Restaurant header imageView gallery

Corner of Tastes

review star

No reviews yet

315 NE 192nd Ave Unit 306

Vancouver, WA 98684

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wonton Soup
*Hot & Sour Soup
*Crispy Szechuan Chicken

APPETIZERS

BBQ Pork (12 Pcs)

BBQ Pork (12 Pcs)

$8.95
BBQ Pork Quesadilla

BBQ Pork Quesadilla

$8.00

Fluor tortilla filled with house-made BBQ Pork, cheese, green onions, diced tomato.

Crab Puffs (8pcs)

Crab Puffs (8pcs)

$7.00

Imitation crab meat mixed with cream cheese and seasoning in a crispy wonton wrapper. 8 Crab Puffs per order, Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce.

Salmon Puffs (8pcs)

$7.00

Smoked Salmon mixed with cream cheese and seasoning, wrapped in a crispy wonton. Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce

Fried Potstickers (6 pcs)

$8.00

Chicken-Vegetable Potstickers fried

Fried Spring Roll (5pcs)

Fried Spring Roll (5pcs)

$7.00

Meatless Spring Rolls, Fried.

Garlic Butter Wings (5 pcs)

$9.00

Battered wings tossed in roasted minced garlic and butter

Salt & Pepper Chicken

Salt & Pepper Chicken

$12.00

Deep Fried Battered boneless chicken pieces, tossed in Salt & Pepper seasoning

Salt & Pepper Shrimp (10 pcs)

$12.00

12 Shrimps battered, tossed in house-made salt & Pepper flavoring mix.

Salt & Pepper Squid

$15.00
Salt & Pepper Tots

Salt & Pepper Tots

$8.00

Tater tots tossed in salt, pepper and other spices

SOUPS | SALADS

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$12.00

10 ground pork wontons, BBQ Pork, sliced chicken, vegetables.

*Hot & Sour Soup

*Hot & Sour Soup

$8.95

Egg Flower Soup

$6.95

Dinner Salad

$4.50

Romano lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots

BBQ Pork Salad

$13.00

Romano lettuce, tomato, cucumber, spinach, carrots, red onions, cilantro, topped with boneless battered chicken

FRIED RICE

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$12.00

Rice, curry powder, egg, green onions, pineapple, craisin, cashew-nut

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$12.00

Rice, egg, green onions, basil

Ron's Fried Rice

Ron's Fried Rice

$15.00

Beef, bacon, rice, egg, green onions, cheese

NOODLES

*Singapore Rice Noodles

*Singapore Rice Noodles

$16.00

Rice noodles, BBQ Pork, Shrimp, bean sprouts, onions, carrots and a touch of curry

Chow Pasta

Chow Pasta

$12.00

Spaghetti noodles stir-fried. Topped with parmesan cheese

Chow Sliced Noodles

Chow Sliced Noodles

$12.00

Fettuccini-like noodles stir-fried with your choice of meat, bean sprouts, onions and carrots.

TASTES' SPECIALS

*Kung Pao Pizza

$13.00Out of stock

Personal size pizza. Pizza dough smothered in Kung Pao sauce, pizza cheese, chicken, onion, zucchini, celery, carrot, peanuts

Ricardo's Chicken

Ricardo's Chicken

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, mushroom and cheese. Served with salad

Chinachos

Chinachos

$10.00

Corn chips covered with sauteed ground beef, topped with shredded cheese

*Hot & Sour Soup Plus

*Hot & Sour Soup Plus

$12.00

Hot and Sour Soup topped with 2 Crab Puffs

Arepa Especial

Arepa Especial

$12.00Out of stock

2 Fried arepa stuffed with sauteed ground beef (or BBQ Pork), avocado, and cheese

BBQ PORK MEAL

BBQ PORK MEAL

$14.50

Sliced BBQ Pork served with steamed vegetables and steamed white rice

*PONG-PONG WINGS (5)

*PONG-PONG WINGS (5)

$9.00

5 wings tossed in house-made Pong Pong sauce

*CRISPY GARLIC WINGS (5)

$9.00

5 wings tossed in house-made Crispy Garlic sauce

*CRISPY SWEET RICE WINGS (5)

$9.00

5 wings tossed in house-made Sweet Rice Wine Sauce

*SALT & PEPPER WINGS (5)

$9.00

5 wings tossed in Salt and Pepper flavorful mix

ENTREE MEALS

Entree meals are served with salad and your choice of steamed white rice or 2 fried arepas
Pollo Frito

Pollo Frito

$14.50

Fried marinated quarter leg chicken

Orange Chicken

$14.50

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$14.50

Crispy Lemon-Lime Chicken

$14.50
*Pong Pong Chicken

*Pong Pong Chicken

$14.50

Deep fried battered boneless chicken, glazed in our house made sweet, spicy hot, garlicky, and onion flavored sauce.

*Crispy Garlic Chicken

*Crispy Garlic Chicken

$14.50

Deep fried battered boneless chicken, glazed in our house made garlicky, sweet, tangy sauce

*Crispy Szechuan Chicken

*Crispy Szechuan Chicken

$14.50

*Crispy Sesame Chicken

$14.50

*Tastes' General Chicken

$14.50

STIR FRIED DISHES

*Kung Pao

$12.00

Zuchinni, carrots, onions, diced celery stir fried with your choice of meat in house made kung Pao Sauce, topped with peanuts

*Mongolian

$12.00

Onions, carrots and mushrooms stir fried with your choice of meat (Chicken or Beef or Shrimp) in house made spicy Sauce

Minced Garlic-Ginger Sautee

Minced Garlic-Ginger Sautee

$12.00

Vegetables stir fried with your choice of meat, in minced garlic house sauce

BROCCOLI

$12.00Out of stock

Broccoli stir fried with other vegetables in house made stir fry sauce.

SOFT DRINKS

Pepsi/Diet Pepsi/Dr Pepper/Sierra Mist

$2.00

Pure Leaf Iced tea

$2.60

Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

WATER

BUBBLY WATER

$1.25

CRYSTAL CASCADE

$1.50Out of stock

OTHER BEVERAGES

KRAZY KRITTERS

$2.10

GATORADE

$1.80

Starbucks Iced Caramel Machiato

$3.50Out of stock

Pot Of Hot Tea

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

315 NE 192nd Ave Unit 306, Vancouver, WA 98684

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hopworks Urban Brewery - Vancouver
orange star3.7 • 1,017
17707 SE Mill Plain Blvd Vancouver, WA 98683
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - WA001 - Camas WA
orange starNo Reviews
155 NE 192nd Ave Camas, WA 98607
View restaurantnext
Leonardo's Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,500
16505 SE 1st Street Vancouver, WA 98684
View restaurantnext
Big Al's - Vancouver - 16615 SE 18th St
orange starNo Reviews
16615 SE 18th St Vancouver, WA 98683
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - Vancouver
orange star4.6 • 5,339
1525 SE 164th Ave Vancouver, WA 98683
View restaurantnext
Barlow's Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
705 SE Park Crest Vancouver, WA 98683
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Vancouver

Killer Burger - Hazel Dell
orange star4.6 • 6,145
616 NE 81st ST Vancouver, WA 98665
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - Vancouver
orange star4.6 • 5,339
1525 SE 164th Ave Vancouver, WA 98683
View restaurantnext
Crave Grille
orange star4.5 • 5,291
13025 NE 4th Plain Rd Vancouver, WA 98682
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Vancouver - Vancouver
orange star4.1 • 1,731
11909 SE Mill Plain Blvd Vancouver, WA 98684
View restaurantnext
Leonardo's Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,500
16505 SE 1st Street Vancouver, WA 98684
View restaurantnext
Twigs Bistro - Vancouver
orange star4.3 • 1,446
801 Waterfront Way Suite 103 Vancouver, WA 98660
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Vancouver
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (354 restaurants)
Camas
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston