Margie's Kitchen and Cocktails

638 Reviews

$$

13735 Round Lake Blvd NW, Suite 105

Andover, MN 55304

Order Again

Popular Items

Margie's Exceptionale
That's So Basic
Build Your Own Cheeseburger

Small Plates

BBQ Grilled Wings

$12.00

1 Pound of BBQ Grilled Chicken Wings + Choice of Dipping Sauce

Burrata Crostini

$14.00

Fresh Burrata + Heirloom Tomatoes + Fiddlehead Farms Micro-basil + Honey Balsamic Reduction + Served on Grilled Crostini

Garbanzo Feta Dip

$9.00

Roasted Garbanzo Puree + Whipped Feta + Roasted Red Peppers + Naan Bread

Grilled Wing Platter (18 Wings)

$27.00

Eighteen Grilled Chicken Wings + French Fries + Three Sauce Flight

Parmesan Garlic Shrimp

$14.00

5 Tail on Shrimp+ Chimichurri Herbs+ Garlic, + Grated Parmesan, +White Wine, + Chimichurri Butter + Herbed_Bread Crumbs + Lemon

Tempura Cauliflower

$11.00

Batter-Dipped Cauliflower Florets + Choice of Dipping Sauce

Tempura Shrimp

$14.00

Batter-Dipped Shrimp + Choice of Dipping Sauce

Yellowfin Tuna Stackers

$14.00

Crispy Wonton + Calabrian Pepper Aioli + Avocado + Radish + Jalapeno + Honey Ginger Ponzu + Microgreens

Thai Shrimp Lettuce Wrap

$14.00

Kai-Style Lettuce Wrap

$13.00

Brick Oven Pizzas - 11"

11" Neapolitan-Style Brick Oven Pizzas

That's So Basic

$9.00

But we don’t judge... Whole Milk Mozzarella + Classic Red Sauce

Margie's Margherita

$11.00

A Neapolitan Classic... Fresh Mozzarella + San Marzano Tomato Sauce + Basil

Sweet & Spicy

$13.00

Mozzarella + Classic Red Sauce + Spicy Italian Sausage + Spiced Grilled Pineapple + Honey Glazed Jalapeños

Am I Umami?

$13.00

Mushroom Mix + Mozzarella + Caramelized Onions + Spinach + Chèvre + Cream Sauce

Cluckin' Awesome

$14.00

Watch your mouth around grandma... Mozzarella + Grilled Chicken + Sliced Garlic + Cream Sauce + Roasted Red Peppers + Spinach

Better Than a Bagel

$15.00

Avocado + Cream + Nova Lox + Mozzarella + Red Onion

Slice of Pear-adise

$15.00

Gorgonzola + Honey-Glazed Pears + Caramelized Onion + Candied Walnuts + Balsamic Reduction + Micro Greens (Contains Nuts)

Don't Squash Your Dreams

$15.00

Butternut Squash + Honey Ricotta + Fresh Sage + Candied Walnuts + Micro Greens + Balsamic Reduction

Prosciutto Arugula

$15.00

Whole Milk Mozzarella + Proscuitto + Tomato Sauce + Honey Ricotta + Arugula + Hot Honey

Strawberry Habenero Apple

$15.00

Feta Cream Sauce + Sliced Apples + Carmelized Onions + Feta Crumbles + Strawberry Habanero Jam + Arugula + Balsamic Reduction + Pecans

Burgers

Brunch Burger

$15.00

Build Your Own Cheeseburger

$12.00

Margie's Exceptionale

$14.00

American + Lettuce + Tomato + Grilled Onion + Secret Sauce

Curtido Salmon Burger

$20.00

Double Smashed Jalapeno Burger

$17.00

Strawberry Habanero Jam Burger

$17.00

Handhelds

Cap Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Cap Steak + Grilled Onion + Grape Tomatoes + Roasted Peppers + Mixed Greens + Naan + Chimichurri Aioli

Wild Rice Burger

$16.00

Handcrafted Wild Rice Patty + Cheddar + Crispy Onions + Micro Greens + Tomato + Truffle Aioli

Main Dishes

Auntie B's Bowl

$18.00

Sweet Potatoes + Roasted Onions + Peppers + Broccolini + Kale + Chickpeas + Avocado + Maple Tahini Dressing

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Grilled Chicken Breast + Mushroom & Wine Reduction + Mashed Potatoes + Grilled Asparagus

Dry Aged Pork Chop

$37.00

12 oz Bourbon Glazed Pork Chop + Roasted Vegetable Salad (asparagus + corn + carrot + broccolini +leeks + potatoes + cauliflower cream)

Five Cheese Mac n Cheese

$18.00

Grilled Ribeye

$49.00

18 oz Ribeye + Smashed Roasted Potatoes + Grilled Asparagus

New York Strip

$38.00

14 oz New York Strip + Smashed Roasted Potatoes + Grilled Asparagus

Sauced Cap Steak

$27.00

14 oz New York Strip + Smashed Roasted Potatoes + Grilled Asparagus

Thai Chipotle Pasta

$20.00

Tomatillo + Onion + Peppers + Cream + Spinach Fettuccine + Garlic Crostini

Seafood Spaghettone

$32.00

Entrée Salads

Tostada Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens + Roasted Corn & Jalapeño Relish + Black Bean Puree + Tomato + Avocado + Calabrian Aioli + Queso Fresco + Tomatillo Cream

Beets + Squash Salad

$13.00

Grilled Romaine Salad

$13.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kid-Sized Classic Cheese Pizza (No Drink with Takeout Orders)

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.00

Cheeseburger + French Fries (No Drink with Takeout Orders)

Kid's Chicken Dinner

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Breast + Mashed Potatoes + Grilled Asparagus

Kid's Chicken Wings

$7.00

Three Grilled Chicken Wings + French Fries + Dipping Sauce

Kid's Pasta - Red Sauce

$6.00

Corkscrew Pasta with Marinara Sauce (No Drink with Takeout Orders)

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Corkscrew Pasta with Alfredo Sauce (No Drink with Takeout Orders)

Desserts

Chocolate Budino

$9.00

Berry Crisp

$10.00

Ice Cream 1 scoop

$3.00

Ice Cream 2 scoops

$5.00

Eve's Apple Cinnamon Cheesecake

$10.00

Sides

Bowl Soup

$5.00

French Fries

$4.00

Fried Yuca

$7.00

Grilled Asparagus (4)

$5.00

Large Soup

$10.00+

Scratch Made Soups

Leek Risotto

$7.00

Pizza Dough Ball

$1.50

Side Chips

$2.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Side Naan

$2.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Buttered Baguette Slice (2)

$2.00

Side Hashbrowns

$5.00

Family Style Meals

Grilled Wing Platter (18 Wings)

$27.00

Eighteen Grilled Chicken Wings + French Fries + Three Sauce Flight

Steak Platter (4 Steaks)

$85.00

Four 8 oz sirloin cap steaks served with choice of potato and vegetable. Steaks in the platter will all be cooked to the same temperature.

Burger Platter (6 Burgers)

$37.00

Six 4 oz burgers served with french fries and three sauces. No modifications to individual burgers, gluten-free buns, or beyond burger patties available with the special.

Mac & Cheese Pasta (Serves 4)

$30.00

***FAMILY STYLE*** Five Cheese Mac & Cheese Sauce + Noodles + Bread Crumbs + Garlic Bread (Serves 4-6)

Family-Sized Soup

Chicken Wild Rice

$35.00+

Minnesota Classic - Chicken, white onions, celery, carrots, wild rice, cream.

Broccoli Cheese (Veg)

$35.00+Out of stock

Cheesy Deliciousness - Broccoli, carrots, white onions, garlic, cheddar cheese. (Vegetarian, contains dairy)

Beef Spätzle

$35.00+Out of stock

German Inspired - Beef, white onions, garlic, carrots, celery, potatoes, spätzle.

Sausage Kale

$35.00+Out of stock

Tomato Basil

$10.00+Out of stock

Curbside Wine & Beer Specials!

Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling

$15.00Out of stock

Columbia Valley, WA - Inviting and easy to drink with flavors of white peach, apricot, pear and zesty grapefruit. This is a classic Columbia Valley Riesling that is versatile, charming and fun to drink.

Terro D'Oro Rose

$12.00Out of stock

The Terra d’Oro 2018 Rosé is a complex, yet refreshing, wine that radiates a gorgeous light salmon hue in the glass. Intense aromas of lychee, honeydew melon, wet stone, cut grass, strawberry and cantaloupe are framed by hints of orange blossom and tropical fruit. The palate is bursting with an entry of fresh melon, pear and white peach. The fruit medley dances through the midpalate leading to a clean finish of stone and dragonfruit. Blend: 55% Grenache, 45% Nebbiolo

Merchandise

Margie's Hoodie

Margie's Hoodie

$35.00

Super Soft Hoodie; MKC Logo on Front, "Margie's Kitchen + Cocktails" on Back

MKC T-Shirt - Charcoal

MKC T-Shirt - Charcoal

$25.00

Super Soft Poly Blend T-Shirt; MKC Logo on Front, "Margie's Kitchen + Cocktails" on Back

Margie's T-Shirt - Green

Margie's T-Shirt - Green

$22.00

Soft Poly-Blend T-Shirt; "Margie's" on Front

Bumper Sticker

Bumper Sticker

$5.00

2 1/2" x 7" Durable Sticker

Can Koozie

Can Koozie

$5.00

Classic Foam Can Koozie with MKC Logo

Hat

$20.00

Black MKC Logo Baseball Cap

MKC Mask

MKC Mask

$10.00

Embroidered MKC Logo Cloth Face Mask

SHIPPING

$15.00

We'll ship any merch order to you! Leave your name and address in the "Special Request" box below.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Margie's Kitchen & Cocktails is a full-service restaurant coming to Andover, MN. Join us for a local beer or craft cocktail and enjoy our menu featuring brick-oven pizzas, gourmet burgers, and a few of Grandma's favorites.

Website

Location

13735 Round Lake Blvd NW, Suite 105, Andover, MN 55304

Directions

