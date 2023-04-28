  • Home
Migration Brewing - Gresham 18188 NE Wilkes Rd.

No reviews yet

18188 NE Wilkes Rd.

Portland, OR 97230

Pizza

6" Pizzas

6" Cheese Pizza

$8.00

100% low moisture mozzarella and house-made marinara

6" OG Pizza

$10.00

House-made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni

6" Quattro Formaggi Pizza

$10.00

100% low moisture mozzarella, paremsan, provolone, fresh mozzarella

6" Hawaiianish Pizza

$11.00

House-made pulled pork, jalapenos, pineapple

6" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$11.00

House-made ranch base with fresh baked chicken breast, thick cut bacon, garlic

6" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.00

Garlic oil base, fresh baked chicken breast, green onions, blue cheese and frank's red hot

6" Sweet & Spicy Pizza

$11.00

Mama lil's peppers, mozzarella, salami, spicy honey

6" 3 Meat Pizza

$11.00

100% low moisture mozzarella, salami, bacon, pepperoni

6" Veggie Supreme Pizza

$10.00

Olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, mushrooms

12" Pizzas

12" Cheese Pizza

$15.00

100% low moisture mozzarella and house-made marinara

12" OG Pizza

$17.00

House-made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni

12" Quattro Formaggi Pizza

$17.00

100% low moisture mozzarella, paremsan, provolone, fresh mozzarella

12" Hawaiianish Pizza

$18.00

House-made pulled pork, jalapenos, pineapple

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$18.00

House-made ranch base with fresh baked chicken breast, thick cut bacon, garlic

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Garlic oil base, fresh baked chicken breast, green onions, blue cheese and frank's red hot

12" Sweet & Spicy Pizza

$18.00

Mama lil's peppers, mozzarella, salami, spicy honey

12" 3 Meat Pizza

$18.00

100% low moisture mozzarella, salami, bacon, pepperoni

12" Veggie Supreme Pizza

$17.00

Olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, mushrooms

18" Pizzas

18" Cheese Pizza

$26.00

100% low moisture mozzarella and house-made marinara

18" OG Pizza

$28.00

House-made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni

18" Quattro Formaggi Pizza

$28.00

100% low moisture mozzarella, paremsan, provolone, fresh mozzarella

18" Hawaiianish Pizza

$30.00

House-made pulled pork, jalapenos, pineapple

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$30.00

House-made ranch base with fresh baked chicken breast, thick cut bacon, garlic

18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$30.00

Garlic oil base, fresh baked chicken breast, green onions, blue cheese and frank's red hot

18" Sweet & Spicy Pizza

$30.00

Mama lil's peppers, mozzarella, salami, spicy honey

18" 3 Meat Pizza

$30.00

100% low moisture mozzarella, salami, bacon, pepperoni

18" Veggie Supreme Pizza

$28.00

Olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, mushrooms

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$14.00

100% low moisture mozzarella and house-made marinara

Pepperoni Calzone

$16.00

House-made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni

Quattro Formaggi Calzone

$16.00

100% low moisture mozzarella, paremsan, provolone, fresh mozzarella

Hawaiianish Calzone

$16.00

House-made pulled pork, jalapenos, pineapple

Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$16.00

House-made ranch base with fresh baked chicken breast, thick cut bacon, garlic

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$16.00

Garlic oil base, fresh baked chicken breast, green onions, blue cheese and frank's red hot

Sweet & Spicy Calzone

$16.00

Mama lil's peppers, mozzarella, salami, spicy honey

3 Meat Calzone

$16.00

100% low moisture mozzarella, salami, bacon, pepperoni

Veggie Supreme Calzone

$16.00

Olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, mushrooms

Daily Lunch Special

Personal pizza + mixed greens *Limited Special* Made with pesto cream cheese sauce, mozzarella, artichokes hearts, black olives, and salami. CONTAINS WALNUTS

Cheese Pizza Lunch Special

$14.00

100% low moisture mozzarella and house-made marinara

OG Pizza Lunch Special

$14.00

House-made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni

Quattro Formaggi Pizza Lunch Special

$14.00

100% low moisture mozzarella, paremsan, provolone, fresh mozzarella

Hawaiianish Pizza Lunch Special

$14.00

House-made pulled pork, jalapenos, pineapple

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Lunch Special

$14.00

House-made ranch base with fresh baked chicken breast, thick cut bacon, garlic

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Lunch Special

$14.00

Garlic oil base, fresh baked chicken breast, green onions, blue cheese and frank's red hot

Sweet & Spicy Pizza Lunch Special

$14.00

Mama lil's peppers, mozzarella, salami, spicy honey

3 Meat Pizza Lunch Special

$14.00

100% low moisture mozzarella, salami, bacon, pepperoni

Veggie Supreme Pizza Lunch Special

$14.00

Olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, mushrooms

Yard Sale Pizza

18" Cheese Pizza HH

$21.00

100% low moisture mozzarella and house-made marinara

18" Pepperoni HH

$23.00

House-made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni

18" Quattro Formaggi Pizza HH

$23.00

100% low moisture mozzarella, paremsan, provolone, fresh mozzarella

18" Hawaiianish Pizza HH

$25.00

House-made pulled pork, jalapenos, pineapple

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza HH

$25.00

House-made ranch base with fresh baked chicken breast, thick cut bacon, garlic

18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza HH

$25.00

Garlic oil base, fresh baked chicken breast, green onions, blue cheese and frank's red hot

18" Sweet & Spicy Pizza HH

$25.00

Mama lil's peppers, mozzarella, salami, spicy honey

18" 3 Meat Pizza HH

$25.00

100% low moisture mozzarella, salami, bacon, pepperoni

18" Veggie Supreme Pizza HH

$23.00

Olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, mushrooms

Food Menu

Between Bread

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Buffalo blue cheese sauce, chicken, blue cheese, romaine, green onions

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Romaine, house caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, crushed crutons

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$16.00

House made ranch, fresh baked chicken breast, thick cut bacon, romaine

McGregor's Garden

$14.00

Roasted Mushrooms, artichoke hearts, mama lil's peppers, romesco sauce, seasonal veggies, goat cheese, on ciabatta

Pulled Pork

$16.00

BBQ sauce, seasonal slaw, cheddar cheese

The Meatball

$16.00

House made meatballs, provolone, mama lil's peppers on italian bread

Classic Italian

$16.00

Prosciutto, local salami, provolone, pepperoncini, black olives, romaine, mama lil's peppers, italian dressing, dijonaise on italian bread

Hummus Wrap

$15.00Out of stock

*Limited Special* Homemade hummus with greek salad wrap.

Bites

Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Served with corn tortilla chips

Garlic Knots (6)

$6.00

Hand-tied knots of pizza dough baked to perfection with garlic oil and seasonings. Served with house-made marinara

Garlic Knots (9)

$8.00

Hand-tied knots of pizza dough baked to perfection with garlic oil and seasonings. Served with house-made marinara

Garlic Knots (12)

$10.00

Hand-tied knots of pizza dough baked to perfection with garlic oil and seasonings. Served with house-made marinara

Nachos

$14.00

House-made tillamook queso, salsa, jalapenos, black beans, crema, cilantro

Pretzel Twists

$9.00

2 Bavarian-style pretzels with mustard, house made pickles, house made tillamook queso

Shoestring Fries

$7.00

Served with Ketchup

Salads

Small Caesar

$11.00

Romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan, croutons

Large Caesar

$13.00

Romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan, croutons

Seasonal Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, spiced pears, roasted butternut squash, toasted walnuts, goat cheese, and balsamic dressing.

Small Mixed Greens

$10.00

Farm lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, croutons, parmesan

Large Mixed Greens

$13.00

Farm lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, croutons, parmesan

Chopped Wedge Salad

$14.00

Chopped hearts of romaine, blue cheese, slow roasted house bacon, tomato, green onions

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Calzone

$9.00

Served with choice of milk or apple juice

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Served with choice of milk or apple juice

Kids Pepperoni Calzone

$9.00

Served with choice of milk or apple juice

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Served with choice of milk or apple juice

Kids Meatball Sandwich

$9.00

Happy Hour

6" Cheese Pizza HH

$7.00

100% low moisture mozzarella and house-made marinara

6" Pepperoni HH

$7.00

House-made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni

18" Cheese Pizza HH

$21.00

100% low moisture mozzarella and house-made marinara

18" Pepperoni HH

$23.00

House-made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni

18" Quattro Formaggi Pizza HH

$23.00

100% low moisture mozzarella, paremsan, provolone, fresh mozzarella

18" Hawaiianish Pizza HH

$25.00

House-made pulled pork, jalapenos, pineapple

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza HH

$25.00

House-made ranch base with fresh baked chicken breast, thick cut bacon, garlic

18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza HH

$25.00

Garlic oil base, fresh baked chicken breast, green onions, blue cheese and frank's red hot

18" Sweet & Spicy Pizza HH

$25.00

Mama lil's peppers, mozzarella, salami, spicy honey

18" 3 Meat Pizza HH

$25.00

100% low moisture mozzarella, salami, bacon, pepperoni

18" Veggie Supreme Pizza HH

$23.00

Olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, mushrooms

Shoestring Fries HH

$7.00

Served with Ketchup

Caesar Salad HH

$11.00

Romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan, crutons

Mixed Salad HH

$11.00

farm lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, crutons, parmesan

Nachos HH

$12.00

House-made tillamook queso, salsa, jalapenos, black beans, crema, cilantro

Pretzel HH

$7.00

2 Bavarian-style pretzels with mustard, house made pickles, house made tillamook queso

Side/Add-ons

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Cheese - American

$1.00

Cheese - Bleu

$1.00

Cheese - Cheddar Blend

$1.00

Crema

$0.50

Jalapeños

$0.50

Marinara

$0.75

Queso

$0.75

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$0.75

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Garlic Oil

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Pickle Side

$2.00

Side Of Chicken

$4.00

Beer

Draft Beer

1. Mexican Chocolate Westward Frankie

$3.50+

ABV: 9%/ IBU: 60 For this special anniversary release, we reached into our library of Westward Frankie and blended three vintages (2020, 2021, and 2022) to create a complex barrel aged Imperial Stout.

2. Rosaleen Dry Irish Stout

$3.00+

NITRO Dry Irish Stout ABV: 4.0%// IBU: 27 This celebratory release is a classic dry Irish stout. Brewed with roasted and flaked barley and serve on nitro for a light, velvety smooth finish.

3. Patio Pale Ale

$3.00+

PALE ALE / 5.8% ABV / 55 IBU Notes of pineapple, grapefruit, light and dry mouthfeel

4. Proper Pilsner

$3.00+

PILSNER / 5.1% ABV / 30 IBU Subtle herbal spiciness with a slight lemon, citrus finish

5. Mo-Haze-ic

$3.00+

2021 NABA GOLD MEDAL WINNER HAZY IPA/ 6.1% ABV / 50 IBU Passionfruit, papaya, orange and tropical flavors

6. Straight Outta Portland

$3.00+

WEST COAST IPA / 7.3% ABV / 69 IBU Tropical juicy aromatics and crisp hop finish

7. Noble Venture

$3.50+

HOPPY PALE ALE 5.3% ABV // 55 IBUs A pale, refreshing and hoppy ale, yet with sufficient supporting malt to make the beer balanced and drinkable.

8. Hop Fire IIPA

$3.50+

IIPA/ 8.0% ABV/ 60 IBU This double IPA is the culmination of brewing innovation from our Hop Fire program. There’s tropical notes of ripe mango and juicy passion fruit mixed with citrus aromas of pomelo, lemon and lime, with hints of pine and strawberry.

9. Maple Coronet Barleywine

$3.50+

ABV 11% / IBU 39 Rich and complex, the maple sweetness is not overpowering and integrates into the beer.

10. Salty Mule Gose

$3.50+

GOSE ABV: 4.2% A balanced sour beer with notes of ginger, lime, and fresh hibiscus. Our 2023 SheBrew submission!

11. Westward Frankie

$3.50+

ABV 9.0% / IBU 35 A vibrant Imperial Stout barrel aged in Westward Whiskey Barrels.

12. Otterly Delicious Pale

$3.50+

PALE ALE / ABV: 5.8% / IBU: 20 This beer exhibits the classic flavors of two old school ingredients : Maris Otter Malt and Oregon grown Cascade hops. Maris Otter is a British heritage malt that exhibits a big brown bread-like flavor with some toasted nuttiness. Using that malt (with a dash of wheat malt) provides the platform for the Oregon grown Cascades used throughout the brewing process. Notes of pine and grapefruit dominate the nose.

13. Hello Again

$3.00+

IPA / 4.7% ABV / 33 IBU Double dry-hopped mosaic session with beautiful hop aroma

14. Jammin' Salmon IPA

$3.50+

IPA / ABV: 6% / IBU: 48 Combining Mainstem Cascadia pale malt with Skagit Organic Vienna malt creates a slightly sweet and bready character. The combination of Cascade and Meridian towards the end of the boil provides notes of pine, lemon zest, grapefruit, and a hint of tropical fruit. Adding Strata hops to the mix of Cascade and Meridian in the dry hop amps up those other contributions as well as adding dank notes as well as a better perception of tropical fruit notes and strawberry.

15. Dry Day Hop Tea

$2.00+

ABV: 0.0%/ IBU: 10 This is a non- alcoholic beverage option for people still looking for hops. Made with Amarillo hops, lemon balm tea, and hibiscus. *A Staff Favorite*

16. Thunderbolt IPA

$3.50+

West Coast IPA ABV: 6.3%// IBU: 56 Lean malt bill of mostly 2Row, with small amounts of Flaked Rye and DextraPils. Notes of orange marmalade, diesel, dankness, grapefruit pith, gooseberry, hint of cedar and crusty bread (coming from the rye)

17. Subtropical Pilsner

$3.00+

PILSNER ABV: 5.5%/ IBU: 11 Hoppy lager with fruit forward expression

18. Me Time Lager

$3.50+

LAGER/ ABV: 4.3%/ IBU: 8 With minimal malt flavor that is subdued thanks to the addition of rice syrup, our light lager is is dry and thirst-quenching. Slight notes of white bread, corn, and subtle Granny Smith apple. Highly carbonated to provide a sprtizy mouthfeel with little to no hop flavor.

19. Lil Smokey

$3.50+

ABV:6.0%/ IBU: 25 RAUCHBIER Rauchbier is a German-style beer brewed with smoked malt. It can be any style, but most commonly it is a medium-strength lager.

20. Ginger Mango Sour

$3.50+

Bottled/Canned

Ablis CBD Seltzer- Strawberry Mojito 12oz

$8.00

Ablis™ creates all natural hemp CBD beverages. All of our natural and organic CBD products are infused with non GMO hemp CBD. Made in Bend, Oregon.

Double Mountain Dry Apple Cider 12oz

$7.00

Tieton Bourbon Barrel Peach Cider 12oz

$7.00

Tieton Apple Cider 12oz

$7.00

I'm Your Huckleberry16oz

$8.00

Present Lemon Lime CBD Soda 16oz

$8.00

Present Blood Orange CBD Soda 16oz

$8.00Out of stock

Packaged Beer

Cannonball NW Red

$10.99+

ABV 7.1% / IBU 55 An award winning fall classic - rich with flavor of caramel, toffee, and dark fruit.

Hello Again IPA

Hello Again IPA

$9.99+

Hop Fire IIPA

$4.50+

ABV: 8.0% IBU: 60 Tropical notes of ripe mango and passion fruit mixed with citrus aromas of pomelo, lemon, and lime, with hints of pine and strawberry.

Maple Coronet bottle

$12.00

ABV: 7.2% IBU: 21 This Doppelbock has a full body feel with a smoky clove-like quality aged on Amburaba wood. Brewed by our ladies, they put a twist on this German style classic.

Mo-Haze-ic - Hazy IPA

Mo-Haze-ic - Hazy IPA

$10.99+

2021 NABA GOLD MEDAL WINNER HAZY IPA/ 6.1% ABV / 50 IBU Passionfruit, papaya, orange and tropical flavors

Patio Pale

Patio Pale

$10.99+

PALE ALE / 5.8% ABV / 55 IBU Notes of pineapple, grapefruit, light and dry mouthfeel

Proper Pilsner

Proper Pilsner

$10.99+

PILSNER / 5.1% ABV / 30 IBU Subtle herbal spiciness with a slight lemon, citrus finish

Salty Mule Gose Bottle

$7.50
Straight Outta Portland - IPA

Straight Outta Portland - IPA

$10.99+

WEST COAST IPA / 7.3% ABV / 69 IBU Tropical juicy aromatics and crisp hop finish

Happy Hour Menu

Happy Hour Draft Beer

1. Mexican Chocolate WW Frankie

$7.00+

ABV: 5.8% / IBU: 18 Inspired by the Clover Club cocktail this beer features raspberry and sweet cherry notes of juniper and coriander, poured on nitro.

2. Rosaleen Dry Irish Stout HH

$6.00+

NITRO Dry Irish Stout ABV: 4.0%// IBU: 27 This celebratory release is a classic dry Irish stout. Brewed with roasted and flaked barley and serve on nitro for a light, velvety smooth finish.

3. Patio Pale HH

$6.00+

PALE ALE / 5.8% ABV / 55 IBU Notes of pineapple, grapefruit, light and dry mouthfeel

4. Proper Pilsner HH

$6.00+

PILSNER / 5.1% ABV / 30 IBU Subtle herbal spiciness with a slight lemon, citrus finish

5. Mo-Haze-ic HH

$6.00+

2021 NABA GOLD MEDAL WINNER HAZY IPA/ 6.1% ABV / 50 IBU Passionfruit, papaya, orange and tropical flavors

6. Straight Outta Portland HH

$6.00+

WEST COAST IPA / 7.3% ABV / 69 IBU Tropical juicy aromatics and crisp hop finish

7. Noble Venture HH

$7.00

HOPPY PALE ALE 5.3% ABV // 55 IBUs A pale, refreshing and hoppy ale, yet with sufficient supporting malt to make the beer balanced and drinkable.

8. Hop Fire IIPA HH

$6.00+

IIPA/ 8.0% ABV/ 60 IBU This double IPA is the culmination of brewing innovation from our Hop Fire program. There’s tropical notes of ripe mango and juicy passion fruit mixed with citrus aromas of pomelo, lemon and lime, with hints of pine and strawberry.

9. Maple Coronet HH

$7.00+

ABV 7.0% / IBU 48 An innovation forward beer that uses cryo frozen and concentrated Azacca hops resulting in an IPA with mango and tropical fruit notes.

10. Salty Mule Gose HH

$7.00+

GOSE ABV: 4.2% A balanced sour beer with notes of ginger, lime, and fresh hibiscus. Our 2023 SheBrew submission!

11. Westward Frankie HH

$7.00

ABV 9% / IBU 35 Barrel aged stout in Westward Whiskey barrels.

12. Otterly Delicious Pale Ale HH

$6.00+

PALE ALE / ABV: 5.8% / IBU: 20 This beer exhibits the classic flavors of two old school ingredients : Maris Otter Malt and Oregon grown Cascade hops. Maris Otter is a British heritage malt that exhibits a big brown bread-like flavor with some toasted nuttiness. Using that malt (with a dash of wheat malt) provides the platform for the Oregon grown Cascades used throughout the brewing process. Notes of pine and grapefruit dominate the nose.

13. Hello Again IPA HH

$6.00+

SESSION IPA / 4.8% ABV / 33 IBU Double dry-hopped mosaic session with beautiful hop aroma

14. Jammin' Salmon IPA HH

$6.00+

IPA / ABV: 6% / IBU: 48 Combining Mainstem Cascadia pale malt with Skagit Organic Vienna malt creates a slightly sweet and bready character. The combination of Cascade and Meridian towards the end of the boil provides notes of pine, lemon zest, grapefruit, and a hint of tropical fruit. Adding Strata hops to the mix of Cascade and Meridian in the dry hop amps up those other contributions as well as adding dank notes as well as a better perception of tropical fruit notes and strawberry.

15. Dry Day Hop Tea HH

$3.00

ABV: 0.0%/ IBU: 10 This is a non- alcoholic beverage option for people still looking for hops. Made with Amarillo hops, lemon balm tea, and hibiscus. *A Staff Favorite*

16. Thunderbolt HH

$6.00

17. Subtropical Pilsner HH

$6.00+

PILSNER ABV: 5.5%/ IBU: 11 Hoppy lager with fruit forward expression

18. Me Time Lager HH

$6.00

LAGER/ ABV: 4.3%/ IBU: 8 With minimal malt flavor that is subdued thanks to the addition of rice syrup, our light lager is is dry and thirst-quenching. Slight notes of white bread, corn, and subtle Granny Smith apple. Highly carbonated to provide a sprtizy mouthfeel with little to no hop flavor.

19. Lil Smokey HH

$7.00

ABV:6.0%/ IBU: 25 RAUCHBIER Rauchbier is a German-style beer brewed with smoked malt. It can be any style, but most commonly it is a medium-strength lager.

20. Ginger Mango Sour HH

$7.00

Happy Hour Bottled/Canned

Ablis CBD Seltzer- Strawberry Mojito HH

$7.00

Ablis™ creates all natural hemp CBD beverages. All of our natural and organic CBD products are infused with non GMO hemp CBD. Made in Bend, Oregon.

Double Mountain Dry Apple Cider HH

$6.00

Tieton Bourbon Barrel Peach Cider HH

$6.00

Tieton Apple Cider HH

$6.00

Tumalo Creek Huckleberry Lemon Cider HH

$7.00

Present Lemon Lime CBD Soda 16oz HH

$7.00

Present Blood Orange CBD Soda 16oz HH

$7.00

Happy Hour Wine

Underwood Pinot Gris (Can) HH

$7.00

Underwood Pinot Noir (Can) HH

$7.00

Underwood Rose (Can) HH

$7.00

HH Main Menu

Caesar Salad HH

$11.00

Romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan, crutons

Mixed Salad HH

$11.00

farm lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, crutons, parmesan

Nachos HH

$12.00

House-made tillamook queso, salsa, jalapenos, black beans, crema, cilantro

Pretzel HH

$7.00

2 Bavarian-style pretzels with mustard, house made pickles, house made tillamook queso

HH Pizzas

6" Cheese Pizza HH

$7.00

100% low moisture mozzarella and house-made marinara

6" Pepperoni HH

$7.00

House-made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni

18" Cheese Pizza HH

$21.00

100% low moisture mozzarella and house-made marinara

18" Pepperoni HH

$23.00

House-made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni

18" Quattro Formaggi Pizza HH

$23.00

100% low moisture mozzarella, paremsan, provolone, fresh mozzarella

18" Hawaiianish Pizza HH

$25.00

House-made pulled pork, jalapenos, pineapple

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza HH

$25.00

House-made ranch base with fresh baked chicken breast, thick cut bacon, garlic

18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza HH

$25.00

Garlic oil base, fresh baked chicken breast, green onions, blue cheese and frank's red hot

18" Sweet & Spicy Pizza HH

$25.00

Mama lil's peppers, mozzarella, salami, spicy honey

18" 3 Meat Pizza HH

$25.00

100% low moisture mozzarella, salami, bacon, pepperoni

18" Veggie Supreme Pizza HH

$23.00

Olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, mushrooms

Wine

Canned Wine

Underwood Pinot Gris (Can)

$8.00

Underwood Pinot Noir (Can)

$8.00

Underwood Rose (Can)

$8.00

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.50

Caldera Root Beer

$3.75

Cock & Bull Ginger Beer

$3.75

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Iced tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Pitcher of Soda

$11.00

Soda

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Merchandise

Glassware

Glassware - Chalice

$4.00

Glassware - Pilsner

$6.00

Glassware - Pint

$6.00

Glassware - Taster

$3.00

Glassware - Tulip

$7.00

Sweatshirt

Sweatshirt - Crew Neck

$34.99

Sweatshirt - Cyrus Hoodie

$39.99

Sweatshirt- Green Zipper Hoodie

$39.99

T-Shirt

T-Shirt - Pride Tee

$17.99

T-Shirt - Sports Tee

$17.99

T-Shirt - Sports Tee - Long Sleeve

$17.99

T-Shirt - Support Local - Red

$17.99

T-Shirt- Anniversary

$17.99

T-Shirt- Colors of Love

$17.99

T-Shirt- Mural Tee - Lavender

$17.99

T-Shirt- Mural Tee - Off White

$17.99

T-Shirt - Migration- Army Green

$17.99

T-Shirt - Mountain - Blue

$17.99

T-Shirt - Sports Tee Red

$17.99

Hat

Hat - 5 Panel Multi Logo - One Size

$19.99Out of stock

Hat - 5 Panel Aztec - One Size

$19.99Out of stock

Hat - Sports - One Size

$19.99

Hat - Patio Time Yellow - One Size

$19.99

Hat- 5 Panel Fleece- One Size

$19.99

Swag

Swag - Dog Bandana

$14.00

Coozie- SOP

$5.00

Coozie- Mo-Haze-Ic

$5.00

Coozie- Patio Pale

$5.00

Coozie- Proper Pilsner

$5.00

Game Menu - ONLY AVAILABLE DURING GAMES

Game Menu Bottled/Canned

Ablis CBD Seltzer- Strawberry Mojito HH

$7.00

Ablis™ creates all natural hemp CBD beverages. All of our natural and organic CBD products are infused with non GMO hemp CBD. Made in Bend, Oregon.

Double Mountain Dry Apple Cider HH

$6.00

Tieton Apple Cider HH

$6.00

Tieton Bourbon Peach Cider HH

$6.00Out of stock

Tumalo Creek Huckleberry Lemon Cider HH

$7.00

Game Menu Draft Beer

11. Westward Frankie HH

$7.00

ABV 9% / IBU 35 Barrel aged stout in Westward Whiskey barrels.

1. Mexican Chocolate WW Frankie

$7.00+

ABV: 5.8% / IBU: 18 Inspired by the Clover Club cocktail this beer features raspberry and sweet cherry notes of juniper and coriander, poured on nitro.

Lil Smokey HH

$7.00+

ABV: 7.3% / IBU: 47 Our flagship Straight Outta Portland IPA with an amplified burst of fresh Strata hops, giving tropical notes of passion fruit with resiny dank aromas.

18. Hello Again IPA HH

$6.00+

SESSION IPA / 4.8% ABV / 33 IBU Double dry-hopped mosaic session with beautiful hop aroma

Hop Fire IIPA HH

$7.00

IIPA/ 8.5% ABV/ 60 IBU This double IPA is the culmination of brewing innovation from our Hop Fire program. There’s tropical notes of ripe mango and juicy passion fruit mixed with citrus aromas of pomelo, lemon and lime, with hints of pine and strawberry.

Me Time Lager HH

$7.00+

ABV: 5.1% / IBU: 15 A fresh hopped Lager with brilliant golden color and notes of peach-mango lemonade, candied orange Peel, boysenberry, papaya and guava.

16. Thunderbolt HH

$6.00

5. Mo-Haze-ic HH

$6.00+

2021 NABA GOLD MEDAL WINNER HAZY IPA/ 6.1% ABV / 50 IBU Passionfruit, papaya, orange and tropical flavors

3. Patio Pale HH

$6.00+

PALE ALE / 5.8% ABV / 55 IBU Notes of pineapple, grapefruit, light and dry mouthfeel

Pinot Nouveau HH (Copy)

$8.00

ABV: 10% / IBU: 14 This Norwegian farmhouse beer aged in Pinot Noir barrels forms the ultimate beer-wine hybrid.

4. Proper Pilsner HH

$6.00+

PILSNER / 5.1% ABV / 30 IBU Subtle herbal spiciness with a slight lemon, citrus finish

9. Maple Coronet HH

$7.00+

ABV 7.0% / IBU 48 An innovation forward beer that uses cryo frozen and concentrated Azacca hops resulting in an IPA with mango and tropical fruit notes.

6. Straight Outta Portland HH

$6.00+

WEST COAST IPA / 7.3% ABV / 69 IBU Tropical juicy aromatics and crisp hop finish

Noble Pale HH

$7.00+

A fresh hopped Pale Ale with Salmon Safe malts and hops. An easy drinker perfect for soaking in the last warm days of summer.

10. Salty Mule Gose HH

$7.00+

GOSE ABV: 4.2% A balanced sour beer with notes of ginger, lime, and fresh hibiscus. Our 2023 SheBrew submission!

Game Menu Food

Caesar Salad HH

$11.00

Romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan, crutons

Mixed Salad HH

$11.00

farm lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, crutons, parmesan

Nachos HH

$12.00

House-made tillamook queso, salsa, jalapenos, black beans, crema, cilantro

Pretzel HH

$7.00

2 Bavarian-style pretzels with mustard, house made pickles, house made tillamook queso

Game Menu Pizzas

6" Cheese Pizza HH

$7.00

100% low moisture mozzarella and house-made marinara

6" Pepperoni HH

$8.00

House-made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni

18" Cheese Pizza HH

$21.00

100% low moisture mozzarella and house-made marinara

18" Pepperoni HH

$23.00

House-made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni

18" Quattro Formaggi Pizza HH

$23.00

100% low moisture mozzarella, paremsan, provolone, fresh mozzarella

18" Hawaiianish Pizza HH

$25.00

House-made pulled pork, jalapenos, pineapple

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza HH

$25.00

House-made ranch base with fresh baked chicken breast, thick cut bacon, garlic

18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza HH

$25.00

Garlic oil base, fresh baked chicken breast, green onions, blue cheese and frank's red hot

18" Sweet & Spicy Pizza HH

$25.00

Mama lil's peppers, mozzarella, salami, spicy honey

18" 3 Meat Pizza HH

$25.00

100% low moisture mozzarella, salami, bacon, pepperoni

18" Veggie Supreme Pizza HH

$23.00

Olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, mushrooms

Game Menu Wine

Underwood Pinot Gris (Can) HH

$7.00

Underwood Pinot Noir (Can) HH

$7.00

Underwood Rose (Can) HH

$7.00

Dock Sales

1/2 Bbls

Mo-Haze-Ic

$200.00

2019 GABF BRONZE MEDAL 2021 NABA GOLD MEDAL HAZY IPA/ 6.1% ABV / 50 IBU Passionfruit, papaya, orange and tropical flavors 110 Pints - 1760 Oz.

Patio Pale

$185.00

2021 DENVER INTL. SILVER MEDAL PALE ALE / 5.8% ABV / 55 IBU Notes of pineapple, grapefruit, light and dry mouthfeel 110 Pints - 1,760 Oz.

Proper Pilsner

$185.00

2019 NABA BRONZE MEDAL 2021 DENVER INTL. GOLD MEDAL PILSNER / 5.1% ABV / 30 IBU Subtle herbal spiciness with a slight lemon, citrus finish 110 Pints - 1,760 Oz.

Straight Outta Portland

$200.00

2019 DENVER INTL. GOLD MEDAL 2021 DENVER INTL. SILVER MEDAL WEST COAST IPA / 7.3% ABV / 69 IBU Tropical juicy aromatics and crisp hop finish 110 Pints - 1,760 Oz.

Hopfire IIPA

$200.00

IIPA - 8.5% ABV - 60 IBU This double IPA is the culmination of brewing innovation from our Hop Fire program. There’s tropical notes of ripe mango and juicy 110 Pints - 1760 Oz.

1/4 Bbls

Mo-Haze-Ic

$125.00

2019 GABF BRONZE MEDAL 2021 NABA GOLD MEDAL HAZY IPA / 6.1% ABV / 50 IBU Passionfruit, papaya, orange and tropical flavors 55 Pints - 880 Oz.

Patio Pale

$110.00

2021 DENVER INTL. SILVER MEDAL PALE ALE / 5.8% ABV / 55 IBU Notes of pineapple, grapefruit, light and dry mouthfeel 55 Pints - 880 Oz.

Proper Pilsner

$110.00

2019 NABA BRONZE MEDAL 2021 DENVER INTL. GOLD MEDAL PILSNER / 5.1% ABV / 30 IBU Subtle herbal spiciness with a slight lemon, citrus finish 55 Pints - 880 Oz.

Straight Outta Portland

$125.00

2019 DENVER INTL. GOLD MEDAL 2021 DENVER INTL. SILVER MEDAL WEST COAST IPA / 7.3% ABV / 69 IBU Tropical juicy aromatics and crisp hop finish 55 Pints - 880 Oz.

HopFire IIPA

$125.00

IIPA/ 8.5% ABV/ 60 IBU This double IPA is the culmination of brewing innovation from our Hop Fire program. There’s tropical notes of ripe mango and juicy 55 Pints - 880 Oz.

1/6 Bbls

IIPA/ 8.5% ABV/ 60 IBU This double IPA is the culmination of brewing innovation from our Hop Fire program. There’s tropical notes of ripe mango and juicy

Mo-Haze-Ic

$85.00

2019 GABF BRONZE MEDAL 2021 NABA GOLD MEDAL HAZY IPA/ 6.1% ABV / 50 IBU Passionfruit, papaya, orange and tropical flavors 41 Pints - 656 Oz.

Patio Pale

$80.00

2021 DENVER INTL. SILVER MEDAL PALE ALE / 5.8% ABV / 55 IBU Notes of pineapple, grapefruit, light and dry mouthfeel 41 Pints - 656 Oz.

Proper Pilsner

$80.00

2019 NABA BRONZE MEDAL 2021 DENVER INTL. GOLD MEDAL PILSNER / 5.1% ABV / 30 IBU Subtle herbal spiciness with a slight lemon, citrus finish 41 Pints - 656 Oz.

Straight Outta Portland

$85.00

2019 DENVER INTL. GOLD MEDAL 2021 DENVER INTL. SILVER MEDAL WEST COAST IPA / 7.3% ABV / 69 IBU Tropical juicy aromatics and crisp hop finish 41 Pints - 656 Oz.

HopFire IIPA

$85.00

IIPA/ 8.5% ABV/ 60 IBU This double IPA is the culmination of brewing innovation from our Hop Fire program. There’s tropical notes of ripe mango and juicy 41 Pints - 656 Oz.

Cases

Get 10% off when you order 3 or more cases for pick-up. Consists of four six-packs.

Hello Again - Session IPA

$47.00

SESSION IPA / 4.8% ABV / 33 IBU Double dry-hopped mosaic session with beautiful hop aroma

Hop Fire IIPA

$49.00

IIPA/ 8.5% ABV/ 60 IBU This double IPA is the culmination of brewing innovation from our Hop Fire program. There’s tropical notes of ripe mango and juicy passion fruit mixed with citrus aromas of pomelo, lemon and lime, with hints of pine and strawberry.

Mo-Haze-Ic - Hazy IPA

$47.00

2021 NABA GOLD MEDAL WINNER HAZY IPA/ 6.1% ABV / 50 IBU Passionfruit, papaya, orange and tropical flavors

Patio Pale

$43.00

PALE ALE / 5.8% ABV / 55 IBU Notes of pineapple, grapefruit, light and dry mouthfeel

Proper Pilsner

$43.00

PILSNER / 5.1% ABV / 30 IBU Subtle herbal spiciness with a slight lemon, citrus finish

Straight Outta Portland

$47.00

WEST COAST IPA / 7.3% ABV / 69 IBU Tropical juicy aromatics and crisp hop finish

Open Dock Sale

Keg Deposit

$100.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Best Pizza In Gresham. Amazing Pub And Production Facility On Your Way To And From Mt. Hood, Columbia Gorge, & Hood River. Proud To Call Gresham Home.

Website

Location

18188 NE Wilkes Rd., Portland, OR 97230

Directions

Gallery
Migration Brewing - Gresham image
Banner pic
Migration Brewing - Gresham image

