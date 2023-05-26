Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maison Margaux 224 N 1st St

review star

No reviews yet

224 N 1st St

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Spirits

*Etesia

$11.00

Aviv

$15.00

Belvedere

$15.00

Chopin

$15.00

Crooked Water

$12.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

J. Carver Lake House

$12.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Referent Horseradish

$12.00

Stolichnaya

$12.00

Tattersall

$13.00

Tito's

$12.00

*Brovo

$11.00

Barr Hill

$14.00

Bols Genever

$13.00

Bombay Dry

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Botanist

$16.00

Citadelle

$14.00

Condesa Prickly Pear Gin

$15.00

Crooked Water Sundog

$14.00

Dampfwerk

$15.00

Dampfwerk Barreled Gin

$16.00

Du Nord

$13.00

Empress 1908

$15.00

Hayman's Sloe Gin

$16.00

Hendrick's

$13.00

Hotaling & Co.

$13.00

J. Carver

$14.00

J. Carver Barrel Gin

$15.00

Martin Miller's

$13.00

McQueen & The Violet Fog

$14.00

North Shore Distillery

$12.00

Old Raj

Plymouth

$11.00

Roku

$15.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Tanqueray 10

$12.00

Tattersall Gin

$12.00

*Saison Pale

$11.00

*Saison Dark

$11.00

Ak Zanj Clairin

$11.00

Ak Zanj Clairin (Aged)

$11.00

Clairin St. Surin

$13.00

Diplomatico Reserva

$13.00

Leblon Cachaca

$11.00

Malibu

$11.00

Novo Fogo Tanager

$13.00

Plantation 3 Stars

$11.00

Plantation 5 Year

$11.00

Plantation OFTD

$11.00

Plantation Original Dark

$11.00

Plantation Pineapple

$11.00

Plantation “Xaymaca”

$11.00

Sailor Jerry

$12.00

Ten To One Rum Dark

$12.00

Ten To One Rum White

$12.00

*Campo Bravo Blanco

$11.00

*Campo Bravo Reposado

$11.00

Arette Artesenal Blanco

$16.00

Arette Añejo Suave Gran Clase

$40.00

Arette Suave Reposado

$20.00

Casamigos Añejo

$22.00

Casamigos Blanco

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado

$20.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$40.00

Cruz de Fuego Mezcal Ensamble

$20.00

Cruz de Fuego Mezcal Espadin

$15.00

Cruz de Fuego Mezcal Tobala

$30.00

Del Maguey Vida

$15.00

Derrumbes Durango Mezcal 22

$22.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Don Julio Añejo

$20.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Primavera

$40.00

Don Julio Reposado

$17.00

Don Julio Rosado

$35.00

Espolon Añejo

$15.00

Espolon Blanco

$12.00

Espolon Reposado

$12.00

Gran Centenario Añejo

$15.00

Gran Centenario Leyenda

$45.00

Gran Centenario Plata

$12.00

Gran Centenario Reposado

$12.00

Gran Patrón Platinum

$45.00

La Venenosa Raicilla Sierra

$17.00

La Venenosa Raicilla Tabernas

$13.00

Patrón Añejo

$20.00

Patrón Reposado

$18.00

Patrón Silver

$15.00

Revel Avila Añejo

$40.00

Revel Avila Blanco

$20.00

Revel Avila Reposado

$25.00

Sotol Ono

$15.00

Yola Mezcal

$15.00

*Old Grand-Dad Bonded Bourbon

$11.00

Angel’s Envy Bourbon

$16.00

Basil Hayden’s Bourbon

$13.00

Booker’s Bourbon

$25.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$11.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$12.00

Evan Williams Bourbon

$11.00

Four Roses Bourbon

$12.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$16.00

Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon

$14.00

J. Carver 7 Year Bourbon

$21.00

J. Carver Brickyard Bourbon

$18.00

Kings County Empire Rye

$20.00

Knob Creek FHIMA's S.B.S. Bourbon

$16.00

Maker’s 46 Bourbon

$18.00

Maker’s Mark Bourbon

$11.00

Michter's US-1 Kentucky Straight Bourbon

$18.00

Pappy Van Winkle 10 Year

$26.00

Pappy Van Winkle 12 Year

$30.00

Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year

$40.00

Russell’s Reserve 10 Year Bourbon

$16.00

Uncle Nearest 1884 Bourbon

$15.00

Wild Turkey Longbranch Bourbon

$14.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$15.00

*Rittenhouse BIB Rye

$11.00

Angel’s Envy Rye

$20.00

Basil Hayden's Dark Rye

$16.00

Basil Hayden’s Caribbean Rsv Rye

$16.00

J. Carver Runestone Rye

$18.00

Kings County Empire Rye

$25.00

Knob Creek FHIMA'S S.B.S. Rye

$15.00

Michter's US-1 Kentucky Straight Rye

$16.00

Russell's 6 Year Reserve Rye

$14.00

Sazerac Rye

$13.00

Dampfwerk American Single Malt

$20.00

Gentleman Jack Tennessee Whiskey

$13.00

George Dickel No. 12 Tennessee Sour Mash

$17.00

George Dickel No. 8 Tennessee Sour Mash

$16.00

Redwood Empire Lost Monarch Blend

$20.00

2 Gingers

$11.00

Connemara

$17.00

Jameson

$11.00

Redbreast 12 Year

$19.00

Teeling Small Batch

$17.00

*Scot's Gold

$11.00

Aberlour 12yr

$20.00

Balvenie 12yr

$20.00

Balvenie 14yr Caribbean Cask

$23.00

Benromach

$30.00

Chivas Regal 12

$12.00

Chivas Regal 18

$28.00

Chivas Regal 25

$150.00

Dalmore 12yr

$18.00

Dalmore 15yr

$36.00

Dalmore Cigar Malt

$45.00

Dalwhinnie 15yr

$25.00

Dewar's 12

$15.00

Dewar’s 18

$36.00

Dewar’s White Label

$11.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$13.00

Glenlivet 15yr

$24.00

Glenlivet 18yr

$50.00

Glenlivet 21yr

$80.00

Glenmorangie 10yr

$15.00

Highland Park 12yr

$20.00

Highland Park 15yr

$50.00

Highland Park 18yr

$60.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$80.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$18.00

Macallan 12yr

$25.00

Macallan 18yr

$90.00

Macallan Rare Cask

$45.00

Scapa 10yr

$32.00

Akashi

$14.00

Iwai “Mars”

$12.00

Iwai “Tradition” Sherry Cask

$16.00

Kaiyo ‘The Single’

$20.00

Kaiyo Signature

$28.00

Nikka Coffey Grain

$22.00

Amaro Montenegro

$13.00

CH Dogma Amargo de Chile

$12.00

Amaro Nonino

$17.00

Amaro di Angostura

$11.00

Aperol

$11.00

Averna

$12.00

Bordiga Centum Herbis

$15.00

Bordiga St. Hubertus

$16.00

Fernet-Branca

$12.00

Fernet-Branca Menta

$12.00

Campari

$11.00

Cappelletti Vino Apertivo

$11.00

Cynar

$11.00

J Rieger Caffe Amaro

$12.00

Gammel Dansk

$11.00

Gran Classico Bitter

$11.00

Heirloom Pinapple Amaro

$12.00

St. George Bruto Americano

$12.00

Suze Gentian Liqueur

$13.00

Tattersall Amaro

$11.00

Tattersall Bitter Orange

$11.00

Sirene Canto Amaro

$14.00

Greenbar Grand Poppy Amaro

$12.00

Dampfwerk

$20.00

Vikre Amaro Superiore

$11.00

Fred Jerbis Amaro

$18.00

Fred Jerbis Fernet

$14.00

Camus 11 Year

$33.00

Courvoisier VS

$11.00

Delamain XO

$50.00

D'Usse VSOP

$15.00

Hennessy VS

$13.00

Hennessy VSOP

$20.00

Hennessy XO

$50.00

Hennessy Paradis

$250.00

Jean-Luc Pasquet 1995

$40.00

Martell XO

$50.00

Pierre Ferrand 1840

$13.00

Pierre Ferrand

$15.00

Pierre Ferrand

$17.00

Pierre Ferrand

$22.00

Pierre Ferrand

$25.00

Pierre Ferrand

$25.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$15.00

Remy Martin 1738

$16.00

Remy Martin XO

$45.00

Remy Martin Louis XIII

$360.00

Bache-Gabrielsen VS

$13.00

Bache-Gabrielsen XO

$30.00

Château de Maniban Bas-Armagnac VS

$11.00Out of stock

Jean Cavé Trois Etoiles Armagnac

$13.00

Laballe Bas-Armagnac VSOP

$15.00

Laballe Bas-Armagnac Single Barrel 1998

$40.00

Adrien Camut 12 Year Calvados

Adrien Camut 18 Year Calvados

Coquerel Fine Calvados

Coquerel Calvados VSOP

Crooked Water Minneapple Brandy

Laird's Applejack Brandy

Laird's Apple Brandy B-I-B

Vojvoda Viljamovka Pear Brandy

Nahmias & Fils Mahia (Fig Brandy)

Cocktails

Margaux Martini

$18.00

Vodka or Gin, Vermouth blend, Bitters

1789

$18.00

Calvados, Japanese Whisky, Blanc Vermouth, Angostura Bitters

A Dazzling Light

$16.00

Agave Blend, Lime, Pear Eau Die Vie, Soda

House Tonic

$16.00

House Made Tonic; Choice of Vodka, Gin or Suze

French Press Sangria

$16.00

Red Wine, Brandy, Rum, Orange Liqueur, Seasonal Fruit, Citrus

Absinthe Frappé

$16.00

Absinthe, Mint, Lemon, Soda

Strawberry Smash

$16.00

Vodka, Strawberry, Mint Rhubarb Elixir, Fino Sherry, Lemon

When in N'awlins

$18.00

Brandy Blend, Rye, Peychuds Bitters, Absinthe

House Kir Royale

$16.00

Bubbles, Cassis, Citrus, Lavender Bitters

The Baron

$16.00

Green Tea Gin, Limoncello, Lemon, Absinthe, Mace

Sell the Sizzle

$16.00

Tequila, Mezcal, Aperol, Chile, Amaro, Lime, Pineapple

World's Fair 1889

$18.00

Jamaican Rum, Sweet Vermouth, Cacao, Espresso Infused Campari, Chocolate Bitters

Rhinestone Cowboy

$16.00

Tequila, Bergamot, Sage Syrup, Lime, Bubbles

The Money Pit

$18.00

Bourbon, Grenadine, Lemon, Absinthe

Fit for a Queen

$16.00

Earl Grey Infused Sherry, Cassis, Honey, Lemon, Bolivar Bitters

Earl Giles Ginger Beer

$8.00

Mint-Lime Rickey

$8.00

Raspberry-Lavender Lemonade

$8.00

Fizzy Lifting

$8.00

Eat Me/Drink Me

$18.00Out of stock

Vodka - Roasted Barley Tea -Toasted Brioche - Maple - Milk -Whole Egg

Twinkle Twinkle Little Bat

$18.00Out of stock

Tequila - Espresso - Piloncillo -Amaro

Curiouser & Curiouser

$16.00Out of stock

Champagne - Peychuds Bitters -Amaro - Gummy Bears

Tiger Lily

$16.00Out of stock

Vodka - Apricot Liqueur - Campari -Grapefruit Crema- Pineapple - Lime- Ginger Syrup

The Jabberwock

$18.00Out of stock

Whisky Blend - Oleo Sacrum -Lavender & Orange Bitters

Beer & Cider

Saison Dupont

$14.00

Saison | Tourpe, Belgium | 6.5% ABV

Duvel

$15.00

Belgian Pale Strong Ale | Breendonk-Puurs, Belgium 8.5% ABV

Delerium Tremens 16.9oz

$16.00

Belgian Pale Strong Ale | Melle, Belgium | 8.5% ABV

Delerium Tremens 750ml

$40.00

Belgian Pale Strong Ale | Melle, Belgium | 8.5% ABV

Chimay Bleue 11.2oz

$20.00

Belgian Dark Strong Ale | Forges, Belgium | 9% ABV

Chimay Bleue 750ml

$50.00Out of stock

Belgian Dark Strong Ale | Forges, Belgium | 9% ABV

Pryes Miraculum

$11.00

Midwest IPA | Minneapolis, MN | 6.4% ABV

Fulton Lonely Blonde

$10.00

American Blonde Ale | Minneapolis, MN | 4.8% ABV

Toppling Goliath King Sue

$16.00

Citra DIPA | Decorah, IA | 7.8% ABV

Bauhaus Guavatron

$9.00

Pink Guava Gose | Minneapolis, MN | 5% ABV

Surly Grapefruit Supreme

$10.00

Grapefruit Tart Ale | Minneapolis, MN | 4.5% ABV

Revolution Coffee Porter

$8.00

Robust Coffee Porter | Chicago, IL | 6.8% ABV

Aval 'Gold'

$12.00

Sparkling Apple Cider | Brittany, France | 6% ABV

Le Pere Jules 'Cidre' (750ml)

$50.00

Pays d'Auge Sparkling Pear Cider | Normandy, France 4.2% ABV

Le Pere Jules 'Poire' (750ml)

$50.00

Pays d'Auge Sparkling Pear Cider | Normandy, France 4.2% ABV

Domaine Pacory 'Poire Domfrontais'

$45.00

Sparkling Pear Cider | Normandy, France | 5% ABV

Montreuil 'Cru De Cambremer Cidre (750ml)

$40.00

Pays d'Auge Sparkling Apple Cider | Normandy, France 4.5% ABV

Anxo Cider

$14.00

Sparkling Rosé Apple Cider | Washington DC | 6.9% ABV

Wild State 'Classic Dry'

$11.00

Sparkling Apple Cider | Duluth, MN | 6.9% ABV

Kronenbourg 1664

$9.00

European Pale Lager | Obernai, France 5.5% ABV

Unibroue 'La Fin Du Monde'

$10.00

Golden Tripel | Quebec, Canada | 9% ABV

Verhaeghe 'Duchesse De Bourgogne'

$16.00

Flanders Red Ale | Vichte, Belgium | 6.2% ABV

Brasserie D'Achouffe 'Mc Chouffe'

$14.00

Belgian Dark Ale | Achouffe, Belgium | 8% ABV

Bauhaus Brew Labs 'Wonderstuff'

$8.00

Bohemian Pilsner | Minneapolis, MN 5.4% ABV

Fulton '300'

$10.00

Mosaic IPA | Minneapolis, MN | 7% ABV

