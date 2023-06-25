Restaurant header imageView gallery

Neo-China Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

4015 University Dr, Durham, NC 27707

Durham, NC 27707

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Lunch Menu

Lunch Combos

1. Garlic Sauce

$10.50

Choice of meat sautéed with waterchestnuts, yellow squash, zucchini, mushrooms and red bell peppers in our chef's spicy garlic brown sauce

2. Sweet & Sour

$10.50

Choice of meat lightly battered and deep fried and topped with green peppers, jumbo onions, carrots and pineapple chunks, smothered in a sweet & sour sauce

3. Moo Goo Gai Pan

$10.50

Sliced chicken breast sautéed with broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, jumbo onion, mushrooms, snow-peas, in a delicate white sauce

4. Marco Polo Spicy Chicken

$10.50

Sautéed onions, yellow squash, red bell pepper and mushrooms in an original hot & spicy brown sauce served over battered slices of chicken breast

5. Pepper Steak

$10.50

Tender sliced steak sautéed with onions and green bell peppers in a brown sauce

6. Broccoli

$10.50

Choice of meat with broccoli. Chicken in a white sauce, beef or shrimp prepared with a brown sauce served over battered slices of chicken breast

7. Sha-Cha

$10.50

Choice of meat sautéed with broccoli, mushrooms, onions, carrots, and baby corn in a sha-cha sauce (an authentic spicy Chinese barbecue sauce)

8. Vegetable Delight

$10.50

Sautéed broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, jumbo onions, mushrooms, snow peas, baby corn, waterchestnuts in a brown sauce

9. Chicken & Shrimp with Broccoli

$10.50

Tender sliced chicken thigh meat and shrimp sautéed with broccoli in a spicy brown sauce

10. Cashew Chicken

$10.50

Freshly diced chicken thigh meat sautéed with cashews or almonds, mushroom, yellow squash, zucchini and green and red bell peppers in a brown sauce

11. Fresh Vegetables

$10.50

Choice of meat sautéed with broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, jumbo onions, mushrooms, & snow-peas in a savory brown sauce

12. Shrimp with Lobster Sauce over Pan-Seared Angel Hair

$10.50

Fresh shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, peas, carrots and egg in our chef's delicate seafood based white sauce

13. Hunan

$10.50

Choice of meat sautéed with mushrooms, waterchestnuts, baby corn, red bell peppers and snow peas in our chef's original spicy brown sauce

14. Black Bean Sauce

$10.50

Choice of meat sautéed with onions, baby corn, mushrooms, and red bell peppers in our chef's original spicy black soybean sauce

15. Beef with Snow Peas & Mushrooms

$10.50

Tender sliced steak sautéed with snow peas and mushrooms in a deliciously rich brown sauce

16. General Tso’s

$10.50

Lightly battered chicken thigh deep fried to perfection, and folded in a celebrated sweet yet spicy chef special sauce

17. Shrimp & Scallops in Garlic Sauce

$11.25

Shrimp and scallops sautéed with waterchestnuts, yellow squash, zucchini, mushrooms and red bell peppers in our chef's original garlic brown sauce

18. Home Style Tofu

$10.50

Fresh tofu sautéed with broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, jumbo onions, mushrooms, snow peas and in a spicy garlic brown sauce

19. Royal Hawaiian

$10.95

Sliced chicken breast, shrimp and beef sautéed with fresh broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, jumbo onions, mushrooms, snow-peas in an original brown sauce

20. Kung Pao or Walnut

$10.50

Tender diced chicken thigh meat sautéed with peanuts or walnuts, mushrooms, yellow squash, zucchini, green & red bell peppers in a spicy brown sauce

21. Fried Rice

$10.50

Choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, rarest pork house with seasoned rice, carrots, peas and eggs

22. Lo Mein

$10.50

Choler of chicken, beef, shrimp, roast pork or house with seasoned noodles and napa, bean sprouts, carrots, mushrooms and scallions

23. Chicken & Broccoli in Garlic Sauce

$10.50

Sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh broccoli in our chef's original garlic brown sauce

24. Mongolian

$10.50

Choice of meat sautéed with scallions, onions and mushrooms with a blend of white wine and soy sauce

25. Imperial Chicken

$10.50

Lightly battered and deep fried chicken breast sautéed with waterchestnuts red bell peppers and green onions in a lemony sweet spicy sauce

26. Spicy Honey

$10.95

Lightly dusted chunks of chicken breast or shrimp sautéed with scallions. Prepared in a sweet, spicy and zesty sauce

27. Chicken and Shrimp over Pan-Seared Angel Hair

$10.95

Tender sliced chicken breast meat and shrimp sautéed with broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, jumbo onions, mushrooms, snow-peas, in a garlic brown sauce. Served over a bed of pan-seared angel hair.

28. Beef & Chicken over Pan-Seared Angel Hair

$10.95

Tender sliced steak and sliced chicken breast meat sautéed with broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, jumbo onions, mushrooms, snow-peas in a garlic seasoned brown sauce. Served on a bed of pan-seared angel hair

29. Wild Mushroom Ravioli

$10.95

Pan seared wild mushroom ravioli (Italian style) and fresh vegetables sautéed in a garlic brown sauce.

30. Mushroom Ravioli with Chicken and Shrimp

$11.25

A Neo-China Signature! Sliced chicken breast meat and shrimp, pan seared wild mushroom ravioli (Italian style) and fresh vegetables sautéed in a garlic brown sauce

31. Grouper in Garlic Sauce (Lunch)

$11.95

Grouper with broccoli and red pepper in our chef's spicy garlic brown sauce

32. Sesame Chicken (Lunch)

$10.50

Lightly battered chicken thigh deep fried to perfection, and folded in a celebrated sweet yet spicy chef special sauce and dressed with sesame seeds

33. Chicken Chow Mein (Lunch)

$10.50

34. Orange Chicken (Lunch)

$10.50

Lightly battered, deep fried chunks of chicken breast, sautéed with broccoli and red & green peppers. Prepared in a sweet orange peel and red chili pepper seasoned brown sauce

35. Luitzi Chicken (Lunch)

$10.50

Battered slices of chicken breast sautéed broccoli, mushrooms, onions, and red pepper in a delicate chef special sauce.

36. Broccoli in Garlic Sauce (Lunch)

$10.50

Broccoli sautéed in our chef’s special garlic sauce

37. Lemon Chicken (Lunch)

$10.50

Appetizers

Pork Egg Roll (1)

$2.50

Cabbage, carrots, celery & ground pork wrapped in a crunchy noodle skin

Shrimp Spring Roll (1)

$2.50

Cabbage, carrots, celery, onions & shrimp wrapped in a thin and crispy noodle skin

Vegetable Roll (1)

$2.50

Cabbage, carrots, celery & onion wrapped in a crunchy noodle skin

1 Egg Roll/1 Spring Roll

$4.50

1 Pork Egg Roll, 1 Shrimp Spring Roll

Pork Egg Roll (2)

$4.50

Cabbage, carrots, celery & ground pork wrapped in a crunchy noodle skin

Shrimp Spring Roll (2)

$4.50

Cabbage, carrots, celery, onions & shrimp wrapped in a thin and crispy noodle skin

Vegetable Roll (2)

$4.50

Cabbage, carrots, celery & onion wrapped in a crunchy noodle skin

1 Egg Roll/1 Vegetable Roll

$4.50

1 Pork Egg Roll, 1 Vegetable Roll

Stuffed Shrimp Roll (2)

$5.25

A Neo-China Signature! Jumbo shrimp stuffed with a seasoned blend of ground chicken, shrimp, vegetables. Then wrapped in a thin noodle skin and fried to a golden brown

Pan-Fried Dumplings (6)

$8.95

Ground pork seasoned with ginger, mushrooms, bamboo shoots and scallions. Served with our house dumpling sauce

Fried Chicken Wings (6)

$8.95

Fresh chicken wings battered and deep fried to a golden brown

1 Spring Roll/1 Vegetable Roll

$4.50

1 Shrimp Spring Roll, 1 Vegetable Roll

Crab Rangoons (5)

$5.95

Cream cheese and scallions with a hint of crab, wrapped in a wonton skin and delicately fried

Steamed Dumplings (6)

$8.95

Ground pork seasoned with ginger, mushrooms, bamboo shoots and scallions. Served with our house dumpling sauce

Spicy Chicken Wings (6)

$8.95

Fresh chicken wings battered and deep fried to a golden brown, then tossed in a red chili seasoned brown sauce

Sampler Combo

$10.95

One of each: beef cho-cho, crab rangoon, stuffed shrimp roll, and zucchini, along with chicken fingers.

Beef Cho-Cho (4)

$8.95

Marinated strips of steak served on skewers and grilled to perfection

BBQ Spare Ribs (2)

$5.95

Pork spare ribs marinated in a honey barbecue sauce, then roasted to perfection

Edamame

$5.95

Lightly salted boiled soybeans

Soups

Won Ton Soup (Pint)

$2.95

Egg Drop Soup (Pint)

$2.95

Hot & Sour Soup (Pint)

$2.95

Egg Drop/Won Ton (Pint)

$3.50

Won Ton Soup (Quart)

$5.95

Egg Drop Soup (Quart)

$5.95

Hot & Sour Soup (Quart)

$5.95

Egg Drop/Won Ton (Quart)

$6.50

Won Ton/Hot & Sour (Pint)

$3.50

Egg Drop/Hot & Sour (Pint)

$2.95

Tofu & Fresh Vegetable Soup (For 2)

$7.95

Selected fresh mixed vegetables prepared with chicken broth, unless otherwise specified.

Subgum Wonton Soup (For 2)

$8.95

Four wontons cooked with chicken, shrimp, and select fresh mixed vegetables cooked with chicken broth unless otherwise specified.

Won Ton/Hot & Sour (Quart)

$6.50

Egg Drop/Hot & Sour (Quart)

$5.95

House Special Soup (For 2)

$9.95

A special combination of chicken, shrimp, scallops, crab meat, peas, carrots, mushrooms, and egg whites.

Sides/Extras/Sauces

Side Steamed Rice (Sm)

$1.50

Side Brown Rice (Sm)

$1.50

Side Fried Rice (Sm)

$1.50

Steamed Lo Mein (Sm)

$2.00

Side Steamed Rice (Lg)

$2.50

Side Brown Rice (Lg)

$2.50

Side Fried Rice (Lg)

$2.50

Steamed Lo Mein (Lg)

$3.75

Side Crispy Noodles (Sm)

$0.75

Side Pan Seared Noodles

$3.00

House Hot Mustard (Sm)

$0.25

House Duck Sauce (Sm)

$0.25

Side Crispy Noodles (Lg)

$1.75

Side Angel Hair Noodles

$3.00

House Chili Oil (Sm)

$0.50

Extra Pancake (1)

$0.50

House Plum Sauce (Sm)

$0.25

House Dumpling Sauce (Sm)

$0.25

House Honey Mustard (Sm)

$0.25

Sweet & Sour Sauce (Sm)

$0.25

Sweet & Sour Sauce (Half Pint)

$1.50

Duck Sauce (Half Pint)

$1.50

Brown Sauce (Half Pint)

$1.50

Garlic Sauce (Half Pint)

$1.50

White Sauce (Half Pint)

$1.50

Sesame Sauce (Half Pint)

$1.50

General Tso's Sauce (Half Pint)

$1.50

Sha Cha Sauce (Half Pint)

$1.50

Spicy Honey Sauce (Half Pint)

$1.50

Curry Sauce (Half Pint)

$1.50

Black Bean Sauce (Half Pint)

$1.50

Imperial Sauce (Half Pint)

$1.50

Orange Sauce (Half Pint)

$1.50

Lemon Sauce (Half Pint)

$1.50

Luitzi Sauce (Half Pint)

$1.50

Side Steamed Broccoli

$4.95

Side Mixed Vegetables

$4.95

Ketchup

Honey Mustard

Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Pork Egg Roll (1)

$2.50

Cabbage, carrots, celery & ground pork wrapped in a crunchy noodle skin

Shrimp Spring Roll (1)

$2.50

Cabbage, carrots, celery, onions & shrimp wrapped in a thin and crispy noodle skin

Vegetable Roll (1)

$2.50

Cabbage, carrots, celery & onion wrapped in a crunchy noodle skin

1 Egg Roll/1 Spring Roll

$4.50

1 Pork Egg Roll, 1 Shrimp Spring Roll

Pork Egg Roll (2)

$4.50

Cabbage, carrots, celery & ground pork wrapped in a crunchy noodle skin

Shrimp Spring Roll (2)

$4.50

Cabbage, carrots, celery, onions & shrimp wrapped in a thin and crispy noodle skin

Vegetable Roll (2)

$4.50

Cabbage, carrots, celery & onion wrapped in a crunchy noodle skin

1 Egg Roll/1 Vegetable Roll

$4.50

1 Pork Egg Roll, 1 Vegetable Roll

Fried Chicken Wings (6)

$8.95

Fresh chicken wings battered and deep fried to a golden brown

Pan-Fried Dumplings (6)

$8.95

Ground pork seasoned with ginger, mushrooms, bamboo shoots and scallions. Served with our house dumpling sauce

Edamame

$5.95

Lightly salted boiled soybeans

1 Spring Roll/1 Vegetable Roll

$4.50

1 Shrimp Spring Roll, 1 Vegetable Roll

Spicy Chicken Wings (6)

$8.95

Fresh chicken wings battered and deep fried to a golden brown, then tossed in a red chili seasoned brown sauce

Steamed Dumplings (6)

$8.95

Ground pork seasoned with ginger, mushrooms, bamboo shoots and scallions. Served with our house dumpling sauce

BBQ Spare Ribs (2)

$5.95

Pork spare ribs marinated in a honey barbecue sauce, then roasted to perfection

Stuffed Shrimp Roll (2)

$5.25

A Neo-China Signature! Jumbo shrimp stuffed with a seasoned blend of ground chicken, shrimp, vegetables. Then wrapped in a thin noodle skin and fried to a golden brown

Crab Rangoons (5)

$5.95

Cream cheese and scallions with a hint of crab, wrapped in a wonton skin and delicately fried

Sampler Combo

$10.95

One of each: beef cho-cho, crab rangoon, stuffed shrimp roll, and zucchini, along with chicken fingers.

Beef Cho-Cho (4)

$8.95

Marinated strips of steak served on skewers and grilled to perfection

Soups

Won Ton Soup (Pint)

$2.95

Egg Drop Soup (Pint)

$2.95

Hot & Sour Soup (Pint)

$2.95

Won Ton/Hot & Sour (Pint)

$3.50

Won Ton Soup (Quart)

$5.95

Egg Drop Soup (Quart)

$5.95

Hot & Sour Soup (Quart)

$5.95

Won Ton/Hot & Sour (Quart)

$6.50

Egg Drop/Won Ton (Pint)

$3.50

Egg Drop/Hot & Sour (Pint)

$2.95

Tofu & Fresh Vegetable Soup (For 2)

$7.95

Selected fresh mixed vegetables prepared with chicken broth, unless otherwise specified.

Subgum Wonton Soup (For 2)

$8.95

Four wontons cooked with chicken, shrimp, and select fresh mixed vegetables cooked with chicken broth unless otherwise specified.

Egg Drop/Won Ton (Quart)

$6.50

Egg Drop/Hot & Sour (Quart)

$5.95

House Special Soup (For 2)

$9.95

A special combination of chicken, shrimp, scallops, crab meat, peas, carrots, mushrooms, and egg whites.

Fried Rice

R1. Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.95

Prepared with napa, bean sprouts, mushrooms, peas, carrots, and egg

R2. Roast Pork Fried Rice

$10.95

Prepared with peas, carrots, and egg.

R3. Chicken Fried Rice

$10.95

Prepared with peas, carrots, and egg.

R4. Beef Fried Rice

$11.95

Prepared with peas, carrots, and egg.

R5. Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.95

Prepared with peas, carrots, and egg.

R6. House Fried Rice

$12.95

Chicken, shrimp, and pork prepared with peas, carrots, and egg.

Lo Mein

L1. Vegetable Lo Mein

$10.95

Napa, bean sprouts, carrots, mushrooms, scallions, & snow peas

L2. Roast Pork Lo Mein

$10.95

Roast pork, napa, bean sprouts, carrots, mushrooms, & scallions

L3. Chicken Lo Mein

$10.95

Chicken thigh meat, napa, bean sprouts, carrots, mushrooms, & scallions

L4. Beef Lo Mein

$11.95

Tender sliced beef, napa, bean sprouts, carrots, mushrooms, & scallions

L5. Shrimp Lo Mein

$11.95

Jumbo shrimp, napa, bean sprouts, carrots, mushrooms, & scallions

L6. House Lo Mein

$12.95

Chicken, shrimp, and pork prepared with peas, carrots, and egg.

L7. Chicken, Shrimp & Angel Hair

$12.75

L8. Singapore Noodles

$13.95

Vegetables

V1. Vegetable Delight

$12.95

Sautéed broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, jumbo onions, mushrooms, snow-peas, baby corn, water chestnuts and cauliflower in a brown sauce.

V2. Broccoli in Garlic Sauce

$12.95

Hot and spicy fresh broccoli florets sautéed in a garlic seasoned brown sauce.

V3. Eggplant in Garlic Sauce

$13.95

Hot and spicy Japanese eggplant sautéed with water chestnuts, red pepper and scallions in a garlic seasoned brown sauce. (Please note: this dish is seasonal!)

V4. Mu Shu Vegetables

$12.95

Slivered cabbage sautéed with mushrooms and egg. Served with five pancakes and plum sauce.

V5. Mushroom Ravioli & Vegetables

$14.95

Hot and spicy wok-seared wild mushroom ravioli (Italian style) and fresh vegetables sautéed in a garlic seasoned brown sauce.

V6. Sesame Tofu

$13.95

Fresh tofu deep fried folded in a sweet and tangy chef special sauce. Garnish with Broccoli

V7. Home Style Tofu

$13.95

Hot and spicy fresh tofu wok-seared with broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, jumbo onions, mushrooms, snow peas and cauliflower in a spicy garlic brown sauce.

V8. Tofu & Broccoli in Garlic Sauce

$13.95

Fresh wok-seared tofu and broccoli sautéed in hot and spicy garlic sauce.

V9. Vegetables over Pan-Seared Noodles

$13.95

Sautéed broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, jumbo onions, mushrooms, snow peas, and cauliflower in a brown sauce, served on a bed of wok-seared noodles.

Chicken

C1. Sweet & Sour Chicken

$14.50

Lightly battered and deep-fried chicken breast topped with green peppers, onions, carrots, and pineapple chunks smothered in a sweet & sour sauce.

C2. Chicken & Broccoli

$14.50

A favorite stir-fry combination of broccoli and tender chicken breast slices in a delicate white sauce.

C3. Moo Goo Gai Pan

$14.50

Enjoy a garden plate of sautéed fresh vegetables (broccoli, carrots, squash, zucchini, jumbo onions, mushrooms, and snow peas) in a brown sauce.

C4. Chicken & Fresh Vegetables

$14.50

Tasty diced chicken sautéed with broccoli, jumbo onion, mushrooms, yellow squash, zucchini, carrots, and snow peas in a brown sauce.

C5. Luitzi Chicken

$14.50

Battered slices of chicken breast sautéed broccoli, mushrooms, onions, and red pepper in a delicate chef special sauce.

C6. Cashew Chicken

$15.25

Seasoned tender diced chicken stir-fried with crunchy cashew nuts, mushroom, yellow squash, and green & red bell peppers in a brown sauce.

C7. Imperial Chicken

$14.50

Lightly battered and deep-fried chicken breast stir-fried with water chestnuts, red bell peppers, and green onions in a lemon flavored sweet-sour and hot special sauce.

C8. Chicken, Shrimp & Broccoli

$15.25

Marinated diced chicken and shrimp sautéed with fresh broccoli in hot & spicy brown sauce.

C9. Hong Kong Chicken

$15.25

Lightly battered and deep-fried chicken breast slices served on top of an array of sautéed vegetables (broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, mushroom, jumbo onion, and snow peas) in a brown sauce.

H1. General Tso’s Chicken

$14.50

Lightly battered chicken, deep fried to perfection, and folded in a celebrated hot & spicy brown sauce sautéed with broccoli. This exquisite dish was the favorite of General Tso, a well-known Chinese cuisine connoisseur of the Ching dynasty.

H2. Chicken & Broccoli in Garlic Sauce

$14.50

Tender chicken slices sautéed with broccoli and red bell peppers to perfection then sautéed in our chef’s special garlic sauce.

H3. Orange Chicken

$15.25

Lightly battered, deep fried chunks of chicken breast, sautéed with broccoli and red & green peppers. Prepared in a sweet orange peel and red chili pepper seasoned brown sauce.

H4. Kung-Pao Chicken

$14.50

Tender diced chicken sautéed with peanuts, mushrooms, yellow squash, green & red bell peppers in a hot & spicy sauce.

H5. Walnut Chicken

$15.95

Delicately seasoned chicken breast slices stir-fried with walnuts, mushrooms, yellow squash, green & red bell peppers, and broccoli in a hot & spicy brown sauce.

H6. Chicken in Garlic Sauce

$14.50

Chicken breast slices sautéed with water chestnuts, squash, zucchini, red bell peppers, and mushroom in our chef special garlic sauce.

H7. Marco Polo Spicy Chicken

$15.25

Sautéed onions, squash, red bell pepper, and mushrooms in a special hot & spicy brown sauce served over tender chicken slices battered and deep-fried to perfection.

H8. Chicken with Black Soybeans

$14.50

A very tasty combination of chicken breast slices, onion, baby corn, red bell peppers, and mushrooms sautéed in a hot and spicy black soybean sauce.

H9. Hunan Chicken

$14.50

Marinated chicken breast slices sautéed with baby corn, water chestnuts, mushrooms, snow peas, and red bell peppers in a hot & spicy brown sauce.

H10. Spicy Honey Chicken

$15.25

Lightly dusted chicken breast sautéed with broccoli and scallions. Prepared in a sweet, spicy, and zesty sauce.

Sesame Chicken

$14.50

Beef

B1. Pepper Steak

$16.95

Tender steak slices sautéed with onions and green bell peppers in a brown sauce.

B2. Beef & Broccoli

$16.95

Tender steak slices sautéed with fresh broccoli in a brown sauce.

B3. Mongolian Beef

$16.95

Tender steak slices sautéed with scallions, jumbo onion, and mushrooms in a special combination of wine and soy sauce.

B4. Beef & Fresh Vegetables

$16.95

Tender steak slices sautéed with mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, jumbo onions, yellow squash, zucchini, and snow peas in a brown sauce.

B5. Beef with Snow-Peas & Mushrooms

$16.95

Tender steak slices sautéed with mushrooms and snow peas in a brown sauce.

B6. Beef in Garlic Sauce

$16.95

Tender steak slices sautéed with water chestnuts, red bell pepper, mushroom, yellow squash, and zucchini in our chef special garlic sauce.

B7. Sha-Cha Beef

$16.95

Tender steak slices sautéed with broccoli, onion, carrots, mushrooms, and baby corn in a Sha-Cha sauce (a hot & spicy Chinese barbecue sauce).

B8. Sesame Beef

$17.95

Beef marinated, lightly battered, and deep-fried to perfection, then stir-fried with broccoli and sesame seed in our chef’s special brown sauce.

B9. Hunan Beef

$16.95

Tender steak slices sautéed with mushrooms, water chestnuts, baby corn, red bell peppers, and snow peas in a hot & spicy brown sauce.

Orange Beef

$17.95

Shrimp

S1. Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$16.95

Lightly battered, deep-fried shrimp topped with green pepper, jumbo onions, carrots, and pineapple chunks smothered in a sweet & sour sauce.

S2. Shrimp & Vegetables over Pan-Seared Angel Hair

$17.95

Fresh jumbo shrimp sautéed with fresh vegetables in a white sauce. Served in a nest of wok-seared Chinese angel hair.

S3. Shrimp & Broccoli in Garlic Sauce

$16.95

Delicately marinated shrimp and broccoli sautéed to perfection in garlic sauce.

S4. Shrimp & Fresh Vegetables

$16.95

Fresh shrimp sautéed with fresh broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, jumbo onions, and snow peas in a special brown sauce.

S5. Shrimp with Snow-Peas & Cashew Nut

$16.95

Fresh jumbo shrimp sautéed with snow peas, red bell peppers, water chestnuts, and cashew nuts in a delicate white sauce.

S6. Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

$16.95

Marinated shrimp sautéed with water chestnuts, yellow squash, zucchini, red bell pepper, and mushrooms in garlic sauce.

S7. Sha-Cha Shrimp

$16.95

Shrimp sautéed with fresh broccoli, mushrooms, onions, carrots, and baby corn in Sha-Cha sauce (a hot & spicy Chinese Barbecue sauce).

S8. Shrimp with Lobster Sauce over Angel Hair

$16.95

Fresh jumbo shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, peas, carrots, and egg in a seafood-based white sauce. Served in a nest of wok-seared Chinese angel hair.

S9. Walnut Shrimp

$17.95

Shrimp marinated in aromatic spices stir-fried with walnuts, mushrooms, yellow squash, green and red bell peppers in a brown sauce and garnished with steamed broccoli.

S10. Spicy Honey Shrimp

$16.95

Lightly dusted shrimp sautéed with broccoli and scallions. Prepared in a sweet, spicy, and zesty sauce.

Pork & Duck

P1. Sweet & Sour Pork

$14.96

Lightly battered and deep-fried chunk of pork topped with green peppers, onions, carrots, and pineapple chunks smothered in a sweet & sour sauce.

P2. Pork & Fresh Tofu in Garlic Sauce

$14.96

Hot and spicy slivered pork and diced fresh tofu sautéed with scallions in a garlic brown sauce.

P3. Mu Shu Pork

$14.96

Slivered pork sautéed with scallions, jumbo onions, and mushrooms in a blend of white wine and soy sauce.

P4. Pork in Garlic Sauce

$14.96

Hot and spicy slivered pork sautéed with water chestnuts, yellow squash, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms and red peppers in our chef’s spicy garlic brown sauce.

P5. Mongolian Pork

$14.96

Slivered pork sautéed with scallions, jumbo onions, and mushrooms in a blend of white wine and soy sauce.

P6. Imperial Duck

$22.95

Hot and spicy boneless half of duck sautéed with water chestnuts, red peppers, and green onions in a lemony sweet and spicy sauce.

P7. Duck Sauce Duck

$22.95

Boneless half of duck topped with sautéed mushrooms, jumbo onions, and scallions in a brown sauce.

P8. Duck over Pan-Fried Noodles

$22.95

Hot and spicy boneless half of duck over pan-fried noodles, topped with sautéed broccoli, mushrooms, yellow squash and red peppers in a spicy brown sauce.

P9. Mu Shu Duck

$16.96

Shredded duck sautéed with cabbage, mushrooms, and egg. Served with five pancakes and plum sauce.

P10. Sesame Pork

$15.96

Lightly dusted slices of pork fried to a crisp and then sautéed in a sweet brown sauce and topped with sesame seeds. Served with a side of steamed broccoli.

Chef's Specials

N1. Imperial Triple Crown

$16.95

Hot and spicy lightly battered chicken breast, stuffed shrimp roll and pork sautéed with water chestnuts, red pepper, and scallions in a spicy lemony sweet and spicy sauce.

N2. Seafood over Pan-Seared Angel Hair

$23.95

Fresh scallops, jumbo shrimp and a petite lobster tail sautéed with broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, jumbo onions mushrooms, snow peas and cauliflower in a white sauce and severed over wok-seared Chinese angel hair.

N3. Royal Hawaiian

$16.95

Sliced chicken breast, jumbo shrimp and beef sautéed with broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, onions, mushrooms, snow peas, and cauliflower in a brown sauce.

N4. Family Delight

$23.95

Sliced chicken breast, shrimp, scallops and beef sautéed with broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, jumbo onions, mushrooms, snow peas and cauliflower in a brown sauce.

N5. Chicken, Shrimp & Mushroom Ravioli

$17.95

A hot and spicy Neo-China signature! Diced chicken thigh meat, jumbo shrimp, pan seared wild mushroom ravioli (Italian style) and fresh vegetables sautéed in a spicy garlic brown sauce.

N6. Shrimp & Scallops in Garlic Sauce

$17.95

Hot and spicy jumbo shrimp and scallops sautéed with water chestnuts, yellow squash, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms and red peppers in spicy garlic seasoned brown sauce.

N7. Deep Sea Delight

$23.95

Petite lobster tail, scallops, and jumbo shrimp sautéed with broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, jumbo onions, mushrooms, snow peas and cauliflower in a white sauce.

N8. Hunan Pan-Seared Noodles

$18.95

Hot and spicy sliced chicken breast, jumbo shrimp and beef sautéed with broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, jumbo onions, mushrooms, cauliflower and snow-peas in a spicy brown sauce served over a bed of wok-seared noodles.

N9. Beef. Shrimp, & Scallops

$18.95

Tender steak slices, shrimp and scallops sautéed with broccoli, carrots, squash, zucchini, jumbo onions, mushrooms, and snow-peas in a brown sauce.

N10. Chicken & Beef with Pan-Seared Angel Hair

$17.95

Tender sliced steak and chicken breast sautéed with broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, jumbo onions, mushrooms, snow peas and cauliflower in a brown sauce. Served in a wok-seared Chinese angel hair.

N11. Shrimp & Scallop with Pan-Seared Noodles

$18.95

Shrimp and scallops sautéed with broccoli, carrots, yellow squash, zucchini, jumbo onions, mushrooms, snow peas and cauliflower in a brown sauce.

N12. Quadruple Kung Pao

$18.95

Diced chicken thigh, fresh shrimp, scallops, and beef sautéed with diced mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, green and red pepper and peanuts in a spicy brown sauce.

N13. Chicken & Shrimp with Vegetables over Angel Hair

$18.95

Hot and spicy tender slices of chicken breast, jumbo shrimp and fresh vegetables sautéed in our chef’s spicy garlic brown sauce. Served in a nest of wok-seared Chinese angel hair.

N14. Grouper in Garlic Sauce

$17.95

Grouper with broccoli and red pepper in garlic sauce.

Steamed Dishes

D1. Vegetables

$12.95

Fresh broccoli, carrots, squash, zucchini, jumbo onions, mushrooms, and snow peas.

D2. Vegetables & Sliced Chicken Breast

$14.25

D3. Vegetables & Tofu

$12.95

D4. Vegetables & Shrimp

$16.95

D5. Vegetables, Chicken, & Shrimp

$16.95

D6. Vegetables, Shrimp & Scallops

$16.95

Sides/Extras/Sauces

Side Steamed Rice (Sm)

$2.00

Side Brown Rice (Sm)

$2.00

Side Fried Rice (Sm)

$2.00

Steamed Lo Mein (Sm)

$2.00

Side Steamed Rice (Lg)

$3.75

Side Brown Rice (Lg)

$3.75

Side Fried Rice (Lg)

$3.75

Steamed Lo Mein (Lg)

$3.75

Side Crispy Noodles (Sm)

$0.75

Side Pan Seared Noodles

$3.00

House Hot Mustard (Sm)

$0.25

House Duck Sauce (Sm)

$0.25

Side Crispy Noodles (Lg)

$1.75

Side Angel Hair Noodles

$3.00

House Chili Oil (Sm)

$0.50

Extra Pancake (1)

$0.50

House Plum Sauce (Sm)

$0.25

House Dumpling Sauce (Sm)

$0.25

House Honey Mustard (Sm)

$0.25

Sweet & Sour Sauce (Sm)

$0.25

Sweet & Sour Sauce (Half Pint)

$1.50

Duck Sauce (Half Pint)

$1.50

Brown Sauce (Half Pint)

$1.50

Garlic Sauce (Half Pint)

$1.50

White Sauce (Half Pint)

$1.50

Sesame Sauce (Half Pint)

$1.50

General Tso's Sauce (Half Pint)

$1.50

Sha Cha Sauce (Half Pint)

$1.50

Spicy Honey Sauce (Half Pint)

$1.50

Curry Sauce (Half Pint)

$1.50

Black Bean Sauce (Half Pint)

$1.50

Imperial Sauce (Half Pint)

$1.50

Orange Sauce (Half Pint)

$1.50

Lemon Sauce (Half Pint)

$1.50

Luitzi Sauce (Half Pint)

$1.50

Side Steamed Broccoli

$4.95

Side Mixed Vegetables

$4.95

Ketchup

Honey Mustard

Kids Menu

Chicken Lo Mein and French Fries

$6.95

Chicken Finger and French Fries

$6.95

Chicken Fried Rice and French Fries

$6.95

Desserts

New York Style Cheesecake

$4.50

Lychee Chinese Fruit

$3.15Out of stock

Beverages

Drinks

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.95

Coca-Cola

$2.95

Diet Coca-Cola

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Bottled Water

$2.95Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$2.50Out of stock

Pink Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$2.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated since 1990. Voted best Chinese Restaurant by Herald Sun’s Readers Choice for nine years & Voted best restaurant of the triangle four times by the Independent (Indy Week).

Website

Location

4015 University Dr, Durham, NC 27707, Durham, NC 27707

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pops Backdoor Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
3710 Shannon Rd 104 Durham, NC 27707
View restaurantnext
Joe Van Gogh - Woodcroft
orange starNo Reviews
4711 5A Hope Valley Road Durham, NC 27707
View restaurantnext
Eastcut Sandwich Bar
orange star4.6 • 674
3211 Old Chapel Hill Rd. Durham, NC 27707
View restaurantnext
Bul Box - University Hill
orange starNo Reviews
3105 Shannon Rd #103 Durham, NC 27707
View restaurantnext
Aperitif - 3105 Shannon Rd. Suite 203
orange starNo Reviews
3105 Shannon Rd. Suite 203 Durham, NC 27707
View restaurantnext
Hope Valley Diner
orange star3.4 • 180
3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114 Durham, NC 27707
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Durham

Juju Durham
orange star4.6 • 3,010
737 9th Street Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Guasaca Arepa & Salsa Grill
orange star4.8 • 2,906
2200 W Main St suite A-100 Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Happy + Hale - 9th Street
orange star4.7 • 2,204
703B Ninth Street Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
COPA - Durham
orange star4.4 • 1,637
107 W. Main Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Picnic
orange star4.3 • 1,551
1647 Cole Mill Rd. Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas
orange star4.5 • 1,545
112 W Main St Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Durham
Chapel Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Carrboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (242 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (87 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (87 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (242 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston