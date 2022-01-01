Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mama Mia's - West Allis

81 Reviews

$$

8533 W Greenfield Ave

West Allis, WI 53214

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Bread
Dinner Lasagna
Lg Mozz Cheese

Build Your Own Pizzas

Sm Mozz Cheese

$12.45

11 inch pizza with sauce and mozzarella cheese. Features our traditional thin crust.

Lg Mozz Cheese

Lg Mozz Cheese

$15.75

14” pizza with house-made pizza sauce and sauce and mozzarella cheese. Features our signature thin crust.

Gluten Free

$2.50

Specialty Pizzas

Mini E.B.A.

$11.95

"Everything but Anchovies" Sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers and diced tomatoes

Mini Garden

$9.95

Mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers and diced tomatoes

Mini Hawaiian

$9.95

Pineapple and Canadian-style bacon

Mini Sicilian

$9.95

Diced tomatoes, onions, fresh garlic, Italian spice blend and a splash of extra-virgin olive oil

Small E.B.A.

$21.95

"Everything but Anchovies" Sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers and diced tomatoes

Small Garden

$15.95

Mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers and diced tomatoes

Small Hawaiian

$15.95

Pineapple and Canadian-style bacon

Small Sicilian

$14.95

Diced tomatoes, onions, fresh garlic, Italian spice blend and a splash of extra-virgin olive oil

Small Gluten Free Crust

$2.50

a 10" Gluten Free crust that will utilize the toppings and pricing of our Small pizzas.

LG E.B.A.

$26.95

"Everything but Anchovies" Sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers and diced tomatoes

LG Garden

$19.95

Mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers and diced tomatoes

LG Hawaiian

$19.95

Pineapple and Canadian-style bacon

LG Sicilian

$19.95

Diced tomatoes, onions, fresh garlic, Italian spice blend and a splash of extra-virgin olive oil

Entrees

Dinner Lasagna

$14.50

Our Famous Lasagna features layers of pasta and meatsauce topped with baked Mozzarella cheese. You can order it unbaked or parbaked. (The meatsauce will always be cooked before the dish is assembled).

Dinner Spinach Lasagna

$14.50

A special twist on an old favorite features pasta sheets layered with Marinara sauce, ricotta cheese, Asiago cheeses and spinach.

Dinner Baked Pasta

$13.25

Mostaccioli or Penne noodles covered in your choice of sauce, topped with parmesean cheese and then oven-baked.

Dinner Manicotti

$13.25

Ricotta cheese baked in pasta rolls with Marinara sauce, topped with Mozzarella cheese, then baked in the oven.

Dinner Chicken Parmesan

$16.95

The dinner portion features 2 chicken breasts, hand-breaded and then deep-fried, topped with Marinara sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesean cheeses, served on a bed of pasta.

Eggplant Parmesan

$14.50

Mostaccioli

Dinner Mostaccioli

$11.95

Lunch Mostaccioli

$8.95

a smaller portion available between 11am and 3pm

Spaghetti

Dinner Spaghetti

$11.95

What is more classic than spaghetti and pasta sauce. You can order our classic Meatsauce or the Marinara. Either way you'll be satisfied.

Lunch Spaghetti

$8.95

What is more classic than spaghetti and pasta sauce. You can order our classic Meatsauce or the Marinara. Either way you'll be satisfied.

Ravioli

Dinner - Cheese Ravioli

$11.95

Dinner - Beef Ravioli

$11.95

Dinner - Combo Ravioli

$11.95

a mix of Cheese and Beef ravioli with either MeatSauce or Marinara

Lunch - Cheese Ravioli

$8.95

Lunch - Beef Rav

$8.95

Lunch - Combo Ravioli

$8.95

a mix of Cheese and Beef Ravioli in your choice of MeatSauce or Marinara sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine noodles with homemade creamy, Alfredo sauce.

Dinner Fettucini Alfredo

$14.50

Savory, homemade Alfredo sauce served over a bed of fettucini noodles. (The alfredo sauce does not contain wheat, however the dish can be ordered with normal noodles or gluten free noodles).

Lunch Fettuccini Alfredo

$11.50

A smaller portion of our Dinner Alfredo. Lunch portion is available from 11am to 3pm. Savory, homemade Alfredo sauce served over a bed of fettucini noodles. (The alfredo sauce does not contain wheat, however the dish can be ordered with normal noodles or gluten free noodles).

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.95

Our twist on an old favorite using grated mozzarella cheese on our homemade Garlic Bread and served with a cup of our original MeatSauce for dipping. (You can request Marinara instead)

Meatball Sandwich

$9.50

Our hand rolled meatballs served in meatsauce on our Garlic Bread sliced thinly in half.

Sausage Sandwich

$9.95

We start with a hand-formed sausage patty, bake it, and serve it up on our homemade Garlic Bread.

Italian Beef

$9.50

Thinly shaved beef dipped in our special au jus and served on a Gonnella bun/similar to a Hoagie bun.

Sicilian Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Marinated, baked chicken breast, served on a Gonnella roll with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$10.50Out of stock

Hand-breaded chicken breast that is deep fried and then topped with Marinara sauce and Mozzarella cheese. Served on a Gonnella roll/similar to a Hoagie roll.

Salads

Dinner Salad

$3.50

A simple side salad with iceberg and romaine lettuces, mozzarella cheese cubes, pepperoni, diced tomato & pepperoncini. ** This salad does not include garlic bread.

Medium Salad

$7.95

A blend of iceberg and romaine lettuces, mozzarella cheese cubes, pepperoni, diced tomatoes & pepperoncini. One garlic bread included with this selection.

Large Salad

$12.95

A blend of iceberg and romaine lettuces, mozzarella cheese cubes, pepperoni, diced tomatoes & pepperoncini. Two orders of garlic bread are served with this salad.

Pint of House dressing

$4.25

a Pint (16 oz.) of our traditional oil and vinegar dressing. Please always shake it up just before pouring though as it will separate.

Pint of Salad dressing

$4.25

Quart of House dressing

$8.50

a Quart (32 oz.) of our traditional oil and vinegar dressing. Please always shake it up just before pouring though as it will separate.

Quart of Salad dressing

$8.50

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.50

Tiramisu

$5.50

Spumoni

$2.00

Cotton Candy Cheesecake

$5.95
Reese’s Peanut Butter Pie

Reese’s Peanut Butter Pie

$5.95
Salted Caramel Crunch Cake

Salted Caramel Crunch Cake

$5.95

Carrot Cake

$5.95

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$5.95

Blueberry Lemon Cake

$5.95

Appetizers

How do you improve our World Famous Garlic Bread? By adding some cheese!
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$3.95

One of our signature items and it's made fresh daily. A large piece of hot bread that has been dipped in 100% pure Wisconsin butter and sprinkled with garlic salt.

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$4.95

Mozzarella Marinara

$9.95

5 large hand-breaded mozzarella sticks served with warm marinara sauce

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.95

Hand-Breaded in our kitchen with garlic bread crumbs, deep fried and served with warm marinara sauce.

Zucchini Strips

$8.95

Zucchini sticks served with our homemade ranch dressing

Combination Platte

$11.50

A sampling of our mozzarella marinara, butter-breaded mushrooms & Italian-breaded zucchini strips served with warm marina sauce and homemade ranch dressing

Cauliflower

$8.95

Served with our homemade ranch dressing

Chicken Tenderloin Strips

$8.95

Breaded and served with sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.95

Jalepeno peppers stuffed with cream cheese, deep fried and then served with marinara sauce.

Fried Pickles

$8.95

Eggplant Strips

$8.95

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$5.50

Kids Spaghetti

$5.50

Kids Mostaccioli

$5.50

Kids Ravioli

$5.50

Kids Grilled Cheese W/fries

$5.50

Kids Fettucini Alfredo

$5.50

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$5.50

Sides

1 Hand-Rolled Meatball

$2.95

Our meatballs are made in-house, by hand, using our Garlic Bread crumbs, cheese, spices and then oven-baked. The pre-baked weight is 4 oz

Chicken Breast

$4.95

Italian Sausage Link

$4.25

Italian Sausage Patty

$4.25

Anchovies

$2.50

Side: Spaghetti W/Meatsauce

$3.95

Side: Spaghetti with Marinara

$3.95

Side: Mostaccioli with MeatSauce

$3.95

Side: Mostaccioli with Marinara

$3.95

Side of Potato Wedges

$2.95Out of stock

Waffle French Fries

$1.95

Sauces To Go

Cup = 8oz Pint = 16 oz. or 2 cups Quart = 32 oz. or 2 pints For a cup of sauce we will fill up a pint container half-way

Cup - MeatSauce

$1.95

8 oz. of our classic homemade MeatSauce. You will receive a pint-size container which is 16 oz. filled halfway, most likely. We tend to not carry 1 cup containers.

Cup - Marinara

$1.95

8 oz. of our savory Marinara. A great Vegan option. You will receive a pint-size container which is 16 oz. filled halfway most likely. We tend to not carry 1 cup containers.

Cup - Alfredo Sauce

$2.95

8 oz. of our rich Alfredo sauce. You will receive a pint-size container which is 16 oz. filled halfway most likely. We tend to not carry 1 cup containers.

Pint - MeatSauce

$4.25

16 oz. or 2 cups of our classic homemade MeatSauce.

Pint - Marinara

$4.25

16 oz. or 2 cups of our savory Marinara sauce. Great for dipping Garlic Bread !

Pint - Alfredo Sauce

$6.25

16 oz. or 2 cups of our rich Alfredo Sauce.

Pint - House dressing

$4.25

a Pint (16 oz.) of our traditional oil and vinegar dressing. Please always shake it up just before pouring though as it will separate.

Pint - Salad dressing

$4.25

We have many other salad dressing choices you can request to buy in a pint size container

Quart - MeatSauce

$8.25

a Quart (32 oz.) of our homemade classic MeatSauce. Use it hot or it freezes well also.

Quart - Marinara

$8.25

a Quart (32 oz.) of our savory Marinara.

Quart - Alfredo Sauce

$12.00

a Quart (32oz.) of our rich, creamy Alfredo Sauce

Quart Of House Dressing

$8.50

a Quart (32 oz.) of our traditional oil and vinegar dressing. Please always shake it up just before pouring though as it will separate.

Quart of Salad dressing

$8.50

We have many other salad dressing choices you can request.

Soup

add cup of soup to entree

$2.50

Cup of Minestrone

$3.50

Bowl of Minestrone

$4.95

Cup of Cheddar Broccoli

$3.50Out of stock

Bowl of Cheddar Broccoli

$4.95Out of stock

Cup of Clam Chowder

$3.50

Bowl of Clam Chowder

$4.95

Cup of Cream of Mushroom

$3.50Out of stock

Bowl of Cream of Mushroom

$4.95Out of stock

Cup French Onion

$3.50Out of stock

Bowl French Onion

$4.95Out of stock

Cup of Chicken Noodle with Vegetables

$3.50Out of stock

Bowl of Chicken Noodle with Vegetables

$4.95Out of stock

Cup Of Chilli

$3.50Out of stock

Bowl Of Chilli

$4.95Out of stock

Cup Of Cream of Tomato

$3.50Out of stock

A delicious creamy tomato soup with herbs and cheese.

Bowl Of Cream of Tomato Basil

$4.95Out of stock

A delicious creamy tomato soup with herbs and cheese.

Cup Of Tomato Basil

$3.50Out of stock

Cup Of Cream of Broccoli

$3.50Out of stock

A delicious creamy tomato soup with herbs and cheese.

Bowl Of Cream of Broccoli

$4.95Out of stock

A delicious creamy tomato soup with herbs and cheese.

Cup Of Beef Vegetable

$3.50Out of stock

Bowl Of Beef Vegetable

$4.95Out of stock

Carry-Out Cooler

2-LIter Coke

$2.99

2-Liter Diet Coke

$2.99

2-LTR Mtn Dew

$2.99Out of stock

2-LTR Sprite

$2.99Out of stock

Water - 16.9 oz

$0.99

Can Coke

$1.00

Can Diet Coke

$1.00

Can Mtn Dew

$1.00Out of stock

Can 7up/Sprite

$1.00Out of stock

Can Dr Pepper

$1.00Out of stock

Bottle Coke

$1.99

16.9 oz. Bottle of chilled beverage

Bottle Diet Coke

$1.99

Bottle DIET Mtn Dew 20 ounce

$1.99Out of stock

Sprecher Cream Soda

$2.95Out of stock

Sprecher Orange

$2.95

Sprecher Root Beer

$2.95

Bottled Rootbeer

$1.95

Orange Fanta bottle

$1.99

2 Liter Orange Fanta

$2.99Out of stock

Domestic Beer

Miller Lite

$4.00

Miller 64

$4.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Miller Genuine Draft

$4.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Lite

$4.00

Coors Lite

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.50

Craft & Import Beer

Ciderboys Apple

$5.00

Lakefront IPA

$4.50

Eastside Dark

$4.50

Riverwest Stein

$4.50

Hacker Pschorr Weisse

$5.00

Heineken

$4.50

Modelo

$4.50

O'Doul's

$4.00

Peroni

$4.50

Samuel Adams Lager

$4.50

Spotted Cow

$4.50

Loop Station

$5.00

Bierzeit

$5.00

Red Wines By The Bottle

Sangria BTL

$24.00

Semi Sweet Rossa BTL

$25.00

Lambrusco BTL

$23.00

Pinot Noir BTL

$25.00

Merlot BTL

$23.00

Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$25.00

Malbec BTL

$25.00

Chianti BTL

$23.00

Montepulciano D'Abruzzo BTL

$25.00

White Wine By The Bottle

Moscato BTL

$24.00

Riseling BTL

$23.00

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$24.00

Pinto Grigio BTL

$24.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

When coming to Mama Mia's for dining or take-out, please access our parking lot from the alley behind the restaurant off 85th or 86th Street. There is no access to the parking lot directly from Greenfield Ave. There is a separate entrance for carryout orders.

Website

Location

8533 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis, WI 53214

Directions

Gallery
Mama Mia's - West Allis image
Mama Mia's - West Allis image

Similar restaurants in your area

Blue's Egg
orange starNo Reviews
317 North 76th Street Milwaukee, WI 53213
View restaurantnext
Brewski's Sports Club Bar & Grill
orange star3.0 • 72
304 N 76th St Milwaukee, WI 53213
View restaurantnext
Flour Girl and Flame
orange starNo Reviews
8121 W National Ave West Allis, WI 53214
View restaurantnext
Maxie's
orange starNo Reviews
6732 West Fairview Avenue Milwaukee, WI 53213
View restaurantnext
Chucho’s Red Tacos - Ope Brewery - 6751 W National Ave
orange starNo Reviews
6751 W National Ave West Allis, WI 53214
View restaurantnext
Kegel's Inn
orange star4.1 • 124
5901 W National Ave West Allis, WI 53214
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Allis

The Brass Tap - Greenfield WI
orange star4.6 • 4,618
7808 W Layton Avenue Greenfield, WI 53220
View restaurantnext
AJ Bombers
orange star4.3 • 3,881
1247 N Water St Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Botanas II Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 3,173
1421 E Howard Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
Onesto
orange star4.5 • 3,074
221 N Broadway Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Mo's A Place for Steaks
orange star4.7 • 2,805
720 N Plankinton Ave Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave
orange star4.3 • 2,487
1030 e juneau ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Allis
Brookfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)
Cudahy
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
New Berlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Thiensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Oak Creek
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Waukesha
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Muskego
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston