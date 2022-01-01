Restaurant header imageView gallery

Milwaukee Ale House Shard 2

1,590 Reviews

$$

233 N Water St

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

APPETIZERS

Ale House Wings (10)

$9.50

Ale House Wings (20)

$17.00

Sm Nachos

$6.00

Lg Nachos

$10.00

Nuclear Nachos

$19.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Bavarian Pretzels

$9.00

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Hummus Platter

$9.00

MKE IPA Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Crispy Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Basket Kettle Chips

$4.00

Basket Onion Rings

$5.00

Basket French Fries

$4.00

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Chips and Salsa Refill

$3.00

SALADS

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Blackened Ahi Tuna Salad

$14.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.00

Apple Brie Salad

$11.00

Cobb Salad

$11.00

Salmon Salad

$14.00

House Salad

$7.00

BURGERS

Black & Bleu Burger

$13.00

Milwaukee Melt

$13.00

Ale House Burger

$10.00

California Burger

$12.00

Veggie Burger

$10.00

Cowboy’s Demise

$14.00

Wisco Burger

$14.00

SANDWICHES

Pot Roast Sandwich

$10.00

Wisconsin Grilled Cheese

$9.00

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Hummus Wrap

$9.00

Smoked Turkey Ham & Club

$10.00

Wisconsin Pretzel Bun Brat

$10.00

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Cod Sandwich

$8.00

MKE CRAFT FOODS

Wisconsin Fish Fry

$13.00

Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Stout Pot Roast

$14.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$11.00

Blackened Salmon Filet

$18.00

Louie’s Demise Bbq Ribs

$18.00

Walleye

$15.00

DESSERTS

Apple Cobbler

$7.50

Cookie Skillet

$7.00

Brownie Turtle Sundae

$7.50

Sorbet

$5.50

Root Beer Float

$6.50

Ice Cream Scoop

$5.00

SOUP

Cup Gumbo

$3.50

Bowl Gumbo

$5.50

Cup Soup Of The Day

$3.00

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$5.00

Cup Tomato Basil

$3.00

Bowl Tomato Basil

$5.00

PIZZA

Meat Lovers

$14.00

Roasted Veggie

$13.00

BYO Pizza

$10.00

SIDES

Side Fries

$2.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Side Kettle Chips

$2.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Side Onion Rings

$3.00

Side Potato Salad

$2.00

Side Slaw

$2.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Side Veggies

$2.00

Side Broccoli

$2.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Caesar

$3.00

Side Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Side Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Hummus Veggies

$2.00

Hummus Pita

$2.00

Side Chicken Breast

$3.50

Side Steak

$5.00

Side Salmon

$5.00

Side Shrimp

$5.00

Side Ahi Tuna

$5.00

KIDS

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.50

Kids Hamburger

$5.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.00

Kids Macaroni and Cheese

$4.95

Kids Pasta and Marinara

$4.95

Kids Buttered Noodles

$4.95

Kids Salad

$2.00

Kids Veggies- Hot

$2.00

Kids Veggies- Cold

$2.00

Kids Pizza- Pepperoni

$5.00

Kids Pizza- Cheese

$5.00

Kids Hot Dog

$4.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Kids Fries

$2.00

Kids Fruit

$2.00

Kids Broccoli

$2.00

KIds Soda

$2.00

Kids Juice

$2.00

Kids Milk

$2.50

Kids Refill

$1.00

BRUNCH

Two Egg Plate

$9.00

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Breakfast Burger

$13.00

Chicken & Waffles

$12.00

Spinach Omelette

$12.00

Bacon Omelette

$12.00

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$11.00

Veggie Omelette

$11.00

Brunch Meat Options

$2.00

2 Eggs Side

$2.50

Mushroom Omelette

$12.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

SPECIALS

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$11.00

Brewer's Hot Dog

$3.00

Brewer's Brat

$5.00

HH 65 Cent Wings

SAUCES

$1000 Island

$0.75

$Avocado Aioli

$0.75

$Balsamic

$0.75

$BBQ Sauce

$0.75

$Beer Cheese

$1.50

$Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.75

$Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

$Caesar

$0.75

$Chipotle Aioli

$0.75

$Coarse Mustard

$0.75

$Dijon Mustard

$Garlic Parm

$0.75

$Honey Mango Vin

$0.75

$Honey Mustard

$0.75

$Honey Sriracha

$0.75

$Marinara

$0.75

$Marinara Cup

$1.50

$Mayo

$0.50

$Mustard Malt Vin

$0.75

$Peppercorn Ranch

$0.75

$Ranch

$0.75

$Salsa

$0.75

$Salsa Cup

$1.50

$Shallot Aioli

$0.75

$Sour Cream

$0.75

$Sweet Chili

$0.75

$Tartar

$0.75

Melted Butter

$Japs

$0.75

DRESSINGS

1000 Island

$0.75

Baslamic Vin

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Citrus Vin

$0.75

French

$0.75

Honey Mango Vin

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Mustard Malt Vin

Peppercorn Ranch

Ranch

$0.75
Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Restroom
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

233 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Directions

Milwaukee Ale House image
Milwaukee Ale House image

