Aperitif 3105 Shannon Rd. Suite 203
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Sips, Sweets, & Small Plates
Location
3105 Shannon Rd. Suite 203, Durham, NC 27707
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ma's Diner: - Delivering to the greater Durham area
No Reviews
2818 Chapel Hill Road Durham, NC 27707
View restaurant