00+

This historical style beer is a delicious oat based ale. It has notes of fruit and nuts, smooth mouthfeel and a hazy appearance.

Longship IPA and Growler

$14.00+

A classic Northwest IPA with notes of pine, spice, citrus, and plenty of hops, with a solid malt backbone to ensure that the bitterness pops but doesn't linger.

Sunstone Hazy IPA and Growler

$16.00+

Everything you want in a hazy IPA: juicy, citrus-y, and a little piney, with just enough bite for good balance.

Naked Sunbather Nut Brown Ale and Growler

$14.00+

2019 GABF Gold Medal Winner. A smooth, medium-bodied, perfectly balanced ale with notes of walnut, biscuit, and cocoa.

Bad Motha-Fika Coffee Brown Ale and Growler

$14.00+

Lighter in color and body than our Naked Sunbather, with a delicious addition of Dawson Taylor Compass Cold Brew.

Caber Toss This, Ye Wee Lad Scotch Ale and Growler

$16.00+

A perfectly balanced, rich and malty dark ale with notes of brown sugar, molasses, and coffee.

Helm of Awe Robust Oatmeal Porter and Growler

$14.00+

A smooth porter, with all the classic dark roasted malt flavors, rounded out nicely by the earthy richness of oatmeal.

First King of Kiev Imperial Stout and Growler

$17.00+

A powerful brew. Notes of dark chocolate, cherry, date, and coffee.

Oktoberfestivus and Growler

$16.00+

Kegs

Danegeld Golden Ale

$72.00+

A light, easy-drinking ale with delicate pear, biscuit, and honey notes and a dryness throughout that makes for an especially refreshing beer.

Helhest

$72.00+

Himinglaeva Hazy Pale Ale

$75.00+

Longship IPA

$72.00+

A classic Northwest IPA with notes of pine, spice, citrus, and plenty of hops, with a solid malt backbone to ensure that the bitterness pops but doesn't linger.

Sunstone Hazy IPA

$75.00+

Everything you want in a hazy IPA: juicy, citrus-y, and a little piney, with just enough bite for good balance.

Naked Sunbather Nut Brown Ale

$72.00+

2019 GABF Gold Medal Winner. A smooth, medium-bodied, perfectly balanced ale with notes of walnut, biscuit, and cocoa.

Caber Toss This, Ye Wee Lad! Scotch Ale

$79.00+

A perfectly balanced, rich and malty dark ale with notes of brown sugar, molasses, and coffee.

Helm of Awe Robust Oatmeal Porter

$72.00+

A smooth porter, with all the classic dark roasted malt flavors, rounded out nicely by the earthy richness of oatmeal.

First King of Kiev

$89.00+Out of stock

A powerful brew. Notes of dark chocolate, cherry, date, and coffee.

Mundo Loco

$72.00+

Skoll & Hati

$72.00+

Beverage Cooler

La Croix

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.50

Coke

$2.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Jarritos

$2.00

Starbuck's Frappuccino

$4.00

Kombucha

$5.00

N/A Beer

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Shirts

Uni-Crew Tri-blend XSmall

Uni-Crew Tri-blend XSmall

$20.00
Uni-Crew Tri-blend Small

Uni-Crew Tri-blend Small

$20.00
Uni- Crew Tri-blend Medium

Uni- Crew Tri-blend Medium

$20.00
Uni-Crew Tri-blend Large

Uni-Crew Tri-blend Large

$20.00
Uni-Crew Tri-blend XL

Uni-Crew Tri-blend XL

$20.00
Uni-Crew Tri-blend 2XL

Uni-Crew Tri-blend 2XL

$20.00
Uni-Crew Tri-blend 3XL

Uni-Crew Tri-blend 3XL

$20.00Out of stock

XS Uni Crew Green

$20.00

S Uni Crew Green

$20.00

M Uni Crew Green

$20.00

L Uni Crew Green

$20.00

XL Uni Crew Green

$20.00

XXL Uni Crew Green

$20.00

XS Ladies V-Neck Grey

$15.00

S Ladies V-Neck Grey

$15.00

M Ladies V-Neck Grey

$15.00

L Ladies V-Neck Grey

$15.00

XL Ladies V-Neck Grey

$15.00

XXL Ladies V-Neck Grey

$15.00

XS Festival Tank

$20.00

S Festival Tank

$20.00

M Festival Tank

$20.00

L Festival Tank

$20.00

XL Festival Tank

$20.00

XXL Festival Tank

$20.00

Longship T-Shirt Small

$29.00

Longship T-Shirt Medium

$29.00Out of stock

Longship T-Shirt Large

$29.00Out of stock

Longship T-Shirt XL

$29.00Out of stock

Longship T-Shirt 2XL

$29.00

Longship T-Shirt 3XL

$29.00
Zip Hoodie Small

Zip Hoodie Small

$45.00
Zip Hoodie Medium

Zip Hoodie Medium

$45.00
Zip Hoodie Large

Zip Hoodie Large

$45.00
Zip Hoodie XL

Zip Hoodie XL

$45.00
Zip Hoodie XXL

Zip Hoodie XXL

$45.00
Zip Hoodie 3XL

Zip Hoodie 3XL

$45.00
Zip Hoodie 4XL

Zip Hoodie 4XL

$45.00
Uni-Tank XSmall

Uni-Tank XSmall

$20.00
Uni-Tank Small

Uni-Tank Small

$20.00Out of stock
Uni-Tank Medium

Uni-Tank Medium

$20.00
Uni-Tank Large

Uni-Tank Large

$20.00Out of stock
Women's RBack Tank Small

Women's RBack Tank Small

$20.00
Helfest T-Shirt Medium

Helfest T-Shirt Medium

$25.00
Helfest T-Shirt Large

Helfest T-Shirt Large

$25.00
Helfest T-Shirt XL

Helfest T-Shirt XL

$25.00Out of stock
Helfest T-Shirt XXL

Helfest T-Shirt XXL

$25.00Out of stock
Helfest T-Shirt 3XL

Helfest T-Shirt 3XL

$25.00Out of stock

Small

$40.00

Medium

$40.00

Large

$40.00

XL

$40.00

2XL

$40.00

Hats

Trucker Cap

Trucker Cap

$25.00

Beanie

$24.00

Glassware

Pub Pint Glass

Pub Pint Glass

$8.00
Belgian Beer 13oz Glass

Belgian Beer 13oz Glass

$8.00
Lager Pint Glass

Lager Pint Glass

$8.00
1/2 Pint Glass

1/2 Pint Glass

$11.00

Can Glass

$5.00
Craftmaster IPA Pint Glass

Craftmaster IPA Pint Glass

$8.00

Shaker Pint Glass

$5.00
Stainless Steel Pint Glass

Stainless Steel Pint Glass

$10.00
Taster Glass

Taster Glass

$4.00

Taster Board

$6.00

Taster Board Set

$19.00

Other

MSB Coozie

MSB Coozie

$3.00
MSB Sign Large logo

MSB Sign Large logo

$20.00

Longship tin tacker

$10.00
MSB Sticker

MSB Sticker

$1.00
MSB Grocery Tote

MSB Grocery Tote

$4.00
Gift Box

Gift Box

$25.00

Early Access

$15.00

Doggie Photo

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We have curbside pickup and delivery 7 days a week. Deliveries go out at 6pm daily.

Website

Location

2772 S. Cole Rd. Ste 140, Boise, ID 83709

Directions

Mad Swede Brewing image
Mad Swede Brewing image
Mad Swede Brewing image

