Mazza Kitchen

1530 N FEDERAL HWY

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33304

Order Again

BUILD YOUR OWN

BYO Grain Bowl

$10.77

BYO Greens Bowl

$10.77

BYO Grains & Greens Bowl

$10.77

BYO Pita

$10.77

CHEF CURATED BOWL

California Bowl

$12.77

Greek Bowl

$10.77

MK Bowl

$13.77

FTL Bowl

$15.27

Inspire Bowl

$10.77

Seasonal Bowl

SIDES

Side Pita

$1.50

Side Hummus

$5.00

Side Falafel

$4.00

Side Tabbouleh

$5.00

Mazza Fries

$5.00

KIDS

Kid's Pita

$5.77

Agua Fresca

Iced Tea

$2.77

Lemonade

$2.77

Mandarin Cardamom

$2.77

Berry Patch

$2.77

Machine Soft Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.77

Bottled Soda

Coke Regular

$3.00

Coke Diet

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Bottled Water

San Pellegrino, Flavored Cans

$3.00

Proud Source Spring Water

$3.00

Proud Source Sparkling Water

$3.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Now we're cooking with fire. Mazza Kitchen is Fort Lauderdale's first open-fire fast-casual concept. Inspired by Mediterranean cuisine and lifestyle, Mazza Kitchen focuses on whole, fresh, and healthy foods prepared with the highest quality of charcoal on an open-flame grill.

1530 N FEDERAL HWY, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33304

