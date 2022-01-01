Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Killer Burger - Hazel Dell

6,145 Reviews

$$

616 NE 81st ST

Suite F

Vancouver, WA 98665

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic
Bender
Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon

Pint Size Burgers (UBS)

Pint Purist (UBS)

$5.95

Pint Classic (UBS)

$7.95

Pint Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon (UBS)

$7.95

Pint Bender (UBS)

$8.95

Pint Motley Qüe (UBS)

$7.95

Pint Fun Guy (UBS)

$8.95

Pint Jose Mendoza (UBS)

$8.95

Pint Teemah (UBS)

$8.95

Pint Meathead (UBS)

$9.95

Pint Barnyard (UBS)

$9.95

Pint Old School (UBS)

$7.95

Pint Build Your Own (UBS)

$5.95

Original Burgers (UBS)

Purist (UBS)

$7.95

Classic (UBS)

$9.95

PBPB (UBS)

$9.95

Motley Qüe (UBS)

$9.95

Bender (UBS)

$10.95

Fun Guy (UBS)

$10.95

Jose Mendoza (UBS)

$10.95

Teemah (UBS)

$10.95

Meathead (UBS)

$11.95

Barnyard (UBS)

$11.95

Old School (UBS)

$9.95

Original - Build Your Own (UBS)

$7.95

Motley Qüe + Craft Beer (UBS)

$15.00

Double Burgers (UBS)

Double Purist (UBS)

$9.95

Double Classic (UBS)

$11.95

Double PBPB (UBS)

$11.95

Double Motley Qüe (UBS)

$11.95

Double Bender (UBS)

$12.95

Double Fun Guy (UBS)

$12.95

Double Jose Mendoza (UBS)

$12.95

Double Teemah (UBS)

$12.95

Triple Meathead (UBS)

$13.95

Double Barnyard (UBS)

$13.95

Double Old School (UBS)

$11.95

Double Build Your Own (UBS)

$9.95

Chicken Sandwiches (UBS)

Crispy Chicken (UBS)

$7.95

BLT Chicken (UBS)

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken (UBS)

$9.95

Kid's Meals (UBS)

Kid's Burger (UBS)

$7.50

Kid's Grilled Cheese (UBS)

$6.50

Kid's Chicken (UBS)

$7.50

Sides and Sauces (UBS)

1 Ketchup Cup (UBS)

2 Mustard Packets (UBS)

Side of Mayo (UBS)

Side of House Sauce (UBS)

$0.50

Side of Ranch (UBS)

$0.50

Side of Peanut Butter (UBS)

$0.50

Side of Bender (UBS)

$0.50

Side of Buffalo (UBS)

$0.50

Side of BBQ (UBS)

$0.50

Side of Bomb (UBS)

$0.50

Side Fry (UBS)

$6.00

Single Fry (UBS)

$3.50

Puppy Patty (No Seasoning) (UBS)

$2.50

Chicken Fillet (UBS)

$2.50

Veggie Patty (UBS)

$2.50

Side of Bacon (UBS)

$1.50

Side of Crispy Jalapeños (UBS)

$0.50

Side of Crispy Onions (UBS)

$0.50

Pepper Packet (UBS)

Salt Packet (UBS)

Desserts (UBS)

Chocolate Chunk Cookie (UBS)

$2.50

Salted Caramel Cookie (UBS)

$2.50

Chewy Marshmallow Bar (UBS)

$2.50

Peruvian Chocolate Brownie (UBS)

$2.50

Peanut Butter Crispy Bar (UBS)

$2.50

Original Burgers

Killer Burger Size. Fries and Bacon always included.
Jose Mendoza

Jose Mendoza

$13.95

Bacon, Roasted Green Chiles, Monterey Jack, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle

Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon

Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon

$12.95

Bacon, Peanut Butter Sauce, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle

Classic

Classic

$12.95

Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onions & Pickle

Bender

Bender

$13.95

Bacon, Spicy BBQ, Crispy Jalapeños, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Cheddar

No Cheese Burger

No Cheese Burger

$12.75

Bacon, Bubbies Sweet Pickles, Mayo, Beaver Brand Picnic Mustard, Lettuce & Onion

Teemah

Teemah

$13.95

Bacon, Bleu Cheese Fondue, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle

Meathead

Meathead

$14.95

Bacon, Double Patties, Double Cheddar, Grilled Onion, House Sauce & Ketchup

Fun Guy

Fun Guy

$13.95

Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle

Barnyard

Barnyard

$14.95

Bacon, Ham, Egg, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onions & Pickle

Motley Qüe

$12.95

Purist (B/OLO)

$9.95

Pint Size Burgers

Smaller burger for a smaller appetite. Fries and Bacon always included.

Pint Jose Mendoza

$11.95

Pint Size Patty and Bun, Bacon, Roasted Green Chiles, Monterey Jack, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle

Pint Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon

$10.95

Pint Size Patty and Bun, Bacon, Peanut Butter Sauce, House Sauce, Mayo, Grilled Onion & Pickle

Pint Classic

$10.95

Pint Size Patty and Bun, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle

Pint Bender

$11.95

Pint Size Patty and Bun, Bacon, Spicy BBQ, Crispy Jalapeños, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Cheddar

Pint Teemah

$11.95

Pint Size Patty and Bun, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Fondue, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle

Pint No Cheese Burger

$10.95

Pint Size Patty and Bun, Bacon, Bubbies Sweet Pickles, Mayo, Beaver Brand Picnic Mustard, Lettuce & Onion

Pint Meathead

$12.95

Pint Size Patties and Bun, Bacon, Double Patties, Double Cheddar, Grilled Onion, House Sauce & Ketchup

Pint Fun Guy

$11.95

Pint Size Patty and Bun, Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle

Pint Barnyard

$12.95

Pint Size Patty and Bun, Bacon, Ham, Egg, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onions & Pickle

Pint Motley Qüe

$10.95

Pint Purist (B/OLO)

$7.95

Double Burgers

Extra Meat and Cheese. Fries and Bacon always included.

Double Jose Mendoza

$16.45

Extra Patty, Bacon, Roasted Green Chiles, Extra Monterey Jack, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle

Double Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon

$15.45

Extra Patty, Bacon, Extra Peanut Butter Sauce, House Sauce, Mayo, Grilled Onion & Pickle

Double Classic

$15.45

Extra Patty, Bacon, Extra American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle

Double Bender

$16.45

Extra Patty, Bacon, Spicy BBQ, Crispy Jalapeños, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Extra Cheddar

Double No Cheese Burger

$15.25

Extra Patty, Bacon, Bubbies Sweet Pickles, Mayo, Beaver Brand Picnic Mustard, Lettuce & Onion

Double Teemah

$16.45

Extra Patty, Bacon, Extra Bleu Cheese Fondue, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle

Double Meathead

$17.45

Triple Patties, Triple Cheddar, Bacon, Grilled Onion, House Sauce & Ketchup

Double Fun Guy

$16.45

Extra Patty, Bacon, Mushroom, Extra Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle

Double Barnyard

$17.45

Extra Patty, Bacon, Ham, Egg, Extra American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle

Double Motley Qüe

$15.45

Double Purist (B/OLO)

$12.45

Kid's Meals

Kid's Burger

Kid's Burger

$7.50

Bacon, American Cheese & Ketchup. Comes with Fries and a juice box.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.50

American Cheese melted between two toasted burger buns. Comes with fries and a juice box.

Big Kids Burger

$9.75

Kid's Chicken (B/OLO)

$7.50

Sauces and Sides

Side Fry

$6.00

Side of House Sauce

$0.50

Our classic, secret recipe

Side of Creamy Ranch

$0.50

Cool, tangy dill-iciousness

Side of Peanut Butter Sauce

$0.50

A tried and true favorite

Side of Bender

$0.50

Bender Sauce - Spicy BBQ

Side of BBQ

$0.50

Side of Bomb

$0.50

Bomb Sauce - Secret recipe with a smoky, spicy kick

Side Fry (UB/OLO)

$6.00

Desserts

Sweet Street - Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Sweet Street - Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.50

Overflowing with intensely flavorful chunks and morsels of sustainable chocolates grown in the Peruvian Andes - milk, semisweet and dark coins – and an added crunch of savory pretzel bites. A brown butter, caramelized, chewy-crisped-edged wonder to shower your taste buds with amazement. Free of GMO’s, additives and artificial colors and made with only pure cane sugar and cage free eggs.

Sweet Street - Salted Caramel Cookie

Sweet Street - Salted Caramel Cookie

$2.50

A rich cookie with all natural toffee and milky white chocolate chunks, alongside crisp pretzels bites and sea salt. Topped with pretzel salt and golden demerara sugar. Free of GMO’s, additives and artificial colors and made with only pure cane sugar and cage free eggs.

Sweet Street - Chewy Marshmallow Bar

Sweet Street - Chewy Marshmallow Bar

$2.50

Marshmallow cream and mini-marshmallows - both homemade, all natural and GMO-free - get folded with gluten-free crispy rice puffs and a touch of browned butter for a subtle caramel note. A hint of sea salt makes it all come alive.

Sweet Street - Peruvian Chocolate Brownie

Sweet Street - Peruvian Chocolate Brownie

$2.50

Dense and fudgy with a chewy crust. Sustainably sourced Peruvian chocolate adds a delicate fruity edge upfront and is deep and rich in its finish. A brownie like no other. Free of GMO’s, additives and artificial colors and made with only pure cane sugar and cage free eggs.

Veggie Burgers

Veggie Jose Mendoza

$13.25

Veggie Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon

$12.75

Veggie Classic

$12.75

Veggie Bender

$13.25

Veggie No Cheese Burger

$12.75

Veggie Teemah

$13.25

Veggie Meathead

$14.50

Veggie Fun Guy

$13.25

Veggie Barnyard

$14.50

Veggie Motley Qüe

$13.75

Veggie Purist (B/OLO)

$9.95

Chicken Sandwiches (B/OLO)

Crispy Chicken (B/OLO)

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken (B/OLO)

$10.95

BLT Chicken (B/OLO)

$12.95

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke 20 oz

$3.00

Diet Coke 20 oz

$3.00

Sprite 20 oz

$3.00

Orange Fanta 20oz

$3.00

Barq's Root Beer 20oz

$3.00

Water Bottle

$1.50

Juice Box

$1.00

Minute Maid Lemonade 20oz

$3.00

Beer - Hazel Dell

Killer Buoy IPA 12oz

Killer Buoy IPA 12oz

$3.00Out of stock

Our exclusive Killer Buoy Collaboration IPA. Must be 21 or older. Valid ID required for pickup.

6 Pack - Killer Buoy IPA (12 Ounces)

$12.00
Killer Buoy Ruckus Red 12oz

Killer Buoy Ruckus Red 12oz

$3.00Out of stock

A robust old-style red ale brewed in partnership with Buoy Beer from Astoria, Oregon.

6 Pack - Killer Buoy Ruckus Red

6 Pack - Killer Buoy Ruckus Red

$12.00Out of stock

A robust old-style red ale brewed in partnership with Buoy Beer from Astoria, Oregon.

10 Barrel - Pub Beer 16oz

10 Barrel - Pub Beer 16oz

$3.00
6 Pack - Pub Beer

6 Pack - Pub Beer

$12.00
Portland Cider - Apple Kinda Dry 12oz

Portland Cider - Apple Kinda Dry 12oz

$3.00
Portland Cider - Pineapple Rosè 12oz

Portland Cider - Pineapple Rosè 12oz

$3.00

Local Craft Beer 16oz - Rotating

$5.00

A rotating selection of the best local craft beers around in 16oz cans.

4 Pack - Local Craft Beer 16oz - Rotating

$15.00

Growler Fill

$15.00

Growler (Container Only)

$5.00

Growler Half Fill

$8.00

OLO Open Items

Memo Item

check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Located in the heart of Hazel Dell, catch lunch or dinner with family and friends after shopping at the Hazel Dell Marketplace. This location is the perfect backyard burger experience that only Killer Burger can bring. Like always, we offer bacon on every burger, crispy French fries, beer on tap, and a top-notch customer experience.

616 NE 81st ST, Suite F, Vancouver, WA 98665

Killer Burger image
Killer Burger image
Killer Burger image

