Margie's Kitchen and Cocktails

Terro D'Oro Rose

The Terra d’Oro 2018 Rosé is a complex, yet refreshing, wine that radiates a gorgeous light salmon hue in the glass. Intense aromas of lychee, honeydew melon, wet stone, cut grass, strawberry and cantaloupe are framed by hints of orange blossom and tropical fruit. The palate is bursting with an entry of fresh melon, pear and white peach. The fruit medley dances through the midpalate leading to a clean finish of stone and dragonfruit. Blend: 55% Grenache, 45% Nebbiolo