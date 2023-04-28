Migration Brewing - Gresham 18188 NE Wilkes Rd.
No reviews yet
18188 NE Wilkes Rd.
Portland, OR 97230
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Pizza
6" Pizzas
6" Cheese Pizza
100% low moisture mozzarella and house-made marinara
6" OG Pizza
House-made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni
6" Quattro Formaggi Pizza
100% low moisture mozzarella, paremsan, provolone, fresh mozzarella
6" Hawaiianish Pizza
House-made pulled pork, jalapenos, pineapple
6" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
House-made ranch base with fresh baked chicken breast, thick cut bacon, garlic
6" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Garlic oil base, fresh baked chicken breast, green onions, blue cheese and frank's red hot
6" Sweet & Spicy Pizza
Mama lil's peppers, mozzarella, salami, spicy honey
6" 3 Meat Pizza
100% low moisture mozzarella, salami, bacon, pepperoni
6" Veggie Supreme Pizza
Olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, mushrooms
12" Pizzas
12" Cheese Pizza
100% low moisture mozzarella and house-made marinara
12" OG Pizza
House-made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni
12" Quattro Formaggi Pizza
100% low moisture mozzarella, paremsan, provolone, fresh mozzarella
12" Hawaiianish Pizza
House-made pulled pork, jalapenos, pineapple
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
House-made ranch base with fresh baked chicken breast, thick cut bacon, garlic
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Garlic oil base, fresh baked chicken breast, green onions, blue cheese and frank's red hot
12" Sweet & Spicy Pizza
Mama lil's peppers, mozzarella, salami, spicy honey
12" 3 Meat Pizza
100% low moisture mozzarella, salami, bacon, pepperoni
12" Veggie Supreme Pizza
Olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, mushrooms
18" Pizzas
18" Cheese Pizza
100% low moisture mozzarella and house-made marinara
18" OG Pizza
House-made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni
18" Quattro Formaggi Pizza
100% low moisture mozzarella, paremsan, provolone, fresh mozzarella
18" Hawaiianish Pizza
House-made pulled pork, jalapenos, pineapple
18" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
House-made ranch base with fresh baked chicken breast, thick cut bacon, garlic
18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Garlic oil base, fresh baked chicken breast, green onions, blue cheese and frank's red hot
18" Sweet & Spicy Pizza
Mama lil's peppers, mozzarella, salami, spicy honey
18" 3 Meat Pizza
100% low moisture mozzarella, salami, bacon, pepperoni
18" Veggie Supreme Pizza
Olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, mushrooms
Calzones
Cheese Calzone
100% low moisture mozzarella and house-made marinara
Pepperoni Calzone
House-made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni
Quattro Formaggi Calzone
100% low moisture mozzarella, paremsan, provolone, fresh mozzarella
Hawaiianish Calzone
House-made pulled pork, jalapenos, pineapple
Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone
House-made ranch base with fresh baked chicken breast, thick cut bacon, garlic
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Garlic oil base, fresh baked chicken breast, green onions, blue cheese and frank's red hot
Sweet & Spicy Calzone
Mama lil's peppers, mozzarella, salami, spicy honey
3 Meat Calzone
100% low moisture mozzarella, salami, bacon, pepperoni
Veggie Supreme Calzone
Olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, mushrooms
Daily Lunch Special
Cheese Pizza Lunch Special
100% low moisture mozzarella and house-made marinara
OG Pizza Lunch Special
House-made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni
Quattro Formaggi Pizza Lunch Special
100% low moisture mozzarella, paremsan, provolone, fresh mozzarella
Hawaiianish Pizza Lunch Special
House-made pulled pork, jalapenos, pineapple
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Lunch Special
House-made ranch base with fresh baked chicken breast, thick cut bacon, garlic
Buffalo Chicken Pizza Lunch Special
Garlic oil base, fresh baked chicken breast, green onions, blue cheese and frank's red hot
Sweet & Spicy Pizza Lunch Special
Mama lil's peppers, mozzarella, salami, spicy honey
3 Meat Pizza Lunch Special
100% low moisture mozzarella, salami, bacon, pepperoni
Veggie Supreme Pizza Lunch Special
Olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, mushrooms
Yard Sale Pizza
18" Cheese Pizza HH
100% low moisture mozzarella and house-made marinara
18" Pepperoni HH
House-made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni
18" Quattro Formaggi Pizza HH
100% low moisture mozzarella, paremsan, provolone, fresh mozzarella
18" Hawaiianish Pizza HH
House-made pulled pork, jalapenos, pineapple
18" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza HH
House-made ranch base with fresh baked chicken breast, thick cut bacon, garlic
18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza HH
Garlic oil base, fresh baked chicken breast, green onions, blue cheese and frank's red hot
18" Sweet & Spicy Pizza HH
Mama lil's peppers, mozzarella, salami, spicy honey
18" 3 Meat Pizza HH
100% low moisture mozzarella, salami, bacon, pepperoni
18" Veggie Supreme Pizza HH
Olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, mushrooms
Food Menu
Between Bread
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo blue cheese sauce, chicken, blue cheese, romaine, green onions
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine, house caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, crushed crutons
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
House made ranch, fresh baked chicken breast, thick cut bacon, romaine
McGregor's Garden
Roasted Mushrooms, artichoke hearts, mama lil's peppers, romesco sauce, seasonal veggies, goat cheese, on ciabatta
Pulled Pork
BBQ sauce, seasonal slaw, cheddar cheese
The Meatball
House made meatballs, provolone, mama lil's peppers on italian bread
Classic Italian
Prosciutto, local salami, provolone, pepperoncini, black olives, romaine, mama lil's peppers, italian dressing, dijonaise on italian bread
Hummus Wrap
*Limited Special* Homemade hummus with greek salad wrap.
Bites
Artichoke Dip
Served with corn tortilla chips
Garlic Knots (6)
Hand-tied knots of pizza dough baked to perfection with garlic oil and seasonings. Served with house-made marinara
Garlic Knots (9)
Hand-tied knots of pizza dough baked to perfection with garlic oil and seasonings. Served with house-made marinara
Garlic Knots (12)
Hand-tied knots of pizza dough baked to perfection with garlic oil and seasonings. Served with house-made marinara
Nachos
House-made tillamook queso, salsa, jalapenos, black beans, crema, cilantro
Pretzel Twists
2 Bavarian-style pretzels with mustard, house made pickles, house made tillamook queso
Shoestring Fries
Served with Ketchup
Salads
Small Caesar
Romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan, croutons
Large Caesar
Romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan, croutons
Seasonal Salad
Mixed greens, spiced pears, roasted butternut squash, toasted walnuts, goat cheese, and balsamic dressing.
Small Mixed Greens
Farm lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, croutons, parmesan
Large Mixed Greens
Farm lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, croutons, parmesan
Chopped Wedge Salad
Chopped hearts of romaine, blue cheese, slow roasted house bacon, tomato, green onions
Kids Menu
Happy Hour
6" Cheese Pizza HH
100% low moisture mozzarella and house-made marinara
6" Pepperoni HH
House-made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni
18" Cheese Pizza HH
100% low moisture mozzarella and house-made marinara
18" Pepperoni HH
House-made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni
18" Quattro Formaggi Pizza HH
100% low moisture mozzarella, paremsan, provolone, fresh mozzarella
18" Hawaiianish Pizza HH
House-made pulled pork, jalapenos, pineapple
18" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza HH
House-made ranch base with fresh baked chicken breast, thick cut bacon, garlic
18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza HH
Garlic oil base, fresh baked chicken breast, green onions, blue cheese and frank's red hot
18" Sweet & Spicy Pizza HH
Mama lil's peppers, mozzarella, salami, spicy honey
18" 3 Meat Pizza HH
100% low moisture mozzarella, salami, bacon, pepperoni
18" Veggie Supreme Pizza HH
Olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, mushrooms
Shoestring Fries HH
Served with Ketchup
Caesar Salad HH
Romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan, crutons
Mixed Salad HH
farm lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, crutons, parmesan
Nachos HH
House-made tillamook queso, salsa, jalapenos, black beans, crema, cilantro
Pretzel HH
2 Bavarian-style pretzels with mustard, house made pickles, house made tillamook queso
Side/Add-ons
Beer
Draft Beer
1. Mexican Chocolate Westward Frankie
ABV: 9%/ IBU: 60 For this special anniversary release, we reached into our library of Westward Frankie and blended three vintages (2020, 2021, and 2022) to create a complex barrel aged Imperial Stout.
2. Rosaleen Dry Irish Stout
NITRO Dry Irish Stout ABV: 4.0%// IBU: 27 This celebratory release is a classic dry Irish stout. Brewed with roasted and flaked barley and serve on nitro for a light, velvety smooth finish.
3. Patio Pale Ale
PALE ALE / 5.8% ABV / 55 IBU Notes of pineapple, grapefruit, light and dry mouthfeel
4. Proper Pilsner
PILSNER / 5.1% ABV / 30 IBU Subtle herbal spiciness with a slight lemon, citrus finish
5. Mo-Haze-ic
2021 NABA GOLD MEDAL WINNER HAZY IPA/ 6.1% ABV / 50 IBU Passionfruit, papaya, orange and tropical flavors
6. Straight Outta Portland
WEST COAST IPA / 7.3% ABV / 69 IBU Tropical juicy aromatics and crisp hop finish
7. Noble Venture
HOPPY PALE ALE 5.3% ABV // 55 IBUs A pale, refreshing and hoppy ale, yet with sufficient supporting malt to make the beer balanced and drinkable.
8. Hop Fire IIPA
IIPA/ 8.0% ABV/ 60 IBU This double IPA is the culmination of brewing innovation from our Hop Fire program. There’s tropical notes of ripe mango and juicy passion fruit mixed with citrus aromas of pomelo, lemon and lime, with hints of pine and strawberry.
9. Maple Coronet Barleywine
ABV 11% / IBU 39 Rich and complex, the maple sweetness is not overpowering and integrates into the beer.
10. Salty Mule Gose
GOSE ABV: 4.2% A balanced sour beer with notes of ginger, lime, and fresh hibiscus. Our 2023 SheBrew submission!
11. Westward Frankie
ABV 9.0% / IBU 35 A vibrant Imperial Stout barrel aged in Westward Whiskey Barrels.
12. Otterly Delicious Pale
PALE ALE / ABV: 5.8% / IBU: 20 This beer exhibits the classic flavors of two old school ingredients : Maris Otter Malt and Oregon grown Cascade hops. Maris Otter is a British heritage malt that exhibits a big brown bread-like flavor with some toasted nuttiness. Using that malt (with a dash of wheat malt) provides the platform for the Oregon grown Cascades used throughout the brewing process. Notes of pine and grapefruit dominate the nose.
13. Hello Again
IPA / 4.7% ABV / 33 IBU Double dry-hopped mosaic session with beautiful hop aroma
14. Jammin' Salmon IPA
IPA / ABV: 6% / IBU: 48 Combining Mainstem Cascadia pale malt with Skagit Organic Vienna malt creates a slightly sweet and bready character. The combination of Cascade and Meridian towards the end of the boil provides notes of pine, lemon zest, grapefruit, and a hint of tropical fruit. Adding Strata hops to the mix of Cascade and Meridian in the dry hop amps up those other contributions as well as adding dank notes as well as a better perception of tropical fruit notes and strawberry.
15. Dry Day Hop Tea
ABV: 0.0%/ IBU: 10 This is a non- alcoholic beverage option for people still looking for hops. Made with Amarillo hops, lemon balm tea, and hibiscus. *A Staff Favorite*
16. Thunderbolt IPA
West Coast IPA ABV: 6.3%// IBU: 56 Lean malt bill of mostly 2Row, with small amounts of Flaked Rye and DextraPils. Notes of orange marmalade, diesel, dankness, grapefruit pith, gooseberry, hint of cedar and crusty bread (coming from the rye)
17. Subtropical Pilsner
PILSNER ABV: 5.5%/ IBU: 11 Hoppy lager with fruit forward expression
18. Me Time Lager
LAGER/ ABV: 4.3%/ IBU: 8 With minimal malt flavor that is subdued thanks to the addition of rice syrup, our light lager is is dry and thirst-quenching. Slight notes of white bread, corn, and subtle Granny Smith apple. Highly carbonated to provide a sprtizy mouthfeel with little to no hop flavor.
19. Lil Smokey
ABV:6.0%/ IBU: 25 RAUCHBIER Rauchbier is a German-style beer brewed with smoked malt. It can be any style, but most commonly it is a medium-strength lager.
20. Ginger Mango Sour
Bottled/Canned
Ablis CBD Seltzer- Strawberry Mojito 12oz
Ablis™ creates all natural hemp CBD beverages. All of our natural and organic CBD products are infused with non GMO hemp CBD. Made in Bend, Oregon.
Double Mountain Dry Apple Cider 12oz
Tieton Bourbon Barrel Peach Cider 12oz
Tieton Apple Cider 12oz
I'm Your Huckleberry16oz
Present Lemon Lime CBD Soda 16oz
Present Blood Orange CBD Soda 16oz
Packaged Beer
Cannonball NW Red
ABV 7.1% / IBU 55 An award winning fall classic - rich with flavor of caramel, toffee, and dark fruit.
Hello Again IPA
Hop Fire IIPA
ABV: 8.0% IBU: 60 Tropical notes of ripe mango and passion fruit mixed with citrus aromas of pomelo, lemon, and lime, with hints of pine and strawberry.
Maple Coronet bottle
ABV: 7.2% IBU: 21 This Doppelbock has a full body feel with a smoky clove-like quality aged on Amburaba wood. Brewed by our ladies, they put a twist on this German style classic.
Mo-Haze-ic - Hazy IPA
2021 NABA GOLD MEDAL WINNER HAZY IPA/ 6.1% ABV / 50 IBU Passionfruit, papaya, orange and tropical flavors
Patio Pale
PALE ALE / 5.8% ABV / 55 IBU Notes of pineapple, grapefruit, light and dry mouthfeel
Proper Pilsner
PILSNER / 5.1% ABV / 30 IBU Subtle herbal spiciness with a slight lemon, citrus finish
Salty Mule Gose Bottle
Straight Outta Portland - IPA
WEST COAST IPA / 7.3% ABV / 69 IBU Tropical juicy aromatics and crisp hop finish
Happy Hour Menu
Happy Hour Draft Beer
1. Mexican Chocolate WW Frankie
ABV: 5.8% / IBU: 18 Inspired by the Clover Club cocktail this beer features raspberry and sweet cherry notes of juniper and coriander, poured on nitro.
2. Rosaleen Dry Irish Stout HH
NITRO Dry Irish Stout ABV: 4.0%// IBU: 27 This celebratory release is a classic dry Irish stout. Brewed with roasted and flaked barley and serve on nitro for a light, velvety smooth finish.
3. Patio Pale HH
PALE ALE / 5.8% ABV / 55 IBU Notes of pineapple, grapefruit, light and dry mouthfeel
4. Proper Pilsner HH
PILSNER / 5.1% ABV / 30 IBU Subtle herbal spiciness with a slight lemon, citrus finish
5. Mo-Haze-ic HH
2021 NABA GOLD MEDAL WINNER HAZY IPA/ 6.1% ABV / 50 IBU Passionfruit, papaya, orange and tropical flavors
6. Straight Outta Portland HH
WEST COAST IPA / 7.3% ABV / 69 IBU Tropical juicy aromatics and crisp hop finish
7. Noble Venture HH
HOPPY PALE ALE 5.3% ABV // 55 IBUs A pale, refreshing and hoppy ale, yet with sufficient supporting malt to make the beer balanced and drinkable.
8. Hop Fire IIPA HH
IIPA/ 8.0% ABV/ 60 IBU This double IPA is the culmination of brewing innovation from our Hop Fire program. There’s tropical notes of ripe mango and juicy passion fruit mixed with citrus aromas of pomelo, lemon and lime, with hints of pine and strawberry.
9. Maple Coronet HH
ABV 7.0% / IBU 48 An innovation forward beer that uses cryo frozen and concentrated Azacca hops resulting in an IPA with mango and tropical fruit notes.
10. Salty Mule Gose HH
GOSE ABV: 4.2% A balanced sour beer with notes of ginger, lime, and fresh hibiscus. Our 2023 SheBrew submission!
11. Westward Frankie HH
ABV 9% / IBU 35 Barrel aged stout in Westward Whiskey barrels.
12. Otterly Delicious Pale Ale HH
PALE ALE / ABV: 5.8% / IBU: 20 This beer exhibits the classic flavors of two old school ingredients : Maris Otter Malt and Oregon grown Cascade hops. Maris Otter is a British heritage malt that exhibits a big brown bread-like flavor with some toasted nuttiness. Using that malt (with a dash of wheat malt) provides the platform for the Oregon grown Cascades used throughout the brewing process. Notes of pine and grapefruit dominate the nose.
13. Hello Again IPA HH
SESSION IPA / 4.8% ABV / 33 IBU Double dry-hopped mosaic session with beautiful hop aroma
14. Jammin' Salmon IPA HH
IPA / ABV: 6% / IBU: 48 Combining Mainstem Cascadia pale malt with Skagit Organic Vienna malt creates a slightly sweet and bready character. The combination of Cascade and Meridian towards the end of the boil provides notes of pine, lemon zest, grapefruit, and a hint of tropical fruit. Adding Strata hops to the mix of Cascade and Meridian in the dry hop amps up those other contributions as well as adding dank notes as well as a better perception of tropical fruit notes and strawberry.
15. Dry Day Hop Tea HH
ABV: 0.0%/ IBU: 10 This is a non- alcoholic beverage option for people still looking for hops. Made with Amarillo hops, lemon balm tea, and hibiscus. *A Staff Favorite*
16. Thunderbolt HH
17. Subtropical Pilsner HH
PILSNER ABV: 5.5%/ IBU: 11 Hoppy lager with fruit forward expression
18. Me Time Lager HH
LAGER/ ABV: 4.3%/ IBU: 8 With minimal malt flavor that is subdued thanks to the addition of rice syrup, our light lager is is dry and thirst-quenching. Slight notes of white bread, corn, and subtle Granny Smith apple. Highly carbonated to provide a sprtizy mouthfeel with little to no hop flavor.
19. Lil Smokey HH
ABV:6.0%/ IBU: 25 RAUCHBIER Rauchbier is a German-style beer brewed with smoked malt. It can be any style, but most commonly it is a medium-strength lager.
20. Ginger Mango Sour HH
Happy Hour Bottled/Canned
Ablis CBD Seltzer- Strawberry Mojito HH
Ablis™ creates all natural hemp CBD beverages. All of our natural and organic CBD products are infused with non GMO hemp CBD. Made in Bend, Oregon.
Double Mountain Dry Apple Cider HH
Tieton Bourbon Barrel Peach Cider HH
Tieton Apple Cider HH
Tumalo Creek Huckleberry Lemon Cider HH
Present Lemon Lime CBD Soda 16oz HH
Present Blood Orange CBD Soda 16oz HH
Happy Hour Wine
HH Main Menu
Caesar Salad HH
Romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan, crutons
Mixed Salad HH
farm lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, crutons, parmesan
Nachos HH
House-made tillamook queso, salsa, jalapenos, black beans, crema, cilantro
Pretzel HH
2 Bavarian-style pretzels with mustard, house made pickles, house made tillamook queso
HH Pizzas
6" Cheese Pizza HH
100% low moisture mozzarella and house-made marinara
6" Pepperoni HH
House-made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni
18" Cheese Pizza HH
100% low moisture mozzarella and house-made marinara
18" Pepperoni HH
House-made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni
18" Quattro Formaggi Pizza HH
100% low moisture mozzarella, paremsan, provolone, fresh mozzarella
18" Hawaiianish Pizza HH
House-made pulled pork, jalapenos, pineapple
18" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza HH
House-made ranch base with fresh baked chicken breast, thick cut bacon, garlic
18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza HH
Garlic oil base, fresh baked chicken breast, green onions, blue cheese and frank's red hot
18" Sweet & Spicy Pizza HH
Mama lil's peppers, mozzarella, salami, spicy honey
18" 3 Meat Pizza HH
100% low moisture mozzarella, salami, bacon, pepperoni
18" Veggie Supreme Pizza HH
Olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, mushrooms
Merchandise
Glassware
Sweatshirt
T-Shirt
T-Shirt - Pride Tee
T-Shirt - Sports Tee
T-Shirt - Sports Tee - Long Sleeve
T-Shirt - Support Local - Red
T-Shirt- Anniversary
T-Shirt- Colors of Love
T-Shirt- Mural Tee - Lavender
T-Shirt- Mural Tee - Off White
T-Shirt - Migration- Army Green
T-Shirt - Mountain - Blue
T-Shirt - Sports Tee Red
Hat
Swag
Game Menu - ONLY AVAILABLE DURING GAMES
Game Menu Bottled/Canned
Ablis CBD Seltzer- Strawberry Mojito HH
Ablis™ creates all natural hemp CBD beverages. All of our natural and organic CBD products are infused with non GMO hemp CBD. Made in Bend, Oregon.
Double Mountain Dry Apple Cider HH
Tieton Apple Cider HH
Tieton Bourbon Peach Cider HH
Tumalo Creek Huckleberry Lemon Cider HH
Game Menu Draft Beer
11. Westward Frankie HH
ABV 9% / IBU 35 Barrel aged stout in Westward Whiskey barrels.
1. Mexican Chocolate WW Frankie
ABV: 5.8% / IBU: 18 Inspired by the Clover Club cocktail this beer features raspberry and sweet cherry notes of juniper and coriander, poured on nitro.
Lil Smokey HH
ABV: 7.3% / IBU: 47 Our flagship Straight Outta Portland IPA with an amplified burst of fresh Strata hops, giving tropical notes of passion fruit with resiny dank aromas.
18. Hello Again IPA HH
SESSION IPA / 4.8% ABV / 33 IBU Double dry-hopped mosaic session with beautiful hop aroma
Hop Fire IIPA HH
IIPA/ 8.5% ABV/ 60 IBU This double IPA is the culmination of brewing innovation from our Hop Fire program. There’s tropical notes of ripe mango and juicy passion fruit mixed with citrus aromas of pomelo, lemon and lime, with hints of pine and strawberry.
Me Time Lager HH
ABV: 5.1% / IBU: 15 A fresh hopped Lager with brilliant golden color and notes of peach-mango lemonade, candied orange Peel, boysenberry, papaya and guava.
16. Thunderbolt HH
5. Mo-Haze-ic HH
2021 NABA GOLD MEDAL WINNER HAZY IPA/ 6.1% ABV / 50 IBU Passionfruit, papaya, orange and tropical flavors
3. Patio Pale HH
PALE ALE / 5.8% ABV / 55 IBU Notes of pineapple, grapefruit, light and dry mouthfeel
Pinot Nouveau HH (Copy)
ABV: 10% / IBU: 14 This Norwegian farmhouse beer aged in Pinot Noir barrels forms the ultimate beer-wine hybrid.
4. Proper Pilsner HH
PILSNER / 5.1% ABV / 30 IBU Subtle herbal spiciness with a slight lemon, citrus finish
9. Maple Coronet HH
ABV 7.0% / IBU 48 An innovation forward beer that uses cryo frozen and concentrated Azacca hops resulting in an IPA with mango and tropical fruit notes.
6. Straight Outta Portland HH
WEST COAST IPA / 7.3% ABV / 69 IBU Tropical juicy aromatics and crisp hop finish
Noble Pale HH
A fresh hopped Pale Ale with Salmon Safe malts and hops. An easy drinker perfect for soaking in the last warm days of summer.
10. Salty Mule Gose HH
GOSE ABV: 4.2% A balanced sour beer with notes of ginger, lime, and fresh hibiscus. Our 2023 SheBrew submission!
Game Menu Food
Caesar Salad HH
Romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan, crutons
Mixed Salad HH
farm lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, crutons, parmesan
Nachos HH
House-made tillamook queso, salsa, jalapenos, black beans, crema, cilantro
Pretzel HH
2 Bavarian-style pretzels with mustard, house made pickles, house made tillamook queso
Game Menu Pizzas
6" Cheese Pizza HH
100% low moisture mozzarella and house-made marinara
6" Pepperoni HH
House-made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni
18" Cheese Pizza HH
100% low moisture mozzarella and house-made marinara
18" Pepperoni HH
House-made marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni
18" Quattro Formaggi Pizza HH
100% low moisture mozzarella, paremsan, provolone, fresh mozzarella
18" Hawaiianish Pizza HH
House-made pulled pork, jalapenos, pineapple
18" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza HH
House-made ranch base with fresh baked chicken breast, thick cut bacon, garlic
18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza HH
Garlic oil base, fresh baked chicken breast, green onions, blue cheese and frank's red hot
18" Sweet & Spicy Pizza HH
Mama lil's peppers, mozzarella, salami, spicy honey
18" 3 Meat Pizza HH
100% low moisture mozzarella, salami, bacon, pepperoni
18" Veggie Supreme Pizza HH
Olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, mushrooms
Game Menu Wine
Dock Sales
1/2 Bbls
Mo-Haze-Ic
2019 GABF BRONZE MEDAL 2021 NABA GOLD MEDAL HAZY IPA/ 6.1% ABV / 50 IBU Passionfruit, papaya, orange and tropical flavors 110 Pints - 1760 Oz.
Patio Pale
2021 DENVER INTL. SILVER MEDAL PALE ALE / 5.8% ABV / 55 IBU Notes of pineapple, grapefruit, light and dry mouthfeel 110 Pints - 1,760 Oz.
Proper Pilsner
2019 NABA BRONZE MEDAL 2021 DENVER INTL. GOLD MEDAL PILSNER / 5.1% ABV / 30 IBU Subtle herbal spiciness with a slight lemon, citrus finish 110 Pints - 1,760 Oz.
Straight Outta Portland
2019 DENVER INTL. GOLD MEDAL 2021 DENVER INTL. SILVER MEDAL WEST COAST IPA / 7.3% ABV / 69 IBU Tropical juicy aromatics and crisp hop finish 110 Pints - 1,760 Oz.
Hopfire IIPA
IIPA - 8.5% ABV - 60 IBU This double IPA is the culmination of brewing innovation from our Hop Fire program. There’s tropical notes of ripe mango and juicy 110 Pints - 1760 Oz.
1/4 Bbls
Mo-Haze-Ic
2019 GABF BRONZE MEDAL 2021 NABA GOLD MEDAL HAZY IPA / 6.1% ABV / 50 IBU Passionfruit, papaya, orange and tropical flavors 55 Pints - 880 Oz.
Patio Pale
2021 DENVER INTL. SILVER MEDAL PALE ALE / 5.8% ABV / 55 IBU Notes of pineapple, grapefruit, light and dry mouthfeel 55 Pints - 880 Oz.
Proper Pilsner
2019 NABA BRONZE MEDAL 2021 DENVER INTL. GOLD MEDAL PILSNER / 5.1% ABV / 30 IBU Subtle herbal spiciness with a slight lemon, citrus finish 55 Pints - 880 Oz.
Straight Outta Portland
2019 DENVER INTL. GOLD MEDAL 2021 DENVER INTL. SILVER MEDAL WEST COAST IPA / 7.3% ABV / 69 IBU Tropical juicy aromatics and crisp hop finish 55 Pints - 880 Oz.
HopFire IIPA
IIPA/ 8.5% ABV/ 60 IBU This double IPA is the culmination of brewing innovation from our Hop Fire program. There’s tropical notes of ripe mango and juicy 55 Pints - 880 Oz.
1/6 Bbls
Mo-Haze-Ic
2019 GABF BRONZE MEDAL 2021 NABA GOLD MEDAL HAZY IPA/ 6.1% ABV / 50 IBU Passionfruit, papaya, orange and tropical flavors 41 Pints - 656 Oz.
Patio Pale
2021 DENVER INTL. SILVER MEDAL PALE ALE / 5.8% ABV / 55 IBU Notes of pineapple, grapefruit, light and dry mouthfeel 41 Pints - 656 Oz.
Proper Pilsner
2019 NABA BRONZE MEDAL 2021 DENVER INTL. GOLD MEDAL PILSNER / 5.1% ABV / 30 IBU Subtle herbal spiciness with a slight lemon, citrus finish 41 Pints - 656 Oz.
Straight Outta Portland
2019 DENVER INTL. GOLD MEDAL 2021 DENVER INTL. SILVER MEDAL WEST COAST IPA / 7.3% ABV / 69 IBU Tropical juicy aromatics and crisp hop finish 41 Pints - 656 Oz.
HopFire IIPA
IIPA/ 8.5% ABV/ 60 IBU This double IPA is the culmination of brewing innovation from our Hop Fire program. There’s tropical notes of ripe mango and juicy 41 Pints - 656 Oz.
Cases
Hello Again - Session IPA
SESSION IPA / 4.8% ABV / 33 IBU Double dry-hopped mosaic session with beautiful hop aroma
Hop Fire IIPA
IIPA/ 8.5% ABV/ 60 IBU This double IPA is the culmination of brewing innovation from our Hop Fire program. There’s tropical notes of ripe mango and juicy passion fruit mixed with citrus aromas of pomelo, lemon and lime, with hints of pine and strawberry.
Mo-Haze-Ic - Hazy IPA
2021 NABA GOLD MEDAL WINNER HAZY IPA/ 6.1% ABV / 50 IBU Passionfruit, papaya, orange and tropical flavors
Patio Pale
PALE ALE / 5.8% ABV / 55 IBU Notes of pineapple, grapefruit, light and dry mouthfeel
Proper Pilsner
PILSNER / 5.1% ABV / 30 IBU Subtle herbal spiciness with a slight lemon, citrus finish
Straight Outta Portland
WEST COAST IPA / 7.3% ABV / 69 IBU Tropical juicy aromatics and crisp hop finish
Open Dock Sale
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Best Pizza In Gresham. Amazing Pub And Production Facility On Your Way To And From Mt. Hood, Columbia Gorge, & Hood River. Proud To Call Gresham Home.
18188 NE Wilkes Rd., Portland, OR 97230