Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mi Burrito Mexican Grill - Redondo Beach

review star

No reviews yet

1700 S Catalina Ave suite 101

Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

MI. BURRITO
SOFT TACOS
CRISPY TACOS

A LA CARTA

TOSTADA

$9.00

Flat Corn Tosatda or Flour Bowl topped with Beans, Shredded Lettuce, Cheese, Taco Sauce and Guacamole.

2 CHIMICHANGAS

$10.00

2 Chimichangas served with Sour Cream & Guacamole.

2 FLAUTAS

$10.00

Flautas topped with Lettuce, Cotija Cheese, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Green Salsa.

2 TAQUITOS

$5.00

Served with Sour Cream & Guacamole.

4 TAQUITOS

$10.00

Served with Sour Cream & Guacamole.

TAMALE

$5.00

Topped with Red Sauce & Cheese.

ENCHILADA

$5.00

Topped with Red Sauce & Cheese.

CHILE RELLENO

$6.00

Topped with Special Sauce & Cheese.

SOPE

$6.00

Corn Shell Topped with Beans, Lettuce, Cotija Cheese, Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Green Salsa.

SIDE OF FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

SIDE OF BEANS

$5.00

SIDE OF RICE

$5.00

SIDE OF RICE & BEANS

$7.00

ANTOJITOS - APPETIZERS

ANTOJITO BOTANA

$18.00

2 Taquitos, 4 Wings, 2 Mini Chimis, Cheese & Chips, Cheese Quesadilla. Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Carrots & Celery.

NACHOS

$13.00

Corn Tortilla Chips topped with Refried Beans, Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole.

ASADA FRIES

$16.00

French Fries topped with Refried Beans, Carne Asada, Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole.

TAMPICO WINGS

$12.00

8 Chicken Wings tossed in our Special Sauce. Served with Carrots, Celery & Ranch.

MINI CHIMIS

$12.00

4 Mini Deep-Fried Burritos stuffed with Meat & Cheese inside. Served with Sour Cream & Guacamole.

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$9.00

Served with Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo.

CHEESE & CHIPS

$8.00

Corn Tortilla Chips with melted Cheese on top.

QUESO FUNDIDO

$11.00

Melted Cheese on a Skillet. Topped with Chorizo, Grilled Onions & Serranos.

MADE TO ORDER GUACAMOLE

$17.00

CALDOS - SOUPS

COCIDO (BEEF SOUP)

$17.00

Mixed Vegetables & Corn on the Cob, served with a side of Rice, Onions, Cilantro & Tortillas.

ALBONDIGAS SOUP (MEATBALL SOUP)

$17.00

Meatballs & Mixed Vegetables, served with a side of Rice, Onions, Cilantro & Tortillas.

SMALL ALBONDIGAS SOUP

$10.00

Meatballs & Mixed Vegetables, served with a side of Rice, Onions, Cilantro & Tortillas.

POZOLE

$18.00

Pork Hominy Soup, served with a side of Cabbage, Radish,Onion & Cilantro.

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$12.00

Homemade Chicken Tortilla Soup topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Tortilla Strips, Sour Cream, & Avocado Slices.

CEVICHE

SHRIMP CEVICHE

$20.00

Onions, Cilantro, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Crushed Peppers & Avocado Slices.

FISH CEVICHE

$20.00

Onions, Cilantro, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Crushed Peppers & Avocado Slices.

MIXED CEVICHE

$20.00

Onions, Cilantro, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Crushed Peppers & Avocado Slices.

COMBINACIONES - COMBINATIONS

ONE TACO PLATE

$13.00

Served with Rice & Beans.

ONE ENCHILADA PLATE

$13.00

Served with Rice & Beans.

TWO TACO PLATE

$16.00

Served with Rice & Beans.

THREE TACO PLATE

$18.00

Served with Rice & Beans.

ONE CHILE RELLENO PLATE

$14.00

Served with Rice & Beans.

TWO CHILE RELLENOS PLATE

$18.00

Served with Rice & Beans.

TWO ENCHILADA PLATE

$16.00

Served with Rice & Beans.

THREE ENCHILADA PLATE

$19.00

Served with Rice & Beans.

ONE TAMALE PLATE

$13.00

Served with Rice & Beans.

TWO TAMALE PLATE

$16.00

Served with Rice & Beans.

TACO, ENCHILADA PLATE

$16.00

Served with Rice & Beans.

TWO TACOS, ONE ENCHILADA PLATE

$19.00

Served with Rice & Beans.

TACO, CHILE RELLENO PLATE

$16.00

Served with Rice & Beans.

TAMALE, ENCHILADA PLATE

$16.00

Served with Rice & Beans.

CHILE RELLENO, ENCHILADA PLATE

$16.00

Served with Rice & Beans.

TACO, TAMALE PLATE

$16.00

Served with Rice & Beans.

TWO TAQUITOS, ONE ENCHILADA PLATE

$19.00

Served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream & Guacamole.

TWO TAQUITOS, ONE TACO PLATE

$19.00

Served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream & Guacamole.

TACO, TAMALE, CHILE RELLENO PLATE

$19.00

Served with Rice & Beans.

TACO, CHILE RELLENO, ENCHILADA PLATE

$19.00

Served with Rice & Beans.

TWO ENCHILADAS, ONE TACO PLATE

$19.00

Served with Rice & Beans.

DESAYUNOS - BREAKFAST

CHILAQUILES

$16.00

Sauteed Corn Tortillas simmered in Red or Green Sauce with 2 Eggs on top, Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream. Served with Rice & Beans.

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$16.00

2 Eggs on top of a Corn Tortilla topped with either Red or Green house salsa. Served with Rice, Beans & Tortillas.

MACHACA CON HUEVOS

$16.00

Shredded Chicken or Shredded Beef with Scrambled Eggs, Onion & Tomatoes. Served with Rice, Beans & Tortillas.

HUEVOS A LA MEXICANA

$16.00

Scrambled Eggs with Onions, Tomatoes & Chile Rellenos. Served with Rice, Beans & Tortillas.

HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$16.00

Chorizo mixed with Scrambled Eggs, Onion, Tomatoes. Served with Rice, Beans & Tortillas.

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$13.00

Chorizo, Eggs, Bacon, Poatoes & Cheese.

DESSERTS

CHURROS

$4.00

CHURROS CON ICE CREAM

$7.00
CHOCOLATE CAKE

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$6.00
CHEESECAKE BRULEE

CHEESECAKE BRULEE

$8.00
CREME BRULEE

CREME BRULEE

$8.00
PEACH RIPIENO (PEACH SORBET)

PEACH RIPIENO (PEACH SORBET)

$6.00

ENSALADAS Y BOWLS - SALADS & BOWLS

AVOCADO GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Cheese, Tomatoes, Boiled Egg, Roasted Corn, Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Avocado Slices & Tortilla Strips.

CHICKEN & RICE BOWL

$13.00

Shredded Chicken, Rice, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream.

FISH BOWL

$13.00

Grilled Tilapia, Rice, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream.

MI DINNER SALAD

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, Cheese, Tomatoes & Tortilla Strips.

MI GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Cheese, Tomatoes, Guacamole & Tortilla Strips.

MI TACO SALAD

$14.00

Served in Flour Bowl with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomatoes, Taco Sauce, Sour Cream & Guacamole.

GRILLED CHICKEN FAJITA BOWL

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes & Green Rice.

SHRIMP FAJITA BOWL

$16.00

Grilled Shrimp, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes & Green Rice.

STEAK FAJITA BOWL

$18.00

Steak, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes & Green Rice.

EXTRAS

HOUSE SALSA

$0.25+

SPICY SALSA 4OZ

$1.25

Creamy spicy homemade Salsa. EXTREMELY SPICY!

BAG OF CHIPS

$7.50

CUP OF TOMATILLO SAUCE

$1.00+

CUP OF ENCHILADA SAUCE

$1.00+

SIDE OF PICO DE GALLO

$1.25

CUP OF CHEESE 4OZ

$1.00

SIDE OF AVOCADO SLICES

$3.00

SIDE OF GUACAMOLE

$3.75+

SIDE OF SOUR CREAM

$1.00+

CHILES TOREADOS

$1.95

CORN TORTILLAS

$0.95

FLOUR TORTILLAS

$0.95

SIDE OF JALAPEÑOS 4OZ

$0.75

SIDE OF ONIONS 4OZ

$0.50

SIDE OF CILANTRO 4OZ

$0.50

EXTRA CHIPS

$0.75

KIDS MENU

KIDS BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$10.00

KIDS ONE TACO MEAL

$10.00

KIDS TWO TAQUITOS MEAL

$10.00

KIDS ONE ENCHILADA MEAL

$10.00

KIDS QUESADILLA MEAL

$10.00

KIDS CHICKEN NUGGET MEAL

$10.00

MAS BURRITOS - DRY BURRITOS

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$13.00

Carne Asada, French Fries, Cheese & Sour Cream.

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$9.00

Only Beans & Cheese.

CARNITAS BURRITO

$13.00

Slowed Cooked Carnitas, Rice Beans & Guacamole.

AL PASTOR BURRITO

$14.00

Al Pastor, Onions, Cilantro, Rice & Beans.

SHREDDED CHICKEN BURRITO

$12.00

Shredded Chicken, Rice & Beans.

SHREDDED BEEF BURRITO

$12.00

Shredded Beef, Rice & Beans.

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

$14.00

Carne Asada, Onion, Cilantro, Rice & Beans.

GRILLED VEGGIE BURRITO

$13.00

Grilled Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Onion, Cilantro Rice, & Black Beans.

SHRIMP BURRITO

$14.00

Grilled Shrimp, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Rice, & Beans.

CHILE RELLENO BURRITO

$13.00

Chile Relleno, Rice & Beans.

CHORIZO BURRITO

$12.00

Chorizo con Huevo, Rice & Beans.

GRILLED CHICKEN BURRITO

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Rice & Beans.

MACHACA BURRITO

$13.00

Shredded Chicken or Shredded Beef, Eggs, Onion, Tomatoes, Rice & Beans.

GREEN CHILE PORK BURRITO

$12.00

Green Chile Pork, Rice & Beans.

CHUNKS OF BEEF BURRITO

$12.00

Chunks of Beef, Rice &. Beans.

ON THE LITE SIDE

LITE CHICKEN BOWL

$13.00

Shredded Chicken, Cilantro Rice, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream.

LITE ENCHILADA PLATE

$12.00

Chicken Enchilada served with Cilantro Rice & Pinto Beans.

GRILLED FISH PLATE

$16.00

Grilled Tilapia served with Cilantro Rice & Salad.

WHOLE WHEAT CHICKEN BURRITO

$14.00

Served in a Whole Wheat Tortilla, Shredded Chicken, Cilantro Rice, Pinto Beans, Pico de Gallo & Lettuce. Topped with Red or Green Sauce, Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole.

WHOLE WHEAT QUESADILLA

$8.00

Whole Wheat Tortilla Cheese Quesadilla. Served with Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream.

PLATILLOS MEXICANOS - MEXICAN PLATES

GRILLED CHICKEN PLATE

$20.00

2 Grilled Chicken Breasts served with Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, & Tortillas.

CARNITAS PLATE

$18.00

Slow Cooked Carnitas, Served with Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Tortillas.

CARNE ASADA PLATE

$21.00

Flap Meat with Grilled Onions, served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Salad & Tortillas.

CHIMICHANGA PLATE

$17.00

2 Chimichangas served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream & Guacamole.

FLAUTAS PLATE

$17.00

2 Flautas topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cotija Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Green Salsa. Served with Rice & Beans.

TAQUITOS PLATE

$17.00

4 Crispy Rolled Corn Tortillas served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream & Guacamole.

CHILE VERDE PLATE

$14.00

Served with Rice, Beans & Tortilla.

CHILE COLORADO PLATE

$14.00

Served with Rice, Beans & Tortillas.

FAJITAS

Your choice of Protein with Grilled Veggies. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Salad & Tortillas.

TACOS

STREET TACOS

$3.00

Topped with Onion, Cilantro & Green Salsa.

CRISPY TACOS

$4.00

Topped with Lettuce, Cheese & Taco Sauce.

SOFT TACOS

$4.50

Topped with Onion, Cilantro & Guacamole.

ENSENADA TACOS

$4.50

Topped with Pico de Gallo, Cabbage, and homemade Special Sauce.

TORTAS

CARNE ASADA TORTA

$13.00

Mayonnaise, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Cotija Cheese, Green Salsa & Avocado Slices.

GRILLED CHICKEN TORTA

$13.00

Mayonnaise, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Cotija Cheese, Green Salsa & Avocado Slices.

CARNITAS TORTA

$13.00

Mayonnaise, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Cotija Cheese, Green Salsa & Avocado Slices.

AL PASTOR TORTA

$12.00

Mayonnaise, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Cotija Cheese, Green Salsa & Avocado Slices.

SHREDDED BEEF TORTA

$12.00

Mayonnaise, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Cotija Cheese, Green Salsa & Avocado Slices.

SHREDDED CHICKEN TORTA

$12.00

Mayonnaise, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Cotija Cheese, Green Salsa & Avocado Slices.

POTATO TORTA

$12.00

Mayonnaise, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Cotija Cheese, Green Salsa & Avocado Slices.

WET BURRITOS

MI. BURRITO

$15.00

Inside: Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo. On Top: Red or Green Sauce, Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole.

JR. BURRITO

$14.00

Inside: Rice, Beans, Lettuce & Pico de Gallo. On Top: Red or Green Sauce, Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole.

SODAS

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.75

CLUB SODA

$3.50

COKE

$3.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$3.50

DR. PEPPER

$3.50

HORCHATA

$3.75

ICE TEA

$3.50

JAMAICA

$3.75

JARRITO

$4.00

KIDS APPLE JUICE

$2.00

KIDS DRINK

$2.00

KIDS MILK

$2.00

KIDS OJ

$2.00

LEMONADE

$3.75

MEXICAN COKE

$4.00

ORANGE BANG

$3.75

ORANGE FANTA

$3.50

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

RASPBERRY TEA

$3.50

ROOT BEER

$3.50

S. PELLEGRINO SPARKLING WATER

$5.50

SANGRIA

$4.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.75

SPRITE

$3.50

TAMARINDO

$3.75

REDBULL

$3.75

GHOST ENERGY DRINK

$5.25

TOPO CHICO

$4.50

HOT DRINKS

CHAI TEA

$3.00

CHAMOMILE TEA

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00

EARL GREY TEA

$3.00

GREEN TEA

$3.00

LEMON GINGER TEA

$3.00

PEPPERMINT TEA

$3.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1700 S Catalina Ave suite 101, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Perfect Storm - 1611 S. Catalina Ave Ste #150
orange starNo Reviews
1611 S. Catalina Ave #150 Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Avenue Italy Redondo - 215 Avenue I
orange star4.2 • 99
215 Avenue I Redondo beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Locale90 Neapolitan Pizza Market- Redondo Beach - Redondo Beach
orange star4.1 • 673
1718 S Catalina Ave Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Swell Deli
orange star4.6 • 140
1702 S. Catalina Ave. Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Good Stuff Restaurant - Redondo Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1617 S Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 102 Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
HT Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1701 South Catalina Avenue Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Redondo Beach

W's China Bistro - Redondo Beach
orange star4.7 • 3,720
1410 S Pacific Coast Hwy Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Bettolino Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 3,242
211 Palos Verdes Blvd Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Sea Level Restaurant and Lounge
orange star4.4 • 2,339
655 N Harbor Dr Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Hudson House
orange star4.2 • 1,504
514 N Pacific Coast Hwy Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Rod's Char-broiler
orange star4.3 • 1,415
2600 Artesia Redondo Beach, CA 90278
View restaurantnext
Kirari West - 707 N Pacific Coast Hwy
orange star4.7 • 1,318
707 N Pacific Coast Hwy Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Redondo Beach
Hermosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Torrance
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Gardena
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston