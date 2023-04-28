Migration Brewing - Gresham 18188 NE Wilkes Rd.

14. Jammin' Salmon IPA

$3.50 +

IPA / ABV: 6% / IBU: 48 Combining Mainstem Cascadia pale malt with Skagit Organic Vienna malt creates a slightly sweet and bready character. The combination of Cascade and Meridian towards the end of the boil provides notes of pine, lemon zest, grapefruit, and a hint of tropical fruit. Adding Strata hops to the mix of Cascade and Meridian in the dry hop amps up those other contributions as well as adding dank notes as well as a better perception of tropical fruit notes and strawberry.