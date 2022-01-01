Bruchi's CheeseSteaks & Subs Salmon Creek

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cheesesteaks

Sm. Steak

$8.00

Thin slices of steak, grilled onions, American cheese & mayo.

Sm. Steak Supreme

$8.50

Thin slices of steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, American cheese & mayo.

Sm. Pepper Steak

$8.50

Thin slices of steak, grilled onions, jalapenos, pepperoncini, American cheese & mayo.

Sm. Bacon Cheddar

$8.75

Thin slices of steak, crisp bacon, grilled onions, cheddar cheese & mayo.

Sm. Blue Steak

$8.50

Thin slices of steak, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese dressing, provolone cheese & mayo.

Sm. Meat Lover

$9.00

Thin slices of steak, grilled onions, pepperoni, ham, bacon, American cheese & mayo.

Sm. Steak Luigi

$8.50

Thin slices of steak, grilled onions, pepperoni, ranch dressing & provolone cheese.

Sm. Pizza Steak

$8.50

Thin slices of steak, grilled onions, marinara sauce & provolone cheese.

Lg. Steak

$14.50

Thin slices of steak, grilled onions, American cheese & mayo.

Lg. Steak Supreme

$15.50

Thin slices of steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, American cheese & mayo.

Lg. Pepper Steak

$15.50

Thin slices of steak, grilled onions, jalapenos, pepperoncini, American cheese & mayo.

Lg. Bacon Cheddar

$16.00

Thin slices of steak, crisp bacon, grilled onions, cheddar cheese & mayo.

Lg. Blue Steak

$15.50

Thin slices of steak, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese dressing, provolone cheese & mayo.

Lg. Meat Lover

$16.50

Thin slices of steak, grilled onions, pepperoni, ham, bacon, American cheese & mayo.

Lg. Steak Luigi

$15.50

Thin slices of steak, grilled onions, pepperoni, ranch dressing & provolone cheese.

Lg. Pizza Steak

$15.50

Thin slices of steak, grilled onions, marinara sauce & provolone cheese.

Chicken

Sm. Chicken

$8.00

Marinated chicken breast, grilled onions, American cheese & mayo.

Sm. Chicken Supreme

$8.50

Marinated chicken breast, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, American cheese & mayo.

Sm. Pepper Chicken

$8.50

Marinated chicken breast, grilled onions, jalapenos, pepperoncini, American cheese & mayo.

Sm. BBQ Chicken Club

$8.75

Marinated chicken breast, grilled onions, bacon, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese & mayo.

Sm. Buffalo Chicken

$8.50

Marinated chicken breast, grilled onions, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing, provolone cheese & mayo.

Sm. Chicken Luigi

$8.50

Marinated chicken breast, grilled onions, pepperoni, ranch dressing & provolone cheese.

Sm. Chicken Malibu

$8.50

Marinated chicken breast, ham, pineapple, Swiss cheese & mayo.

Sm. Chicken Parmesan

$8.50

Marinated chicken breast, grilled onions, marinara sauce, Parmesan cheese & provolone cheese.

Sm. Chicken Vegetable

$8.50

Marinated chicken breast, grilled onions, broccoli, zucchini, American cheese & mayo.

Lg. Chicken

$14.50

Marinated chicken breast, grilled onions, American cheese & mayo.

Lg. Chicken Supreme

$15.50

Marinated chicken breast, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, American cheese & mayo.

Lg. Pepper Chicken

$15.50

Marinated chicken breast, grilled onions, jalapenos, pepperoncini, American Cheese & mayo.

Lg. BBQ Chicken Club

$16.00

Marinated chicken breast, grilled onions, bacon, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese & mayo.

Lg. Buffalo Chicken

$15.50

Marinated chicken breast, grilled onions, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing, provolone cheese & mayo.

Lg. Chicken Luigi

$15.50

Marinated chicken breast, grilled onions, pepperoni, ranch dressing & provolone cheese.

Lg. Chicken Malibu

$15.50

Marinated chicken breast, ham, pineapple, Swiss cheese & mayo.

Lg. Chicken Parmesan

$15.50

Marinated chicken breast, grilled onions, marinara sauce, Parmesan cheese & provolone cheese.

Lg. Chicken Vegetable

$15.50

Marinated chicken breast, grilled onions, broccoli, zucchini, American cheese & mayo.

Hot Subs

Sm. BLT

$8.00

Lots of crisp bacon with lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Sm. East Coast Pastrami

$8.00

Thin slices of grilled pastrami, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, yellow mustard & Swiss cheese.

Sm. French Dip

$8.10

Fresh sliced roast beef grilled with onions. Served with Au Jus sauce.

Sm. Meatball

$8.00

Perfectly seasoned meatballs in marinara sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese.

Lg. BLT

$14.50

Lots of crisp bacon with lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Lg. East Coast Pastrami

$14.50

Thin slices of grilled pastrami, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, yellow mustard & Swiss cheese.

Lg. French Dip

$14.70

Fresh sliced roast beef grilled with onions. Served with Au Jus sauce.

Lg. Meatball

$14.50

Perfectly seasoned meatballs in marinara sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese.

Cold Subs

Sm. Western

$7.75

Oven-roasted turkey breast, provolone cheese & mayo. (Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, seasoning, oil)

Sm. Club

$7.55

Oven-roasted turkey breast, roast beef, ham, provolone cheese & mayo. (Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, seasoning, oil)

Sm. Italian

$7.80

Pepperoni, salami, ham, Caesar dressing & provolone cheese. (Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, seasoning)

Sm. Ham & Swiss

$7.55

Ham, Swiss cheese & mayo. (Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, seasoning, oil)

Sm. Hawaiian

$7.55

Ham, pineapple, Swiss cheese & mayo. (Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, seasoning, oil)

Sm. New Yorker

$7.55

Pastrami, roast beef, ham & provolone cheese. (Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, seasoning, oil)

Sm. Roast Beef

$7.75

Slow roasted beef, provolone cheese & mayo. (Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, seasoning, oil)

Sm. Veggie

$7.55

Broccoli, zucchini, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese & mayo. (Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, seasoning, oil)

Sm. Cuban

$7.55

Salami, ham, provolone cheese & Swiss cheese. (Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, seasoning, oil)

Lg. Western

$14.00

Oven-roasted turkey breast, provolone cheese & mayo. (Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, seasoning, oil)

Lg. Club

$13.60

Oven-roasted turkey breast, roast beef, ham, provolone cheese & mayo. (Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, seasoning, oil)

Lg. Italian

$14.10

Pepperoni, salami, ham, Caesar dressing & provolone cheese. (Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, seasoning)

Lg. Ham & Swiss

$13.60

Ham, Swiss cheese & mayo. (Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, seasoning, oil)

Lg. Hawaiian

$13.60

Ham, pineapple, Swiss cheese & mayo. (Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, seasoning, oil)

Lg. New Yorker

$13.60

Pastrami, roast beef, ham & provolone cheese. (Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, seasoning, oil)

Lg. Roast Beef

$14.00

Slow roasted beef, provolone cheese & mayo. (Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, seasoning, oil)

Lg. Veggie

$13.60

Broccoli, zucchini, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese & mayo. (Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, seasoning, oil)

Lg. Cuban

$13.60

Salami, ham, provolone cheese & Swiss cheese. (Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, seasoning, oil)

Salads, Soups, and Wraps

Caesar Salad

$5.50+

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, tomato, croutons. Served with creamy Caesar dressing

Spinach Salad

$5.50+

Leafy spinach, provolone cheese, bacon bits, tomato, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing dressing

Apple Walnut Salad

$6.25+

Crisp romaine lettuce & spinach, apples, honey roasted walnuts, blue cheese crumbles, and dried cranberries. Served with a fat-free balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Soup & Salad Combo

$8.75

A cup of Hot Soup and a 1/2 salad with your choice of dressing

Soup of the Day

$4.75+

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.75

A crisp Caesar salad and marinated chicken stuffed into a soft flour tortilla

Crispy Chicken Ranch Wrap

$9.75

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, tomato, ranch, crispy chicken, and bacon wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

Turkey Bacon Guacamole Wrap

$10.50

Turkey, romaine, Parmesan cheese, tomato, ranch , guacamole, and bacon wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

Baskets

Coconut Shrimp & Fries

$10.50

Coconut Torpedo Shrimp deep fried to a golden brown. Served with Bruchis battered fries and sweet chili sauce

Spicy Chicken Quesadillas

$10.00

Marinated chicken breast, cheese & jalapenos served with Chipolte Ranch

Chicken Strip And Fries

$9.99

Kids' Combos

Kid's Size Sub

$6.50

Kid's Chicken Strips & Fries

$6.99

Kid's Mini Corn Dog & Fries

$6.99

Kid's Mac 'n' Cheese

$6.99

Kid's Mac 'n' Cheese bites

$6.99

Sides

Drink & Fries Combo

$4.50+

Drink & Chip Combo

$4.00+

Cookies

$0.80+

Basket Of Fries

$5.25

Side Fries

$2.75

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.75Out of stock

Chips

$1.75

Onion Rings

$6.25

Mac 'n' Cheese

$4.50

Mac 'n' Cheese Bites

$4.25

Mozzerella Sticks

$5.99

Fried Pickles

$4.50Out of stock

Jalapeño Poppers

$5.50

Steak Bites

$7.00

Coconut Shrimp

$5.25

Side of Meat

Dressings & Sauces

Fry Sauce

$0.40

Ranch

$0.40

Caesar Dressing

$0.40

Chipotle Ranch

$0.40

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.40

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.40

Buffalo Sauce

$0.40

Honey Mustard

$0.40

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.40

Au Jus

$0.40

Marinara

$0.40

A-1

$0.50

Guacamole

$1.50

Beverages

Medium Fountain

$2.50

Large Fountain

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cran-Grape Juice

$3.00

Pure Leaf Tea

$3.00

Pepsi (Can)

$1.75

Diet Pepsi (Can)

$1.75

Dr. Pepper (Can)

$1.75

Sprite (Can)

$1.75

Bottled Water

$1.50

Henry's Root beer

$3.50

Henry's Cherry Cream Soda

$3.50

Henry's Orange

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Home of the "Best Cheesesteaks" in the Great Northwest! We have something for everyone. Subs, Salads, Chicken, Soup, Philly Fries, Beer and Wine, etc....In a fun family friendly atmosphere. Stop in today!

Website

Location

800 NE Tenney Rd, Ste 108, Vancouver, WA 98685

Directions

