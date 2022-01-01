Milkcow Cafe - Las Vegas x400 S. RAMPART BLVD., SUITE 140
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy !
Location
x400 S. RAMPART BLVD., SUITE 140, Las Vegas, NV 89145
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen
No Reviews
7595 W. Washington Ave. Suite 120 Las Vegas, NV 89128
View restaurant
Frijoles and Frescas Grilled Tacos
No Reviews
7000 W. Charleston Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Las Vegas
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurant