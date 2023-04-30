McMenamins East Vancouver
No reviews yet
1900 N.E. 162nd, Ave.
Ste. B107
Vancouver, WA 98684
Starters
Hummus
Marinated olives, veggies, feta, and pita chips
Soft Pretzel Sticks
Cheese & ale fondue
Scooby Snacks
Mini corn dogs served with Portlandia yellow mustard & ketchup. Zoinks!
Sweet Potato Fries
Served with Dark Star mayo
Cheeseburger Slider Trio
Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese, Mystic 18 sauce, Hawaiian roll
Truffle Fries - Small
Black garlic aioli
Truffle Fries - Large
Black garlic aioli
Tots - Small
Tots - Large
Cajun Tots - Small
Peppercorn ranch
Cajun Tots - Large
Peppercorn ranch
McMenamins Fries - Small
Mystic 18 sauce
McMenamins Fries - Large
Mystic 18 sauce
Garlic-Parmesan Knots - Full
Served with zesty tomato sauce
Good Honest Soup - Cup
Scratch made daily with saltines
Good Honest Soup - Bowl
Scratch made daily with saltines
Pizza
Hammerhead BBQ Chicken - Small
Garlic-roasted chicken, mozzarella, bell pepper, red onion, fresh cilantro & Hammerhead BBQ sauce
Hammerhead BBQ Chicken - Large
Garlic-roasted chicken, mozzarella, bell pepper, red onion, fresh cilantro & Hammerhead BBQ sauce
The Omnivore - Small
Pepperoni, sausage, red onion, mushrooms, black olives, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses
The Omnivore - Large
Pepperoni, sausage, red onion, mushrooms, black olives, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses
Tropical Storm - Small
Pepperoni, pineapple, jalapeño, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses
Tropical Storm - Large
Pepperoni, pineapple, jalapeño, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses
Communicator - Small
Mushroom, onion, red & green bell peppers, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses
Communicator - Large
Mushroom, onion, red & green bell peppers, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses
Pepperoni - Small
The traditional favorite!
Pepperoni - Large
The traditional favorite!
Cheese - Small
The traditional favorite!
Cheese - Large
The traditional favorite!
Greens
Electric Lunch
Green salad, a bowl of today's soup & garlic parmesan knots
Blue Bayou - Half
Romaine, bacon, chopped egg, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, blue cheese dressing
Blue Bayou - Full
Romaine, bacon, chopped egg, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, blue cheese dressing
Aztec - Half
Romaine, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, chipotle dressing
Aztec - Full
Romaine, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, chipotle dressing
Hail! Caesar - Half
Romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing
Hail! Caesar - Full
Romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing
Six Arms Goddess - Half
Romaine, cucumber, tomato, bell peppers, marinated onions, pita chips, Goddess dressing
Six Arms Goddess - Full
Romaine, cucumber, tomato, bell peppers, marinated onions, pita chips, Goddess dressing
Pub Green - Half
Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing
Pub Green - Full
Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing
Burgers
JR's Jumbo Deluxe
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon, cheddar & a fried egg
Backyard Burger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce &Bacon, cheddar, grilled onions, Hammerhead BBQ sauce
Bacon Cheeseburger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon & cheddar
Captain Neon
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, blue cheese dressing & bacon
Dungeon
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, Swiss cheese & grilled mushrooms
Communication Breakdown
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, cheddar, grilled mushrooms, onions & bell peppers
Cheeseburger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce & Tillamook cheddar cheese
The Regular
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce
Mystic 18
Lightlife patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, vegan Mystic 18 sauce, creamy original Chao slice
Hammerhead Garden
Hammerhead garden patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce
Garden Cheeseburger
Hammerhead Garden Patty, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce & Tillamook cheddar cheese
Hammerhead Garden JR'S Jumbo Deluxe
Hammerhead Garden Patty, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon, cheddar & a fried egg
Hammerhead Garden Bacon Cheeseburger
Hammerhead Garden Patty, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon & cheddar
Hammerhead Garden Captain Neon
Hammerhead Garden Patty, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, blue cheese dressing & bacon
Hammerhead Garden Dungeon
Hammerhead Garden Patty, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, Swiss cheese & grilled mushrooms
Hammerhead Garden Communication
Hammerhead Garden Patty, on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, cheddar, grilled mushrooms, onions & bell peppers
Sandwiches
Hammerhead Cheesesteak
Shaved rib eye, pickled pepper mix, grilled onions, cheese & ale sauce on a roll
Carmela's Chicken
Provolone, pickled peppers, black garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a bun
Reuben Kincaid
Hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, OlyKraut sauerkraut, Mystic 18 sauce, grilled rye bread
Portland Dip
Turkey, grilled mushrooms, Swiss cheese & secret sauce on a roll with garlic jus for dipping
Traditional Gyro
Seasoned beef, tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, cucumber, red onion, lettuce & tomato in a warm Greek-style pita
Greek Chicken Gyro
Seasoned chicken, tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, cucumber, red onion, lettuce & tomato in a warm Greek-style pita
Bean & Seed Gyro
Vegan patties, hummus, tahini sauce, cucumber, red onion, lettuce & tomato in a warm Greek-style pita
Fireside Roasted Turkey - Half
Turkey, Fireside-cranberry relish, Swiss cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, whole wheat bread
Fireside Roasted Turkey - Whole
Turkey, Fireside-cranberry relish, Swiss cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, whole wheat bread
Specialties
Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 2 Pieces
Wild Alaskian cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw
Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 3 Pieces
Wild Alaskian cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw
T-N-T Basket
½-lb crispy chicken tenders & tots with Hogshead-honey mustard dressing, peppercorn ranch & buttermilk coleslaw
Gaucho Steak Tacos
Grilled peppers & onion, asada mojo shaved rib eye, jicama-radish curtido, chimichurri sauce, onion, cilantro & jalapeño
Seasonal Specials
Strawberry Fields Salad - Half
Seasonal greens, fresh strawberries, feta cheese, almonds, mint, ginger-poppy seed dressing
Strawberry Fields Salad - Full
Seasonal greens, fresh strawberries, feta cheese, almonds, mint, ginger-poppy seed dressing
Hogshead Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken, Hogshead-honey mustard mayo, romaine & pickle chips on a bun with your choice of fries or tots
Smokestack Mac & Cheese
Macaroni pasta, Tillamook smoked cheddar cheese sauce, bacon & Ironwork BBQ-spiced fried onions
Copper Moon Fish Tacos
Beer-battered albacore, tangy Copper Moon curtido slaw, spicy tartar sauce, onion, cilantro & jalapeño in warm flour tortillas with ranchero-spiced tortilla chips
East 19th Nervous Breakdown Pizza - Small
Italian sausage, Mama Lil's peppers, caramelized onions
East 19th Nervous Breakdown Pizza - Large
Italian sausage, Mama Lil's peppers, caramelized onions
Sweets
Frank Apple-Pecan Cake
Frank Rum-raisin sauce & whipped cream. 21 & older please
Black & Tan Brownie Sundae - Small
Caram-ale & chocolate sauce with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & Amerena cherry
Black & Tan Brownie Sundae - Large
Caram-ale & chocolate sauce with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & Amerena cherry
Northwest Berry Bar - Small
Blackberries, butter crumble, Ruby-raspberry saice & vanilla bean ice cream
Northwest Berry Bar - Large
Blackberries, butter crumble, Ruby-raspberry saice & vanilla bean ice cream
Wheel of Fortune Ice Cream Sandwich
Ruby Jewel vanilla bean ice cream & salty-sweet chocolate chop cookies dipped in dark chocolate & tie-dye sprinkles
Seasonal Cake
Ask your server
Phil's Salted Caramel Tart - Large
Dark chocolate-hazelnut & caram-ale sauce, Oregon filberts & whipped cream
Phil's Salted Caramel Tart - Small
Dark chocolate-hazelnut & caram-ale sauce, Oregon filberts & whipped cream
Ice Cream Scoop
Kid's Menu
Little Dipper Fish & Chips
Fries & tartar sauce
Lil' Dynamo
Crispy chicken tenders, tots & ranch dressing
Scooby Snack Attack
Mini corn dogs & fries with ranch
Kid's Cheese Pizza
Kid's Pepperoni Pizza
Freya's Garden
Hummus, ranch, pita bread & veggie sticks
Wee Rabbit Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, croutons, shredded cheddar cheese & ranch
Pocket Hercules Burger
Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll
Pocket Hercules Burger Duo
Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll
Turkey Lurkey Slider
Cold turkey with lettuce & mayo on a toasted bun
N/A Beverages
Small Soda Pop
Large Soda Pop
Cold Brew
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Hot Cider
Loose Leaf Tea
Milk
Small Real Apple Cider
Large Real Apple Cider
Cranberry Juice
Small Orange Juice
Large Orange Juice
Small Grapefruit Juice
Large Grapefruit Juice
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Margarita (Virgin)
Bloody Mary (Virgin)
Daiquiri (Virgin)
Mojito (Virgin)
Henry Weinhards Root Beer
To Go Soda
Kid's Soda Pop
Kid's Real Apple Cider
Kid's Hot Apple Cider
Kid's Roy Rogers
Kid's Shirley Temple
Kid's Milk
Kid's Hot Chocolate
Kid's Lemonade
Kid's Strawberry Lemonade
Kid's Raspberry Lemonade
To Go Beer
Black Widow 4pk
Black Widow Can
Doppia Italian-Pilsner 4pk
Doppia Italian-pilsner Can
Egyptian Cotton - 4pk
Egyptian Cotton - Can
Ghost Rabbit Pilsner 4pk
Ghost Rabbit Pilsner Can
Hammerhead - 4pk
Hammerhead - Can
Irish Stout - 4pk
Irish Stout - Can
Kris Kringle 4pk
Kris Kringle Can
Purple Haze 4pk
Purple Haze Can
Ruby - 4pk
Ruby - Can
Terminator - 4pk
Terminator - Can
Thundercone 4pk
Thundercone Can
Tropic Heat 4pk
Tropic Heat Can
Great Uncle Jim - 4pk
Great Uncle Jim - Can
Unleash Kraken DIPA 4pk
Unleash Kraken DIPA Can
5th Floor IPA - 4pk
5th Floor IPA - Can
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
