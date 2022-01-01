Leonardo's Pizzeria
1,500 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Currently offering Curbside Pickup Only.
Location
16505 SE 1st Street, Vancouver, WA 98684
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hopworks Urban Brewery - Vancouver
3.7 • 1,017
17707 SE Mill Plain Blvd Vancouver, WA 98683
View restaurant
Big Al's - Vancouver - 16615 SE 18th St
No Reviews
16615 SE 18th St Vancouver, WA 98683
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Vancouver
Costa Vida - Vancouver - Vancouver
4.1 • 1,731
11909 SE Mill Plain Blvd Vancouver, WA 98684
View restaurant