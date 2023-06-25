Neo-China Restaurant
No reviews yet
4015 University Dr, Durham, NC 27707
Durham, NC 27707
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Lunch Menu
Lunch Combos
1. Garlic Sauce
Choice of meat sautéed with waterchestnuts, yellow squash, zucchini, mushrooms and red bell peppers in our chef's spicy garlic brown sauce
2. Sweet & Sour
Choice of meat lightly battered and deep fried and topped with green peppers, jumbo onions, carrots and pineapple chunks, smothered in a sweet & sour sauce
3. Moo Goo Gai Pan
Sliced chicken breast sautéed with broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, jumbo onion, mushrooms, snow-peas, in a delicate white sauce
4. Marco Polo Spicy Chicken
Sautéed onions, yellow squash, red bell pepper and mushrooms in an original hot & spicy brown sauce served over battered slices of chicken breast
5. Pepper Steak
Tender sliced steak sautéed with onions and green bell peppers in a brown sauce
6. Broccoli
Choice of meat with broccoli. Chicken in a white sauce, beef or shrimp prepared with a brown sauce served over battered slices of chicken breast
7. Sha-Cha
Choice of meat sautéed with broccoli, mushrooms, onions, carrots, and baby corn in a sha-cha sauce (an authentic spicy Chinese barbecue sauce)
8. Vegetable Delight
Sautéed broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, jumbo onions, mushrooms, snow peas, baby corn, waterchestnuts in a brown sauce
9. Chicken & Shrimp with Broccoli
Tender sliced chicken thigh meat and shrimp sautéed with broccoli in a spicy brown sauce
10. Cashew Chicken
Freshly diced chicken thigh meat sautéed with cashews or almonds, mushroom, yellow squash, zucchini and green and red bell peppers in a brown sauce
11. Fresh Vegetables
Choice of meat sautéed with broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, jumbo onions, mushrooms, & snow-peas in a savory brown sauce
12. Shrimp with Lobster Sauce over Pan-Seared Angel Hair
Fresh shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, peas, carrots and egg in our chef's delicate seafood based white sauce
13. Hunan
Choice of meat sautéed with mushrooms, waterchestnuts, baby corn, red bell peppers and snow peas in our chef's original spicy brown sauce
14. Black Bean Sauce
Choice of meat sautéed with onions, baby corn, mushrooms, and red bell peppers in our chef's original spicy black soybean sauce
15. Beef with Snow Peas & Mushrooms
Tender sliced steak sautéed with snow peas and mushrooms in a deliciously rich brown sauce
16. General Tso’s
Lightly battered chicken thigh deep fried to perfection, and folded in a celebrated sweet yet spicy chef special sauce
17. Shrimp & Scallops in Garlic Sauce
Shrimp and scallops sautéed with waterchestnuts, yellow squash, zucchini, mushrooms and red bell peppers in our chef's original garlic brown sauce
18. Home Style Tofu
Fresh tofu sautéed with broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, jumbo onions, mushrooms, snow peas and in a spicy garlic brown sauce
19. Royal Hawaiian
Sliced chicken breast, shrimp and beef sautéed with fresh broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, jumbo onions, mushrooms, snow-peas in an original brown sauce
20. Kung Pao or Walnut
Tender diced chicken thigh meat sautéed with peanuts or walnuts, mushrooms, yellow squash, zucchini, green & red bell peppers in a spicy brown sauce
21. Fried Rice
Choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, rarest pork house with seasoned rice, carrots, peas and eggs
22. Lo Mein
Choler of chicken, beef, shrimp, roast pork or house with seasoned noodles and napa, bean sprouts, carrots, mushrooms and scallions
23. Chicken & Broccoli in Garlic Sauce
Sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh broccoli in our chef's original garlic brown sauce
24. Mongolian
Choice of meat sautéed with scallions, onions and mushrooms with a blend of white wine and soy sauce
25. Imperial Chicken
Lightly battered and deep fried chicken breast sautéed with waterchestnuts red bell peppers and green onions in a lemony sweet spicy sauce
26. Spicy Honey
Lightly dusted chunks of chicken breast or shrimp sautéed with scallions. Prepared in a sweet, spicy and zesty sauce
27. Chicken and Shrimp over Pan-Seared Angel Hair
Tender sliced chicken breast meat and shrimp sautéed with broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, jumbo onions, mushrooms, snow-peas, in a garlic brown sauce. Served over a bed of pan-seared angel hair.
28. Beef & Chicken over Pan-Seared Angel Hair
Tender sliced steak and sliced chicken breast meat sautéed with broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, jumbo onions, mushrooms, snow-peas in a garlic seasoned brown sauce. Served on a bed of pan-seared angel hair
29. Wild Mushroom Ravioli
Pan seared wild mushroom ravioli (Italian style) and fresh vegetables sautéed in a garlic brown sauce.
30. Mushroom Ravioli with Chicken and Shrimp
A Neo-China Signature! Sliced chicken breast meat and shrimp, pan seared wild mushroom ravioli (Italian style) and fresh vegetables sautéed in a garlic brown sauce
31. Grouper in Garlic Sauce (Lunch)
Grouper with broccoli and red pepper in our chef's spicy garlic brown sauce
32. Sesame Chicken (Lunch)
Lightly battered chicken thigh deep fried to perfection, and folded in a celebrated sweet yet spicy chef special sauce and dressed with sesame seeds
33. Chicken Chow Mein (Lunch)
34. Orange Chicken (Lunch)
Lightly battered, deep fried chunks of chicken breast, sautéed with broccoli and red & green peppers. Prepared in a sweet orange peel and red chili pepper seasoned brown sauce
35. Luitzi Chicken (Lunch)
Battered slices of chicken breast sautéed broccoli, mushrooms, onions, and red pepper in a delicate chef special sauce.
36. Broccoli in Garlic Sauce (Lunch)
Broccoli sautéed in our chef’s special garlic sauce
37. Lemon Chicken (Lunch)
Appetizers
Pork Egg Roll (1)
Cabbage, carrots, celery & ground pork wrapped in a crunchy noodle skin
Shrimp Spring Roll (1)
Cabbage, carrots, celery, onions & shrimp wrapped in a thin and crispy noodle skin
Vegetable Roll (1)
Cabbage, carrots, celery & onion wrapped in a crunchy noodle skin
1 Egg Roll/1 Spring Roll
1 Pork Egg Roll, 1 Shrimp Spring Roll
Pork Egg Roll (2)
Cabbage, carrots, celery & ground pork wrapped in a crunchy noodle skin
Shrimp Spring Roll (2)
Cabbage, carrots, celery, onions & shrimp wrapped in a thin and crispy noodle skin
Vegetable Roll (2)
Cabbage, carrots, celery & onion wrapped in a crunchy noodle skin
1 Egg Roll/1 Vegetable Roll
1 Pork Egg Roll, 1 Vegetable Roll
Stuffed Shrimp Roll (2)
A Neo-China Signature! Jumbo shrimp stuffed with a seasoned blend of ground chicken, shrimp, vegetables. Then wrapped in a thin noodle skin and fried to a golden brown
Pan-Fried Dumplings (6)
Ground pork seasoned with ginger, mushrooms, bamboo shoots and scallions. Served with our house dumpling sauce
Fried Chicken Wings (6)
Fresh chicken wings battered and deep fried to a golden brown
1 Spring Roll/1 Vegetable Roll
1 Shrimp Spring Roll, 1 Vegetable Roll
Crab Rangoons (5)
Cream cheese and scallions with a hint of crab, wrapped in a wonton skin and delicately fried
Steamed Dumplings (6)
Ground pork seasoned with ginger, mushrooms, bamboo shoots and scallions. Served with our house dumpling sauce
Spicy Chicken Wings (6)
Fresh chicken wings battered and deep fried to a golden brown, then tossed in a red chili seasoned brown sauce
Sampler Combo
One of each: beef cho-cho, crab rangoon, stuffed shrimp roll, and zucchini, along with chicken fingers.
Beef Cho-Cho (4)
Marinated strips of steak served on skewers and grilled to perfection
BBQ Spare Ribs (2)
Pork spare ribs marinated in a honey barbecue sauce, then roasted to perfection
Edamame
Lightly salted boiled soybeans
Soups
Won Ton Soup (Pint)
Egg Drop Soup (Pint)
Hot & Sour Soup (Pint)
Egg Drop/Won Ton (Pint)
Won Ton Soup (Quart)
Egg Drop Soup (Quart)
Hot & Sour Soup (Quart)
Egg Drop/Won Ton (Quart)
Won Ton/Hot & Sour (Pint)
Egg Drop/Hot & Sour (Pint)
Tofu & Fresh Vegetable Soup (For 2)
Selected fresh mixed vegetables prepared with chicken broth, unless otherwise specified.
Subgum Wonton Soup (For 2)
Four wontons cooked with chicken, shrimp, and select fresh mixed vegetables cooked with chicken broth unless otherwise specified.
Won Ton/Hot & Sour (Quart)
Egg Drop/Hot & Sour (Quart)
House Special Soup (For 2)
A special combination of chicken, shrimp, scallops, crab meat, peas, carrots, mushrooms, and egg whites.
Sides/Extras/Sauces
Side Steamed Rice (Sm)
Side Brown Rice (Sm)
Side Fried Rice (Sm)
Steamed Lo Mein (Sm)
Side Steamed Rice (Lg)
Side Brown Rice (Lg)
Side Fried Rice (Lg)
Steamed Lo Mein (Lg)
Side Crispy Noodles (Sm)
Side Pan Seared Noodles
House Hot Mustard (Sm)
House Duck Sauce (Sm)
Side Crispy Noodles (Lg)
Side Angel Hair Noodles
House Chili Oil (Sm)
Extra Pancake (1)
House Plum Sauce (Sm)
House Dumpling Sauce (Sm)
House Honey Mustard (Sm)
Sweet & Sour Sauce (Sm)
Sweet & Sour Sauce (Half Pint)
Duck Sauce (Half Pint)
Brown Sauce (Half Pint)
Garlic Sauce (Half Pint)
White Sauce (Half Pint)
Sesame Sauce (Half Pint)
General Tso's Sauce (Half Pint)
Sha Cha Sauce (Half Pint)
Spicy Honey Sauce (Half Pint)
Curry Sauce (Half Pint)
Black Bean Sauce (Half Pint)
Imperial Sauce (Half Pint)
Orange Sauce (Half Pint)
Lemon Sauce (Half Pint)
Luitzi Sauce (Half Pint)
Side Steamed Broccoli
Side Mixed Vegetables
Ketchup
Honey Mustard
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Pork Egg Roll (1)
Cabbage, carrots, celery & ground pork wrapped in a crunchy noodle skin
Shrimp Spring Roll (1)
Cabbage, carrots, celery, onions & shrimp wrapped in a thin and crispy noodle skin
Vegetable Roll (1)
Cabbage, carrots, celery & onion wrapped in a crunchy noodle skin
1 Egg Roll/1 Spring Roll
1 Pork Egg Roll, 1 Shrimp Spring Roll
Pork Egg Roll (2)
Cabbage, carrots, celery & ground pork wrapped in a crunchy noodle skin
Shrimp Spring Roll (2)
Cabbage, carrots, celery, onions & shrimp wrapped in a thin and crispy noodle skin
Vegetable Roll (2)
Cabbage, carrots, celery & onion wrapped in a crunchy noodle skin
1 Egg Roll/1 Vegetable Roll
1 Pork Egg Roll, 1 Vegetable Roll
Fried Chicken Wings (6)
Fresh chicken wings battered and deep fried to a golden brown
Pan-Fried Dumplings (6)
Ground pork seasoned with ginger, mushrooms, bamboo shoots and scallions. Served with our house dumpling sauce
Edamame
Lightly salted boiled soybeans
1 Spring Roll/1 Vegetable Roll
1 Shrimp Spring Roll, 1 Vegetable Roll
Spicy Chicken Wings (6)
Fresh chicken wings battered and deep fried to a golden brown, then tossed in a red chili seasoned brown sauce
Steamed Dumplings (6)
Ground pork seasoned with ginger, mushrooms, bamboo shoots and scallions. Served with our house dumpling sauce
BBQ Spare Ribs (2)
Pork spare ribs marinated in a honey barbecue sauce, then roasted to perfection
Stuffed Shrimp Roll (2)
A Neo-China Signature! Jumbo shrimp stuffed with a seasoned blend of ground chicken, shrimp, vegetables. Then wrapped in a thin noodle skin and fried to a golden brown
Crab Rangoons (5)
Cream cheese and scallions with a hint of crab, wrapped in a wonton skin and delicately fried
Sampler Combo
One of each: beef cho-cho, crab rangoon, stuffed shrimp roll, and zucchini, along with chicken fingers.
Beef Cho-Cho (4)
Marinated strips of steak served on skewers and grilled to perfection
Soups
Won Ton Soup (Pint)
Egg Drop Soup (Pint)
Hot & Sour Soup (Pint)
Won Ton/Hot & Sour (Pint)
Won Ton Soup (Quart)
Egg Drop Soup (Quart)
Hot & Sour Soup (Quart)
Won Ton/Hot & Sour (Quart)
Egg Drop/Won Ton (Pint)
Egg Drop/Hot & Sour (Pint)
Tofu & Fresh Vegetable Soup (For 2)
Selected fresh mixed vegetables prepared with chicken broth, unless otherwise specified.
Subgum Wonton Soup (For 2)
Four wontons cooked with chicken, shrimp, and select fresh mixed vegetables cooked with chicken broth unless otherwise specified.
Egg Drop/Won Ton (Quart)
Egg Drop/Hot & Sour (Quart)
House Special Soup (For 2)
A special combination of chicken, shrimp, scallops, crab meat, peas, carrots, mushrooms, and egg whites.
Fried Rice
R1. Vegetable Fried Rice
Prepared with napa, bean sprouts, mushrooms, peas, carrots, and egg
R2. Roast Pork Fried Rice
Prepared with peas, carrots, and egg.
R3. Chicken Fried Rice
Prepared with peas, carrots, and egg.
R4. Beef Fried Rice
Prepared with peas, carrots, and egg.
R5. Shrimp Fried Rice
Prepared with peas, carrots, and egg.
R6. House Fried Rice
Chicken, shrimp, and pork prepared with peas, carrots, and egg.
Lo Mein
L1. Vegetable Lo Mein
Napa, bean sprouts, carrots, mushrooms, scallions, & snow peas
L2. Roast Pork Lo Mein
Roast pork, napa, bean sprouts, carrots, mushrooms, & scallions
L3. Chicken Lo Mein
Chicken thigh meat, napa, bean sprouts, carrots, mushrooms, & scallions
L4. Beef Lo Mein
Tender sliced beef, napa, bean sprouts, carrots, mushrooms, & scallions
L5. Shrimp Lo Mein
Jumbo shrimp, napa, bean sprouts, carrots, mushrooms, & scallions
L6. House Lo Mein
Chicken, shrimp, and pork prepared with peas, carrots, and egg.
L7. Chicken, Shrimp & Angel Hair
L8. Singapore Noodles
Vegetables
V1. Vegetable Delight
Sautéed broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, jumbo onions, mushrooms, snow-peas, baby corn, water chestnuts and cauliflower in a brown sauce.
V2. Broccoli in Garlic Sauce
Hot and spicy fresh broccoli florets sautéed in a garlic seasoned brown sauce.
V3. Eggplant in Garlic Sauce
Hot and spicy Japanese eggplant sautéed with water chestnuts, red pepper and scallions in a garlic seasoned brown sauce. (Please note: this dish is seasonal!)
V4. Mu Shu Vegetables
Slivered cabbage sautéed with mushrooms and egg. Served with five pancakes and plum sauce.
V5. Mushroom Ravioli & Vegetables
Hot and spicy wok-seared wild mushroom ravioli (Italian style) and fresh vegetables sautéed in a garlic seasoned brown sauce.
V6. Sesame Tofu
Fresh tofu deep fried folded in a sweet and tangy chef special sauce. Garnish with Broccoli
V7. Home Style Tofu
Hot and spicy fresh tofu wok-seared with broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, jumbo onions, mushrooms, snow peas and cauliflower in a spicy garlic brown sauce.
V8. Tofu & Broccoli in Garlic Sauce
Fresh wok-seared tofu and broccoli sautéed in hot and spicy garlic sauce.
V9. Vegetables over Pan-Seared Noodles
Sautéed broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, jumbo onions, mushrooms, snow peas, and cauliflower in a brown sauce, served on a bed of wok-seared noodles.
Chicken
C1. Sweet & Sour Chicken
Lightly battered and deep-fried chicken breast topped with green peppers, onions, carrots, and pineapple chunks smothered in a sweet & sour sauce.
C2. Chicken & Broccoli
A favorite stir-fry combination of broccoli and tender chicken breast slices in a delicate white sauce.
C3. Moo Goo Gai Pan
Enjoy a garden plate of sautéed fresh vegetables (broccoli, carrots, squash, zucchini, jumbo onions, mushrooms, and snow peas) in a brown sauce.
C4. Chicken & Fresh Vegetables
Tasty diced chicken sautéed with broccoli, jumbo onion, mushrooms, yellow squash, zucchini, carrots, and snow peas in a brown sauce.
C5. Luitzi Chicken
Battered slices of chicken breast sautéed broccoli, mushrooms, onions, and red pepper in a delicate chef special sauce.
C6. Cashew Chicken
Seasoned tender diced chicken stir-fried with crunchy cashew nuts, mushroom, yellow squash, and green & red bell peppers in a brown sauce.
C7. Imperial Chicken
Lightly battered and deep-fried chicken breast stir-fried with water chestnuts, red bell peppers, and green onions in a lemon flavored sweet-sour and hot special sauce.
C8. Chicken, Shrimp & Broccoli
Marinated diced chicken and shrimp sautéed with fresh broccoli in hot & spicy brown sauce.
C9. Hong Kong Chicken
Lightly battered and deep-fried chicken breast slices served on top of an array of sautéed vegetables (broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, mushroom, jumbo onion, and snow peas) in a brown sauce.
H1. General Tso’s Chicken
Lightly battered chicken, deep fried to perfection, and folded in a celebrated hot & spicy brown sauce sautéed with broccoli. This exquisite dish was the favorite of General Tso, a well-known Chinese cuisine connoisseur of the Ching dynasty.
H2. Chicken & Broccoli in Garlic Sauce
Tender chicken slices sautéed with broccoli and red bell peppers to perfection then sautéed in our chef’s special garlic sauce.
H3. Orange Chicken
Lightly battered, deep fried chunks of chicken breast, sautéed with broccoli and red & green peppers. Prepared in a sweet orange peel and red chili pepper seasoned brown sauce.
H4. Kung-Pao Chicken
Tender diced chicken sautéed with peanuts, mushrooms, yellow squash, green & red bell peppers in a hot & spicy sauce.
H5. Walnut Chicken
Delicately seasoned chicken breast slices stir-fried with walnuts, mushrooms, yellow squash, green & red bell peppers, and broccoli in a hot & spicy brown sauce.
H6. Chicken in Garlic Sauce
Chicken breast slices sautéed with water chestnuts, squash, zucchini, red bell peppers, and mushroom in our chef special garlic sauce.
H7. Marco Polo Spicy Chicken
Sautéed onions, squash, red bell pepper, and mushrooms in a special hot & spicy brown sauce served over tender chicken slices battered and deep-fried to perfection.
H8. Chicken with Black Soybeans
A very tasty combination of chicken breast slices, onion, baby corn, red bell peppers, and mushrooms sautéed in a hot and spicy black soybean sauce.
H9. Hunan Chicken
Marinated chicken breast slices sautéed with baby corn, water chestnuts, mushrooms, snow peas, and red bell peppers in a hot & spicy brown sauce.
H10. Spicy Honey Chicken
Lightly dusted chicken breast sautéed with broccoli and scallions. Prepared in a sweet, spicy, and zesty sauce.
Sesame Chicken
Beef
B1. Pepper Steak
Tender steak slices sautéed with onions and green bell peppers in a brown sauce.
B2. Beef & Broccoli
Tender steak slices sautéed with fresh broccoli in a brown sauce.
B3. Mongolian Beef
Tender steak slices sautéed with scallions, jumbo onion, and mushrooms in a special combination of wine and soy sauce.
B4. Beef & Fresh Vegetables
Tender steak slices sautéed with mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, jumbo onions, yellow squash, zucchini, and snow peas in a brown sauce.
B5. Beef with Snow-Peas & Mushrooms
Tender steak slices sautéed with mushrooms and snow peas in a brown sauce.
B6. Beef in Garlic Sauce
Tender steak slices sautéed with water chestnuts, red bell pepper, mushroom, yellow squash, and zucchini in our chef special garlic sauce.
B7. Sha-Cha Beef
Tender steak slices sautéed with broccoli, onion, carrots, mushrooms, and baby corn in a Sha-Cha sauce (a hot & spicy Chinese barbecue sauce).
B8. Sesame Beef
Beef marinated, lightly battered, and deep-fried to perfection, then stir-fried with broccoli and sesame seed in our chef’s special brown sauce.
B9. Hunan Beef
Tender steak slices sautéed with mushrooms, water chestnuts, baby corn, red bell peppers, and snow peas in a hot & spicy brown sauce.
Orange Beef
Shrimp
S1. Sweet & Sour Shrimp
Lightly battered, deep-fried shrimp topped with green pepper, jumbo onions, carrots, and pineapple chunks smothered in a sweet & sour sauce.
S2. Shrimp & Vegetables over Pan-Seared Angel Hair
Fresh jumbo shrimp sautéed with fresh vegetables in a white sauce. Served in a nest of wok-seared Chinese angel hair.
S3. Shrimp & Broccoli in Garlic Sauce
Delicately marinated shrimp and broccoli sautéed to perfection in garlic sauce.
S4. Shrimp & Fresh Vegetables
Fresh shrimp sautéed with fresh broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, jumbo onions, and snow peas in a special brown sauce.
S5. Shrimp with Snow-Peas & Cashew Nut
Fresh jumbo shrimp sautéed with snow peas, red bell peppers, water chestnuts, and cashew nuts in a delicate white sauce.
S6. Shrimp in Garlic Sauce
Marinated shrimp sautéed with water chestnuts, yellow squash, zucchini, red bell pepper, and mushrooms in garlic sauce.
S7. Sha-Cha Shrimp
Shrimp sautéed with fresh broccoli, mushrooms, onions, carrots, and baby corn in Sha-Cha sauce (a hot & spicy Chinese Barbecue sauce).
S8. Shrimp with Lobster Sauce over Angel Hair
Fresh jumbo shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, peas, carrots, and egg in a seafood-based white sauce. Served in a nest of wok-seared Chinese angel hair.
S9. Walnut Shrimp
Shrimp marinated in aromatic spices stir-fried with walnuts, mushrooms, yellow squash, green and red bell peppers in a brown sauce and garnished with steamed broccoli.
S10. Spicy Honey Shrimp
Lightly dusted shrimp sautéed with broccoli and scallions. Prepared in a sweet, spicy, and zesty sauce.
Pork & Duck
P1. Sweet & Sour Pork
Lightly battered and deep-fried chunk of pork topped with green peppers, onions, carrots, and pineapple chunks smothered in a sweet & sour sauce.
P2. Pork & Fresh Tofu in Garlic Sauce
Hot and spicy slivered pork and diced fresh tofu sautéed with scallions in a garlic brown sauce.
P3. Mu Shu Pork
Slivered pork sautéed with scallions, jumbo onions, and mushrooms in a blend of white wine and soy sauce.
P4. Pork in Garlic Sauce
Hot and spicy slivered pork sautéed with water chestnuts, yellow squash, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms and red peppers in our chef’s spicy garlic brown sauce.
P5. Mongolian Pork
Slivered pork sautéed with scallions, jumbo onions, and mushrooms in a blend of white wine and soy sauce.
P6. Imperial Duck
Hot and spicy boneless half of duck sautéed with water chestnuts, red peppers, and green onions in a lemony sweet and spicy sauce.
P7. Duck Sauce Duck
Boneless half of duck topped with sautéed mushrooms, jumbo onions, and scallions in a brown sauce.
P8. Duck over Pan-Fried Noodles
Hot and spicy boneless half of duck over pan-fried noodles, topped with sautéed broccoli, mushrooms, yellow squash and red peppers in a spicy brown sauce.
P9. Mu Shu Duck
Shredded duck sautéed with cabbage, mushrooms, and egg. Served with five pancakes and plum sauce.
P10. Sesame Pork
Lightly dusted slices of pork fried to a crisp and then sautéed in a sweet brown sauce and topped with sesame seeds. Served with a side of steamed broccoli.
Chef's Specials
N1. Imperial Triple Crown
Hot and spicy lightly battered chicken breast, stuffed shrimp roll and pork sautéed with water chestnuts, red pepper, and scallions in a spicy lemony sweet and spicy sauce.
N2. Seafood over Pan-Seared Angel Hair
Fresh scallops, jumbo shrimp and a petite lobster tail sautéed with broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, jumbo onions mushrooms, snow peas and cauliflower in a white sauce and severed over wok-seared Chinese angel hair.
N3. Royal Hawaiian
Sliced chicken breast, jumbo shrimp and beef sautéed with broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, onions, mushrooms, snow peas, and cauliflower in a brown sauce.
N4. Family Delight
Sliced chicken breast, shrimp, scallops and beef sautéed with broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, jumbo onions, mushrooms, snow peas and cauliflower in a brown sauce.
N5. Chicken, Shrimp & Mushroom Ravioli
A hot and spicy Neo-China signature! Diced chicken thigh meat, jumbo shrimp, pan seared wild mushroom ravioli (Italian style) and fresh vegetables sautéed in a spicy garlic brown sauce.
N6. Shrimp & Scallops in Garlic Sauce
Hot and spicy jumbo shrimp and scallops sautéed with water chestnuts, yellow squash, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms and red peppers in spicy garlic seasoned brown sauce.
N7. Deep Sea Delight
Petite lobster tail, scallops, and jumbo shrimp sautéed with broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, jumbo onions, mushrooms, snow peas and cauliflower in a white sauce.
N8. Hunan Pan-Seared Noodles
Hot and spicy sliced chicken breast, jumbo shrimp and beef sautéed with broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, jumbo onions, mushrooms, cauliflower and snow-peas in a spicy brown sauce served over a bed of wok-seared noodles.
N9. Beef. Shrimp, & Scallops
Tender steak slices, shrimp and scallops sautéed with broccoli, carrots, squash, zucchini, jumbo onions, mushrooms, and snow-peas in a brown sauce.
N10. Chicken & Beef with Pan-Seared Angel Hair
Tender sliced steak and chicken breast sautéed with broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, jumbo onions, mushrooms, snow peas and cauliflower in a brown sauce. Served in a wok-seared Chinese angel hair.
N11. Shrimp & Scallop with Pan-Seared Noodles
Shrimp and scallops sautéed with broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, jumbo onions, mushrooms, snow peas and cauliflower in a brown sauce.
N12. Quadruple Kung Pao
Diced chicken thigh, fresh shrimp, scallops, and beef sautéed with diced mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, green and red pepper and peanuts in a spicy brown sauce.
N13. Chicken & Shrimp with Vegetables over Angel Hair
Hot and spicy tender slices of chicken breast, jumbo shrimp and fresh vegetables sautéed in our chef’s spicy garlic brown sauce. Served in a nest of wok-seared Chinese angel hair.
N14. Grouper in Garlic Sauce
Grouper with broccoli and red pepper in garlic sauce.
Steamed Dishes
Sides/Extras/Sauces
Side Steamed Rice (Sm)
Side Brown Rice (Sm)
Side Fried Rice (Sm)
Steamed Lo Mein (Sm)
Side Steamed Rice (Lg)
Side Brown Rice (Lg)
Side Fried Rice (Lg)
Steamed Lo Mein (Lg)
Side Crispy Noodles (Sm)
Side Pan Seared Noodles
House Hot Mustard (Sm)
House Duck Sauce (Sm)
Side Crispy Noodles (Lg)
Side Angel Hair Noodles
House Chili Oil (Sm)
Extra Pancake (1)
House Plum Sauce (Sm)
House Dumpling Sauce (Sm)
House Honey Mustard (Sm)
Sweet & Sour Sauce (Sm)
Sweet & Sour Sauce (Half Pint)
Duck Sauce (Half Pint)
Brown Sauce (Half Pint)
Garlic Sauce (Half Pint)
White Sauce (Half Pint)
Sesame Sauce (Half Pint)
General Tso's Sauce (Half Pint)
Sha Cha Sauce (Half Pint)
Spicy Honey Sauce (Half Pint)
Curry Sauce (Half Pint)
Black Bean Sauce (Half Pint)
Imperial Sauce (Half Pint)
Orange Sauce (Half Pint)
Lemon Sauce (Half Pint)
Luitzi Sauce (Half Pint)
Side Steamed Broccoli
Side Mixed Vegetables
Ketchup
Honey Mustard
Kids Menu
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Family owned and operated since 1990. Voted best Chinese Restaurant by Herald Sun’s Readers Choice for nine years & Voted best restaurant of the triangle four times by the Independent (Indy Week).
4015 University Dr, Durham, NC 27707, Durham, NC 27707