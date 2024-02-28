Restaurant info

Matisse Restaurant located between Chevy Chase and Upper Northwest, provides Contemporary French Fusion cuisine to the neighborhood locals and power players of Washington. In a space designed by Thomas Pheasant, guests dine on the freshest seasonal, organic, and local ingredients in a chic and elegant atmosphere. French Doors and Sweeping Design lend an airy feel to all four dining rooms. Private Dining Spaces and the Chefs table in the wine cellar are available for special occasions, or simply a special treat. Owner Fritz Siegfried takes great pride in the innovative menu, leaving guests anticipating their next visit to Matisse and eager to return again and again.