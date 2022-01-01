Mama Mia's - West Allis
81 Reviews
$$
8533 W Greenfield Ave
West Allis, WI 53214
Popular Items
Build Your Own Pizzas
Specialty Pizzas
Mini E.B.A.
"Everything but Anchovies" Sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers and diced tomatoes
Mini Garden
Mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers and diced tomatoes
Mini Hawaiian
Pineapple and Canadian-style bacon
Mini Sicilian
Diced tomatoes, onions, fresh garlic, Italian spice blend and a splash of extra-virgin olive oil
Small E.B.A.
"Everything but Anchovies" Sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers and diced tomatoes
Small Garden
Mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers and diced tomatoes
Small Hawaiian
Pineapple and Canadian-style bacon
Small Sicilian
Diced tomatoes, onions, fresh garlic, Italian spice blend and a splash of extra-virgin olive oil
Small Gluten Free Crust
a 10" Gluten Free crust that will utilize the toppings and pricing of our Small pizzas.
LG E.B.A.
"Everything but Anchovies" Sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers and diced tomatoes
LG Garden
Mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers and diced tomatoes
LG Hawaiian
Pineapple and Canadian-style bacon
LG Sicilian
Diced tomatoes, onions, fresh garlic, Italian spice blend and a splash of extra-virgin olive oil
Entrees
Dinner Lasagna
Our Famous Lasagna features layers of pasta and meatsauce topped with baked Mozzarella cheese. You can order it unbaked or parbaked. (The meatsauce will always be cooked before the dish is assembled).
Dinner Spinach Lasagna
A special twist on an old favorite features pasta sheets layered with Marinara sauce, ricotta cheese, Asiago cheeses and spinach.
Dinner Baked Pasta
Mostaccioli or Penne noodles covered in your choice of sauce, topped with parmesean cheese and then oven-baked.
Dinner Manicotti
Ricotta cheese baked in pasta rolls with Marinara sauce, topped with Mozzarella cheese, then baked in the oven.
Dinner Chicken Parmesan
The dinner portion features 2 chicken breasts, hand-breaded and then deep-fried, topped with Marinara sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesean cheeses, served on a bed of pasta.
Eggplant Parmesan
Mostaccioli
Spaghetti
Dinner Spaghetti
What is more classic than spaghetti and pasta sauce. You can order our classic Meatsauce or the Marinara. Either way you'll be satisfied.
Lunch Spaghetti
What is more classic than spaghetti and pasta sauce. You can order our classic Meatsauce or the Marinara. Either way you'll be satisfied.
Ravioli
Dinner - Cheese Ravioli
Dinner - Beef Ravioli
Dinner - Combo Ravioli
a mix of Cheese and Beef ravioli with either MeatSauce or Marinara
Lunch - Cheese Ravioli
Lunch - Beef Rav
Lunch - Combo Ravioli
a mix of Cheese and Beef Ravioli in your choice of MeatSauce or Marinara sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
Dinner Fettucini Alfredo
Savory, homemade Alfredo sauce served over a bed of fettucini noodles. (The alfredo sauce does not contain wheat, however the dish can be ordered with normal noodles or gluten free noodles).
Lunch Fettuccini Alfredo
A smaller portion of our Dinner Alfredo. Lunch portion is available from 11am to 3pm. Savory, homemade Alfredo sauce served over a bed of fettucini noodles. (The alfredo sauce does not contain wheat, however the dish can be ordered with normal noodles or gluten free noodles).
Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Our twist on an old favorite using grated mozzarella cheese on our homemade Garlic Bread and served with a cup of our original MeatSauce for dipping. (You can request Marinara instead)
Meatball Sandwich
Our hand rolled meatballs served in meatsauce on our Garlic Bread sliced thinly in half.
Sausage Sandwich
We start with a hand-formed sausage patty, bake it, and serve it up on our homemade Garlic Bread.
Italian Beef
Thinly shaved beef dipped in our special au jus and served on a Gonnella bun/similar to a Hoagie bun.
Sicilian Chicken Sandwich
Marinated, baked chicken breast, served on a Gonnella roll with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Hand-breaded chicken breast that is deep fried and then topped with Marinara sauce and Mozzarella cheese. Served on a Gonnella roll/similar to a Hoagie roll.
Salads
Dinner Salad
A simple side salad with iceberg and romaine lettuces, mozzarella cheese cubes, pepperoni, diced tomato & pepperoncini. ** This salad does not include garlic bread.
Medium Salad
A blend of iceberg and romaine lettuces, mozzarella cheese cubes, pepperoni, diced tomatoes & pepperoncini. One garlic bread included with this selection.
Large Salad
A blend of iceberg and romaine lettuces, mozzarella cheese cubes, pepperoni, diced tomatoes & pepperoncini. Two orders of garlic bread are served with this salad.
Pint of House dressing
Pint of Salad dressing
Quart of House dressing
a Quart (32 oz.) of our traditional oil and vinegar dressing. Please always shake it up just before pouring though as it will separate.
Desserts
Appetizers
Garlic Bread
One of our signature items and it's made fresh daily. A large piece of hot bread that has been dipped in 100% pure Wisconsin butter and sprinkled with garlic salt.
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
Mozzarella Marinara
5 large hand-breaded mozzarella sticks served with warm marinara sauce
Breaded Mushrooms
Hand-Breaded in our kitchen with garlic bread crumbs, deep fried and served with warm marinara sauce.
Zucchini Strips
Zucchini sticks served with our homemade ranch dressing
Combination Platte
A sampling of our mozzarella marinara, butter-breaded mushrooms & Italian-breaded zucchini strips served with warm marina sauce and homemade ranch dressing
Cauliflower
Served with our homemade ranch dressing
Chicken Tenderloin Strips
Breaded and served with sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce
Jalapeño Poppers
Jalepeno peppers stuffed with cream cheese, deep fried and then served with marinara sauce.
Fried Pickles
Eggplant Strips
Kids Menu
Sides
1 Hand-Rolled Meatball
Our meatballs are made in-house, by hand, using our Garlic Bread crumbs, cheese, spices and then oven-baked. The pre-baked weight is 4 oz
Chicken Breast
Italian Sausage Link
Italian Sausage Patty
Anchovies
Side: Spaghetti W/Meatsauce
Side: Spaghetti with Marinara
Side: Mostaccioli with MeatSauce
Side: Mostaccioli with Marinara
Side of Potato Wedges
Waffle French Fries
Sauces To Go
Cup - MeatSauce
8 oz. of our classic homemade MeatSauce. You will receive a pint-size container which is 16 oz. filled halfway, most likely. We tend to not carry 1 cup containers.
Cup - Marinara
8 oz. of our savory Marinara. A great Vegan option. You will receive a pint-size container which is 16 oz. filled halfway most likely. We tend to not carry 1 cup containers.
Cup - Alfredo Sauce
8 oz. of our rich Alfredo sauce. You will receive a pint-size container which is 16 oz. filled halfway most likely. We tend to not carry 1 cup containers.
Pint - MeatSauce
16 oz. or 2 cups of our classic homemade MeatSauce.
Pint - Marinara
16 oz. or 2 cups of our savory Marinara sauce. Great for dipping Garlic Bread !
Pint - Alfredo Sauce
16 oz. or 2 cups of our rich Alfredo Sauce.
Pint - House dressing
a Pint (16 oz.) of our traditional oil and vinegar dressing. Please always shake it up just before pouring though as it will separate.
We have many other salad dressing choices you can request to buy in a pint size container
Quart - MeatSauce
a Quart (32 oz.) of our homemade classic MeatSauce. Use it hot or it freezes well also.
Quart - Marinara
a Quart (32 oz.) of our savory Marinara.
Quart - Alfredo Sauce
a Quart (32oz.) of our rich, creamy Alfredo Sauce
Quart Of House Dressing
a Quart (32 oz.) of our traditional oil and vinegar dressing. Please always shake it up just before pouring though as it will separate.
We have many other salad dressing choices you can request.
Soup
add cup of soup to entree
Cup of Minestrone
Bowl of Minestrone
Cup of Cheddar Broccoli
Bowl of Cheddar Broccoli
Cup of Clam Chowder
Bowl of Clam Chowder
Cup of Cream of Mushroom
Bowl of Cream of Mushroom
Cup French Onion
Bowl French Onion
Cup of Chicken Noodle with Vegetables
Bowl of Chicken Noodle with Vegetables
Cup Of Chilli
Bowl Of Chilli
Cup Of Cream of Tomato
A delicious creamy tomato soup with herbs and cheese.
Bowl Of Cream of Tomato Basil
A delicious creamy tomato soup with herbs and cheese.
Cup Of Tomato Basil
Cup Of Cream of Broccoli
A delicious creamy broccoli soup.
Bowl Of Cream of Broccoli
A delicious creamy broccoli soup.
Cup Of Beef Vegetable
Bowl Of Beef Vegetable
Carry-Out Cooler
2-LIter Coke
2-Liter Diet Coke
2-LTR Mtn Dew
2-LTR Sprite
Water - 16.9 oz
Can Coke
Can Diet Coke
Can Mtn Dew
Can 7up/Sprite
Can Dr Pepper
Bottle Coke
16.9 oz. Bottle of chilled beverage
Bottle Diet Coke
Bottle DIET Mtn Dew 20 ounce
Sprecher Cream Soda
Sprecher Orange
Sprecher Root Beer
Bottled Rootbeer
Orange Fanta bottle
2 Liter Orange Fanta
Domestic Beer
Craft & Import Beer
Red Wines By The Bottle
White Wine By The Bottle
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
When coming to Mama Mia's for dining or take-out, please access our parking lot from the alley behind the restaurant off 85th or 86th Street. There is no access to the parking lot directly from Greenfield Ave. There is a separate entrance for carryout orders.
8533 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis, WI 53214