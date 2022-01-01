  • Home
Milkcow Cafe - Las Vegas x400 S. RAMPART BLVD., SUITE 140

No reviews yet

x400 S. RAMPART BLVD., SUITE 140

Las Vegas, NV 89145

CLASSIC

MILKY WAY

MILKY WAY

$5.45

Vanilla Ice Cream

MILKY HONEY

MILKY HONEY

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream With Honey

MILKY CUBE

MILKY CUBE

$7.25

Vanilla Ice Cream With Honey And Honey Comb

POPULAR

BLACK PEARL

BLACK PEARL

$6.50

Vanilla Ice Cream With Chocolate Ball And Chocolate Syrup And Hazlenut Syrup.

MACAO DREAM

MACAO DREAM

$7.25

Vanilla Ice Cream With Honey and Almond Slice And Macaron

COOKIE&CREAM

COOKIE&CREAM

$6.50

Vanilla Ice Cream With Oreo Crumble and Oreo Coockie - 1 Each

COTTON CANDY

MANGO TREE

MANGO TREE

$7.95

Vanilla Ice Cream With Fresh Mango Slice And Mango Syrup, Cotton Candy ,Waffer Stick.

SNOW DROP

SNOW DROP

$7.95

Vanilla Ice Cream With Jelly Bean Caramel,Sea Salt, Cotton Candy.

SANTORINI

SANTORINI

$7.95

Vanilla Ice Cream With Oreo Crumble, Tropical blue Syrup,Pistachio Crumble, Cotton Candy.

SIGNATURE

DIRTY BOBA

DIRTY BOBA

$6.95

Vanilla Ice Cream With Brown Sugar,Brown Sugar Boba,Sugar Cone.

TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU

$7.25

Vanilla Ice Cream With Coffee And Mascarpone Cheese, Cacao Powder, Lady Finger, Coffee Bean.

AFFOGATO

AFFOGATO

$6.75

Vanilla Ice Cream With Dutch Coffee.

MILKTEA

HOKKAIDO MILK TEA WITH BOBA

HOKKAIDO MILK TEA WITH BOBA

$5.75
BROWN SUGAR HOKKAIDO MILK TEA WITH BOBA

BROWN SUGAR HOKKAIDO MILK TEA WITH BOBA

$6.75

STRAWBERRY MILK TEA

$5.75

MANGO MILK TEA

$5.75

FRUIT TEA

MIXED FRUIT TEA

MIXED FRUIT TEA

$5.95
KIWI KIWI

KIWI KIWI

$5.95
PASSION FRUIT

PASSION FRUIT

$5.95
PEACH

PEACH

$5.95
HONEY LEMON

HONEY LEMON

$5.95

MILKSHAKE

CHOCOLATE CHIP

$7.45
OREO

OREO

$7.45
MANGO MILKSHAKE

MANGO MILKSHAKE

$7.45
STAWBERRY MILKSHAKE

STAWBERRY MILKSHAKE

$7.45

VANILLA MILKSHAKE

$7.45

TEA

OSMANTHUS OOLONG

OSMANTHUS OOLONG

$4.85
PEACH OOLONG

PEACH OOLONG

$4.85
JASMINE

JASMINE

$4.85

SLUSH

MANGO

MANGO

$5.95
STAWBERRY

STAWBERRY

$5.95

FLOAT

MOCHA FLOAT

MOCHA FLOAT

$6.95
MATCHA FLOAT

MATCHA FLOAT

$6.95

WATER

FIJI

FIJI

$3.50
PERRIER

PERRIER

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy !

Website

Location

x400 S. RAMPART BLVD., SUITE 140, Las Vegas, NV 89145

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

