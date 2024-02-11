El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant 3404 Westgate Dr
3404 Westgate Dr
Durham, NC 27707
DINNER MENU
CHICKEN
- POLLO & ESPINACAS$14.49
Grilled Chicken breast topped with spinach and cheese sauce. Served with rice, guacamole salad and tortillas
- SPECIAL ENCHILADAS$14.49
Three grilled chicken and spanish enchiladas smothered with spincach cream sauce. Served with rice and pico de gallo
- SINCRONIZADA$13.99
Grilled tortilla sandwich stuffed with cheese and shredded chicken. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, avacado and pickled jalapeños
- CHIPOTLE CHICKEN NACHOS$13.99
Corn chips topped with grilled chicken and caramelized onions. Covered with chipotle BBQ sauce, cheese sauce and cilantro
- POLLO CON QUESO$14.25
Grilled chicken topped with cheese sauce and grilled onions. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- GREEN ENCHILADAS$12.99
Four chicken enchiladas topped with with shredded cheese, green salsa and chopped onions.
- CALDO DE POLLO$10.99
Chicken broth with shredded chicken, rice, avacado and pico de gallo
- QUESADILLA DELUXE$10.00+
Cheese quesadilla stuffed with shredded chicken. Served with rice and a sour cream salad.
- POLLO LOCO$14.25
Seasoned grilled chicken breast covered with special red sauce. Served with rice, guacamole salad and flour tortillas
- POLLO SINALOA$14.25
Grilled chicken marinated with our special cilantro sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas
- PECHUGA EMPANIZADA$14.99
Breaded chicken breast. Served with rice, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes and flour tortillas
- ARROZ CON POLLO$12.99
Grilled chicken topped with melted cheese. Served with rice
BEEF
- BURRITO TAPATIO$14.49
One big burrito filled with steak and beans and topped with cheese, green (spicy) sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and fresh and fresh avacado
- BURRITOS MEXICANOS$12.99
Two burritos filled with cheese sauce. Served with a guacamole salad
- BEEF STEAK EN SALSA VERDE$14.49
Steak strips covered with green salsa. Served with rice, beans and flour tortillas
- STEAK ENCHILADAS$14.25
Four bean enchiladas topped with grated cheese, green salsa and steak strips
- BISTEC MEXICANO$14.99
Pieces of rib-eye steak cooked with onions and fresh jalapeños peppers. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
- CARNE ASADA$16.99
Tender, roasted beef served beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avacado and flour tortillas
- EL RODEO CHEESESTEAK$10.49+
Soft flour tortilla filled with tender steak strips and grilled onions, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
- CARNE ASADA FRIES$14.99
French fries topped with steak strips, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
PORK
- COSTILLAS DE PUERCO CON CHILE$14.99
Small pork ribs and pork chunks cooked with red hot salsa. Served with rice, whole pinto beans and tortillas
- CARNITAS DINNER$14.99
Delicious roated pork. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
- BOTANA DE CARNITAS$13.50
Mexican-style pork served with sliced avacado, tomatoes, jalapeños and onions
- BURRITO A LA ROQUETA$10.50+
Rolled flour tortillas filled with pork. Topped with cheese sauce, green salsa and pico de gallo. Served witg rice and beans
SEAFOOD
- CAMARONES & HONGOS$16.99
Grilled shrimp with mushrooms. Served with rice, guacamole salad and tortillas
- BURRITO CANCÚN$16.99
Extra-large burrito filled with grilled shrimp, bell peppers and onions. Covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
- CAMARONES A LA DIABLA$16.99
Grilled shrimp covered with delicious (spicy) sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
- CAMARONES AL MOJO$16.99
Grilled shrimp, marinated with garlic sauce
- CÓCTEL DE CAMARÓN$11.99+
Large serving of boiled shrimp in broth, pico de gallo and avacado. Served with lime and crackers
- FISH FILLET$14.99
Grilled tilapia. Served with rice, French fries, pico de gallo, lettuce and avocado
- MOJARRA FRITA$16.99
A whole fried Queen tilapia fish served with avocado salad, rice and tortillas
- CEVICHE$16.00
Chopped shrimp mixed with lime juice, pico de gallo and sliced avocado. Served with saltines
- CALDO DE CAMARON$16.99
Shrimp soup
- CALDO 7 MARES$19.99
Mexican seven seas soup
- CAMARONES CON TOCINO$18.99
Large shrimp wrapped in bacon and fried. Topped with cheese sauce and grilled onions. Served with rice, lettuce, avocado and tortillas
- ARROZ CON CAMARON$16.00
Grilled shrimp topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice
- CAMARONES CHIPOTLE$16.99
Shrimp and onions grilled in delicious chipotle salsa. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and tortillas
- SAMALL SHRIMP COKTAIL$11.99
SALADS
- *GORDO’S SALAD$13.99
Lettuce topped with a healthy portion of grilled chicken and shrimp, diced tomatoes and shredded cheese, surrounded with
- *TEX MEX SALAD$13.99
Lettuce topped with grilled shrimp, steak, chicken, diced tomatoes and shredded cheese, surrounded with cucumbers
- TACO SALAD$11.99
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with beans, ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and sour cream.
- GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$11.99
Lettuce topped with grilled chicken, tomatoes and cheese
- MIXED GREENS SALAD$7.49
Lettuce, spinach, bell peppers, cucumbers, onions, diced tomatoes and shredded cheese
- SAN DIEGO SALAD$11.99
Lettuce topped with marinated grilled chicken, black beans, cheese and diced tomatoes
- *FAJITA TACO SALAD$12.49
Crispy taco salad shell filled with beans, grilled chicken or steak, onions and peppers. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and sour cream
- EL RODEO SALAD$11.99
Black beans, rice, corn,lettuce, grilled chicken, cucumbers and avocado and cheese
MIXED
- NACHOS SUPREME$13.99
Cheese nachos with assorted toppings of grounf beef, shredded chicken and refried beans. All covered with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- FAJITA NACHOS$13.99+
Grilled steak or chicken with bell peppers ad onions on top of nachos covered with melted cheese
- CHORI POLLO$14.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and cheese sauce. Served with rice, guacamole salad and tortillas
- CHIMICHANGAS$13.99+
Two deep-fried burritos filled with chicken or beef tips covered with cheese sauce. Served with beans, sour cream and a guacamole salad
- STEAK WITH SHRIMP (BISTEC CON CAMARONES)$19.99
8 oz. rib-eye steak topped with shrimp. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and tortillas
- TAQUITOS MEXICANOS$13.99
Two beef and two chicken fried taqiutos served with lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes and sour cream
- FAJITA QUESADILLA$14.49+
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, fajita-style chicken or steak, bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, sour cream salad and pico de gallo
- ENCHILADAS SUPREME$13.99
Four enchiladas. One chicken, one bean, one cheese and one beef enchilada. Topped with cheese, enchilada sauce and a sour cream salad.
- ENCHILADAS BLANCAS$14.49
Three enchiladas. One chicken, one beef and one cheese covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice and a sour cream salad
- BURRITOS DELUXE$14.49
Order of two burritos, one chicken and beans and one beef and beens, topped witg cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- FAJITA BURRITO$14.49+
Extra big burrito filled with tender slices of beef or chicken with bell peppers and onions. Covered with cheese and red sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- BURRITOS DIABLA$15.49
Two burritos filled with steak, chorizo and hot salsa. Covered with cheese sauce. Served wih rice and beans.
- SPECIAL QUESADILLA$10.99+
One of our favorites. These quesadillas are filled with cheese, grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, onions and peppers. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream.
- ARROZ CON POLLO Y CAMARONES (A.C.P.C.)$16.99
Grilled chicken and shrimp covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice.
- LA CAZUELADA$18.99
Chicken breast, slices of steak and chorizo. Served with whole pinto beans, nopales and tortillas
- ALAMBRE$14.99+
Grilled chicken or steak, peppers and onions. Covered with mozzarella cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, rice and tortillas
- POLLO HAWAIANO$14.49
Grilled chicken, chorizo, ham, onions and pineapple. Covered with mozzarella cheese and served with rice, a sour cream salad and flour tortillas
- SOPES (3)$12.99+
Thick deep-fried corn tortilla topped with beans, choice of meat, lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco
- GRINGA$13.99+
Two grilled flour tortillas stuffed with cheese, al pastor meat, grilled chicken or steak. Served with rice and a sour cream salad
- TORTA$12.99+
Telera bread stuffed with mayonnaise, beans, choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, jalapeño and queso fresco. Served with fries
- HUEVOS$11.99+
- EL RODEO BURRITO$12.99
FAJITAS
- FAJITAS$16.49+
Grilled chicken or steak, or mixed, with bell peppers and onions.
- FAJITAS CALIFORNIA$16.99+
Grilled chicken breast, marinated with our special cilantro sauce, on top of bell peppers and onions.
- FAJITAS TIJUANA$17.99+
Chicken, steak and chorizo with bell peppers and onions.
- FAJITAS DE LA CASA$18.99+
Chicken, shrimp and steak cooked with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and tomatoes
- FAJITAS DEL MAR$20.99+
Shrimp and scallops with bell peppers and onions.
- FAJITAS TEXANAS$19.99+
Shrimp, steak and chicken with bell peppers and onions
- PIÑA LOCA$18.99
Grilled pineapple stuffed with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, peppers and onions. Covered with mozzarella cheese. Served with black beans, guacamole salad and tortillas
- MOLCAJETE$29.99
Hot lava rock filled with charro beans, grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, chiles toreados, nopales and queso fresco. Served with rice, pico de gallo and tortillas
- EL FLAMAZO$18.99+
STREET TACOS
- O/ TACOS DE CARNE ASADA$14.99
3 Steak tacos, served with rice, beans, onions, cilantro, lime and hot salsa.
- O / TACOS DE CHORIZO$14.99
MEXICAN SAUSAGE, served with rice, beans, onions, cilantro, lime and hot salsa.
- O/ TACOS DE POLLO ASADO$14.99
Grilled Chicken, served with rice, beans, onions, cilantro, lime and hot salsa.
- 0/ TACOS DE CARNITAS$14.99
Roasted pork tacos, served with rice, beans, onions, cilantro, lime and hot salsa.
- O / TACOS AL PASTOR$14.99
Pork and pineapple tacos, served with rice, beans, onions, cilantro, lime and hot salsa.
- O / TACOS DE PESCADO$14.99
Grilled tilapia mixed with pico de gallo ,served with rice, beans, lime and hot salsa.
- O / TACOS CHUPACABRAS$14.99
Steak ,Chicken and Chorizo Tacos, served with rice, beans, onions, cilantro, lime and hot salsa.
- 0/ TACOS ALA DIABLA$14.99
STEK MIXED WITH HOT SAUCE, All street tacos are served with rice, beans, onions, cilantro, lime and hot salsa.
- (1) SOLO$4.99
DESSERTS
KIDS MENU
- KIDS DRINK$1.49
- KIDS HORCHATA$1.99
- KIDS JAMAICA$1.99
- KIDS A= BTO & TACO$6.99
ONE BURRITO AND ONE TACO
- KIDS B - TACO R & B$6.99
ONE BEEF TACO, RICE AND BEANS
- KIDS C - QUE & ENCHI$6.99
- KIDS D - QUESA & FRIES$6.99
ONE QUESADILLA & FRIES
- KIDS E - CHEESE BURGER$6.99
ONE CHEESE BURGER & FRIES
- KIDS F - NUGGETS$6.99
CHICKEN NUGGETS & FRIES
- KIDS G - MINI ACP$6.99
MINI ACP
- KIDS H - PIZZA$6.99
PIZZA & FRIES
- KIDS I - C. TENDERS$6.99
CHICKEN TENDERS &FRIES
- KIDS K - MAC & CHEESE$6.99
MACARRONI & CHEESE WITH FRIES
COMBINATION
- COMBO #1$11.49
ONE BEEF TACO, TWO BEEF ENCHILADAS, RICE AND BEANS
- COMBO #2$11.49
ONE BEEF ENCHILADA, ONE BEEF TACO , AND CHILE RELLENO
- COMBO #3$11.49
ONE BEEF ENCHILADA, ONE CHEESE ENCHILADA, RICE AND BEANS
- COMBO #4$11.49
- COMBO #5$11.49
- COMBO #6$12.49
- COMBO #7$12.49
- COMBO #8$12.49
- COMBO #9$12.49
- COMBO #10$12.49
- COMBO #11$13.49
- COMBO #12$13.49
- COMBO #13$13.49
- COMBO #14$13.49
- COMBO #15$13.49
- COMBO #16$13.49
- COMBO #17$13.49