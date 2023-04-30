Restaurant header imageView gallery

McMenamins East Vancouver

review star

No reviews yet

1900 N.E. 162nd, Ave.

Ste. B107

Vancouver, WA 98684

Popular Items

Cajun Tots - Large

Cajun Tots - Large

$15.25

Peppercorn ranch


Starters

Hummus

Hummus

$16.75

Marinated olives, veggies, feta, and pita chips

Soft Pretzel Sticks

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$15.50

Cheese & ale fondue

Scooby Snacks

Scooby Snacks

$13.00

Mini corn dogs served with Portlandia yellow mustard & ketchup. Zoinks!

Sweet Potato Fries

$12.00Out of stock

Served with Dark Star mayo

Cheeseburger Slider Trio

Cheeseburger Slider Trio

$12.00

Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese, Mystic 18 sauce, Hawaiian roll

Truffle Fries - Small

Truffle Fries - Small

$12.50

Black garlic aioli

Truffle Fries - Large

Truffle Fries - Large

$18.50

Black garlic aioli

Tots - Small

Tots - Small

$9.25
Tots - Large

Tots - Large

$14.25
Cajun Tots - Small

Cajun Tots - Small

$10.25

Peppercorn ranch

Cajun Tots - Large

Cajun Tots - Large

$15.25

Peppercorn ranch

McMenamins Fries - Small

McMenamins Fries - Small

$10.25

Mystic 18 sauce

McMenamins Fries - Large

McMenamins Fries - Large

$15.25

Mystic 18 sauce

Garlic-Parmesan Knots - Full

$9.00

Served with zesty tomato sauce

Good Honest Soup - Cup

$6.50

Scratch made daily with saltines

Good Honest Soup - Bowl

$7.50

Scratch made daily with saltines

Pizza

Hammerhead BBQ Chicken - Small

Hammerhead BBQ Chicken - Small

$18.50

Garlic-roasted chicken, mozzarella, bell pepper, red onion, fresh cilantro & Hammerhead BBQ sauce

Hammerhead BBQ Chicken - Large

Hammerhead BBQ Chicken - Large

$43.50

Garlic-roasted chicken, mozzarella, bell pepper, red onion, fresh cilantro & Hammerhead BBQ sauce

The Omnivore - Small

$17.00

Pepperoni, sausage, red onion, mushrooms, black olives, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses

The Omnivore - Large

$40.00

Pepperoni, sausage, red onion, mushrooms, black olives, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses

Tropical Storm - Small

$17.00

Pepperoni, pineapple, jalapeño, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses

Tropical Storm - Large

$40.00

Pepperoni, pineapple, jalapeño, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses

Communicator - Small

$14.25

Mushroom, onion, red & green bell peppers, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses

Communicator - Large

$33.50

Mushroom, onion, red & green bell peppers, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses

Pepperoni - Small

$14.00

The traditional favorite!

Pepperoni - Large

$33.00

The traditional favorite!

Cheese - Small

$12.00

The traditional favorite!

Cheese - Large

$28.50

The traditional favorite!

Greens

Electric Lunch

$18.00

Green salad, a bowl of today's soup & garlic parmesan knots

Blue Bayou - Half

$11.50

Romaine, bacon, chopped egg, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, blue cheese dressing

Blue Bayou - Full

$17.50

Romaine, bacon, chopped egg, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, blue cheese dressing

Aztec - Half

Aztec - Half

$11.25

Romaine, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, chipotle dressing

Aztec - Full

Aztec - Full

$17.25

Romaine, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, chipotle dressing

Hail! Caesar - Half

Hail! Caesar - Half

$10.50

Romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing

Hail! Caesar - Full

Hail! Caesar - Full

$16.00

Romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing

Six Arms Goddess - Half

Six Arms Goddess - Half

$10.50

Romaine, cucumber, tomato, bell peppers, marinated onions, pita chips, Goddess dressing

Six Arms Goddess - Full

Six Arms Goddess - Full

$16.00

Romaine, cucumber, tomato, bell peppers, marinated onions, pita chips, Goddess dressing

Pub Green - Half

Pub Green - Half

$9.00

Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing

Pub Green - Full

Pub Green - Full

$13.75

Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing

Burgers

JR's Jumbo Deluxe

JR's Jumbo Deluxe

$18.75

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon, cheddar & a fried egg

Backyard Burger

$18.75

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce &Bacon, cheddar, grilled onions, Hammerhead BBQ sauce

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.75

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon & cheddar

Captain Neon

Captain Neon

$17.75

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, blue cheese dressing & bacon

Dungeon

Dungeon

$17.25

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, Swiss cheese & grilled mushrooms

Communication Breakdown

Communication Breakdown

$17.25

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, cheddar, grilled mushrooms, onions & bell peppers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$16.25

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce & Tillamook cheddar cheese

The Regular

The Regular

$15.25

6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce

Mystic 18

Mystic 18

$18.00

Lightlife patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, vegan Mystic 18 sauce, creamy original Chao slice

Hammerhead Garden

Hammerhead Garden

$15.25

Hammerhead garden patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce

Garden Cheeseburger

$16.25

Hammerhead Garden Patty, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce & Tillamook cheddar cheese

Hammerhead Garden JR'S Jumbo Deluxe

$18.75

Hammerhead Garden Patty, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon, cheddar & a fried egg

Hammerhead Garden Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.75

Hammerhead Garden Patty, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon & cheddar

Hammerhead Garden Captain Neon

$17.75

Hammerhead Garden Patty, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, blue cheese dressing & bacon

Hammerhead Garden Dungeon

$17.25

Hammerhead Garden Patty, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, Swiss cheese & grilled mushrooms

Hammerhead Garden Communication

$17.25

Hammerhead Garden Patty, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, cheddar, grilled mushrooms, onions & bell peppers

Sandwiches

Hammerhead Cheesesteak

$21.00

Shaved rib eye, pickled pepper mix, grilled onions, cheese & ale sauce on a roll

Carmela's Chicken

$19.75

Provolone, pickled peppers, black garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a bun

Reuben Kincaid

$19.50

Hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, OlyKraut sauerkraut, Mystic 18 sauce, grilled rye bread

Portland Dip

$19.00

Turkey, grilled mushrooms, Swiss cheese & secret sauce on a roll with garlic jus for dipping

Traditional Gyro

$18.50

Seasoned beef, tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, cucumber, red onion, lettuce & tomato in a warm Greek-style pita

Greek Chicken Gyro

$18.50

Seasoned chicken, tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, cucumber, red onion, lettuce & tomato in a warm Greek-style pita

Bean & Seed Gyro

$18.50

Vegan patties, hummus, tahini sauce, cucumber, red onion, lettuce & tomato in a warm Greek-style pita

Fireside Roasted Turkey - Half

Fireside Roasted Turkey - Half

$14.75

Turkey, Fireside-cranberry relish, Swiss cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, whole wheat bread

Fireside Roasted Turkey - Whole

Fireside Roasted Turkey - Whole

$17.75

Turkey, Fireside-cranberry relish, Swiss cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, whole wheat bread

Specialties

Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 2 Pieces

Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 2 Pieces

$20.50

Wild Alaskian cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw

Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 3 Pieces

Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 3 Pieces

$23.50

Wild Alaskian cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw

T-N-T Basket

$19.75

½-lb crispy chicken tenders & tots with Hogshead-honey mustard dressing, peppercorn ranch & buttermilk coleslaw

Gaucho Steak Tacos

$18.50

Grilled peppers & onion, asada mojo shaved rib eye, jicama-radish curtido, chimichurri sauce, onion, cilantro & jalapeño

Seasonal Specials

Strawberry Fields Salad - Half

$9.50

Seasonal greens, fresh strawberries, feta cheese, almonds, mint, ginger-poppy seed dressing

Strawberry Fields Salad - Full

$14.50

Seasonal greens, fresh strawberries, feta cheese, almonds, mint, ginger-poppy seed dressing

Hogshead Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Fried chicken, Hogshead-honey mustard mayo, romaine & pickle chips on a bun with your choice of fries or tots

Smokestack Mac & Cheese

$17.50

Macaroni pasta, Tillamook smoked cheddar cheese sauce, bacon & Ironwork BBQ-spiced fried onions

Copper Moon Fish Tacos

$19.50

Beer-battered albacore, tangy Copper Moon curtido slaw, spicy tartar sauce, onion, cilantro & jalapeño in warm flour tortillas with ranchero-spiced tortilla chips

East 19th Nervous Breakdown Pizza - Small

$15.50

Italian sausage, Mama Lil's peppers, caramelized onions

East 19th Nervous Breakdown Pizza - Large

$36.50

Italian sausage, Mama Lil's peppers, caramelized onions

Sweets

Frank Apple-Pecan Cake

$11.50

Frank Rum-raisin sauce & whipped cream. 21 & older please

Black & Tan Brownie Sundae - Small

$6.75

Caram-ale & chocolate sauce with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & Amerena cherry

Black & Tan Brownie Sundae - Large

$11.00

Caram-ale & chocolate sauce with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & Amerena cherry

Northwest Berry Bar - Small

$6.50

Blackberries, butter crumble, Ruby-raspberry saice & vanilla bean ice cream

Northwest Berry Bar - Large

$10.50

Blackberries, butter crumble, Ruby-raspberry saice & vanilla bean ice cream

Wheel of Fortune Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

Ruby Jewel vanilla bean ice cream & salty-sweet chocolate chop cookies dipped in dark chocolate & tie-dye sprinkles

Seasonal Cake

$11.00

Ask your server

Phil's Salted Caramel Tart - Large

$10.50

Dark chocolate-hazelnut & caram-ale sauce, Oregon filberts & whipped cream

Phil's Salted Caramel Tart - Small

$6.50

Dark chocolate-hazelnut & caram-ale sauce, Oregon filberts & whipped cream

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.25

Kid's Menu

Little Dipper Fish & Chips

Little Dipper Fish & Chips

$9.25

Fries & tartar sauce

Lil' Dynamo

$8.75

Crispy chicken tenders, tots & ranch dressing

Scooby Snack Attack

Scooby Snack Attack

$7.50

Mini corn dogs & fries with ranch

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$5.50

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$6.50
Freya's Garden

Freya's Garden

$5.75

Hummus, ranch, pita bread & veggie sticks

Wee Rabbit Salad

Wee Rabbit Salad

$5.00

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, croutons, shredded cheddar cheese & ranch

Pocket Hercules Burger

Pocket Hercules Burger

$8.00

Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll

Pocket Hercules Burger Duo

Pocket Hercules Burger Duo

$11.00

Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll

Turkey Lurkey Slider

$8.00

Cold turkey with lettuce & mayo on a toasted bun

N/A Beverages

Small Soda Pop

$3.00

Large Soda Pop

$4.00

Cold Brew

$5.25

Coffee

$3.75

Decaf Coffee

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Hot Cider

$3.25

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.75
Milk

Milk

$4.00

Small Real Apple Cider

$3.00
Large Real Apple Cider

Large Real Apple Cider

$5.25

Cranberry Juice

$5.25
Small Orange Juice

Small Orange Juice

$5.00
Large Orange Juice

Large Orange Juice

$6.50

Small Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Large Grapefruit Juice

$6.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Red Bull

$5.25

Margarita (Virgin)

$7.00

Bloody Mary (Virgin)

$7.00

Daiquiri (Virgin)

$6.75

Mojito (Virgin)

$7.00

Henry Weinhards Root Beer

$4.75

To Go Soda

$2.50

Kid's Soda Pop

$2.75

Kid's Real Apple Cider

$3.25

Kid's Hot Apple Cider

$3.00

Kid's Roy Rogers

$3.25

Kid's Shirley Temple

$3.25

Kid's Milk

$2.75

Kid's Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Kid's Lemonade

$2.75

Kid's Strawberry Lemonade

$3.25

Kid's Raspberry Lemonade

$3.25

To Go Beer

Black Widow 4pk

$16.00

Black Widow Can

$4.00

Doppia Italian-Pilsner 4pk

$16.00

Doppia Italian-pilsner Can

$4.25

Egyptian Cotton - 4pk

$17.00

Egyptian Cotton - Can

$4.25

Ghost Rabbit Pilsner 4pk

$14.00

Ghost Rabbit Pilsner Can

$3.75

Hammerhead - 4pk

$14.00

Hammerhead - Can

$3.50

Irish Stout - 4pk

$16.00

Irish Stout - Can

$3.50

Kris Kringle 4pk

$14.00

Kris Kringle Can

$3.50

Purple Haze 4pk

$14.00

Purple Haze Can

$3.75

Ruby - 4pk

$14.00

Ruby - Can

$3.50

Terminator - 4pk

$14.00

Terminator - Can

$3.50

Thundercone 4pk

$16.00

Thundercone Can

$4.00

Tropic Heat 4pk

$17.00

Tropic Heat Can

$4.25

Great Uncle Jim - 4pk

$17.00

Great Uncle Jim - Can

$4.25

Unleash Kraken DIPA 4pk

$16.00

Unleash Kraken DIPA Can

$4.75

5th Floor IPA - 4pk

$17.00

5th Floor IPA - Can

$4.25

To Go Cider

Blackberry Cider - 4pk

$17.00

Blackberry Cider - Can

$4.25

Edge Hard Cider - 4pk

$17.00

Edge Hard Cider - Can

$4.25

Edge Pomegranate - 4pk

$17.00

Edge TriPPPy Cider - 4pk

$17.00
All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1900 N.E. 162nd, Ave., Ste. B107, Vancouver, WA 98684

