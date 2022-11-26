Mazza Kitchen
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Now we're cooking with fire. Mazza Kitchen is Fort Lauderdale's first open-fire fast-casual concept. Inspired by Mediterranean cuisine and lifestyle, Mazza Kitchen focuses on whole, fresh, and healthy foods prepared with the highest quality of charcoal on an open-flame grill.
1530 N FEDERAL HWY, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33304
