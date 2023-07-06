Restaurant header imageView gallery

Naroodle Chibi - PowerHouse

378 Technology Way

Rock Hill, SC 29730

Ramen

Ichiraku

$15.00

pork miso broth, chashu pork belly, scallions, menma (bamboo shoots), fish cake, ajitama (marinated soft-boiled egg)

BBQ

$14.00

bbq pork broth, burnt ends, smoked collards, charred corn, scallions

Spicy Miso

$14.00

chicken miso broth, ground chicken, bok choy, bean sprouts, scallions, mayu (black garlic oil)

Shoyu

$14.00

chicken shoyu broth, grilled chicken, bok choy, charred corn, scallions, mayu (black garlic oil)

Veggie

$14.00

Chibi Snacks

Chicken Gyoza

$5.00

chicken dumplings with smokey shoyu topped with scallions

Veggie gyoza

$5.00

veggie dumplings w/ smokey shoyu topped with scallions

Tofu Bites

$5.00

deep fried tofu, topped with chili garlic crunch

Spicy Cucumber

$5.00

chilled cucumber spirals, chili oil, sesame

Boba Tea

Black Milk Tea

$5.00

house black tea

Matcha Tea

$5.00

green tea

Thai Tea

$5.00

thai tea

Drinks

Ramune

$5.00

Can Drink

$2.00

Thai Tea

$6.00

Convenience Items

Onigiri

$3.00

seasoned rice, nori

Sando

$4.00

Japanese sandwhich

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

378 Technology Way, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Directions

