Moxie Burger- Shallowford MB Shallowford

Popular Items

The Entrepreneur
Hand-cut moxie fries
Sweet Potato Fries

Burger/Sandwiches

The Entrepreneur

$7.99

Build your own burger!

The Moxie

$10.49

6 oz. *certified Angus beef, topped with a fried green tomato, pimento cheese, bacon and moxie sauce

The Heater

$9.49

6 oz. *certified Angus beef, topped with lettuce, jalapenos, hot sauce, tomato, onion straws, pepperjack cheese and jalapeno ranch

Bleu Ribbon

$10.29

6 oz. *certified Angus beef, caramelized onions, sauteed ‘shrooms, bleu cheese crumbles, and horseradish mayo

The Coop

$10.29

(grilled or buffalo style) 6 oz. chicken breast, topped with swiss cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, and bbq sauce

The Colonel

$8.70

6 oz. fried chicken breast, topped with coleslaw, pickles, and jalapeno bleu cheese sauce

Homegrown

$9.79

black bean patty or portobello cap, topped with goat cheese, roasted red peppers, and pesto mayo

The Gobbler

$9.00

6 oz. *house-seasoned ground turkey on ciabatta bun. topped with dried cranberries, sliced avocado and tarragon mayo

The Cadillac

$10.30

6 oz. *house-seasoned ground lamb, topped with sauteed ‘shrooms, caramelized onions, goat cheese, and creole chili sauce

Rise and Shine

$10.30

*Local grass fed beef, fried egg, sliced avocado, bacon, and srirachi mayo

Lolo Ono "Crazy Delicious"

$10.20

6 oz. *certified Angus beef on texas toast. topped with caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese, grilled pineapple, ham, and maple aioli sauce

Salmon BLT

$10.01

*handmade salmon patty on ciabatta bun, topped with bacon, lettuce, *handmade salmon patty on ciabatta bun, topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, and lemon dill aioli, sliced avocado, and lemon dill aioli

Patty Melt

$10.00

2 3oz *certified Angus beef patties, two slices of american cheese, caramelized onions, mayo, served on texas toast

THE OLYMPIAN

$9.99

Shally Special

$9.99

Sides/Snacks

Hand-cut moxie fries

$3.49+

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99+

with sweet chili mayo

Onion Straws

$3.79+

with petal sauce

Zucchini Fries

$3.99+

with jalapeno ranch

Pickle Chips

$3.99+

with jalapeno ranch

50/50 Combo

$3.99+

choose two

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.79+

Cheese Fritters

$7.99+

pimento cheese | goat cheese

Broccoli Salad

$3.49

Chili with a kick

$3.99+

Coleslaw

$3.49

Cucumber Salad

$3.49

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.99

topped with goat cheese, bacon, chives, red pepper aioli sauce

Fruit Cup

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

mixed greens topped with tomato, red onion, & cucumbers

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Chicken Bites Small

$7.99

Chicken Bites Large

$11.99

Side Protein

Mixed Green Salads

BYO Salad

$6.29

BYO salad

The Moxie Salad

$11.79

mixed greens topped with fried green tomatoes, bacon, sliced avocado and dried cranberries

The Coop Salad

$9.20

(grilled or buffalo style) mixed greens topped with chicken breast, tomatoes, onion straws, blue cheese crumbles, and sliced avocado

The Chucktown

$12.49

mixed greens topped with fried goat cheese balls, sliced strawberries, red onions, and sliced almonds

La Novia

$9.20

chopped romaine lettuce topped with chicken breast, pineapple pico, cucumbers, fried jalapeños and avocado

Caesar Salad

$8.49

chopped romaine lettuce, topped with croutons, parmesan, sliced avocado, and served with caesar dressing

Kiddos

Lil Burger

$5.99

Puppy Dawg

$5.59

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

(4) Chicken Fingers

$6.99

(6) Chicken Finger

$9.99

Dawgs

BYO Dawg

$5.79

Chicago

$6.59

Snoop

$7.79

Hunker Down

$7.79

Side Sauces

tarragon mayo

$0.49

pesto mayo

$0.49

sriracha mayo

$0.49

sweet chili mayo

$0.49

bbq sauce

$0.49

hot sauce

$0.49

red pepper aioli

$0.49

maple aioli

$0.49

moxie sauce

$0.49

petal sauce

$0.49

sweet chili sauce

$0.49

creole chili pepper

$0.49

jalapeno ranch

$0.49

ranch

$0.49

bleu cheese

$0.49

jalapeno bleu cheese

$0.49

lemon dill aioli

$0.49

A1 steak sauce

$0.49

Honey Mustard

$0.49

spicy mustard

$0.49

NA Beverages Togo

Sweet Tea

$2.29

Unsweet Tea

$2.29

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Coke Zero

$2.49

Cherry Coke

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Fanta

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

White Milk

$1.29

Chocolate Milk

$1.29

Apple Juice

$1.29

topochico Sparkling water

$2.49

Abita Rootbeer

$2.49

Wine

Crane Lake Merlot Bottle

$24.00

Firesteed Pinot Noir Bottle

$25.00

Freakshow Cabernet Bottle

$35.00

Gouguenheim Malbec Bottle

$32.00

House Red (20 Acres) Bottle

$20.00

Morgan Pinot Noir Bottle

$40.00

Campo Viejo Cava (Champagne) Bottle

$20.00

Clos Pegase Rose Bottle

$25.00

House White (20 Acres) Bottle

$20.00

Kendall Jackson Chard Bottle

$30.00

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc Bottle

$32.00

Mimosa Bottle

$23.00

Morgan Chard Bottle

$35.00

Chloe Pinot Grigio Bottle

$24.00

Seeker Riesling Bottle

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2421 Shallowford Rd #158, Marietta, GA 30066

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

