Nonstop Sushi & Sake Bar 4025 Del Rey Ave.

Nonstop Sushi & Sake Bar

No reviews yet

4025 Del Rey Ave.

Marina Del Rey, CA 90292

Appetizer

Edamame

$6.95

Garlic Edamame

$9.95

String Bean with Garlic

$10.95

Yaki Gyoza

$8.95

Egg Roll

$8.50

Shishito Pepper

$11.95

Heart Attack

$15.95

Agedashi Tofu

$9.95

Shrimp Tempura

$12.95

Salmon Tempura

$13.95

Calamari Tempura

$14.95

Vegetable Tempura

$10.95

Mixed Tempura

$12.95

Jumbo Shumai (Shrimp&Pork)

$10.95

Jumbo Shumai (Wasabi&Pork)

$9.95

Croquette (Vegetable)

$9.95

Croquette (Crab)

$11.95

Sushi Appetizer

Sunomono

$8.50

Tako Sunomono

$9.50

Baked Green Mussels

$13.95

Spicy Tuna Cracker

$15.95

Tuna Tataki

$22.95

Salmon Kama

$12.95

Hamachi Kama

$15.95

Yuzu Scallop with Spinach

$17.95

Truffle Salmon

$17.95

Uni on Scallop

$19.95

Fresh Oyster Halfshell

M/P

Spicy Cucumber Wrap

$14.95

Crispy Rice w/ Spicy Tuna

$11.95

Crispy Rice w/ Spicy Albacore

$12.50

Crispy Rice w/ Spicy Salmon & Cilantro

$12.95

Salmon Carpaccio

$16.95

Yellowtail Carpaccio

$18.95

Hot Carpaccio w/ White Fish

$17.95

Rice Cracker w/ Tartare (Tuna)

$17.95

Rice Cracker w/ Tartare (Salmon)

$18.95

Salad

House Salad

$5.95

Seaweed Salad

$8.50

Avocado Salad

$9.95

Hawaiian Poke Salad

$14.95

Salmon Skin Salad

$11.95

Sashimi Salad

$13.95

Mango Avocado Salad

$11.95

Kitchen Entree - Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$17.95

Tofu Teriyaki

$17.95

Beef Teriyaki

$21.95

Salmon Teriyaki

$22.95

Kitchen Entree - Noodle

Vegetable Yakisoba

$15.95

Chicken Yakisoba

$17.95

Vegetable Udon

$14.95

Chicken Udon

$16.95

Tempura Udon

$17.95

Vegetable Ramen

$14.95

Chashu Ramen

$16.95

Korean Ramen

$13.95

Kitchen Entree - Bento

Bento

$24.95

Sushi Special

Sushi Special A

$27.95

Sushi Special B

$38.95

Sashimi Special

$33.95

Deluxe Special

$42.95

Sashimi Boat

Small Sashimi Boat

$55.00

Large Sashimi Boat

$95.00

Donburi

Chirashi

$34.95

Tekka Don

$35.95

Sake Don

$33.95

Unagi Ju

$35.95

Signature Roll - Fresh

Salmon Lovers Roll

$22.95

Deluxe Dragon Roll

$21.95

Granade Roll

$17.95

Yaya Roll

$20.95

Yummy (Albacore) Roll

$20.95

Yummy (Salmon) Roll

$21.95

Yummy (Yellowtail) Roll

$22.95

Rainbow Roll

$19.95

Jessica Alba Roll

$19.95

Ave of Star Roll

$20.95

Spider Roll

$19.95

Popcorn Lobster Roll

$22.95

Rainbow Deluxe

$28.95

Signature Roll - Baked

Baked Salmon Roll

$19.95

Dynamite Roll

$20.95

Camp Fire Roll

$20.95

Signature Roll - Tempura

Golden Tiger Roll

$20.95

Philadelphia Tempura Roll

$15.95

MDR Roll

$23.95

Signature Roll - No Rice

Lolly Pop Roll

$22.95

Mango Lover Roll

$23.95

Blossom Roll

$24.95

Honeymoon Roll

$20.95

Regular Cut Roll / Hand Roll

California

$9.50

Spicy California

$10.50

Spicy Tuna

$10.50

Tuna

$10.50

Spicy Tuna

$10.50

Salmon

$10.50

Spicy Salmon

$11.50

Salmon Avocado

$11.95

Philadelphia Roll

$13.95

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$16.50

Yellowtail

$10.95

Spicy Yellowtail

$11.95

Albacore

$10.50

Spicy Albacore

$11.50

Scallop

$11.50

Spicy Scallop

$12.50

Shrimp

$10.50

Eel & Avocado

$11.50

Salmon Skin

$10.50

Vegetable Cut Roll / Hand Roll

Cucumber

$8.95

Avocado

$8.95

Cucumber Avocado

$9.50

Vegetable

$9.95

Tempura Vegetable

$12.50

Radish

$8.95

Sweet Potato

$9.50

Sushi Nigiri

Tuna Sushi

$7.95

Bluefin Tuna Sushi

$9.95

Fatty Tuna Sushi

$13.95

Seared Tuna Sushi

$8.50

Cajun Tuna Sushi

$8.95

Salmon Sushi

$7.50

Salmon Belly Sushi

$8.50

Seared Salmon Sushi

$8.25

Cajun Salmon Sushi

$8.95

Yellowtail Sushi

$8.50

Yellowtail Belly Sushi

$9.50

Albacore Sushi

$7.95

Escolar Sushi

$7.95

Mackerel Sushi

$7.95

Spanish Mackerel Sushi

M/P

Shrimp Sushi

$7.25

Crab Stick Sushi

$7.25

Octopus Sushi

$8.50

Squid Sushi

$8.50

Egg Sushi

$6.75

Smelt Egg Sushi

$8.25

Salmon Egg Sushi

$8.95

Fresh Water Eel Sushi

$8.95

Halibut Sushi

M/P

Sea Urchin Sushi

M/P

Sweet Shrimp Sushi

M/P

Monkfish Liver Sushi

M/P

Black Snapper Sushi

$9.95

Red Snapper Sushi

$9.95

Wagyu Sushi

M/P

Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$20.99

Bluefin Tuna Sashimi

$23.99

Fatty Tuna Sashimi

$28.99

Seared Tuna Sashimi

$22.99

Cajun Tuna Sashimi

$23.25

Salmon Sashimi

$19.99

Salmon Belly Sashimi

$22.99

Seared Salmon Sashimi

$21.50

Cajun Salmon Sashimi

$22.99

Yellowtail Sashimi

$22.99

Yellowtail Belly Sashimi

$24.99

Albacore Sashimi

$20.99

Halibut Sashimi

M/P

Escolar Sashimi

$20.99

Mackerel Sashimi

$20.99

Spanish Mackerel Sashimi

M/P

Shrimp Sashimi

$19.25

Crab Stick Sashimi

$19.25

Octopus Sashimi

$22.99

Squid Sashimi

$22.99

Freshwater Eel Sashimi

$23.99

Monkfish Liver Sashimi

M/P

Sweet Shrimp Sashimi

M/P

Sea Urchin Sashimi

M/P

Black Snapper Sashimi

$25.99

Red Snapper Sashimi

$25.99

Wagyu Sashimi

M/P

Side Orders

Miso Soup

$3.50

Clam Miso Soup

$6.50

Steamed White Rice

$3.00

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Dessert

Mochi Ice Cream

$5.50

Tempura Ice Cream

$10.50

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Zero Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.50

Mango Iced Tea

$3.75

Peach Iced Tea

$3.75

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.75

Passion Fruit Iced Tea

$3.75

Ramune

$3.95

Genmai Tea

$3.50

Perrier

$3.95

Orange Juice

$3.95

Apple Juice

$3.95

Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Bottled Water

$2.00

Draft Beer

Sapporo 16oz

$6.50

Sapporo Pitcher

$19.95

Bottle Beer

Sapporo (S)

$5.95

Sapporo (L)

$9.95

Sapporo Light (S)

$5.95

Asahi (S)

$5.95

Asahi (L)

$9.95

Kawaba

$8.50

Orion (L)

$12.95

Wine

Sauvignon Blanc (Glass)

$8.95

Sauvignon Blanc (Bottle)

$32.00

Chardonnay (Glass)

$8.95

Chardonnay (Bottle)

$32.00

Pinot Grigio (Glass)

$8.95

Pinot Grigio (Bottle)

$32.00

Chablis (Glass)

$8.95

Merlot (Glass)

$8.95

Merlot (Bottle)

$32.00

Cabernet Sauvignon (Glass)

$8.95

Cabernet Sauvignon (Bottle)

$32.00

Plum Wine (Glass)

$8.95

Plum WIne (Bottle)

$32.00

Sake

House Hot Sake

$7.50

Nigori (375ml)

$15.00

Sayuri (375ml)

$17.00

Hakutsuru (300ml)

$17.00

Kikusui (300ml)

$23.00

Kikusui (720ml)

$53.00

Kurosawa (300ml)

$30.00

Kurosawa (720ml)

$63.00

Dasai 45 (300ml)

$23.00

Dasai 23 (300ml)

$58.00

Onikoroshi (300ml)

$38.00

Onikoroshi (720ml)

$83.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4025 Del Rey Ave., Marina Del Rey, CA 90292

Directions

Gallery
