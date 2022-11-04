Main picView gallery

Massilia Santa Monica

review star

No reviews yet

1445 4th Street

Santa Monica, CA 90401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Le Bowl
BLTA on Sourdough
Spaghetti Bolognese

Bowls & Salads

Le Bowl

$13.00

Asparagus Niçoise Salad

$15.00

Ahi Tuna & Grapefruit Salad

$15.00

Shaved Brussel Sprouts Salad

$14.00

Quinoa Salad

$14.00

Pear and Avocado Salad

$13.00

Broccoli, Spinach and Green Curry Soup

$13.00

Market Green Salad

$12.00

Sandwiches

Grass Fed Burger With Fries

$16.00

Niçoise Piadina

$13.00

Grilled Salmon Piadina

$16.00

Prosciutto, Burrata, Roasted Peppers on Ciabatta

$14.00

BLTA on Sourdough

$14.00

Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato Piadina

$14.00

Eggs, Tomato, Lettuce, Gruyère Piadina

$12.00

Prosciutto, Tomato, Arugula on Ciabatta

$13.00

Braised Lamb Piadina

$15.00

Banh Mi on Ciabatta

$15.00

Salami, Cornichons, Butter on Ciabatta

$11.00

Appetizers

Patatas Bravas

$14.00

Burrata with Heirloom Tomatoes

$16.00

Shrimp And Tuna Ceviche

$17.00

Spicy Chicken Wings

$14.00

Roasted Red Peppers Bruschetta

$13.00

Spanish Meatballs

$16.00

Pizza

Two-Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Broccolini Pizza

$16.00

Wild Mushroom Pizza

$18.00

Prosciutto Pizza

$19.00

Burrata Margherita Pizza

$18.00

Merguez Sausage Pizza

$22.00

Pasta Lunch

Spaghetti Bolognese

$18.00

Tagliatelle Aux Morilles

$21.00

Rigatoni Zucca

$16.00

Red Sauce Pasta

$16.00

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Plates Lunch

Quiche Lorraine

$14.00

Leek & Gruyere Quiche

$13.00

Ratatouille Quiche

$13.00

Steak-Frites

$28.00

Morrocan Couscous Royal

$26.00

Vegetable Couscous Tagine

$18.00

Pastries

Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Pain au Chocolat

$4.00Out of stock

Madeleine

$4.00

Kouign Amann

$4.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Clafoutis Cherry Tart

$6.00

Apple Almond Tart

$6.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

Coffee

Affogato

$5.00

Americano Coffee

$4.50

Cafe au Lait

$5.00

Cafe Bonbon

$5.00

Cafe Mocha

$6.00

Cappuccino

$5.50

Cold-Brew Coffee

$6.00Out of stock

Cortado

$4.75

Espresso

$4.00

Flat White

$5.25

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$4.00

Refill Coffee

$2.00

Gibraltar

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Latte

$5.50

Machiatto

$4.75

Matcha Green Eye

$72.00

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Matcha Shot

$4.00

Matcha Tea

$5.00

Milk Glass

$4.00

Monaco Coffee (12oz bag)

$15.00

Beverage

Pellegrino 750ml

$8.00

Evian 750ml

$8.00

Limonetta

$4.00

Aranciata

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.25

Mexi Coke

$4.75

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Orange Juice

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Refill Iced Tea

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Hot Tea

Casablanca Mint

$5.00

Chamomille

$5.00

Earl Grey Imperial

$5.00

Epices Imperiales Chai

$5.00

French Breakfast

$5.00

Fuji-Yama The Vert

$5.00

Jasmin Mandarin

$5.00

Marco Polo

$5.00

Rouge Bourbon

$5.00

Vert Provence

$5.00

Hot Water Lemon

$1.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Hip neighborhood restaurant with French-inspired dishes. Uniquely curated wine & beer selection in Santa Monica's coolest outdoor patio. High-design/low-key vibe for breakfast, lunch, drinks or dinner.

Location

1445 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

