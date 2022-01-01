Burgers
Bars & Lounges
Killer Burger - Hazel Dell
6,145 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Located in the heart of Hazel Dell, catch lunch or dinner with family and friends after shopping at the Hazel Dell Marketplace. This location is the perfect backyard burger experience that only Killer Burger can bring. Like always, we offer bacon on every burger, crispy French fries, beer on tap, and a top-notch customer experience.
Location
616 NE 81st ST, Suite F, Vancouver, WA 98665
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Vancouver
Costa Vida - Vancouver - Vancouver
4.1 • 1,731
11909 SE Mill Plain Blvd Vancouver, WA 98684
View restaurant