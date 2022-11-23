Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aperitif 3105 Shannon Rd. Suite 203

3105 Shannon Rd. Suite 203

Durham, NC 27707

Order Again

Boards

Vegan Board (V)

$18.00

Fresh veggie sticks, Violife vegan feta, cashew queso, house-made kale chips. All boards come with seasonal accoutrements, crackers, and baguette slices.

Board of Three

Board of Three

$18.00

Choose any combination of three meats and/or cheese. All boards come with seasonal accoutrements, crackers, and baguette slices.

Board of Four

$23.00

Choose any combination of four meats and/or cheese. All boards come with seasonal accoutrements, crackers, and baguette slices.

Board of Five

Board of Five

$28.00

Choose any combination of five meats and/or cheese. All boards come with seasonal accoutrements, crackers, and baguette slices.

Sandwich & Panini

BLATA

$14.00

Candied bacon, lemon tossed arugula, avocado sauce, bruschetta tomatoes, garlic aoli. Served on Tribecca baguette.

Veggie Sandwich (V)

Veggie Sandwich (V)

$14.00

Violife feta, roasted red pepper, shallots, cucumbers, watermelon radish, shungiku, maple tahini sauce. Served on Tribecca baguette.

Jambon Beurre

Jambon Beurre

$15.00

Pronto Panini prosciutto, triple cream brie, lemon tossed arugula, dijon herb butter. Served on Tribecca baguette.

Fig in a Blanket Panini

$15.00
Soprano Panini

Soprano Panini

$16.00

Citterio cappaculo, burgundy wine sopressetta, fresh mozzarella, bruschetta tomatoes, balsamic glaze, basil pesto. Served toasted on grilled ciabatta.

Rocha Mojo

Rocha Mojo

$16.00

Mojo marinated chicken, chorizo, granny smith apple, gruyere, house-made pickles, Peruvian jalapeno verde. Served toasted on grilled ciabatta.

Uncle Dave Panini

Uncle Dave Panini

$16.00
LTO

LTO

$15.00

Salads

House Salad

$11.00

Arugula, shallot, red pepper, shaved parmesan, garlic bacon croutons, champagne vinaigrette.

Anjou & Blue

$12.00

Fresh spinach, bosc pears, gorgonzola, shallot, candied pecans, maple bacon vinaigrette.

Pomme Porc

$12.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Fall Salad

$12.00

Canapes

Canape Platter

$20.00
Capri

Capri

$7.00

Fresh mozzarella, bruschetta tomatoes, sunflower shoots, balsamic glaze, served on crostini.

Emerald Isle

Emerald Isle

$7.00

Shrimp, brie, lemon jam, micro cilantro, Old Bay Infused EVOO, served on a house-made lemon rosemary cracker.

La Jolla

La Jolla

$7.00

Vegan Feta, lemon tossed arugula, walnuts , avocado sauce, served on a house made lemon rosemary cracker.

Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach

$7.00

Whipped feta, sundried tomato, lemon zest, served on a cucumber slice

Monterey

Monterey

$7.00

Herb whipped ricotta, toasted walnuts, micro parsley, hot honey

Plymouth Rock Canapes

$7.00

Marrakesh Canape

$7.00

Desserts

24 Carrot Magic

24 Carrot Magic

$10.00

Decadently moist carrot cake topped with white chocolate cream cheese mousse & finished with a white mirror glaze, crunchy walnuts, & feuilletine.

Boots with the Fur

$9.00

Boozy Not Bougie Tiramisu

$9.00

House-made ladyfingers soaked in Meyer's rum & espresso housed in a mascarpone zabaglione & dusted w/ cocoa

The Dude Imbibes

The Dude Imbibes

$8.00Out of stock

Kahlua dark chocolate mousse layered with fudgy brownie bits, then piped with whipped cream vodka infused whipped cream

Macarons

Macarons

French almond flour cookies filled with various buttercreams, ganache, and/or fruit.

Raspberry Beret

Raspberry Beret

$11.00

Grand Marnier & dark chocolate mousse dome with a raspberry jam center, served on a house-made brownie rimmed with raspberry dust & chocolate

Apple Bottom Jeans

$8.00

This Dessert is BANANAS

$8.00
Dessert Board

Dessert Board

$18.00

Al a Carte Sides

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Pasta Salad

$5.00

Sun Chips

$2.50

Voodoo Chips

$3.00

Zoodle Caprese

$5.50

BBQ BBQ Chips

$2.50

Crackers To-Go

$4.00

Lunch Soup & Salad

House Salad (LUNCH)

$8.00

Anjou & Blue (LUNCH)

$9.00

Fall Salad (LUNCH)

$9.00

Pomme Porc (LUNCH)

$9.00

African Peanut (LUNCH)

$5.00

Broccoli Cheddar (LUNCH)

$5.00

Draft Beer

Founders KBS Espresso

$7.00

New Anthem On Cassette

$7.00

Clouds Brewing Open Sour(ce)

$6.00

Edmonds Oast Sour Cherry

Wise Acre Tiny Bomb Pilsner

$5.00

Allagash White

$6.00

Hopfly Houndstooth

$6.00

Aslin Power Moves

$6.00

Butial Surf Wax

$6.00

Noble Cider

$5.00

Friday Beer

$4.00

Bottles and Cans

Aslin Esperante Mexican Lager

$5.00

Founder's All Day IPA

$4.00

Pipeworks Cryptic Bones

$5.00

Southern Range Carolina Pilsner

$4.00

New Anthem Radical Son

$4.00

Newgrass Shelby Y'allstars

$4.00

UA Seltzer Apricot Kumquat

$5.00

UA Seltzer Navel Orange Yuzu

$5.00

UA Seltzer Meyer Lemon Watermelon

$5.00

UA Seltzer Strawberry Kiwi

$5.00

UA Seltzer Mixed Case 12

$50.00

N/A Bev

Fiji Water

$2.00

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Spindrift

$2.50

Bingo - Bango

$3.00

San Pelligrino

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

321 Coffee

$2.00

Jasmine Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Sips, Sweets, & Small Plates

Location

3105 Shannon Rd. Suite 203, Durham, NC 27707

Directions

