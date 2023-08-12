- Home
Nice Guys Nola 7910 Earhart Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70125
910 Earhart Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70125
New Orleans, LA 70125
Food Menu
Appetizers
Crawfish Crabcake
Crawfish and crab topped with our crawfish remoulade sauce
Crawfish Jalapeño Bombs
Cajun crawfish cream cheese stuffed jalapeño breaded and deep fried served with cheese sauce & Pico
Loaded Spinach Dip
Shrimp and Crawfish in our spinach sip served with tortilla chips & Pico
Oyster Bread
Seafood Bread
Our In-House French Bread topped with a creamy creole blend of shrimp, crab, crawfish tails, in a parmesan cheese sauce
Spinach Dip
Made in house and served with tortilla chips & Pico
Soups & Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, house made croutons, and Caesar dressing
File' Gumbo Bowl
Bowl of Seafood and Sausage gumbo
File' Gumbo cup
Cup of Seafood and Sausage Gumbo
House Salad
Mixed lettuce, bacon, cucumber, tomato, shredded cheddar, homemade garlic croutons
Jerk'd Chicken Salad
Jerk'd chicken breast, mixed green, pepper jack cheese, croutons, mongo salsa, house-made Caribbean vinaigrette
Oysters
Chargrilled Oysters 1/2 Dozen
Nice Guy's special garlic butter sauce and cheese blend!!! New Orleans favorite
Chargrilled Oysters Dozen
Nice Guy's special garlic butter sauce and cheese blend!!! New Orleans favorite
Loaded Oysters 1/2 Dozen
Shredded cheddar, jalapeño, sour cream and chives
Loaded Oysters Dozen
Shredded cheddar, jalapeño, sour cream and chives
Ohh Lala Oysters 1/2 Dozen
Shrimp, crawfish, crab, and lobster cream on top chargrilled oysters
Ohh Lala Oysters Dozen
Shrimp, crawfish, crab, and lobster cream on top chargrilled oysters
Oyster Rockefeller 1/2 Dozen
Spinach, bacon, chargrilled oysters
Oyster Rockefeller Dozen
Spinach, bacon, chargrilled oysters
Entrees
12 Oz Ribeye & Potato
cooked to your temp W/ loaded baked potato
Bayou Seafood Pasta
Shrimp and Crawfish Alfredo Sauce, Parmesan, Herbs and Fried Shrimp
Blackened Salmon & Crawfish Mac
6 oz Blackened Salmon Filet w/ Crawfish in a 5 cheese Elbow Mac and Cheese
Cajun Lobster Potato
Signature crawfish cheese sauce with a 5oz fried lobster tail
Lobster Pasta
Shrimp and Crawfish Crème Sauce topped with a grilled 5 oz Lobster tail
Louisiana Seafood Potato
Fried catfish and Shrimp on our freshly Baked Potato w/ signature seafood cheese sauce
Sides
5 Cheese Elbow Mac and Cheese
Cheddar, parmesan, jack, mozzarella & smoked gouda
Chili Glazed Brussels
Fried brussels tossed in a sweet chili glaze
Green Beans
has bacon, smoked turkey, onion & garlic
Loaded Baked Potato
cheese, sour cream, bacon & chives
Romano Potatoes
Cajun boiled potatoes fried then tossed in grated parmesan garlic butter & herbs
Sweet Praline Potatoes
Side Sweet Pot Fries
Tacos, Quesadilla & Nachos
BB Jerk'd Chicken Tacos (3)
BBQ Jerk chicken breast, mango salsa, pepper jack cheese, sour cream & cilantro
Chicken Quesadillas
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, green and red peppers
Crawfish & Hot Sausage Quesadilla
House made hot sausage, crawfish, mozzarella, ed & green bell peppers
Nice Guys Seafood Nachos
Not So Nice Guys Cajun Nachos
Hot Sausage, Cajun smoked sausage, crawfish, Pico D Gallo, sour cream
Regular Nice Guys Nachos
Sammiches
Crab Cake Club Sammich
House made crab cake patty, bacon, spring greens, tomato, onions, and house made remoulade
Fried Chicken Sammich
6 oz Fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickles, nice guys sauce
Jerk'D Chicken Sammich
6 oz marinated chicken breast, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, mango salsa, and jerk's BBQ sauce
Mr. Nice Guy
Spicy beef sausage patty between double patty's, cheddar. Bacon, egg, jalapeño, lettuce, tomato, red onion, nice guys sauce
Reggae Burger
Double patty, l lettuce, tomato, pickle, nice guy sauce on a toasted brioche bun
Wings
Fries
Cheese Fries
Earhart Attack Fries
Crawfish cheese sauce marinated chicken, hot sausage, smoked sausage, bacon, jalapeño, season fries topped with a fried egg
Fries
Regular seasoned fries or Sweet Potato Fries
Garlic Parmesan fries
Nice Guys Butter, grated parmesan, and parsley
Loaded Fries
Sour cream, green onions, bacon, house made cheese
Dessert
A 'lacarte
Extras
Brunch
Brunch
Banana Stacked Pancakes
Banana Foster & Whipped Cream Pancakes
Strawberry Stacked Pancakes
Strawberry & Whipped Cream Pancakes
Blueberrie Stacked Pancakes
Banana Foster French Toast
French Toast w/ Banana Foster Sauce
File' Gumbo Bowl
Bowl of Seafood and Sausage gumbo
File' Gumbo cup
Cup of Seafood and Sausage Gumbo
Fried Catfish and Grits
Fried Catfish with shrimp and grits and a seafood broth.
Pork Chop and Eggs
(2) Bone in pork chops, 2 eggs, grits or potatoes
Praline Chicken and Waffle
Boneless fried chicken, Pearl Belgian Waffle and our Praline Sauce and fruit (Contains Pecans)
Nice Guys Chicken and Waffle
Boneless Fried Chicken, Pearl Belgian Waffle and fruit
NGN Eggs and Rice
Seasoned Rice da New Orleans Way.. Eggs, Biscuit, Bacon or Sausage
Nice Guys Breakfast
Pearl Waffle, 2 Eggs your way, Smoked Sausage or Bacon, Grits or Breakfast Potatoes
Salmon & Grits
Buttered Blackened Salmon and Gouda Grits
Chicken & Watermelon
(6) Fried Chicken Wings, Waffle & Watermelon
Red Beans Brunch Special
Red Beans & Rice, (6) Fried Wings and Butter Biscuit
NGN Tacos Bacon (3)
3 tacos with potato, egg and cheddar cheese
Seafood Omelet
3 Eggs, Shrimp, Crawfish, peppers and Mornay Sauce
Western Omelet
3 Eggs, Ham m Onions Peppers and Shredded Cheese
Ham & Cheese Omelet
3 Eggs, Ham and Cheese
Hot Sausage Croissant
Hot Sausage, Egg & Cheese on Croissant
Brunch Burger
Beef Patty, Bacon, egg & Cheese on our Signature Bun
Honey Butter Chicken & Biscuit
Double Boneless Fried Breast, Buttermilk Biscuits
Shrimp Lobster and Grits
Cold water lobster tail, Gulf Shrimp, Gouda Grits and Seafood Broth
Steak and Eggs
12 oz Ribeye, Eggs your way, and Breakfast Potatoes
Shrimp and Grits
